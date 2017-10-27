Fortinet (FTNT) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you, Kelly, and thanks to everyone for joining today's call to discuss our third quarter 2017 result. In the third quarter, Fortinet again demonstrated technology leadership growing and building our net revenue greater than market growth rate.

As the industry consolidates, we continue to expand our business in the enterprise space and as we're looking forward, we see four primary engines of growth for the company: first, we remain the market leader in network security, recognized by Gartner as the leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise network firewall and UTMs. Our large installed base of network security customers and a number one position in (03: 13) delivered worldwide provides a solid foundation upon which to capture opportunities for refresh, expand into new market such as SD-WAN and consolidating existing markets such as IPS.

Second, the Fortinet Security Fabric offer the broadest, most well integrated, and automated secure solution for enterprise worldwide, giving Fortinet great cross-sell and up-sell opportunities. Our rapidly growing installed base of enterprise customers are expanding our footprint of Fortinet inside their organizations with non-FortiGate Fabric Security and access product.

Subscription and services; our non-FortiGate products such as FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiWeb, and related services represent approximately a quarter of the business and are growing at a faster rate than our FortiGate business. Analysts estimate that total addressable market for all of our Fabric product line will be approximately $33 billion by 2019. Fortinet as the top security provider is well-positioned to capture a greater share of that fast-growing market.

In the third quarter, we added new partners to our Fabric-Ready partner program, bringing the total to 33 and growing. Our open approach through our Fabric-Ready partner program offers customers, the management, visibility and control benefit of the Fortinet Security Fabric in all of their environment, even if they have chosen to deploy other vendor solution in addition to ours.

The cloud present our third engine for our service (05: 24) growth. Fortinet provides the security backbone to the service providers around the world that operate the majority of the public cloud infrastructure. The enterprise and the commercial segment customers are choosing Fortinet to facilitate secure cloud implementation due to our unique ability to offer integration, visibility, and automation across multi-cloud and hybrid deployment. In addition, Fortinet is partnering with all of the major cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google to offer world-class virtual security and management security services.

Finally, critical infrastructure and IoT present the fourth and perhaps the most exciting engine for the future growth of Fortinet. Smart cities and connected homes coexisting with local, national, and global infrastructures are creating new hyperconnected environment. This environment need an architecture that scale the entire infrastructure for complete visibility, segmentation, and end-to-end protection. Fortinet is uniquely positioned to capture this market opportunity. The Fortinet Security Fabric arms enterprise with a comprehensive solution that span an entire attack surface, delivering the performance and threat intelligence required to learn, segment, and ultimately protect attack surface in these diverse environments.

These four area of growth, our core network security, including enterprise firewall and UTM business, the cross sell and up sell opportunity offered by a broad Fabric products and services portfolio, the expanding cloud security market, and the future of a secure critical infrastructure and IoT technologies will fuel Fortinet's future growth and market share gains over the next several years. We will continue to balance the investment in high-growth opportunity with our healthy operation margin, ensuring that Fortinet remain a technology and a market leader.

Finally, our operation model is demonstrating impressive cash return. We recognize the importance of managing our capital structure to return excess value to shareholders, and I'm pleased to announce that the Fortinet Board of Directors voted this month to significantly increase and accelerate our share repurchase authorization to a total of $1 billion, signaling our commitment to responsible return of capital.

I'm proud of the market leadership and recognition that Fortinet continue to achieve. We are honored to be named to Fortune's Future 50 list, which recognize companies that are best positioned for future growth.

I will now turn the call over to Drew to review our third quarter finance result and forward guidance.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you, Ken. Let me now share our financial results for the third quarter, which can be seen on slide three. Fortinet had another strong quarter. Billings increased 24% year-over-year to $432 million. Revenue of $374 million was up 18% year-over-year. Deferred revenue grew to $1.219 billion, up 30% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing business shift to more margin-rich recurring subscription and service revenue.

Our non-GAAP gross margin improved to 76%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 19% and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.28. We generated free cash flow in the third quarter of $141 million, or 38% of revenue. Operating cash flow for the third quarter was $162 million, an increase of 113% year-over-year.

Subscription services continued to drive our business, with overall services revenue growing 26% year-over-year. As we continue to expand our subscription offerings, our large existing customer base provides the foundation for upsell, resulting in increased higher margin services revenue. As Ken mentioned, we had particular success in the quarter with large enterprise deals. Year-over-year, the number of deals over $100,000 grew 18%, deals over $250,000 grew 26%, deals over $500,000 grew 50%, and deals over $1 million grew 78%.

