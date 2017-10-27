Milacron Holdings' (MCRN) CEO Tom Goeke on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Milacron Holdings (NYSE:MCRN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Mac Jones - Vice President Finance and Investor Relations

Tom Goeke - Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Chalmers - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Julian Mitchell - Crédit Suisse

Ann Duignan - JPMorgan

Nish Damodara - Robert W. Baird

Kenneth Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Kyle Dicke - William Blair

Mac Jones

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. With me on today's call are Tom Goeke and Bruce Chalmers. A copy of the earnings release that was distributed this morning can be found on our website under the Investor Relations section at milacron.com.

During our call today, we will be referring to the earnings release supplemental slides, which are also posted on our website. I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain certain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it and as such does include certain risks and uncertainties.

Please refer to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the projections described in today's discussion.

Also, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures on today's call. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings press release and are also available as part of the presentation materials posted on our website.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tom Goeke, Chief Executive Officer of Milacron.

Tom Goeke

Thanks, Mac. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Milacron's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As Mac mentioned, we have a slide presentation on our website to accompany our earnings call, and it includes additional details to the commentary presented this morning.

Turning to Page three. We are pleased with our overall performance in the third quarter as we delivered a top line of $315 million. This represents our highest quarterly sales as a public company. It's an increase of 6.1% versus the prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA of $57.3 million was up 5.5% and drove strong adjusted EPS growth of 22% or $0.44 per share. Our consumable business grew 10% and rose 200 basis points to 64% of total company sales.

Orders of $322 million were up 11% versus the prior year, with the year-to-date orders up nearly 10%. This performance reflects continued strength in high-growth regions and a solid order book, both for our injection and extrusion product lines building into 2018. This strong orders and sales performance gives us confidence to update our full year sales guidance for 2017 above the prior range.

Free cash flow before restructuring is up over 50% versus last year. During the quarter, we funded $16 million of restructuring initiatives. Although our free cash flow conversion was below our expectations, we are closing out the year with a positive trajectory, and all of our businesses are laser focused on driving improvements to the cash cycle.

Moving to Page 4. I'm excited to share that last week at Fakuma, Europe's largest injection molding plastics trade show, we announced that our Klear Can product hit the shelves in China and South Korea. The product generated significant buzz at the show, and the product introduction in Shanghai and Seoul was a great success.

For those not familiar, the Milacron Klear Can is a patented barrier plastic can with a 2-year shelf life which can be retorted and seamed, meeting all industry standards. The Klear Can is BPA-free, recyclable and fully microwavable. Klear Can uses a standard metal can end, as you can see in the deck, which allows the clear can to be filled and sealed on existing metal can filling lines. This is a very important feature as it allows the industry to use existing processing equipment. We are encouraged by the product introduction by Del Monte utilizing our technology and believe that the technology has a tremendous amount of opportunity.

To put this opportunity into perspective, there are approximately 75 billion metal cans produced per year. So every 1% conversion to the Klear Can represents an opportunity for 30 to 40 Klear Can systems, depending on the application and the size of the system. This is a wonderful opportunity that has not been included in any of our financial projections. Klear Can's success could play out to be a home run for Milacron. We'll keep you posted as the Klear Can gains momentum.

Moving to Page 5. Let me recap the quarter versus prior year from a geographical and end market perspective. Geographically, sales in high-growth markets were up over 25%, led by India and China. In the developed markets, Europe increased 4% and North America was essentially flat versus last year. From an end market perspective, the construction, automotive, electronics and packaging markets all grew double digits over the prior year, and consumer goods grew low single digits. Partially offsetting this strong performance were declines in medical and custom molders. Overall, volume growth of 7.4% was offset by price pressure of 1.3%, bringing us to the constant currency growth of 6.1%.

Moving on to Page 6. Our cost-out initiatives continue to progress. During Q3, we realized $6 million of cost savings and are tracking towards the $35 million of total structural cost-out by the end of 2018.

