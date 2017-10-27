Mindbody's (MB) CEO Richard Stollmeyer on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mindbody Inc. (NASDAQ:MB)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Nicole Gunderson – Investor Relations

Rick Stollmeyer – Chief Executive Officer

Brett White – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Darren Aftahi – Roth Capital Partner

Brent Bracelin – KeyBanc Capital Markets

George Kelly – Imperial

Michael Nemeroff – Credit Suisse

Pat Walravens – JMP Securities

Thomas Robb – Morgan Stanley

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Nicole Gunderson, Investor Relations.

Nicole Gunderson

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to MINDBODY's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining on the call today are Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY's Chief Executive Officer; and Brett White, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

MINDBODY's press release was released after the market closed today and was furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can access the press release and related investor materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations, on the MINDBODY Investor Relations website.

Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available at investors.mindbodyonline.com. In addition, MINDBODY posts supplemental materials to this website, and we encourage investors to check there.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including among others, statements relating to our growth strategy and its impact on future and financial and operational performance, the MINDBODY challenge, customer adoption of new products and features, investments in consumer engagement, the timing of the release of web-based Retail 2017 and nationwide dynamic pricing as well as presale and shipment dates for the new point smart terminal, the composition and size of our subscriber base and projected financial results for Q4 2017 and full year 2017.

For more information, please refer to today's press release and the risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thanks, Nicole, and welcome to everyone joining us on our third quarter earnings call. We had an excellent quarter with revenue growth inflecting to 32% year-over-year, ARPS growth accelerating to a new record of 27% year-over-year and our first positive non-GAAP net income in company history. All of these are strong results reflect the early success of our refined growth strategy, which has three synergistic components.

First is a highly focused subscriber acquisition. We are intent on adding committed brick-and-mortar wellness businesses in the English eight countries to our platform. These are the businesses that produce significant amounts of available classes and appointments, accelerate neighborhood network effects and produce excellent unit economics.

The second component is delivering more value to our existing subscribers. We're improving our customer experiences, we're accelerating integrated payment adoption and we're moving our customers into higher value software and services, delivering even more to them.

The third component is increasing consumer engagement. We are ramping investments to accelerate consumer adoption of the MINDBODY apps and the branded mobile apps, expanding high impact consumer partnerships, like Google, and rolling out game-changing new capabilities, like dynamic pricing. This growth strategy aligns perfectly with our purpose, connecting the world to wellness and it's working.

In the third quarter, 369,000 practitioners delivered 150 million wellness sessions via the MINDBODY platform, that's a 22% increase year-over-year. And 34 million of those 150 million wellness sessions were booked by the consumers via our mobile apps, reflecting a 65% growth year-over-year in consumer mobile booking.

Finally, there are now more than 7.4 million consumers with unique MINDBODY IDs created on our mobile apps, reflecting 93% growth in direct consumer engagement year-over-year. In the third quarter, we also held our largest customer event in company history with over 1,300 people from nine countries attending the MINDBODY BOLD conference in San Diego.

There we introduced the MINDBODY challenge, our commitment to not just serve the wellness industry, but to help it grow as well. Our call to action is to more than double the size of the wellness industry in the next 10 years, and we will do so by focusing on fitness first.

MINDBODY was founded on the principle that regular exercise is foundation to – is a foundational to a healthy mind and body. And then most people need a professional teacher, trainer or coach to stick to an effective exercise routine. Our research and experience indicates that these people tend to adopt other wellness services as well, such as those services provided by the salons, spas and integrated health centers we also serve. So our focus on growing the fitness industry is really about growing the entire wellness industry.

Now the International Health & Racquet Sports Association reported that 66 million Americans engage in organized fitness in 2016. Now that represents only about one in five adults in the U.S. That means that four out of five adults are not engaged, and we see that as an enormous growth opportunity. In fact, these low-engagement metrics are similar throughout the English eight and other European and APAC countries, where we have significant customer presence, so the growth opportunity is truly massive and global.

Meanwhile the consequences of not exercising, we all know these, obesity, cardiovascular disease, adult onset diabetes, these have all continued to rise throughout the developed world. So the global need for wellness services has never been greater. Therefore, the MINDBODY challenge is to double the participation rate in organized fitness over the next 10 years. That translates to more than 100 million additional adults regularly engaging in fitness and other wellness activities by 2027.

