Cloud Peak Energy's (CLD) CEO Colin Marshall on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cloud Peak Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CLD)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 5:00 P.M. ET

Executives

Bryan Pechersky - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Colin Marshall - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gary Rivenes - Chief Operating Officer

Heath Hill - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mark Levin - Seaport Global

Lucas Pipes - FBR

David Gagliano - BMO Capital Markets

Paul Forward - Stifel

John Bridges - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cloud Peak Energy Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

I’d now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Mr. Bryan Pechersky, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Sir, please go ahead.

Bryan Pechersky

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me today is Colin Marshall, Cloud Peak Energy’s President and CEO; Heath Hill, CFO; and Gary Rivenes, COO.

Today’s presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding our outlook for our company and industry, financial and operational guidance, volumes, prices and demand, the regulatory and political environment, growth strategies, capital resources and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially because of various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the cautionary statement in today's earnings release and in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q.

Today's presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to today's earnings release for the reconciliations and related disclosures. Our earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at cloudpeakenergy.com.

I’ll now turn the call over to Colin Marshall.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Bryan. Good afternoon and thank you for taking the time to listen into our Q3 2017 results call. As Bryan said, I’m joined by Heath Hill, our CFO; and Gary Rivenes, our Chief Operating Officer. Shipments during the third quarter continued at a steady pace as our customers took their contracted coal. Our mines ran well with few issues and no injuries. The mild summer did reduce electricity demand and slow coal burn.

As a result, contracting for Q4 and next year was very slow keeping pressure on prices. Our export business continued to improve with strong demand and the steady rising prices. The rail and port system issues that held back shipments in the first half of the year appear to be fixed. So, we’re expecting to ship 4.5 million tons this year and are now contracting exports in 2018.

I’ll now hand over to Gary to give a safety and operations update before Heath covers the financials.

Gary Rivenes

Thanks Colin. The team continues to do a great job on safety while doing their jobs, as there were no reportable medical injuries at any of our sites during the quarter. Our All Injury Frequency Rate was 0.12, which represents one minor injury for the year. There were 51 MSHA inspection days at our sites during the quarter with one significant and substantial citation issued.

There were no environmental citations at any of our sites during the year. The operations ran well during the quarter as we shipped 15.5 million tons. The team did a nice job managing cost as we finished the quarter at $9.57 a ton, while conditional monitoring and business improvement programs continue to add value and help minimize expenditures. These programs will remain important in 2018 as both Antelope and Spring Creek mine's strip ratio will increase more than they have in recent years.

Antelope strip ratios plan to come down in 2019, but not to previous levels. As we are now in the middle of planning for 2018, we will be able to update you in February 2018 call. Once we have a better idea of the expected shipment levels and have explored our options to optimize operating cost.

Thanks to the operations, team we were able to reduce our capital spending plan to 3.4 million for the quarter, while maintaining the mining fleets good condition. Capital spend is now forecast with over 20 million for 2017. Part of this reduction was due to deferment of an Antelope dragline tub replacement into the spring of 2018.

I will now hand it over to Heath to run through the financials.

Heath Hill

Thank you, Gary. During the third quarter, we shipped 15.5 million tons, which is 1.5 million tons or about 9% lower than the third quarter of 2016. While second half shipments have typically been greater than first half, during 2017 we have shipped at a very even pace throughout the year.

We shipped 43.9 million tons in the first three quarters of this year, which is approximately 75% of our 2017 contracted volumes and an increase of 5% over shipments of 41.7 million tons during the first nine months of 2016. This puts us right where we need to be to deliver on our guidance.

For the first nine months of this year, our continuing cost control efforts have decreased the cost per ton by nearly 4% to $9.68 per ton as compared to the first nine months of 2016. Our third quarter cost per ton of $9.57 is a $0.62 per ton or 7% increase, as compared to the third quarter of 2016, due to lower shipments.

Our realized price per ton was very consistent between the third quarters of 2017 and 2016 at $12.32 and $12.33, respectively. In addition, during this period, we recorded a $3.1 million business interruption recovery from a claim filed in 2016 related to loss tonnage, resulting from our customer [indiscernible] major incident. This is not reflected in any of our per ton revenues, but is in our segment adjusted EBITDA.