The strength in the enterprise is attributable to the key differentiators of the fabric, particularly manageability, orchestration, and integration across the enterprise. In the quarter, we closed multiple seven-figure fabric deals with large, recognizable, multinational enterprises in all three geographic regions, including a number of large banks and financial institutions in the U.S. and Europe, a large food service company, and a large well-known aircraft manufacturer among others. The majority of these deals include mobile products and services, demonstrating that enterprise customers are embracing the integrated and proactive approach of the Fortinet Security Fabric to protect their organizations.

The third quarter was strong in the government vertical, which grew 35% year-over-year. We demonstrated particular strength in the U.S. federal space, which as you know has not historically been a large part of our business. One of our largest deals in the quarter was a seven-figure deal with a branch of the U.S. military. Fortinet was also chosen by a U.S. federal agency in a six-figure deal to provide firewall capability to secure its AT&T cloud infrastructure. Many of these deals represent a foot in the door to broader future opportunities with the U.S. federal government in coming quarters.

The breakdown of billings across our top five verticals with service provider at 17%, government at 16%, financial services at 12%, education at 11%, and retail at 9%. We also continue to see customers choosing both appliances and virtual machines to facilitate secure multi-cloud or hybrid implementations.

In the third quarter, we closed a seven-figure deal for a large hybrid cloud deployment with a financial services company to help them transform and scale their business. They bought a combination of 7000 series and 3000 series appliances, virtual licenses for hybrid environments, FortiSandbox, FortiAnalyzer, and FortiAuthenticator. This is a great example of how an enterprise can leverage the integration of the Fortinet Security Fabric to manage the security of all segments of their enterprise from the data center to the cloud.

We also continue to expand our core network security business with the introduction of Software-Defined Wide Area Network, or SD-WAN capability in our core operating system. Among the installed base using our SD-WAN technology are several large enterprises, including a leading financial institution with 15,000 sites across the United States. On a geographic basis, billings in the America grew 29%, EMEA billings grew 23%, and APAC billings grew 16%.

Turning to billings by product range on slide four. We saw strong growth in the third quarter in our high end products, which accounted for 41% of our total product billings. Our mid-range products accounted for 29% and our entry-level products accounted for 30%. This breakdown again demonstrates the strength we are seeing in our enterprise business.

Revenue was $374 million in the quarter, up 18% year-over-year. As you can see on slide five, revenue performance was driven by a combination of 7% year-over-year products growth, 26% year-over-year services growth, and another indicator of the strength of our enterprise business, we are seeing an uplift in our FortiCare support revenue due to 24/7 support rapidly replacing 8/5 support as the preferred option.

Turning to regional results. We are pleased with the trajectory of our U.S. business. While global revenue diversification has always been a key strength of our business, the U.S. presents a great market opportunity and has in recent quarters been the fastest growing region for Fortinet. As you can see from slides six and seven, revenue from the Americas represented 43% of our business and grew 20% year-over-year. Revenue from EMEA represented 37% of our business and grew 18% year-over-year. And revenue from APAC represented 20% of our business and grew 14% year-over-year.

We've made great progress in gross margin due to the mix shift in our business, driving high-margin subscriptions and deferred revenue. During the third quarter, our non-GAAP gross margin was 76%. Non-GAAP services gross margin was 86%. Non-GAAP product gross margin was 59%. As a percentage of revenue, on a non-GAAP basis, sales and marketing expenses were 41%, down from 43% in the third quarter of last year. Research and development expenses were 12%, down from 13% last year. And general and administrative expenses were 5%, flat from last year.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $214 million during the third quarter resulting in non-GAAP operating income of $70 million or 19% of total revenue, up 400 basis points year-over-year. Our third quarter operating margin again reflects more accelerated improvement than we previously guided as we remain behind on hiring targets and project spending.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $50 million, or $0.28 per share, based on approximately 179 million diluted shares outstanding. The annualized non-GAAP tax rate was 32%. Slides eight and nine present balance sheet and cash flow metrics for your reference. We again ended this quarter with a strong balance sheet, including $1.524 billion in cash and investments. During the quarter, we used $91 million to repurchase 2,442,000 shares of our common stock at an average price of $37.19. Year-to-date, we've repurchased 3.3 million shares for $124 million.

As I mentioned earlier, cash from operations was $162 million, representing growth of 113% over the same period last year. Free cash flow in the quarter was $141 million. As of September 30, the business generated $315 million in free cash flow year-to-date. On an adjusted basis, excluding real estate purchases, the business generated $419 million in the first three quarters of 2017.We've added an adjusted free cash flow slide number 10 in the deck for your reference.