100 million more people engage in wellness. Imagine the impact that would have. In the U.S. alone, the Center for Disease Control estimates that more than 80% of our $3 trillion annual health care costs stem from lack of exercise, poor nutrition and stress. All preventable causes directly addressed by wellness activities. In addition to the obvious reduction in health care costs, the science also clearly indicates that wellness activities improve mental acuity, creativity and focus.

In other words, when people engage in wellness practices, they not only feel better and get sick less, they get smarter and more productive as well. We are truly talking about a wellness revolution, and the MINDBODY team believes this is the largest and most important opportunity of our age. And we also know that our role in MINDBODY is to continue innovating and growing, enabling more wellness businesses to be successful and connecting them to a larger and larger consumer audiences, and that is why we unveiled more new product and product improvements at this year's BOLD conference than ever before.

There are a lot of things that we could talk about but here's my three personal favorites. First, retail 2017. This is a ground up redesign of our point-of-sale software, which is the foundation of our web and mobile business applications. We unveiled retail 2017 the strong positive reviews at BOLD, particularly from our salon and spa customers because at a salon or spa nearly every appointment is completed with a point-of-sale transaction.

Retail 2017 released on Android and iOS last week, and we have begun releasing it in our web business management software this week. Second, we announced our integration with the Poynt Smart Terminal. Poynt, spelled P O Y N T, is a breakthrough Palo Alto-based payment device company founded by the former head of Google Wallet. And we are pleased to be partnering with them.

Their wireless mobile Poynt Smart Terminal now runs our Retail 2017 software, providing a cutting edge EMV Apple Pay-enabled wireless experience suitable for all of our target markets. We'll begin selling Poynt in November with initial installations expected before the end of year. If you want to know more about this, you can see a cool video about Poynt that we've just uploaded on our investor website.

Third, we launched dynamic pricing in the MINDBODY app in five pilot U.S. cities and saw our first consumer purchases within hours of that release. We have seen strong early adoption, where several hundred U.S. business customers already promoting dynamically priced classes in the MINDBODY app and more opting in everyday. We expect to take this exciting new feature nationwide in November and international in 2018.

In summary, our growth strategy is working, and we are excited about the early results. We are helping more wellness businesses succeed, and we are helping more people live healthier, happier lives than ever before. I'd like to close by thanking our team, our customers and our shareholders, who are enabling us to realize this vision. And with that, I'll turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Brett White.

Brett White

Thanks, Rick. In the third quarter, total revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $46.6 million. Subscription and services revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $28.3 million, driven by continued strong growth in software subscription revenue as well as a reflection in technology and API partner growth.

Payments revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $17.8 million. As expected, our payments take rate of approximately 90 basis points was consistent with last quarter, while the year-over-year growth and payments volume increased from Q2. For the third quarter of 2017, 80% of revenue was from the U.S. and 20% was international. For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I will discuss non-GAAP results, which exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense.

A reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP results can be found on our website at investors.mindbodyonline.com. In the third quarter, we delivered another record gross margin of 73.3%, a 350 basis point improvement from 69.8% in the third quarter of 2016 and a 40 basis point improvement over last quarter.

Sales and marketing expense was $17.7 million or 38% of revenue compared to $14 million or 40% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016. R&D expense was $7.8 million or 17% of revenue compared to $7.3 million or 21% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

G&A expense was $8.1 million or 17% of revenue compared to $6.4 million or 18% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016. In the quarter, we generated positive net – non-GAAP net income for the first time of approximately $695,000 or 1% of revenue, a $4.2 million improvement from the loss of $3.5 million or 10% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million or 5% of revenue, a $3.6 million improvement from the loss of $1.1 million or 3% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP EPS was a positive $0.01 per share compared to a loss of $0.09 per share in the third quarter of 2016.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter was approximately $48.3 million. In the third quarter, we generated positive cash flow from operations of $1.4 million and used $1.8 million for capital expenditures. Our end of quarter cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $225 million, and we have no debt.

Turning to our third quarter key metrics. Total subscribers grew 1% year-over-year to 59,028 while high-value subscribers grew 8% year-over-year to 54,658 and Solo subscribers declined 45% year-over-year to 4,370.

For Q4, we expect the net change of our total subscriber count to fluctuate again, as the sequential growth in high-value subscribers ramps up and the number of Solo subscribers rapidly decreases. This shift in our subscriber mix continues to positively impact ARPS, which was approximately $259 in Q3, representing a record 27% growth rate year-over-year.