We recorded our third quarter cash margin of $2.75 per ton and our owned and operated mine segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $45.6 million. Export shipments for the third quarter were 1.3 million tons, which is consistent with the pace reported for the second quarter and demonstrates that the improved rail and port performance since the first quarter has been sustained.

The logistics segment adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 million for the period, an improvement of $9 million as compared to the third quarter of 2016. The fourth quarter export volumes have now been priced in alignment to the recent hire seaborne thermal coal prices. Our year-to-date SG&A of $33.1 million is $5.1 million lower than the comparable 2016 period, primarily attributable to lower benefit costs and stock compensation expense incurred during 2017.

SG&A cost were $12.8 million for this quarter, which was $1.6 million higher than the third quarter of 2016. The prior year cost benefited from various credits totaling $1.2 million that were not repeated in the current year. Our consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $36 million, as compared to the $40.6 million for the third quarter of 2016. This was primarily due to lower shipments year-over-year, partially offset by the strength of our returning export volumes.

We ended the third quarter with $120.9 million in cash, which is an increase of $40.4 million during the third quarter. Our total available liquidity to end the quarter was approximately $523 million, which is the aggregate amount of our cash balance plus available borrowing capacity on our credit agreement and our AR securitization program.

During the period, we continue to refine a reclamation bond portfolio with our surety providers. We were able to reduce the required amount of collateral further. We now have letters of credit outstanding totaling $22.9 million, which represents an average of 5.5% collateral.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, we completed the move of all letters of credit away from the credit agreement and onto our AR securitization program thereby leaving the full $400 million facility available. As we work to complete 2017, due to the consistent pace of shipments and good cost containment throughout the year, we are raising the low-end of our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $95 million with the range up to $105 million.

Similarly, we are able to raise the low-end of our guidance for expected shipments for 2017 to 57 million tons with the range up to 59 million tons. This range of shipments does include our expected export volumes of 4.5 million tons. Re-scheduling of the dragline tub project to 2018 allows us to reduce our 2017 capital expense guidance range down to between $15 million and $20 million.

Our depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense range is unchanged between $70 million and $80 million for the year and cash interest for 2017 will be approximately $45 million.

With that, I will hand the conversation back to Colin.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Heath. I’ll now cover the international and domestic outlook's before we take your questions. We continue to experience strong interest from our Asian utility customers for our Spring Creek Mine coal. China's electricity demand is up 7% so far this year, increasing coal burn and import demand. South Korea and imports continue to grow as new coal plants come online. This rising demand has led to a steady increase in the Indonesian Kalimantan thermal coal price index to around $66 to metric ton currently.

Asian customers continue to seek the consistent quality and supply diversity our coal offers. This has allowed us to place our remaining export capacity for this year and to sell 1.1 million tons as levy next year as improved prices. As the rail import system is now working smoothly, we expect to ship our contract to 4.5 million tons this year and to fill our poor capacity of 5.5 million tons next year.

On the domestic front, the mild summer weather and associated reduced coal demand has not been helpful. It was encouraging to see natural gas prices staying around $3 during the mild summer. It appears increased natural gas exports help balance supply and demand. Looking back a bit further, last year's mild winter and this year’s coal summer reduced demand for gas and coal, while subsidized renewables continue to add to generating capacity.

We have these stockpiles are estimated to be around 70 million tons, down around 10 million tons from last year was still elevated enough to allow utilities to put off contracting significant tonnages for next year. This meant that there was not much buying by utility during the quarter and prices remained subdued.

We are currently contracted to sell 58 million tons this year, including our 4.5 million tons of exports. All of this committed production is under fixed price contracts with a weighted average price of $12.20 per ton. The 2 million tons we contracted or priced since our last call, we are at a weighted average price of $11.36, presenting the mix of 8800 and 8400 coal and prevailing prices.

Currently, we have contracted 36 million tons of delivery in 2018. Of this committed production 34 million tons are in the fixed price contracts with the weighted average price of $12.48 per ton. 2 million tons were contracted during the quarter at an average price of $12.34.