Annualized inventory turns for Q3 were 2.6, an improvement over inventory turns of 2.2 in second quarter of this year. Deferred revenue increased to $1,290 million, an increase of $284 million or 30% year-over-year. DSO was 62 days, down from 68 days in the third quarter of 2016.

Let me now finish with our guidance, which can be seen on slide 11. As a reminder, all forward-looking statements, including all of the guidance statements provided, are subject to Kelly's cautions at the start of this call. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect billings in the range of $510 million to $525 million, revenue in the range of $404 million to $412 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 75% to 76%, non-GAAP operating margin of 18% to 19%, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.30.

We are updating our guidance for the full year 2017 to billings in the range of $1,772 million to $1,787 million, revenue in the range of $1,482 million to $1,490 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 75%, non-GAAP operating margin of 17%, non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.02. Consistent with our capital allocation strategy, we see opportunity to continue to return value to our shareholders through more aggressive share repurchase. The board of directors once again increased the current authorization for share repurchases to $1 billion. As of September 30, 2017, $765 million remain for share repurchases through January of 2019.

I'll now hand the call back to Dr. Ken to close.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you, Drew. We are very pleased with our third quarter result and with the leadership that Fortinet continues to demonstrate. I would like to thank you Fortinet employee, partners, customers, and shareholders for their continued confidence and support.

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

Before we begin the Q&A, I'd like to advise you of some upcoming events. Fortinet will be presenting in the fourth quarter at the RBC Tech Conference in New York on November 7; at the Morgan Stanley Security Symposium in Chicago on November 8; at the UBS Tech Conference in San Francisco on November 13; and at the Barclays Tech Conference in San Francisco on December 7. We look forward to seeing you at these and other events this quarter.

Sheree, you may start the Q&A now.

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from Melissa Franchi with Morgan Stanley.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you for taking my question. Drew, I just want to dig into the Q4 guide particularly around billings. It's a lower outlook than what you were looking for I guess when you guided last quarter and it's well below seasonal. So can you just provide a little context and what makes you a little bit more cautious into Q4, is there anything that you can point to? Thanks.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Sure, Melissa. There are a few factors at play in our Q4 guidance. One, we have a tougher quarter-over-quarter comparison, as Q4 of 2016 was 600 basis points higher than Q3 of 2016. So there is a bit of an uplift there, if you will. Then also macro issues, which we've seen and are somewhat cautious about, one, geopolitical issues in North Asia, we saw some of that in Q3. Natural disasters in Central America, in the Caribbean, and I would just remind you, we actually have a pretty large business in that area. And we had a bit of concern there. And then, Telcos, just the carrier business remains pay-as-you-go and becomes generally harder to predict on the upside, if you will.

The last point is, what was good about the quarter was really the large enterprise deals, and we're selling more of the Fabric and these are more complex deals. And I think it becomes more complicated to forecast those deals as they grow, and they become more complicated. And we've taken all that into account and what we believe as being prudent for Q4.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

This is Ken. Maybe I'd add one point is really, we are a little bit behind on hiring, that's making the margin better in the first few quarter of the year. And we try to catch up the hiring, but usually invest in growth also take like six months to 12 months to see some result. So we try to catch up the hiring and invest them on the growth, which we are a little bit behind, and that's also we kind of want to be careful about Q4.

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. That's a helpful context. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Walter Pritchard with Citi.

Walter H. Pritchard - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Thanks. I think I heard a new disclosure just around the non-FortiGate. Was that 25% of product? And then, can you help us understand kind of how that's trended, maybe what that was a year ago?

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

It's product and related services, the 25% that's non-FortiGate products.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. The FortiGate and related services would be about three-quarters, and then the fastest growing part of our business is the other part, Walter, which would be the non-FortiGate products.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. I think, this is the first time we identified the four different growth engine and also this non-FortiGate we call the Fabric product, which (24:11) FortiGate, grow faster than the FortiGate, and we're starting tracking going forward, but we have a lot of advanced products, like FortiMail, FortiWeb, FortiSandbox, FortiClient, and the AP, and some other products, which work together well with FortiGate. Thus create a Fabric and up-sell, cross-sell opportunity, especially to the installation base. So, I think, we feel that's one of the growth engine can drive a lot of future growth.

Walter H. Pritchard - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And so, just to clarify that, that is of total revenue. Just second clarification, you're not providing that from a year ago. And then, any color as to what in those products, that mix is the larger contributors?

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

It's billings, Walter.

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

It's billings, not revenue.

Walter H. Pritchard - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Billings. Okay.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah.

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

And we have seven products of our non-FortiGate Fabric products that we would say are like the key products in there; it's Sandbox, Client, Mail...