In addition, payments volume increased 23% year-over-year to approximately $2 million in Q3. Our dollar-based net expansion rate was 106% compared to 115% a year ago. This metric measures a single month's revenue year-over-year. So in this case, September 2017 versus September 2016.

As a result, it is subject to more volatility than if the metric was based on the full quarter. Measured on a quarterly basis, our dollar-based net expansion rate was 110% in Q3 of 2017, which was the same as it was in Q3 of last year as well as in the prior two quarters of 2017.

Turning to guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $48.5 million to $49.5 million or 27% to 30% growth from the fourth quarter of last year. For the full year of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $181.4 million to $182.4 million or approximately 31% growth over 2016.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect non-GAAP net income in the range of breakeven to $1 million and diluted average share outstanding for the quarter of approximately 48.8 million shares. For the full year of 2017, we expect non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of $1 million to breakeven and weighted average shares outstanding for the full year of approximately 44.3 million shares.

In summary, our focus on growing subscribers in our target markets and increasing consumer engagement is driving strong financial performance, and we believe our strategy positions us for sustained growth and expanding profitability.

With that, I'll open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital Partner. Your line is open.

Darren Aftahi

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations onthe reachingprofitability. Just a couple, if I may. First on the high-value sub number. So growth look like it decelerated in the quarter. I was just kind of curious I know you talked previously this year about there were some sort of noncore high-value subs. Wondering about churn in that channel. And then my second question is around kind of take rate level. Is this a sort of a steady state, which should sort of assume going forward? Or is there some variability in that?

Rick Stollmeyer

I'll take the first part about subscribers and maybe Brett, you can double-click into the take rates on payment. Yes, as we talked about, Darren, in our Analyst Day, our high-value subscribers come in two major categories. The first and most important category is our target market high- value subscribers, and there's a vast majority of our high-value subscribers. And we continued to add to those and grow those in a strong way. And then the others are these other categories, either in countries or they're the wrong verticals and not a great fit for our software or economically not advantageous. And so there's several thousand of those and those continue to churn off at a pretty healthy clip. And also we continue to see Solo churn pretty significantly.

So it produced total subscriber growth is kind of a mix and is slightly down, but we're adding the right kind of customers, we're kind of shedding off the wrong ones and it's a very positive trend for the business overall. And Brett?

Brett White

Sure. And on the take rate question, so we have a number of different opportunities to improve the take rate over time. But I think, just to be safe, I wouldn't model it any higher at this point and let us work on improving them.

Darren Aftahi

Thanks.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thanks, Dan.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brent Bracelin from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Brent Bracelin

Thanks for taking the questions. One for Brett and one for Rick. Brett, wanted to start out with subscription and services growth rate accelerating here, 34% I think you talked about in open remarks. That's the highest in a year. If I look at your net expansion rate that implies the contribution from new subscription was very high. By my calculation over triple-digit growth there. So walk us through what is driving the acceleration in subscription and services revenue? And as you look at the contribution, what's driving that, that new contribution to accelerate here at such a high pace?

Brett White

Sure. So first of all, what's driving subscription and services revenue line? There's two major pieces there. One is the pure subscription software revenue, and that's growing very nicely, as you observed. It's got a healthy growth rate. We're onboarding the right kind of subscribers and the new subscribers that we're onboarding are stickier, so that helped and they're being onboarded at a much, much higher MSR this year versus last year. So the combination of the factors there is driving strong growth in the subscription software revenue line. Additionally, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the technology partner and API partner revenue line has inflected up this quarter. So back to nice – the growth rate has ticked up and so that's a very positive effect. I'll stop there and see if I got your question.

Brent Bracelin

Great. And on that API partner revenue and partner revenue inflection. You mean was there one particular partner or was it relatively broad based that's driving inflection there?

Brett White

So it's really two components. First, if you look – break it into two pieces, we have a large API partner and then we have the rest of the portfolio, I'll call it. The rest of the portfolio is doing great. It's growing very rapidly, we're bringing on new partners and those partners are transacting business with both our subscribers and our consumers. So that line item, excluding the large API partner, is doing really well and having great growth rate. Our largest API partner, they announced some pricing changes a year ago, and so we're lapping those changes, and we're back to a positive revenue growth rate with them. So that's looking good as well.