So, to sum up before we take your questions, the summer weather has not been helpful, reducing electricity demand and allowing utilities to put off purchasing coal. Our operations are performing well, now look for our export business continues to improve. Based on this, we’ve been able to raise the low-end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range to 95 million. With that, we can now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mark Levin with Seaport Global. Your line is now open.

Mark Levin

Thanks very much and congratulations particularly on the cost side, great job. Couple of quick questions Colin, dovetailing on the comment you made a second ago about lack of utility urgency given the kind of mild summer weather. I think you mentioned or it is in the press release you contracted about 36 million tons. If you were going to be flat next year that would imply, I guess you need to do at least 21 million, 22 million tons more of contracting. Given what you have seen from the weather so far, and the utility buyers, just kind of assuming gas is $3, two questions, one is when you report in February what level of contracting you would have done by that point, meaning do you want to be 80% contracted, 75% contracted, 100% contracted and then secondly if it’s a normal winter what is your degree of confidence that you think shipments not just for you guys, but across the basin would be flat year-over-year?

Colin Marshall

Okay, thanks for that Mark. I think if we’d like to be contracted for a substantially higher amount of color [ph], I don't have an exact number because it’s going to depend on how many RFPs come out and obviously what price we are prepared to bid to see whether we win or not, but I think the one thing that I do take some encouragement from this, there does appear to be a lot of coal that the utilities haven’t bought yet for next year. They expect to burn next year based on the information we have. And whilst they do have elevated stock piled, at the moment we believe there is a lot of coal for them to buy next year, and they are going to have to come out for that at some stage.

Depending if we get a normal winter and I would point out a normal winter will feel a lot cooler than the last two we’ve had. That would come across quite positive I think, particularly obviously if it’s called in the sort of from the lakes on downwards to the south where our coal is burned from the great Lakes [ph] down and across Texas. So, I think a normal winter, I think we’d actually be seeing some reasonable strengthening in demand and some interest in the utilities as they will be burning a lot more coal and I think it would be quite a positive report you would be getting in February. If we have another winter like last year than that wouldn't be so good, but that would be three very mild winters in a row, which, obviously isn't impossible, I guess it would be - we would hope for a more normal one, which would be - which stimulate demand I believe.

Mark Levin

That makes sense, and let me ask you another question as it relates to what’s on contract, I assume you’ve got a fair amount of 8400 coal that's uncontracted for 2018. If you look at the curve, obviously it’s not very encouraging at least on the 8400 side, can you guys and I know you have to think about this against the context of fixed cost leverage, but can you make money producing 8400 coal, where the price is today and is there a point at which you might say, alright look the price just isn't good enough, we're going to keep the 8400 coal in the ground in 2018?

Colin Marshall

Well I think in terms, obviously the 8,400 market is weak and that’s why you’ve seen it come off over the last five years in terms of volume and you have seen us take a [indiscernible] mine down from 40 million tons that is peaked down to 16 or 18 this year. So, we have demonstrated our ability to reduce the production there in line with the coal we can sell. There is the - the reality is that closing a mine and putting [indiscernible] is very expensive and its things like advancement and royalties that come in, as well as just the cost of IC stopping production.

I would say we’re - whilst the prices aren’t great we are away from that at the moment though we clearly have made the decision over the last few years not to buy more results there or to invest in most stripping fleets, and you saw us move the drag line down a couple of years ago, which was all basically managing the resources to the high margin 8,800 coal and so I think we’ve demonstrated our ability to move our resources to maximize the value of the coal, the reserves we have got and obviously that means at the moment we’re digging up less 84.

The other point I would make is that over time as reserves get tighten up then our expectation would be that the 8,400 coal prices will firm - 88 should go first, but then 84 will be drawn up and the coal would be profitable. So that would be, I’m not sure how long it will take, it’s obviously years, but that should occur.

Mark Levin

Okay, last question to you, I think you mentioned 4.5 million tons of exports 5.5 million tons next year, is there any way just given the hotness of the international market to squeeze out more than 4.5 million tons this year to take advantage of some of the - to take advantage of some of the strength and is that, I mean when you think about your guidance range of 95 to 105, what gets you to the high end there, and then thanks very much.