Since we started this journey at the end of 2014, we have realized $31 million of savings as a result of restructuring and cost-out actions. We believe that as we enter into the last phase of this program we will achieve the $35 million in savings and reach the EBITDA targets that we have been committed to by the end of Q4 2018.

We expect to finish the year strong, and we're committed to delivering shareholder value. We continue to work on our areas of strength: consumables, disruptive technology and emerging market expansion, all of which drive sales and margin growth.

I'll now turn the call over to Bruce for a more detailed review of our financial performance.

Bruce Chalmers

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone. I will walk you through our financial performance for the third quarter before turning the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks. For sake of brevity, I will be referring to our third quarter growth rates on a constant currency basis versus the same period the prior year.

Before I get into the numbers, I would like to make a few general comments about the business and our progress in improving our financial performance. For the past several years, we have been implementing our margin improvement initiative in order to achieve 20% EBITDA margins. Strategically, we've increased our focus on building out consumables business and now have 64% of our revenue from consumables.

Additionally, we have realized $31 million of structural cost reduction from both manufacturing footprint consolidation and other overhead cost reduction. There are two focal points for improvement that have impacted our LTM-adjusted EBITDA margins by 70 basis points and will be resolved in order to have all of our actions translated to 20% EBITDA margins by Q4 of 2018.

First, we continue to work on our supply chain efforts in order to more effectively offset higher input cost. Additionally, we are behind schedule in realizing savings in our European plant consolidation. We have realized these inefficiencies due to high order rates in Europe, which has delayed the full transfer of production and caused us to manufacture in both locations. As Tom mentioned, we have plans to address both of these issues to achieve our long-term goals.

Third quarter orders increased 11% over the same quarter last year. The strong Q3 order rate and ending backlog levels provide confidence to achieve our 2017 guidance. From an end market perspective, we are seeing strong order rates in the construction and industrial markets as well as moderate order growth over last year in electronics.

Turning to Page 8. Net sales increased 6.1% over the prior year. Strong growth in consumables, with 10% growth versus the same period last year. We are seeing moderate strength in the equipment business versus the first half of the year, with 5% growth over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was 57.3% million or 18.2% of sales. Third quarter margins were positively impacted by higher volume and structural and discretionary cost reduction. This progress was offset by price, material input costs and the operational inefficiencies previously mentioned.

Now let me walk you through our three segments, beginning on Page 9 with APPT. APPT's third quarter sales were up 2.7% versus the same period last year. Aftermarket continues to have steady growth, and we are encouraged by solid results in our injection and extrusion businesses. Geographically, China and India had significant growth for the quarter, as we continue to see strong demand from these regions. From an end market perspective, sales were driven by the electronics and construction markets as well as automotive. APPT generated adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million in the quarter, a 7.4% improvement versus the prior year. Incremental margins were driven by growth in aftermarket and our cost-reduction initiatives offset by price, material input cost and operational inefficiencies in our European manufacturing.

Turning to our MDCS segment on Page 10. Sales were up 11.8%. Global sales growth continues to be driven by China and Rest of Asia, with China order momentum continuing throughout the quarter. From an end market perspective, sales were primarily driven by automotive and consumer goods. MDCS generated adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 million in the quarter or 30.6% of sales. This 150 basis point reduction is largely a result of customer mix, as we had several high-volume commercial wins and incremental supply chain cost to meet customer shipment deadlines.

Lastly, in our Fluids Technology segment on Page 11, sales grew 6.4% for the quarter. Regionally, sales were driven by a strong quarter in all regions. From an end market perspective, growth was achieved in automotive, consumer goods and electronics. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.7 million in the third quarter, a 13.6% increase from the prior year, driven primarily by increased volume. Turning to cash flow on Page 12. Third quarter cash flow before restructuring was $16.1 million versus $10.4 million in the prior year. Improvement in pre-restructuring cash flow was primarily driven by higher adjusted EBITDA, slightly lower maintenance CapEx, lower cash interest offset by working capital. The Q3 working capital build was driven by growth in sales and orders in APPT and MDCS. We ended the quarter with cash of $93 million and net debt of $854 million or 3.9x adjusted EBITDA.