Brent Bracelin

Got it. Very clear there. And then for you, Rick, you talked a little bit about the retail software product. I guess, what's been the response particularly within the salon and spa space? And as we think about kind of 2018, is there an opportunity for you to kind of accelerate adoption in that salon/spa space?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, I definitely there's opportunity to accelerate because it's a huge market, and we have the best platform to address the market. And the response has been fantastic. We had two great data points: First is the attendees at the BOLD conference who were the first to see it. And we got to be face to face with them and hear their feedback. It was very, very positive. Salons and spas, if you think about it, when you get in to get your haircut or go in to receive a spa service, every single service corresponds to a checkout process that goes through a point-of-sale. It's typically pretty complex. They're going to ring up the two or three services you received, you're going to buy some product, you might sign up for a membership if you have that kind of thing, and they have to assign commissions to different people.

And so the functionality of the point-of-sale is even more critical in those appointment-based businesses than it is even at the class based businesses. So they really love this new thing. And I have another data point, and that's my own wife, Jill, who runs East Wellbeing, which is a spa, and she and her staff actually love it. They're running both the web software at one check-in kiosk and then they're running the iPad version of it at their retail counter. So it's looking very good, and we're quite confident in our ability to accelerate into that space.

Brent Bracelin

Very good. That’s all I had. Thank you.

Rick Stollmeyer

Thanks, Brent.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brent Thill from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is John Gunn [ph] for Brent Thill. Just two questions. On the guidance for Q4 into some that – I think you talked about it can fluctuate. So but on the net-net, does that mean it will inflect up a little bit in Q4 as might be expected? And then I have a follow-up.

Rick Stollmeyer

The total subscriber number for Q4?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Rick Stollmeyer

Yes, yes. So it's hard to predict, but our current view is it'll probably look a lot like this quarter with the exception of – in total with the exception that we think the high-value subscriber number is going to – the net adds is going to move up. And we think the negative in the solar number will probably be a larger negative. So a higher rate of churn there.

Brett White

So it's important to note is what we really focus on here is high-value subscribers and more to the point, the high-value subscribers in the right target markets. And we are expecting a nice ramp there in Q4. Also, of course, what – as underlying that is that those right customers drive payments volume and they also drive transaction volume, bookings and available services on our platform. And that's why we called out those metrics the last few quarters, because you can see a pretty powerful growth rate going on there.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I know Michael Mansbach's been there for, I think a little over four months now. Could you talk about some of best practices implemented from his joining? And what plans there might be for – during the next few months? That's it. Thank you.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure, yes. You're talking – he's talking about Mike Mansbach is our new President. It's an absolute thrill to have him on board. Mike's responsibility is over our entire growth engine, which is sales, market, marketing business development, corporate development as well as our payments group and customer experience. And what has really helped the team and all of us do is narrow down our operational priorities, understand the most important growth strategies of our business.

First and foremost, that we are accompany a brand that people truly love, whether it's our customers, our team members, our consumers. That we're building a very powerful and extensible ecosystem that's an ecosystem of choice for partners and competitors. And also that what we do is essential, we do essential solutions for businesses and consumers and measuring those things in more granular ways. So what he's done and what he's doing is bringing management techniques that really are going to help us scale as we go from – as we cross through the $200 million run rate and go onto many hundreds of millions of dollar run rate and onto a $1 billion. So it's a thrill having him on board.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from George Kelly from Imperial. Your line is open.

George Kelly

Hi, guys. A couple questions for you. So first on the Poynt rollout, can you give any specifics regarding pricing for that product?

Rick Stollmeyer

Yes, let's see, Brett, do you have that in front of you?

Brett White

I do.

Rick Stollmeyer

It's literally going to start shortly. And so yes, I can't tell you because it's not going public yet, but it will go public shortly in the next few weeks.

George Kelly

Okay. Is it – is there a significant contribution from that product in your fourth quarter guidance?

Rick Stollmeyer

Brett, you want to take that?

Brett White

No. Not really.

George Kelly

Okay, okay. And then second question on dynamic pricing. Can you quantify how many studios you've had opt-in? And what have you learned since launching it? Has consumer adoption – anything you can share regarding consumer adoption or bookings or any metrics.