Colin Marshall

Sure. So, in terms for this year I would say no. The 1.3 or 1.4 we expect to ship in the Q4, obviously a third of that pretty well gone there already when we got two months left and if you think about the cycle it’s actually the coal to the pull [ph], the ships coming from the customers. Q4 has done well, actually dictate the amount of tons we do is whether a ship folds in or out of the year and if a big ship is 170,000 tons a cape size vessel that actually makes a difference to obviously you imagine a 0.2 million tons to the amount we ship this year.

So, if everything goes well then maybe we would squeeze another ship in, but it would be a ship that currently got scheduled for Q1 and if things are delayed then a ship could slip out and that’s the way the international business works. But I think - the other point I would say is that the pricing for the ton for Q4 that was actually done more on mid-year when Indonesian prices weren’t so high, and the prices we’ve seen recently are the ones we are getting on the coal we’re selling into the first half of 2018 at the moment, and that’s obviously much more encouraging for us and we’re seeing strong interest from our South Korean customers.

Mark Levin

Great. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Lucas Pipes with FBR. Your line is now open.

Lucas Pipes

Yes, thank you very much and good afternoon everybody.

Colin Marshall

Hi Lucas.

Lucas Pipes

I just wanted to follow up a little bit on the export business and specifically, obviously the market has been quite strong and would you be tempted to lock in more tons here given the strength or would you say this could be maybe a good opportunity to deleverage further, I’m just kind of curious about your risk appetite at this point in time. Thank you.

Colin Marshall

In terms of selling for next year the 5.5 million short tons we’ve got capacity for - our intension is now to layer in sales for those as the customers come out to them and at the moment they’re buying certainly for the first half. Some tons still to be bought for Q1, so we will sell against those. Maybe if people want to take tons all the way through the year we might want to, one might be prepared to look at one price for the whole year, a slightly lower price maybe than we would give in the first quarter when things are a bit quite tight at the moment. So, at the moment the idea of locking in really is to do with what people want to buy and at the moment the forward market is on to quite where they need to be say that would be very easy for us to lock in as we - or put a floor on things as we have done in the past.

So, they are not there. So, we really talk about real transaction with customers and that’s ongoing. So, we will be selling into what is the favorable market at the moment with certainly pretty strong demand from the customers. The other thing I should point out in the international market is that the point about the appetite for our coal with its consistent quality and the diversity offers, particularly as the Indonesian coal quality is declining and variability is great and things that we’ve sort of been expecting to happen for few years do seem to be coming through quite sharply now. So, there is different, you know there are some strong divers for Korean utilities looking to want our coal.

Lucas Pipes

That’s helpful. Thank you. And then you mentioned that rail availability has improved dramatically from, I don't think you quite put it like that, but you mentioned rail performance improved, and I just wondered as we look forward here into the winter months where do you see the risks on the logistic side or would you say if most of the move past that? Thank you.

Colin Marshall

I think now we have got the - the rail sales [ph] were in place and they are now operating as they used to and as Q3 was very encouraging. Obviously if we get a bad weather like we had in Q1 in the Pacific Northwest that would hamper trail as it would hamper as you would expect, but overall the encouraging thing as you got a system that’s working is demonstrated in the past that if there's hick-ups due to whether they tend to be rather temporary.

We were facing more than that in Q1 as the BNSF or sort of getting that system up to speed and it was taking a frustratingly long time to actually get that occur. So, I think if we got the system working as we've demonstrated in previous years then the expectation is it might be - deliveries might be delayed by bad weather, but overall the ability to get the 5.5 million tons that they are always commented to shipping, the expectation that would be achieved over the year.

Lucas Pipes

That’s very helpful. Thank you and maybe I can squeeze in one last one and that is just kind of what you’re seeing on the demand side in the international markets more broadly, so at what pace ex-China would you say that market is growing not just here now, but may be over the next couple of years I would appreciate your thoughts.