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

SIEM.

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

SIEM.

Walter H. Pritchard - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yeah. I know that, anything in terms of the relative – any of those like rank order or anything to help us understand kind of what's maybe driving...

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

FortiSIEM had a very good quarter. I think, they're all growing well, Walter. I think, FortiSIEM grew very nicely year-on-year. And I think that just reflects the fact that you get these management capabilities across Fabric, and the way to think about it is, it's a good articulation of how customers are thinking about buying more in an architectural or platform orientation, and the Fabric basically resonating very well with them.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Also this is also one of the advantage differentiation compared to some other competitor. We have more broader products, and also they can work together like a Fabric. And if we invest some more sales marketing in this area, we'll see a very healthy growth there.

Walter H. Pritchard - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Rob Owens with KeyBanc Capital.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. Thanks. I would like to touch on the guidance one more time, but this time focusing on the revenue; and I know you gave the disclaimer about Central America, some of the national disasters, as well as Northern Asia. But it looks like you had a very linear quarter, so to the extent that were there are any large deals that maybe were pulled in that you were thinking could have been in the fourth quarter and while you're seeing some mix shift to large enterprise, correct me, if I'm wrong, but coming up in the calendar fourth quarter, I think you'd be a little more optimistic about maybe that opportunity. So just trying to reconcile realizing growth is not linear, but you see a pretty precipitous decline with the midpoint of guidance on the revenue side and total revenue growth this quarter? Thanks.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Sure Rob. Nothing pulled into Q3. We're just seeing more complicated transactions as we go into the enterprise. They are mixing more of the Fabric, there is more content rich bundles, higher levels of service as I mentioned in my script. And they're just buying more of the Fabric, and I think, it's more of an architectural sell. And that just lends itself given that sales cycles lends itself to caution.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes Gabriela Borges with Goldman Sachs.

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just a little more color on the hiring patterns that you're seeing. Maybe you could address a little bit why you think there might be some delay in the pace of hiring through the year and then as you think about when that could catch up, do you think that might have an impact on your ability to close deals and your productivity efforts in the first half of 2018, given that it typically takes a little while for new folks to ramp up? Thank you.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yes. That's a good question. We're already starting to realize the hiring behind. In the last couple months we already starting our solid (28:15) hiring. But like I say, the hiring and also invest in growth, usually take like 6 months to 12 months to see some of the result. So, we like overachieved the margin, but on the hiring side little bit behind. So we want to like balance the margin growth better going forward, and that's where we kind of carefully try to guide the Q4, and also balance better on the margin growth going forward.

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

And any thoughts as to why the hiring is taking a little bit longer?

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

We kind of are more focused on the margin in the first couple quarter of the year. You know, usually margins kind of achieve in shorter-term quicker compared invest in growth. The growth usually takes some time delay after you invested, and that's where we see some of that, but that's where we already realized it. We're starting add hiring capacity, add additional sales capacity I believe where we're doing better going forward.

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you for the color.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Anne Meisner with Susquehanna.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Yeah, let me throw a product question in there for you, Ken. So in early Q3, you announced the beta version of the new Threat Intelligence product, and I just had a couple of follow-up questions on that. First of all, do you know when you would expect that to be in GA, if it's not in GA already? I didn't see an announcement of a GA release. Also maybe you can share with us like the early customer demand you're seeing for that. And then lastly, it appears that the product can run on a standalone basis from what I'm reading, but I'm curious to know if you plan on providing integration into third-party SIEMs or would a customer also need to run the FortiSIEM, if they wanted to integrate it within their security analytics strategy.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yes. I think we see very good response from the market on the Threat Intelligence, and also the SIEM product, that's where last quarter actually SIEM product is one of the best growth area for us. And also more percentage on the service, especially the enterprise bundle service also contribute to the additional intelligence service, additional – the function value we're adding to the product, and also the FortiOS, and the faster the subscription service.

So all of these were positive and also helping on the margin, because the service margin tend to be higher than the product margin. So we see a lot of benefit of that, and we probably can give some more detail maybe after year finish, we can give. And also – but even on the product side, we see some good growth – good progress. There's a few new product will come up and that would drive additional growth in the product side. The one thing we can see is really the high-end grow better and not only the 7000 I think contribute a lot, we also have some other high-end product come up, which also will help further driving the high-end growth especially in the enterprise. The service provider probably more depend on the market. But we believe we have the best product to drive that, and plus the new intelligence, the FortiSIEM, the service I feel give us a much better position going forward.