Turning to our full year 2017 outlook on Page 13. We had a strong quarter and were able to convert more of our backlog to sales within the quarter than we previously expected. Consequently, we are increasing our full year guidance to 3% to 3.5% organic sales growth. We are tightening our adjusted EBITDA range to $222 million to $224 million, which assumes the temporary margin impacts we had in Q3 continue in Q4. Free cash flow before restructuring is forecasted to be between $80 million and $90 million, due to a significant inventory build associated with the increase of our higher backlog.

I'll now turn the back over to Tom for his closing remarks.

Tom Goeke

Thanks, Bruce. If we move to Page 14 to wrap up. I'm pleased with the quarter's results. We had outstanding sales performance and robust orders to help fuel continued growth. Looking ahead, we are encouraged by a number of growth drivers across the businesses. And we remain confident that our balanced portfolio and efforts to grow our consumable mix will provide a sustainable runway for margin expansion.

Thank you for joining us for the call. And with that, we can now move on to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Julian Mitchell with Crédit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Makishi

Hi guys this is actually Jason on for Julian. Just first quick question on the backlog to sales conversion and the reason -- maybe the primary impetus of why you took the guide up. Can you just comment on which end markets, either by geography -- or geography where you saw better-than-expected conversion?

Bruce Chalmers

Yes, a lot of that was in the Melt Delivery, specifically in the hot runner product line in Asia, where we were able to really convert a lot of that backlog into sales within the quarter.

Jason Makishi

And then as a -- maybe as a quick follow-up, I know that you took a pretty conservative stance last quarter, particularly on North American automotive markets. Could you just give us an update on how those markets have turned and how you currently feel about it? Maybe still on the conservative end?

Tom Goeke

Still on the conservative end, but the industry in general continues pretty much as it has through the course of the year. We really haven't seen a downturn.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ann Duignan with JPMorgan.

Ann Duignan

Can you just give us a little bit more color on the pricing down 1.3%, given that order momentum is picking up?

Bruce Chalmers

Yes. About $1.5 million of that was within APPT. And I'd say that's consistent with what we've seen in previous quarters. So right in line with expectations that we previously communicated. And additionally, the one inconsistency with prior quarters is a lot of that volume that we got in Asia in the Melt Delivery segment was really kind of a mix of -- we had an opportunity for some big volume wins in certain parts of that business, and that came through at a slightly different margin profile than our typical business. But it really made sense to go after it and we were able to get it out in the quarter. So there's about a $2 million component to price that's within the Melt Delivery segment in the quarter that we don't expect to be a repeat going forward.

Ann Duignan

So as we start looking into 2018, we should -- price should be neutral to positive, do you expect?

Bruce Chalmers

I think the best way to handle that one is when we get into our Q4 earnings release and we have more visibility with a bigger backlog build that would be shipped within '18. We'll take a good hard look at the pricing within the backlog and be able to communicate more clearly.

Ann Duignan

Okay. And the same question, then, on free cash flow around China, also longer receivable days, et cetera. Is that going to be behind us going into '18? Or should we be thinking about this Chinese business as low margin, low payment terms? I'm just trying to peg structurally whether it's a good business or not?

Tom Goeke

So in terms of the build in Asia, it is Melt Delivery and it's at plus 30% EBITDA margins. So first off, the business is solid. It's very good. And as Bruce indicated, it was a couple customer orders that we went after share. That pulled it into the lower mid-30s for the hot runner business. But in terms of payment, I mean, it is really a reflection of -- in China, you're looking anywhere 60 to 120 days on normal business practice. So it's great business in terms of margin. And then on the payment terms, it is -- I would say, relative to North America, a bit slower pay, but not bad pay at all.

Ann Duignan

So as we grow the business in China, those working capital metrics will remain under pressure? Is that the right way to think about it?