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, I mean all we can say, as we said in our remarks earlier, and it's several hundred adoptees. Most importantly, concentrating those in five cities, where we're really driving the pilot. We're now expanding that into more cities. We're finding that on one end, once the business owners understand it, they universally opt in. In fact, I haven't personally talked to a business owner who didn't think it was a great idea once they understood it, but you have to explain it to them. So giving them interfaces and the clear explanations to understand how it works is the key requirement there.

As far as in the consumer end, it appears to be quite a sticky thing, that once you've experienced the ability to purchase things in a dynamically-priced environment, you're going to go back there and look at more. So we're pretty excited about where it's going. We don't have dynamic priced revenue built into our guidance, though, for Q4.

George Kelly

Okay. Great. And then last question for me. You went through some of the bookings numbers in the beginning of your prepared remarks. I may have missed, did you give the trailing 12 months bookings? And then can you again give the quarterly bookings? And I think that's all.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. So there were a total of 150 million sessions booked. The trailing 12 months, we've been giving these numbers quarterly, right? So you should be able to reproduce the trailing 12 months. That's a 22% increase. The portion of the 150 million booked via our apps, that's the MINDBODY apps and branded mobile ads, is 34 million, so it's crossover one in five now. And that's a 35% grower and then the total number of registered consumers is 7.4 million, which is a 93% growth. So all of those are quarterly. I don't have the total here. So it's 571 million. So the trailing 12-month sessions delivered is 571 million or 0.57 billion.

George Kelly

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Nemeroff from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Michael Nemeroff

Thanks for taking my question. Hey Rick, I just was curious about how the international business was going. Maybe you can give us an update there and point out some of the geographies you're having particular success. And then also, Brett, if you could tell us maybe what percent of the customers are using your payments? I know that you've given out that data in the past. I'm just curious if you can give us an update on that.

Rick Stollmeyer

Michael, so our focus on this English eight countries first is really working for us. We're seeing, in percentage terms, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong growing faster as a group than the United States. Of course, it's coming from a smaller base. So the absolute adds aren't what the U.S. is at this stage because we're early stage in those markets. But it's at the strategy of going after brand recognition and neighborhood network effects. So in the UK for example, our team there is focusing on all of the second and third tier cities as well as continuing growth in London, like places like Birmingham and Manchester and Brighton and Leeds, and we're seeing really strong adoption there. So we're pleased with the English eight strategy. The second part of your question was…

Michael Nemeroff

And when you look at those English eight, what – which segments of health and wellness are you selling? I wasn't sure if you could maybe break down is spa and salon? Is it fitness? Is it across the board?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, it really mirrored what happened in the U.S. within – in an accelerated fashion, however, so the U.S., we lead with fitness. It's always been fitness first for us. And then we got into the salon and spa and integrated health markets later. So we take the similar strategy overseas, where we first go after the boutique fitness studios, where have the best brand recognition globally. But we're seeing growth across all of those segments in the English eight.

Brett White

Right. And then, Michael, so there's two numbers that we pay attention to or two kind of high- level metrics on the payments penetration question that you asked. The first one is, how many of the subscribers are actually – have configured their software and are set up to actually process payments on our platform? And that's running about mid-80%. It's actually 90% in the U.S. and high 70s international. And then the next question is, okay, how much GMV? So how much of the total business value is being run through our payments platform? And that's a lower number. That's probably in the mid-70% and it's lower because not all businesses run all their transactions through our payment platforms. So there's an opportunity for us. That's the real opportunity. Well, they're both opportunities, but that's the big one.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thanks so much guys.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Pat Walravens from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Pat Walravens

Great. Thank you. A question for each of you. Rick, maybe you first. What do you see going on in terms of other people using dynamic pricing and any observations on that on that? And in particular, I've just noticed that my ClassPass app, they've sort of switched to credits and they're gradually broadening the range of credits for different classes. And then…

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. Yes, no, one confirmation that an idea is hot is there are multiple people coming after it at the same time. So we're thrilled to see multiple platform partners servicing their own flavors of a dynamically priced approach. We like it when they succeed, too, because they're succeeding in partnership with us. So it's beneficial. It's a win-win. It just obviously makes sense. And again, when you look at the other industries, travel, hospitality, concert tickets or the World Series game I went to yesterday, go Dodgers, dynamic pricing is in play. It's how people buy things today. So it only makes sense for the industry.

Pat Walravens

And are they doing that because of some new functionality that you added and that they're accessing? Or are they sort of building their dynamic pricing engine separately but still running on your rails for the inventory?