Anne M. Meisner - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. Thank you.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ken Talanian with Evercore ISI.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I was wondering, if you could give us a sense for how to frame the subscription upsell opportunity in your customer base. Is there like a multiple we can think of an average customer's maintenance spend and maybe how far penetrated do you think you are within the base?

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. Don't...

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. I think, we are keeping adding some new service into like some bundle like enterprise bundle, like certain (32:30), certain like mobile security, and certain other Sandbox service for enterprise. So that's also driving the customer more towards the higher service compared to the traditional UTM service. That's actually helping driving the percentage of the subscription. So, that probably Drew have some numbers and he can share also.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Well, yeah, I would do it qualitatively at this point, Ken. But we have – we believe we have a long way to go. The trend is that customers are buying – it appears to be more in a broader set of products from us. Again going back to the Fabric, as Ken said, the enterprise bundle is one example of where we add more functionality at a higher price. Customers seem to want to buy more in a given platform or a given offering, and so, we continue to look – to use that strategy going forward. The other thing even on a – the FortiCare side which is just basic support, you know customers, we've actually seen a crossover now, where more customers are buying 7/24 than 5/8 support. Again, we view that as a reflection of going more into the enterprise, customers just, buying up more and we feel on the bundle side or subscription side, we do have a way to go and certainly on the non-FortiGate side, as we said it's still not the predominant part of our business. And we feel like we have a long way to go, especially as we go in the enterprise.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Great. Thanks very much.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brad Zelnick with Credit Suisse.

Brad Alan Zelnick - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thanks very much for taking my questions, guys. On the pricing environment and competition, is there anything that you can share with us about what might have changed out there this quarter as you look forward?

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Sure. Yeah. Hey, Brad. Yeah, it's true. We're not seeing competitive discounting. I would offer this just from a – from what we're seeing in the business, discounting in the U.S. was actually down. We did – internationally we saw what I would characterize as volume related, little bit of volume related discounts not – I don't think it's a big number, but you're asking the question so I'll kind of give you the straight answer, it's just more of a volume related where they're buying bigger deals and, they tend to ask for a little bit more as they buy more. That's all we're saying.

Brad Alan Zelnick - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

That's helpful. And if I could just ask one more about pipeline close rates and sales productivity, in terms of what you saw in Q3 relative to trend and as you look out to Q4, what's baked into your guidance? Thanks so much.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

I think we see pretty healthy pipeline and growth opportunity, and we also invest more in marketing and also the team did a great job. So we see a very healthy lead and also the pipeline going forward.

Brad Alan Zelnick - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sterling Auty from JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey guys. So, at the end of the quarter, there was news reports about changes in your sales management, again. Can you comment to what happened there, if anything; is that having an impact on the way you're looking at the fourth quarter?

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

We don't view that as having an impact on the fourth quarter, Sterling, we really don't comment on people coming and going.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And you commented that, Drew, specifically you mentioned service providers stole the (36:35) pay-as-you-go, but enterprise is strong, Americas is strong, outside of maybe quantifying the Latin America and Northern Asia impact for the fourth quarter, what are the other areas that you're concerned about?

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah, it's just trying to – structurally, it feels like the business is shifting. The business is shifting into the enterprise, and they're buying more products. The good news is, they're buying more higher margin recurring revenue products, the subscriptions, and they're buying higher levels of service. I think the deals as we go into the enterprise, especially with new customers, they just become more complicated, and I think that becomes more of a challenge to pin down what we're going to do, right now (37:25) quarter and so we're just being prudent on that front.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Also, I see the enterprise a little bit kind of different compared to service provider in two area; one, is really enterprise tend to have multiple years of service because when they buy hardware (37:46) change hardware in the middle. So they probably just like buy the service for the next few years, together compared with service provider even they have a hardware, their service is mostly dependent on their customer demand. Sometime they just do like a year-by-year annual service. So that's where we could – that's part of the reason driving the service compared to longer, like a while too much longer going there. The second one is really enterprise also have a multiple security product. They not just have the firewall, they also have the e-mail security, web security, the client, the Sandbox, the switch and access point. So that's actually feed a cross-sell, off-sell off the Fabric much better. So that's when we see that area also growing better and we have the broadest product and all this work together automate all this management. So the customer like this a lot, that's also driving the deal larger not just the network security, firewall, UTM anymore. They are also including the other application Fabric product. So I see they are both kind of healthy and compared to the – the model is little bit different than a service provider. So that's where we see, but some time enterprise sales cycle also little bit longer. So that's where we need to keep adding the sales capacity and also invest in the marketing and we feel that's a great growth area. We have a advantage both on the product and the position to grow in this area.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And last question if I can sneak it in, kind of following on Rob Owens' question earlier. All right. So we're one month into the quarter, you had a great September quarter. Did business really kind of fall off so far in the December quarter and that's leading to part of the reason for the guide?

