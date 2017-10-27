Copper Growth Play With Increasing Earnings, Mr. Market Needs Glasses

Freeport-McMoRan growth is in the range of 15%/year as the need for more basic metals are required by the growth in the world economy and supply increases are limited.

Freeport-McMoRan and Indonesian continue to negotiate with both sides needing an agreement, hopefully by the end of the year.

This article is about Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), one of the largest mining companies and why it's a buy for the speculative growth investor while we wait for the Grasberg deal to be completed. The good increase in cash flow and the reduction of the large debt cannot be ignored, even with the Grasberg deal still not completed.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Freeport-McMoRan has a poor chart that went into a deep dive after the oil price collapsed. FCX has reduced debt and has dug itself out of the hole created by the oil collapse and is starting to move upward.

Fundamentals of Freeport-McMoRan will be reviewed in the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am evaluating. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Freeport-McMoRan passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a poor score. (A good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies that may be added to the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are listed below.

Freeport-McMoRan does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years, failing this guideline with dividends suspended. This leaves all the cash flow for investment in expanding the business and decreasing the company's debt. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. FCX passes that guideline. Freeport-McMoRan is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $22.4 Billion. The size of Freeport-McMoRan plus its cash flow of $4 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and decrease debt. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 86.0% is unbelievable and easily meets my requirement of 5.1% with excellent growth. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. FCX fails this guideline since the total return is -41.23.0%, less than the Dow's total return of 78.04%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $4,200 today. The recent total return for 2017 year to date at 16% fairly matches the Dow increase, making FCX a good buy for the speculative investor who can take risks looking for strong growth going forward. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign), which will have an effect as profits keep increasing. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. FCX's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a recent increased target price to $18.0, passing the guideline. FCX 's price is presently 27% below the target. FCX is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 13, making FCX a good buy at this entry point if you are an aggressive risk taking investor that wants growth. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The cash flow is growing strong as copper prices increase and the debt is down and decreasing. The only overhang is the deal for Grasberg, which is in the interest of both parties to get settled. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes FCX interesting is the long term potential growth as new copper supply will not be able to keep up with the demand as the world economy grows. There is also the potential for extra growth of earnings as President Trump lowers corporate taxes.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. FCX's total return under-performed the Dow baseline in my 56.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.5-month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The very poor total return of -41.22% makes Freeport-McMoRan a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but does have an above-average growth potential for the long-term investor looking forward. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a yield of 0.0% to preserve cash, but as earnings continue to grow hopefully a small dividend could be started.

DOW's 56.5 month total return baseline is 78.04%

Company Name 56.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Freeport-McMoRan -41.22.% -119.27% 0.0%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on October 25, 2017, Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.34 that beat expected by $0.04 and were higher than last year's $0.13. Total revenue was higher at $4.3 Billion more than a year ago by 10.8% year over year and beat expected by $220 Million. The earnings report was a great report with the bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in January 2018 and is expected to be $0.39 compared to last year at $0.25 a good gain.

The graphic below shows the increasing copper price that will allow FCX to see continued growth.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan earnings call slides

Company Business

Freeport-McMoRan is one of the largest mining companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ((NYSE:FCX)) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company's segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other. The Company's segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the United States (U.S.) Oil and Gas Operations. The Company has organized its operations into five divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America."

Overall Freeport-McMoRan is a business with a great CAGR projected growth that performs in line with the market year to date. If you want a large growth speculation with increasing cash flow, then FCX may be for you.

The graphic below shows the positive aspects for the Indonesian government to finalize a deal as soon as possible. Both parties will benefit when the deal is completed.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan earnings call slides

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the October 25, 2017, earnings call transcript, Richard C. Adkerson (Chief Executive Officer, and President) said:

I are speaking to you from Jakarta where we've made a series of trips this year to work with the Indonesian government on reaching a resolution of our issues involving our contract. Our quarterly results I believe clearly show the strength of our company. During the third quarter we had strong cash flows generated by our operations which are characterized by very long lived assets. We have significant growth optionality that I'll be speaking about during our call today. And now we have the ability to consider these in light of our company's improved balance sheet and the improved copper market conditions. This will enable us to consider future actions to build incremental shareholder value. We're going to approach this in a very disciplined way as producers are throughout the industry. But we have assets within our company that allow us to look forward to a period of future investment and future growth. During the quarter, we continue to advance our key 2017 goals. We're focused on safe and efficient operations, building long-term value through our operation of our business, production of our reserves, and focusing on our attractive portfolio of long-term copper assets. As I mentioned, we are working hard to resolve our long-term rights in Indonesia. During the quarter, we generated almost $900 million of cash flows from operations in excess of our capital expenditures. And for the nine months to-date in 2017, we have approximately $2 billion of cash flows in excess of our capital expenditures. We are benefiting from the positive copper market that has resulted in higher prices than many expected. The analysts who were predicting the so-called wall of copper have capitulated. We were always skeptical about this looming supplies but there are just underlying factors in the industry that continue to constrain supplies."

The quote shows the feelings of the top management to continued action to reduce costs of Freeport-McMoRan and to deliver good value and growth to its customers and shareholders.

The graphic below shows the debt reduction for the Freeport-McMoRan for 2017 year to date and estimates for 2018.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan earnings call slides

Takeaways

Freeport-McMoRan is an investment choice for the high growth speculative investor who is willing to take the risk of the Grasberg deal not getting done. FCX is a starter position of 1.14% in The Good Business Portfolio and may be increased dependent on future earnings growth and the Grasberg deal being completed. The portfolio did buy more FCX when it was $4/share as the valuation at this price was a clear buy. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time since the portfolio just bought some 3M (MMM), a new position.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Recently on October 16 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 11.3% of the portfolio to 11.0%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Wrote some LB November 17, strike 42.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time they will be moved up and out.

Them increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio; I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE (NYSE:GE) to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch to see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, "3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return."

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.6% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.7% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing is 11.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of its being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year, another good report. Recently S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $272.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors, Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot, which are in The Good Business Portfolio, as well as other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, TXN, DLR, EOS, MMM, AMT, LB, FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.