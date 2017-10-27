10%-Yielding REIT, Book Value Up, Earnings Coming Under Pressure

Due to the shrinking spreads, AGNC is stuck either allowing core earnings to decline or ramping up leverage to meet their goal.

Most common stocks in the mortgage REIT sector are priced as though net interest spreads are excellent. They are not. The high prices can be attributed to two elements that work together. First, the companies are making core earnings look excellent with hedging techniques. Second, poor analysis and investors relying on that poor analysis has created an overvalued sector. The environment stinks for mortgage REITs. Yet the money continues to flood in.

My intent is to save investors money. For those that hate money, feel free to invest in a bloated sector.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) had an interesting quarter. Gary Kain, one of the best at what he does, took a massive risk, which paid off temporarily (the dividend is not sustainable long term). AGNC is better than most mortgage REITs at dividend sustainability. Being better than most isn’t enough to conquer terrible spreads. Here’s what we have for the quarter:

There are two important things to note here, and both are boxed. AGNC wants the numbers in the green box to be negative and the numbers in the red box to be positive. For reference, that’s not what we had in Q2 2017:

I’ve kept the boxes identical. In Q2 2017, the green box didn’t look so good for AGNC.

Back to present ( Q3 2017)...

Gary Kain, one of the best at what he does, ramped up leverage, which was a risky move. Short-term, this clearly paid off. Long-term, the unravelling will be painful for investors. I expect Gary Kain to sell ANGC’s performance this quarter hard and then issue new equity while trading at a premium. This would absolutely be the correct move, but that does not mean the company should be trading at a premium.

How’d the quarter look?

For starters, comprehensive income per share was up massively. Q2 2017 had comprehensive income per share of $0.40, which was comprised of $0.05 net income per share and $0.35 other comprehensive income per share. In Q3 2017 this comprehensive income/share was up to $0.99. This came from net income per share of $0.74 and then another $0.25 of other comprehensive income per share. Economic return on tangible common equity was up this quarter: 5.6% compared to 2.5% last quarter.

Tangible net book value was up from $19.25 in Q2 2017 to $19.78 in Q3 2017. This is to be expected. They had unrealized gains on assets and unrealized gains on hedges. It is hard to lose book value when your assets and your hedges are both winning. It is also unsustainable.

Portfolio update

Over $1 billion of accretive equity was raised during the quarter. $735 million of common equity raised, net of offering costs, through follow-on and at-the-market equity offerings. $315 million of preferred equity was raised through issuing their series C. $173 million of the A series was redeemed.

There was a significant increase of $6.3 billion added to agency MBS. There was another $2.1 billion added to TBA mortgage position.

Overview

Assets are going up, but that’s to be expected with high leverage and an increase in total equity. Leverage is down slightly from last quarter, but 8x is still carrying a substantial amount of risk. Hedges are also down for the quarter on a percentile basis:

Total hedges did go up from Q2 2017 to Q3 2017 (in the green boxes). Assets went up about double compared to hedges. Duration stayed the same:

Total mortgage assets went down in duration from 4.3 in Q2 2017. However, liability and hedges went from (3.9) Q2 2017 to (3.8) Q3 2017.

Spreads

When looking at the net interest rate spread, we want to use “with TBA”. These are the grey bars. Spreads stink, and it’s starting to show. Notice how net spread and TBA dollar roll income per common share went down. These two are not a good sign for the future. AGNC is seeing a decline in income while being highly leveraged. Spreads are awful for mortgage REITs. This results in less net interest income.

Conclusion

AGNC is grappling with an extremely difficult environment. The yield curve is flattening. Hedging is becoming more expense. Assets are becoming more expensive. This combination puts dramatic pressure on the fundamental portfolio model for mortgage REITs investing in RMBS. There is precisely nothing AGNC can do to fix the shape of the yield curve. Due to the shrinking spreads, AGNC is stuck either allowing core earnings to decline or ramping up leverage to meet their goal. Unfortunately, the worst time for high leverage is when spreads are already weak.

AGNC’s latest price of $21.44 is a slight premium to GAAP book value per share of $21.19. It is also a substantial premium to the tangible book value per share of $19.78. Management appears to be focusing all of their metrics on tangible book value per share. I believe shares of AGNC are too expensive. The high price combines with collapsing net interest spreads to create an unattractive investment.