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Sterling, I would go back to what we said earlier, where one, we have a tougher quarter-over-quarter comparison versus last year. From a macro perspective, we did see some geopolitical issues, let's say in North Asia and we saw some of that in Q3, and we're being cautious about that in Q4. The natural disasters did play in a bit, and we continue to have a bit of caution there. Telco remains pay-as-you-go, so that becomes – we believe we've been cautious on that front for the last quarter. So certainly, we've taken that more into account. And then the larger enterprises are just buying more complicated deals as they get into the Fabric buying multi-product deals, the non Fabric, the non-FortiGate products along with higher levels of service and more content rich subscriptions, and that's really what we're taking into account.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Erik Suppiger with JMP Securities.

Erik L. Suppiger - JMP Securities LLC

Yeah. Thanks for taking the question. Just to be clear, you've not seen any particular weakness in the demand side in North America or Europe. Is that correct? And then secondly, how high would you envision the contribution to billings would be from your non-FortiGate products. If you look out three or five years.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Well, the U.S. market had a very strong quarter. I would say EMEA was about as expected. Erik, we certainly expect the non-FortiGate products to grow as a percentage. We don't really have a number to share out three years, but it is the fastest growing part of our business in non-FortiGate.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

I think even in the FortiGate (41:42) we also see 2x, 3x of the market growth rate. So we continue to grow in that area with our new FortiOS, the new security process ASIC, and the plus new FortiGate coming up. But we also see the other opportunity and also differentiated from other competitor we have more broader product in the Fabric. We also see that additional opportunity for us to upsell/cross-sell and can grow faster also.

Erik L. Suppiger - JMP Securities LLC

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Turits with Raymond James.

Michael Turits - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey guys. Just another question on the fourth quarter guidance. As far as I can tell, you mentioned four factors. One, carrier pay-as-you-go; two, longer enterprise sales cycles; three, lack of sales capacity; and four, geopolitical. Can you rank order those for us in terms of really which had the most impact down to the least?

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

You want to rank it or?

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Well, yeah. Look, I think Michael, I don't have a ranking of them, I think they're all weighing in on our guidance.

Michael Turits - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yeah, I'm just wondering. There's always a lot of stuff going on. So I'm just trying to figure out in your mind really what was the most material because it's always very multi-factor? And then I had a follow-up question in a completely different area.

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

I mean, I think, Michael, is they're all material, they all have different and different size impacts, but there were definitely some deals in (43:29) in Caribbean and in Mexico, that are in question as a result of the national disasters. We have had some slow business in North Asia and Japan, and we've talked about the issues with service providers for a little while. So, I mean those are all important areas to the business.

Michael Turits - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Got it. And then as I said, a different direction. Is there a sense you think from a demand perspective, that how people are reacting to the security urgency breaches et cetera, is a more focused away from core network security onto some of these other including your non-FortiGate areas, or is it actually a shift that you're seeing away from core networks security towards adjacencies, for instance you said SIEM did great this quarter?

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

We're see more driving by the network security which is the three quarter of the business we have, but there's some customers see the benefit of Fabric like when the ransomware attack happen, if they have a Fabric they have a multiple line of defense, like from the FortiMail, they can stop the phishing (44:43) attack on the email side. And then there's a FortiClient to protect end point and then the FortiAP, FortiSwitch, they can isolate the host and also segment internally, and then the FortiGate is still to the main defense, they can stop the ransomware itself and also stop the leaking of the information go out. So there's a benefit of a multiple defense in the Fabric side to protect the whole infrastructure, instead of just at some point on the malware (45:13) side.

So that's what we see, customers see the benefit of multiple product working together compared to a different vendor, different product because in a security always the biggest cost is really the management cost, and also people get attacked and sometime they have the best product but if they don't manage well, don't configure it well, that's probably causing the issue instead of a lack of the best product.

So that's why we try to address that issue and the customer also realize that they can also benefit from this Fabric multiple partner working together, managing together. So we feel that's what drives some good future growth, probably even can grow faster than the traditional network security.

Michael Turits - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Thanks Ken. Thanks, Drew. Thanks, Kelly.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gray Powell with Deutsche Bank.

