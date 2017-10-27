VASCO Data Security International's (VDSI) CEO Scott Clements on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI)

Scott Clements

Hi, Joe. Thank you very much. And I also want to welcome you to the VASCO team and thanks to everyone for joining us on our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

In Q3, VASCO returned to growth driven by record revenue from our non-hardware offerings, along with a positive contribution from our hardware.

The operating disciplines implemented by our leadership team are improving the predictability and the performance of our business as we execute our strategic plan to grow our software and services revenue, while stabilizing our hardware business.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 17% to $51 million, driven by 42% growth in non-hardware to over $24 million and 1% growth in hardware. Our operating margin, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets, was 14%.

Mark will provide additional details on the third quarter during his financial review.

For the first nine months of 2017, total revenue was $139 million, representing a decline of 4% over the first nine months of 2016. This reflects the anticipated decline in hardware revenue during the first half of 2017, which was largely offset by strong growth in our software revenue.

DIGIPASS for Apps was up approximately 45% and eSignLive was up more than 50% on a year-to-date basis. Overall, non-hardware accounted for 48% of our revenue compared to 34% in the first nine months of 2016.

While we will see variations in our hardware to non-hardware mix, we expect the long-term shift toward software and services will continue.

Our growth in software and services benefited our gross margin percentage, which was up nearly 300 basis points year-to-date. We expect our blended gross margin to remain in the 70% range subject to the normal variations based on solution mix.

Our cash balance at the end of September increased to $159 million and we have no debt. We are actively pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities and will continue to invest in building out our Trusted Identity strategy.

A few noteworthy highlights for the third quarter include the following. We recorded two additional seven-figure eSignLive deals with top 25 North American banks, covering a range of e-signature applications at thousands of branches.

We also recorded a seven-figure CRONTO hardware deal in the European banking sector.

And as part of our Trusted Identity strategy, VASCO launched a developer sandbox, allowing customers to test and integrate Web and mobile applications with our adaptive authentication service, which secures transactions by analyzing broad and disparate data acquired through user actions and events.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mark Hoyt, our Chief Financial Officer, to provide details about the quarter and the first nine months of 2017 before I come back to discuss our outlook.

Mark?

Mark Hoyt

Thanks, Scott. And welcome to this side of the Polycom, Joe. As Scott mentioned, revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $51.1 million, an increase of 17% from the third quarter of 2016; and for the first nine months, decreased 4% to $138.8 million from $144.7 million in the same period last year.

Third quarter services and other revenue grew 35% to $12.7 million, while product and license revenue grew 12% to $38.4 million.

The increased proportion of revenue from software licenses led to an increase in the gross margin to 72%, up from 69% during the third quarter of 2016. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2017 was 71% compared to 68% for the comparable period last year.

Net income was $2.8 million or $0.07 per fully diluted share for the third quarter and $3.4 million or $0.09 per fully diluted share for the first nine months of 2017.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, was $7.6 million for the third quarter and was $13.3 million for the first nine months of 2017.

Operating income, as a percentage of revenue, excluding the amortization of purchased intangible assets, was 14.3% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 7.1% last year and 8.4% for the first nine months of 2017, down from $9.7 million for the comparable period last year.

Comparing the third quarter of 2017 to the same period in 2016, you will note an increase in the share of our revenue from the Americas, which is largely a result of the growing eSignLive software sales in North America, along with strong growth of our security product line sales in Latin America.

For the third quarter of 2017, 45% of our revenue came from EMEA, 28% from the Americas and 27% from Asia-Pacific compared to 52%, 19% and 29% respectively in the third quarter of last year.

Deferred revenue as of September 30, 2017 totaled $38.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 7% from $36.4 million at December 31, 2016 and an increase of 2% from $38.1 million as of the end of the second quarter this year. As I've mentioned on previous quarterly calls, there are several factors that impact VASCO's deferred revenue.

And so, our operating expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $31.5 million, an increase of 8% from the third quarter of 2016.

The total headcount at VASCO was 596 as of September 30, 2017 compared to 623 employees as of June 30, 2017 and 615 people as of September 30 last year. The sequential decline in headcount was primarily due to the exit of a non-strategic product line.

The split amongst our teams at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was 312 in sales and marketing, 192 in research and development, and 92 in general and administrative.

The company reported an income tax expense of $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $800,000 for the third quarter of 2016. The effective tax rate was 48% for Q3.

And let me remind everyone that the effective tax rate at VASCO can be volatile depending on the geographic split of our profits.

As of September 30, 2017, our net cash balance, including short-term investments and commercial paper, was $158.7 million, an increase of 2.5 million or 2% from June 30, 2017 and an increase of $17.2 million or 12% from $141.5 million at the end of Q3 2016.

And finally, the company continues to have no outstanding debt.

I will now turn the meeting back to Scott.

Scott Clements

Thanks very much, Mark. Recently, VASCO sponsored the 2017 Faces of Fraud Survey by ISMG, the world's largest media organization devoted solely to information security and risk management.

The results of this survey confirm that tanking customers face a complex environment with myriad antifraud solutions that are difficult to implement and to use.

VASCO's Trusted Identity solutions will address these customer challenges by bringing to market an easy-to-implement platform that helps prevent fraud by enabling trust in identities, devices and transactions as part of a compelling user experience for their customers.

So, let me update you on our 2017 guidance. Driven by our strong Q2 results and our growing opportunity pipeline, we're increasing our full-year 2017 guidance as follows.