Tom Goeke

Receivables. And then we'll have to push it back on payables to offset in Asia.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Nish Damodara with Robert W. Baird.

Nishanker Damodara

Seems like pretty strong demand momentum in the quarter, solid order growth. Can you just talk about some of the sequential trends to the quarter? Any particularly pockets of end market strength or weakness that you're seeing in the year-end and how that could potentially trend into '18?

Tom Goeke

So, well, we -- kind of with the order trend what we see is a pretty good build into '18 on injection and extrusion and the equipment. So in general, it's pretty spread, but there's a bit of strength in construction and about a pretty -- I would say equal balance of the other segments as we run out the year. So, I mean, being really only the third week into a new quarter, we don't have a lot of concrete backlog changes to talk about coming into Q4. But Q3 has been pretty solid across all segments and pretty solid within regions. The only comment I could make is, coming out of the trade show in Germany, that the tooling industry in particular is really busy, which means new projects. It doesn't always account for volume growth, right? That's a little more along the line of equipment pickup, but there was really a lot of strong conversation in terms of new product line, which influences the tooling business.

Nishanker Damodara

Great. That's helpful. And then turning a little bit on the margin side. You mentioned the 3Q margin pressure in MDCS from the volume discounts and also the incremental supply chain costs. Can you just size the impact of those items in the quarter? And then also, it sounds like you're expecting some of that to carry into 4Q. Could you just give us a sense for how much of that is kind of onetime in nature, if it's repeating and when that should normalize?

Bruce Chalmers

Total, if we looked at everything within the quarter, it's about $4 million at the Milacron level and then split about half and half in APPT versus MDCS. And the piece that we expect to alleviate quickly because it was related to specific volume that we were able to get within the quarter is the $2 million within the Asian portion of Melt Delivery. And the rest will work out over time. But we would expect to see that pressure in Q4 as well.

Tom Goeke

So when we look to the backlog on gross margin, we already see that we're healthier in terms of better figures, in terms of going into Q4 in Melt Delivery. So it's a measurable difference, and we can see it. So in the case of those orders, it was an opportunity. It was a great opportunity, share opportunity, and we took it. So we can see the delta coming down to the quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Steve Barger with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Kenneth Newman

It's Ken Newman on for Steve. Just had a question. Wanted to go back to the pricing comments in APPT. Can you provide a little bit of color as to how much of that came from the equipment side of the business versus consumables and just talk about the North American equipment environment as you see it going forward?

Bruce Chalmers

It's all equipment and all in North America, is where we see the pricing pressure. So it's in -- and very consistent with what we've seen in previous quarters. So I don't know if you want to comment?

Tom Goeke

I would just say, on the second part of the question in terms of how we see the order pattern, it really is following no different than we've seen through the end of last year and into this year, and that's choppy but seems to be holding its own. The total market seems to be running at a similar rate to what it was in prior quarters. So no real change, no visibility difference in the case from quarter-to-quarter.

Kenneth Newman

Got it. I think last quarter you provided a little bit of color on the backlog in terms of where you think you can monetize. Maybe provide some color as to how much of the backlog that you have right now monetizes in '18 so we kind of get a better idea of how to look at that from a revenue perspective?

Bruce Chalmers

Yes, when we look at Q4, we're about 70% filled in Q4, which is about where we were at this point last year. So we feel good about where we are. We've got about 30% to fill, and the current order pattern rate gives us confident that we're going to fill that. When we look at the backlog in '18, we're significantly ahead. We've got over $70 million of backlog built already into '18. A lot of that is Q2/Q3 deliveries on some very big orders that we've received. So I think we're a bit ahead for the mid-part of '18 and at the same place for fourth quarter of this year.

Kenneth Newman

Got it. And then just one more. It's great to see that Klear Can kind of hit shelves in Asia. Can you remind us just how large that contract is and how do we quantify it and maybe talk about some of the other projects that you've been working on like the Kortec/Green Mountain opportunity you've talked about in the past?