Gray Wilson Powell - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. So maybe just sort of more of a macro question, from an industry level you've obviously seen some volatility on the product revenue side and all of the network security vendors over the last couple of years, what do you think the right growth rate is for the overall industry from a product or an appliance revenue perspective going forward? Thanks.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

I still believe they need to refresh the hardware every four or five years, and then between that they tend to be just buy the subscription service or operate the OS, the software. We see some refreshing cycle like two, three years ago, like 2015 and around that time. That time there is some rush buy, there is some operate of infrastructure quickly to protect the attack and now it's the time people just consume whatever (47:08) they already have. But then the Fabric started, we see a lot of benefit of it, and there's some new area (47:13) and there's some other, like we mentioned, some cloud, some IoT also drive a lot of future growth, and also see a lot of excitement for customer using the Fabric and also nicely went to add additional protection or consolidate some other function together. But on the traditional network security side, they probably need to wait the next I don't know maybe two years away for the next buying cycle which the customer bought the part on 2015, they need to wait like a few years to be replaced.

Gray Wilson Powell - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. So maybe just kind of like the industry growth rates that you see today, do you feel like that's sort of a – like sustainable environment that we should kind of just think about that until we get that next refresh?

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

I think the consumer after some of the rush buy they had probably two years ago but the host space is still growing (48:12) between like I don't know 7% to 10% year-over-year. We don't see any slowdown on the host space growth. But if someone did a rush buy couple of years ago, they may take some time to replace the hardware which usually take about four to five years to be replaced.

Gray Wilson Powell - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Understood.

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

And we have about nine minutes left in this call, so I would encourage people to restrict their questions to one and then call back in again at 2:30 please – I mean at 3:30 please.

Gray Wilson Powell - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

I'm done. Thanks.

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you.

Gray Wilson Powell - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. Kelly.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Hendi Susanto with Gabelli & Co.

Hendi Susanto - Board of Director, LGL Group, Inc., Vice President-Equity Research

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. Ken, you continue to mention that Fortinet continues to champion Security Fabric, which areas of Security Fabric and internal segmentation that you see are low hanging fruit opportunity for Fortinet in the near-term?

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. Internal segmentation definitely is the area we have more advantage, because the performance, because the other access product and also the function we have, but also tie the network security together with the e-mail security, web security, endpoint security, cloud and also access authentication, all these together is also very important for customer. Because for enterprise they have to manage all these multiple things together. If they come from different vendor, different product, not talk to each other, that's more high cost to manage, difficult to mainly to control. So we see the benefit of all these Fabric together, not only just our product but also we have the Fabric-Ready product – partnered with other industry leader to provide a better management and better visibility, better solution for the customer there.

Hendi Susanto - Board of Director, LGL Group, Inc., Vice President-Equity Research

Do you see more traction in certain parts of enterprise versus another part?

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. The enterprise definitely like the Fabric. The service providers there tend to offer different service for different kind of customer. That's where we see the enterprise see the (50: 28) Fabric better than the other segment.

Hendi Susanto - Board of Director, LGL Group, Inc., Vice President-Equity Research

So you see both – in both, I guess. Okay, got it. Thank you.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andrew Nowinski with Piper Jaffray.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Hi, thanks. I just had a follow-up question on the product revenue. So it was down about 4% sequentially, and it was only up about 7% on easy comp on a year-over-year basis. And so if we assume normal seasonality for Q4, it looks like your guidance implies product revenue will remain about flat on a year-over-year basis. And I understand more customers are purchasing subscriptions, but can you give us any insight on how we should think about product growth in Q4 and then also into 2018?

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah, go ahead.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Oh yeah. Andrew, I think it's helpful to look at Q3. And if you look at the large deals, we had nice growth in large deals, and we've talked a lot about – we've been very – we feel very successful in the enterprise. We've seen that, and we're doing larger deals that are more – that include more products and more subscriptions. And so that mix shift into more subscriptions. And then the customers are also buying contracts, three-year contracts and sometimes even longer. And the enterprises tend to want to lock in. And so when you have that combination of more services and a little longer duration – I think we were up about a month over last quarter – that causes more of the product revenue to actually be reflected on the deferred revenue line. And so you end up recognizing that over time.

And so, if you were to look at the product revenue, there would clearly be an add back to that to get to a higher number. And that's where getting into Q4 becomes a little harder to predict because some of these larger transactions, they're more complicated in terms of going out to Q4. And so we're not specifically calling out a Q4 product revenue number, but we're just trying to explain the complexity and what does dampen the near-term product revenue upfront. Remember deferred revenue was up 30%, for instance, reflecting that recharacterization of revenue off the product line onto the deferred revenue line.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. Like Andrew said, (52: 52) contract, especially the bigger enterprise deal caused a few percentage shifting from product revenue into the deferred – into the service side. So that's the...

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Great. So do you guys think...

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

(53: 06) last three questions in, please. We have three more people on the line, I'd love to get their questions answered if possible.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jayson Noland with Baird.