Heath Hill

I haven’t got the exact number for you, but we have seen Korean to go up with the new power plants that we have been building for few years coming on. We have seen 15-million-ton increase. It’s 21% or something in their imports this year. We are seeing - the expectation is that India will import a fair bit more coal as they are - I think they are down to just a few days stock piles on average across their coal generation. So, I don't have an exact number for you, but I think there’s robust demand.

The one thing we’ve always got to watch out for is what China’s doing, obviously their imports are up 20 million tons then we will call us this year, which is really help things. It is a reasonably finally balanced supply and demand situation, but overall there are strong pulls on demand with new plants and demand going to China and Indian and there are some constraints on supply, particularly out of Indonesia when you see it and there is not much more coal coming out of Australia at the moment. So, overall that’s a pretty positive certainly for the next few years as we seem today.

Lucas Pipes

That’s very helpful. Thank you and good luck to you.

Colin Marshall

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Gagliano with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

David Gagliano

Hi, thanks. Thanks for taking my question. I just had one question, if you could just clarify that. If you, kind of just back into the full-year EBITDA, what it implies for the fourth quarter is a really sharp decline like 9 million to 19 million, I am just wondering why - I know shipments must be down fourth quarter, is there anything else going on in the fourth quarter that we should be thinking about here?

Colin Marshall

Nothing too much. We have got, the big driver would be that if we’re certainly at the bottom end of the guidance range than - or to the lower end than we would say that shipments are going to drop up pretty smartly in December. I think as we sit here today, unless if there is win to starting there we would expect people to carry ton through, but that’s, we've got to wait and see on that.

We certainly have and sold more than that 58 million tons. And then there is also, we have got the 3 million extra from this insurance metrics [ph] - something in the quarter, obviously that’s not going to be there. And if things go well, I think we could say we would expect to be at the top end of the guidance range. It was more, if we just looked at the straight numbers and said well based on what we have got then you tend to come out and number this just around that 100 million, maybe a touch over.

So, there’s still some variables, hopefully we would be towards the top end of that and the operations will run smoothly and the trends will turn up and we will have a good quarter, but I do, I see a point we looked at it too and - hang on that seems a bit low, but based upon what we are seeing that appears to be correct way to look at it and there is some elements of having to move people around and there is a bit of set up for next year at Antelope to get a dragline pit ready to move a dragline. So, there is a few extra costs, and you sort of put a few of those together and you end up, while we ended up with the guidance range we did.

David Gagliano

Okay, alright that's helpful thanks. And then just one of the comments throughout the - in the press release and some you just mentioned in terms of inventories and I think you said something about shipments flowing through the first quarter, are you - are customers reaching out and are you negotiating deferring some tons is that starting to happen or is that happening now into 2018?

Colin Marshall

I’d say at the moment the conversations and they’ve really have been sort of in the last few days more about well maybe we would just pull a few tons forward, I don’t think I’m aware of anyone deferring tons at the moment. So, another thing that maybe, if you ask me to my guidance today, I might be slightly a few million up to beat it. We’re actually hearing more about people saying well we would keep the trains running, can we pull forward a few tons. Not many, but there is no real talk of deferral.

So, as we go into the winter, certainly if we were to get any sort of cold weather through November and December I think we would be pretty comfortable that people would be talking to us about keeping the trains going, but that is just starting to happen, but it really is in like this week.

David Gagliano

Okay, good. All right thanks for clarifying.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Paul Forward with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Paul Forward

Hi, thanks, good afternoon.

Colin Marshall

Good afternoon, Paul.

Paul Forward

Well just wanted to ask, thanks for the information on 5.5 million tons of expected exports in 2018 and just a couple of points on that. I mean obviously things are very strong right now. At what point as we look at new castle, at what point if whether it’s 2018 or later how low would Newcastle have to go before you would have to, you think about that number as being at risk from the market perspective and I guess as a follow-up to that you’ve got the option at Westshore to keep shipping tons in 2019, but how do you think about your medium-term ability to keep export volumes going after 2018.