Tom Goeke

Yes. So let's look -- the Klear Can, the Klear Can essentially we sold Del Monte what I would call is really a start-up system. It's under $2 million. And it's a system that produces about 12 million cans. And so they currently are looking at how to build out capacity. They have kind of a two step program. One was to start in Asia, and then the other is, next steps are in Europe. So in the case of a small system, as I said, like 12 million cans, somewhere in the neighborhood of under $2 million. And then when you get into a system somewhere in the range of 70 million to 80 million units, it's about twice that. But it gives you, as I said, a multiple of the output. So as capacity expands, I'm sure they'll be moving to a larger system, none of which do we have in the forecast.

And the same is actually for the coffee capsule, which is, although same hot runner technology, which is co-injection, a different platform where the customer is really designing the capsule. In the case of the Klear Can, that's our design with the food manufacturer. But in the case of the capsule, they've bought a number of systems to first seed the market in Canada, which is somewhere in the neighborhood of about a billion capsules, and the manufacturing unit is about 1/4 of that. So there's 4 systems running on the coffee capsule. And then there's about 12 million more capsules for Keurig alone. And then in Europe we have a couple systems being shipped for other capsule -- coffee capsule applications from different brands. So there is really a large opportunity in the coffee capsule business, depending on where the OEMs or the brands decide to take it.

Kenneth Newman

One clarifying question there. You said the margin profile is comparable to MDCS margins, or is it little better, a little worse?

Tom Goeke

I would say on the -- when you say in terms of the co-injection technology?

Kenneth Newman

Right.

Tom Goeke

Is that your question?

Kenneth Newman

That -- yes, it is. And maybe...

Tom Goeke

So the margins on a system like that are somewhere between equipment and Melt Delivery. So it's, I would say, far more attractive than basic equipment shipments, but it's under the performance of Melt Delivery.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Brian Drab with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Kyle Dicke

This is Kyle Dicke on for Brian Drab. Just following up on the margin pressure discussion. I know you mentioned the $4 million kind of total impact in the quarter, but can you talk a little bit more specifically on the inefficiency in Europe? It sounds like it will be there in Q4, but does that carry into 2018 as well?

Tom Goeke

Yes, great question. So the inefficiency is really impacted by too many orders, which, you know, good thing/bad thing, right. And so we have to run in both plants what we've constructed and what we're moving away from. And so my expectation is that, that will carry through, I would say, to mid-year next year until we wind the orders all into a new facility. The other half of that -- well, there's really three pieces. On the procurement part of what we have, I would say we're actually, margin wise, we are winning on procurement. We're not at the rate where we'd like to because of elevated input cost. I mean, there's a bit of inflation in materials. And our comfort level, at least into Q4, is the pipeline with projects is filling.

We have new leadership in procurement that's working out really well. And what we're missing we can offset with discretionary spend and some other headcount and structural cost. So we feel pretty good about that going into Q4 and into '18. And in the case of -- when we talk about price pressure, and really specifically into Melt Delivery, it's really not price pressure. It was -- you elect to go after certain business or not. We did. They're sort of one-shot orders, and we took them. And as I mentioned earlier, in that case, when we look to the margin in the backlog, it's recovered to where we were in Q1/Q2 range. So opportunity on the top line, we took it in terms of the procurement. We have a pipeline and enough initiatives in place to bring that on track. And then in the case of producing and two sites up, I'm sure that we're going to have parts of that influencing Q4, Q1, Q2, and sort of in the neighborhood of 20 to 30 basis points.

Kyle Dicke

And then just one quick kind of housekeeping item. How much of a tailwind are you expecting from FX in the fourth quarter?

Bruce Chalmers

About $8 million in the fourth quarter.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, there are no further questions. Mr. Goeke, I would like to turn the floor back to you for any final remarks.

Tom Goeke

Yes. Well, thank you for joining the call and we look forward to some of the follow-up individual calls. And we look forward to coming back to report Q4 earnings in early February and giving some insight into 2018. Once again, thank you for joining.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