Jayson A. Noland - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Thanks. Just one question on the high-end. It was strong, as you said, and I think you're due for an NP refresh and not sure if that's impacting the guide at all. But curious Ken how an NP refresh would impact the high-end of the portfolio here?

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Not NP refresh yet. That probably will be next year. And it's really at the launch of the 7000 series product. That's the highest perform product in the industry. That's helping drive the high-end, especially in the enterprise, because we have the highest performance on the next generation (53: 54) firewall and also on the firewall/VPN. So that's definitely a drive a lot on the high-end side. Next year, we'll have like one or two new we call SPU now (54: 04). It's basically a FortiASIC Security Processing Unit, which will also like at least double, triple the performance of the function run by all these Security Processing Unit. That can dramatically drive the performance advantage we have in this space, especially the internal segmentation, the data center, and also the big enterprise service provider. So we will have some new things come up next year to help in to fuel the growth.

Jayson A. Noland - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Thank you.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Fatima Boolani with UBS.

Fatima Boolani - UBS Securities LLC

Good afternoon. Thank you for squeezing me in. Drew, in your prepared remarks, you did allude to a fair bit of momentum in your virtual appliance solutions. I was wondering how customers are buying and what the relative spend delta is to a comparable hardware unit as you kind of get your bearings on the virtual appliance sales momentum. Any clarity there would be very helpful? Thank you.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. They're buying quite – they're buying both the appliances and the software. Right now what we're seeing is really multi-cloud environments, and the way we think about it is really buying more.

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. I mean essentially what we're seeing is that the cloud business is pulling in on-prem business, like the example that Drew talked about in the prepared remarks where customers in need of implementing a cloud deployment will actually up-sell, upgrade their on-prem devices.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. The way to think about it – thank you, Kelly – the way to think about it is we're finding that when a customer explores the deployment of virtual cloud solutions, they mostly – it's really pulling things in and most often results in deployment of hybrid solutions. And so the comp – the example I gave was a multi-cloud environment where they're buying both software and hardware. And so we believe the economics actually favor pulling in more business and then the software side of it or the virtual side of it obviously has higher margin.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. Not only the cloud, we also see (56: 24), we see a lot of exciting opportunity in the IoT, in the OT infrastructure opportunity. So we do see some more exciting deal come in. So we believe that's also a big potential market going forward.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question comes from Saket Kalia with Barclays.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks a bunch for squeezing me in here. And apologies in advance if this question has already been asked. Drew, you called out the lack of sales capacity – or a lack of adequate sales capacity as maybe one of the gating factors for the fourth quarter guide. I guess the question is, has this impacted how you think about your margin profile longer term just in terms of the need to hire more down the road, or can we make it up with productivity improvements? Just maybe connect those two for me, if you can, from a high level.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

I think what you have going on, Saket, is really a structural change in our model over the last couple of years. Our business is driving higher margins. As you can see, look at the gross margin trajectory from – going back to '14 maybe in the 71%, 71.5% range up to what 76% now. And so we're selling more -- we're selling more enterprise business. We have more fabric, so multiproducts. We talked about the non-FortiGate products and how that's growing faster than the FortiGate products.

And then we're seeing this mix shift in the higher margin contract-rich services and subscriptions. And that could be the enterprise bundle from the subscription side that we've talked about, that could be going more to 7/24 versus 5/8 support. And again we crossed over recently where we're selling now more 7/24 than 5/8. All those things end up growing our recurring revenue streams, if you will, and drive a higher gross margin, and that's what's fundamentally changed in the model. We've shown good leverage and progress on the operating expenses. And what I would say, all of these things continue to be a tailwind in our business. And I think, as Ken would say, we got a bit behind on hiring in the sales reps, and now we're playing a bit of catch up quite frankly.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. Thanks very much for squeezing me in again.

Ken Xie - Fortinet, Inc.

Yeah. Not just hiring but also need to train people for the multi-product Fabric sales. That also takes some time. We see very good opportunity (58: 57) there, but also kind of the sales capacity and also trained people for the enterprise and also Fabric multiple product that's the part I feel become maybe bottleneck right now. So we need to invest some on that area, but that also takes a little time to see the return of the investment. But we see a lot of opportunity going forward. We have more advantage compared to our competitor in all these are product areas. So we see very good potential going forward.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. Thanks.

Andrew H. Del Matto - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ms. Kelly Blough for any closing remarks.

Kelly Blough - Fortinet, Inc.

Thank you, everyone, for joining us for this call. And if you have further questions, we encourage you to dial in again at 3: 30. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect and have a wonderful day.