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, it's probably not appropriate for us to go too much into the technical details. We're under NDA with our partners on a lot of things. But one of the things we love about our ecosystem, our platform is that there's lots of great innovation going on across the platform, things that may be inspired by us and things that are just original greenfield thinking. And when you spoke about ClassPass, I think they've got great examples of both going on.

Pat Walravens

Okay. Thank you. And then, Brett, for you, just if you could help me understand this dynamic. So the – why is year-over-year growth and deferred revenue, I think this is the fifth quarter that it's decelerated. What's the dynamic there?

Brett White

Well, there is – so let's talk about what goes into deferred revenue. The piece that goes in there is – the piece that gets added is the timing on subscribers. So when we add new subscribers, when we add them in the quarter, affects that because we defer anything less than someone added in the beginning of the month, would be one. And then we have payments contracts that – where we earn fees from our payments partners, where the cash and the rev rec are not aligned. So there's a period of build and then there will be a period of, call it burn, if you will, off deferred revenue.

Pat Walravens

Okay. And so that – is that going to level out at some point? I think 26% this last quarter, is that – are we going to see that continue?

Brett White

Well, it – January 1 of 2018 is a whole new world when it comes to rev rec and how it affects deferred, right? So why don't you hold that question and we can talk about it in our next call.

Pat Walravens

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Brian Essex from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Thomas Robb

It's Thomas Robb on for Brian. I wanted to dig into kind of dynamic pricing a little bit more and the – like the partners. So I guess like when I think about how I personally use ClassPass and kind of how you guys are moving into the dynamic pricing, is there any risk that you guys start to cannibalize some of your partners? Or like how does that kind of relationship work? Yes, I guess I'll start there.

Rick Stollmeyer

Well, when you're talking about a technology partnership and a platform, such as the one that we built, I think that there's opportunities for both competition and cooperation. And what we see when we look at the consumer opportunity, it's just enormously massive. I mean looked at through another lens, you could say that Google integration is also competing for consumers. Yes, that's true but there are 1 billion-plus consumers to go after and as we said, we'd like to add 100 million more just in the next 10 years, which is actually a pretty modest goal given the size of the opportunity. So we believe that we want to foment a growth curve caused by multiple consumer brands that is rising tide that lifts all boats. And in our platform, it's good for MINDBODY and good for MINDBODY's customers regardless of which consumer channel brought that person back into the transaction.

Thomas Robb

And then maybe kind of just want to touch base on some of the other partnerships as well. Can you update us on how like the Google Reserve rollout is going, maybe on the technology side as well as kind of like adoption from your partners? And then I – we haven't heard about Under Armour in a while either. I was just wondering kind of how that's going. I know originally that wasn't going as quickly as previously expected, but any update there would be helpful.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure. On the Google Reserve side, Google has done a really good job of integrating that into their Google Maps and regular Google Search. You can do it on your phone right now, on any mobile browser. Just go search for yoga in your area and you're going to see Google Reserve experiences right there in the search results. So we've seen impressive quarter-on-quarter growth from Q2 to Q3 in Google Reserve and Google has continued to improve. They continue to iterate. Google does some really fascinating A-B testing. And so you can even try this test, like you and someone else side-by-side do exactly the same search, and you may not see exactly the same results. That's Google – that's classically Google doing data-driven decision making there.

And what we see is a continued long-term commitment. They've shared with us some of their future plans, and generally under NDA. So we can't say much more about that, but it feels to us like a powerful long-term relationship. Under Armour actually, no, Under Armour, we announced a long time ago that Under Armour had actually removed their integration. They unfortunately did a corporate pivot about a year ago, right about the time that, that MyFitnessPal integration was released. And they went ahead and submerged that integration shortly thereafter. So right now, there's nothing happening with Under Armour.

Thomas Robb

Got it. Thanks guys.

Rick Stollmeyer

Sure.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like now – like to now turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Rick Stollmeyer

All right. Well, thanks everybody for joining us on this call. I hope you've been – it's abundantly clear to you that what we are doing in our business is producing the results that we all want to see. We are helping people live healthier, happier lives, we're connecting the world to wellness, we're building a company and a brand that's truly impactful on a global basis, and we're producing great financial results in the process. So thank you, everybody, for joining us, and thank you for your ongoing support. Take care.