Colin Marshall

So, I think in terms of the expectation is as long as the price is supportive in making some money on it than we will, you know both ourselves the railway and the Westshore with the expectations that we will keep extending those contracts. We got to make sure that we don't get ahead of ourselves and take on too many take or pays recognizing the prices. There is no reason they will at some stage presumably go down to levels they were a year or two ago or last year when we couldn't export. So, we will be cautious about moving those forward, but it is good business at the moment for ourselves, Westshore and the BN and we’ve tried to adjust those agreements to make sure that will allow us to keep exporting.

So, I think we will look to extend those and update you as we do that, but we will be very cautious about not taking on too much take or pay risk. We've sort of learnt our lesson on that. In terms of the actual pricing, well there is some variability in the agreements that they announced to let us keep exporting as the price of new customer maybe drops away. I won't give you an exact number, but clearly when it’s above $60 that’s good, when it is getting down 55-ish and that is a level that’s not so good.

So, this is the Indonesian price, the Kalimantan price and obviously what we have seen recently is whilst the Newcastle price has been near terms has been around about $100 and has actually been some steady moment up in the Indonesian price, which is now at 66, which sort of lagged, I guess the New Castle and the web [ph] and that’s encouraging because we do see this tightness in the variability and quality and the coal coming out of Indonesia. So overall it is pretty positive and we want to keep sort of rolling things forward that we want to make sure we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves and we think we are in a - we will update you as we have news on that.

Paul Forward

Great. And as a follow-up to that, just looking at the segment numbers in the logistic segment in the third quarter, it was, the good news is it swung to a slight positive on EBITDA 3 million still reporting a couple of million dollar operating loss from that segment in the quarter, and you’d mentioned that there were some lower price contracts that it hit during the third quarter that maybe that’s something that has the stronger pricing rolls in over the next two or three quarters then that will be a tailwind, just would ask about in reporting in that segment, how do you see that stepping over the next few quarters as you see the pickup in both volume and realized price?

Colin Marshall

So, the distinction between the operating income and the segment adjusted EBITDA really is defined in our non-GAAP disclosure, but it’s contract payments when we made the amendments that are caring forward as being amortized. So, there is about $5 million in rough round numbers per quarter. So, if you look at the year-to-date you will see there is about $15 million spread between operating results and the segment adjusted EBITDA. That’s going to carry forward through our two-year period 2017 and into 2018 with that the pricing that you are looking for will be shown into the segment adjusted EBITDA that’s what we’re really experiencing as the transactional results in that number.

Heath Hill

And I think with that you will see, you are quite right - the coal in that Q3 that was actually priced probably most of it certainly in April and May. And if you look at the Kalimantan and new coals prices they were lower than. So, it will get better in Q4 and it will get a chunk better in Q1 of next year. I think it’s the way to look at in the moment, but you will still have that 15 million of non-cash sort of restructuring costs or however you want to call them.

Paul Forward

So, there’s not a whole lot of indexing that you’re not doing a whole lot of sales to an index that could fluctuate up or down based on near-term movements, you’re really doing much more in the way of fixed price contracts when you're selling into the export markets?

Colin Marshall

Yes. At the moment we are selling for the first half of next year, mostly most of them are in Q1 and we are agreeing prices for that just as we have for all the tons so far. That's a normal way with the utility customers we deal with. What we have done in the past when the price was a lot higher well over $100, $110 was put in swaps. We did that, but unfortunately if you look at the forward market that doesn't support at the moment, and obviously if it were to right enough to do that then we would be looking at that, but at the moment it doesn't make any sense.

Paul Forward

Okay and last question, as far as CapEx goes, 15 to 20 this year, I think maybe you would have a project kind of push into next year, I was just wondering if you could talk about the sustainability of that something in the territory of 20 million and how might that be affected if you're not able to place all of those uncommitted volumes in 2018, how would that affect the outlook for CapEx?

Heath Hill

Well our CapEx next year will be in a very similar range. I mean we did push a few million with the dragline repair into next year, but we will still be in that one. And as far as future CapEx, if we did not have coal most of our capital is repairing draglines and shovels and things like that, and if the demand goes down we will adjust that accordingly, and obviously we won't have to put the hours on the equipment, we won't be wearing things out, so it will come down if tons come down.

