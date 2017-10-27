80 Consecutive Dividend Raises By A 4.63%-Yielding Powerhouse Retail REIT

Realty Income (O) met consensus estimates and reiterated AFFO guidance. The company had a beat on revenue by $0.38m. All around it was a strong quarter for the powerhouse REIT.

For investors who have been looking to purchase shares, O’s price has been on the decline over the last month:

With how undervalued the mall REIT sector is currently, I’m unwilling to pay the current premium on Realty Income. However, if the price drop continues, I will consider O a buy.

About Realty Income

O is the largest net lease REIT with 5,062 properties. The company is loved by many for their consistent dividend. Realty Income has a dividend which is paid monthly. O also has great historical returns and has 80 consecutive quarters of dividend increases.

Their approach?

The two things that stand out the most are the long-term net lease agreements and their ability to maintain high occupancy. O does extremely well at maintaining very high levels of occupancy even in challenging economic conditions. While investors are terrified about retail, O keeps executing new leases and bringing new tenants in. The long-term leases help them maintain high occupancy even when conditions get tough. They don’t have to re-lease as much of their portfolio in each quarter.

Keep in mind, long-term leases do not cause more issues for the company when it comes to bankruptcies. Realty Income does their due diligence when choosing tenants and they are arguably one of the best at doing so. Further, in the event of a bankruptcy O has everything organized to get the problem dealt with. Yes, they need to re-tenant the location, but the headache of moving out companies in a bankruptcy situation isn’t too difficult for Realty Income.

Dominating “traditional” retail REITs

Realty Income’s business model carries extremely high gross margins. This is a regular trait of the triple net lease business. When you’re dealing with this type of business, they should have extremely high margins because they are requiring the tenant to pay most of their costs.

Initial length of lease at 15+ years is excellent. This is part of the reason they are able to maintain such high occupancy and why their rental revenue is generally not volatile.

O is intentionally separating themselves from shopping centers and malls. These two (shopping centers and malls) tend to trade at enormous discounts to the fair value of their assets. O does not. They still trade at a premium. It is very reasonable to say they deserve a premium, but it is very noteworthy that even the best mall REITs are trading at enormous discounts including: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Simon Property Group (SPG), and Taubman Centers (TCO). Ironically, a few of the garbage mall REITs are not. This is from poor coverage on the small REITs allowing them to be so expensive. Clearly, few REITs deserve the heightened valuation O regularly caries.

Insane returns

O smashes the Equity REIT Index. The major reason is their conservative balance sheet and careful tenant selection. These factors helped O to outperform during difficult economic climates.

Total returns compared with and without dividends:

The dividends are a huge part of O’s returns. To be clear, if you are buying O there are only two ways to go in. Either you are going in trying to trade it on correlation to bonds, or you are holding shares for the dividends. O hasn’t tried cutting their dividend. I am not sure if Realty Income even knows how to cut a dividend. I don’t think they ever plan to start. Good underwriting practices and a conservative balance sheet help them stay safe in that regard.

Dividends

Look at those dividends:

I expect this trend will continue. There are 93 total increases and 80 consecutive quarterly increases.

Welcome to the magic of O’s dividends.

Diversification

There is a lot of diversification within the portfolio. I shop at a lot of these locations, which isn’t something I can say about the majority of REITs. The top 20 tenants alone account for 11 different industries. O is excellent at getting the best tenants across many industries.

Compare the current portfolio to the great recession portfolio:

The tenants change over time. O changes tenants when they believe new ones would be better than the old ones. Their losses during the recession were minimal compared to many REITs. The top 15 tenants they have today represent higher-quality credit, less-cyclical industries, and greater diversification. If there is a significant market downturn, I suspect we will have a repeat of the 2008-2009 situation.

Industry breakdown:

I wouldn’t consider convenience stores to be defensive. During a recession, people are going to be buying materially fewer slushies.

Geography

Within the same day I was reading through Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and O’s earnings presentations. O has amazing diversification – geographically (BXMT does not).

O has a lot of exposure to retail. They are also in industrial and that may get them a much more favorable view by the market. 80% is a lot in retail, but O’s ability to choose tenants is unparalleled.

Conclusion

Realty Income Corporation has outperformed other REITs over a long period of time. O continues to intelligently choose tenants compared to the rest of the sector. They also have those tenants locked in for long leases. Realty Income has made it to 80 consecutive quarterly dividend raises. O trades at a premium and for good reason. However, there are too many retail and mall REITs which are massively underpriced. Therefore, I’d have a difficult time purchasing Realty Income at a large premium. If the price continues to decline, I would love to have a great opportunity to enter O.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, SPG, TCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.