Paul Forward

Okay thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Bridges with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

John Bridges

Hi Colin and everybody. Thanks for the call. You mentioned a certain ratio going up next year, I just wanted to know what impact or quantum you saw that would have on your cost per ton and then you said one of the mines it was going to come back, the other was going to be staying at that level, and have you got a number we can think about putting into our models?

Colin Marshall

Yes, as we look at it, what we always have talked about is the 5% to 8% increase on underlying cost. Right, we break our cost between the severance and royalties and diesel fuel outside of the core mining cost. That core mining cost has shown an inflation just because of the increase strip ratio naturally and longer haul distances. The point would probably still be in that 5% to 8% range, but really the model should start reflecting for next year the step towards 8%.

Heath Hill

And I think the point there John is, if we look back we have seen that few years we’ve been certainly in the bottom end of that range because we’ve put our plan stuff together and we look into the strip ratio, it’s obvious that the Spring Creek and the Antelope mines are moving into higher areas and Antelope is a bit of an extra blip next year then it comes down. And we have figured, we just want to flag to you guys that hang on, don’t expect it to stay at the low end of the range this year and that that’s so, we just want to make sure that we flag that, but we certainly will be doing everything we can obviously now to look at optimizing the cost and it will depend on how many tons we actually end up selling and so we will be in the proper position to update you when we give our guidance obviously in February, but so if you do in your modelling don't put sort of no cost increase in.

John Bridges

And then you mentioned the Kalimantan price, is that now a [indiscernible] we should look out for your exports?

Colin Marshall

Yes. I mean, we’ve been - I think we’ve then asked this one, I seem to remember - this is a while go and Newcastle is the one everyone picks on, and we dwell between 65% and 75% of that, but if you obviously look at the Kalimantan project that is really what we price of when we have our discussions with our customers and I think now people are getting more focused on the international market that means more to them than they’ve used to. So, look at the Kalimantan price we get a bit less than that, a buck or two, but that is the one that we start the conversation with our utility customers.

John Bridges

Okay, that's helpful. Many thanks and best of luck.

Colin Marshall

Thanks.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from the line of Lucas Pipes. Your line is now open.

Lucas Pipes

Yes, thank you for taking my follow-up question. I wanted to ask about capital structure, you have been doing a great job deleveraging the business and I wondered how you think about that side of the equation at this point in time? Thank you.

Colin Marshall

Well I think that we obviously, the team, Heath and his team did a great job in the last 18 months restructuring things and we’ve done a lot to bring down the - getting away from the self-bonding and the reducing a lot. We have done all that stuff and then we had the equity offering to get rid of the 19 [ph].

At the moment what we’re doing really is we are running the business waiting for the - yes, the next to drop for us I think is for the domestic prices, the supply and demand is come more into balance, which I believe is occurring as it is done there when it going to going come around and we will get some price. Some price to pull when that occurs.

And then what we have said is, we set the business up so that we can wait for that to occur. Obviously, the international stuff is starting to go in the right direction, which is very encouraging, but really, we need both elements of the business to get some support and then we will be in a position to decide what to do with the capital. We would actually get some cash that we actually got something to do to worry about, but we’ve given our position - ourselves a position where we are under no time constraints and that was what we wanted to do.

Because obviously the whole coal business has gone through a thorough step change and now maybe some stability is coming to it and we can work out where the business settles out, and then sets it up going forward as we go back to generations and decent cash. The other thing we should point out is that whilst we grew cash by about 40 million this quarter, I think some of that was already gone out in some interest payments, so that was the [indiscernible] in Q4 for sure.

Heath Hill

We still expect cash to be positive for the full year as we look at the guidance results.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I’m not showing any further questions at this time, I’d like to turn the call back to Mr. Marshall for any closing remarks.

Colin Marshall

Well, I’ll just close by saying thank you very much for listening into our call. I think it’s going to be very interesting to see what happens over the next few months. We’re obviously encouraged to see the international market picking up and the rail and port systems working. So that’s encouraging and what we would like to see is some balance in the domestic market and then coming through is maybe a slightly firmer prices that would be a good transition through the winter to a decent 2018, but we will wait to update you on that in February with our full year 2017 results and the outlook for 2018, but thank you very much for your interest in Cloud Peak Energy.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