First, we expect revenues to now be in the range of $185 million to $190 million versus our previous guidance of $180 million to $190 million. Operating income as a percentage of revenue, excluding the amortization of purchased intangible assets, is projected to be in the range of 6% to 9% versus our prior guidance of 1% to 5%.

In closing, we're confident in our ability to drive value for our stakeholders. We're growing our software and services revenue and our hardware business is stabilizing. We continue to invest in our future and believe our Trusted Identity strategy will enable our customers to reduce fraud and securely pursue new growth opportunities in today's digital world.

With that, Mark and I will be happy to take your questions. Operator, please proceed with the Q&A period.

Saliq Khan

Great, thank you. Hi, Scott. Hi, Mark.

Scott Clements

Hi, Saliq.

Saliq Khan

Yes. There's a couple of questions for you. Certainly, a really good quarter. And you talked about the eSignLive and the growth you are seeing in North America. Can you dissect a couple of things for us? The first being is, what type of growth is eSignLive seeing today and how do I think about that going into 2018?

And from a vertical perspective, where do you find the most type of opportunities for eSignLive? And out of the competitors, who are you thinking out that might be crowding into your space?

Scott Clements

Well, maybe we'll look to try to answer those in reverse order, Saliq. I think we certainly do see competition in the e-signature space, but the fundamental demand for e-signature is growing quite fast, somewhere in the 30%, 40%, 45% range. And we're growing in the recent couple of quarters. We're actually growing in excess of the rate of the market growth. So, I think we feel good about this business and about our position with this business. A lot of the opportunities we're seeing are in banking and insurance and some related and adjacent industries. We are starting to see uptake in eSignLive globally as well, in Latin America and Europe and in Asia. Those are, of course, still much smaller than the part of the business in North America, but we are seeing some global activity related to eSignLive.

So, I think, overall, we feel very good about that. I think the year-to-date growth that we have for eSignLive is north of 50%, and so we expect solid and strong growth to continue in eSignLive in the coming quarters.

Saliq Khan

The other thing I was thinking about is gross margin improved and I anticipate it will continue to improve as you become more software oriented. Are you having conversations, though, with some of the customers or potential customers where you may be giving them price break in order to bring them on board because of the competition that's out there right now. Or has that not been a point of conversation just yet?

Scott Clements

I don't think there's an overall pattern with that, Saliq. Of course, we have to be competitive in every project. And it is the case and is always the case, I think, that software products, software price compression over time. And so, to be in the software business, you have to continually add features and reinvent and target new customer sets.

I think we're trying hard to do all of those things. And so, I think the main driver of our margins going forward will really be two things. It will be, overall, the growth trend in our software and our services, which are higher than the average. And then, second of all, there will be a quarter-to-quarter variation in mix. We had a good quarter in hardware this quarter and then we had some large perpetual deals in the software space too, which also were helpful to our margins in the quarter.

So, Mark, I don't know if you want to add any color to that.

Mark Hoyt

No, I'd just add a little bit that we did have a very good quarter from a gross margin perspective at 72%. I do think that, going forward, as Scott mentioned, that margin will be tempered a bit as we see the mix of our hardware and software offerings. So, I would say that our normal range of being closer to 70% is probably realistic for the next couple of quarters. But, longer-term, we do expect to see appreciation as software continues to grow.

Saliq Khan

[indiscernible] as the mix continues the shift, how does your channel strategy shift as well, or do you not have to change that at all going forward?

Scott Clements

I'm sorry, Saliq. I didn't hear the first part of your question. I heard the latter part, but can you just say that one more time.

Saliq Khan

Right. So, as the mix overall between hardware and software changes, how does that impact your go-to-market strategy?

Scott Clements

Well, I think there are a couple of things that are worth commenting on there. I think we have started to do some things to broaden out our indirect distribution in Europe. We're working with a distributor we worked in the past. We doubled the number of countries that we're addressing through that distributor. And so, I would expect us to have a more varied distribution model going forward as we segment the market in some new ways.

I think that's probably the most important point. But as our software solutions evolve, we are going to have to continue to be sensitive to this. I think the other thing is happening is we are working very hard to make sure that our direct sales model is being updated to reflect our new solution capabilities.

We have made significant investments and will continue to make significant investments in sales training to prepare our people to sell the new solutions. And in cases where the right opportunity is there, it's necessary we will, and we have brought in new talent to support the sales of software solutions in our customer base.

So, I think we really think that we have to continue to invest in our direct model, but we also do have significant opportunities, particularly as our product portfolio gets more diverse, to have a more diverse channel structure.

Saliq Khan

Just one last one on my end as well, which was, any highlights, any insight that you can give us on the types of conversations that you had at Money20/20?

Scott Clements

The answer to that is no because we've been here preparing for the earnings release, but our teams have been at Money20/20 and we will certainly be getting the download from them at the end of this week and into next week. So, I'm sorry, but we're unfortunately not very up to speed on that topic quite yet.

Saliq Khan

Great. Thank you, guys.

Joe Maxa

Thank you, Saliq.

Bailey Lund

Hi. This is Bailey Lund on the call for Catharine today. Thanks for taking my questions.

Scott Clements

Hello.

Bailey Lund

Hi. I wanted to congrats you guys on the quarter and the addition of Joe Maxa to your team.

Scott Clements

We're very fortunate to have him.

Bailey Lund

What would you say your split is between your software and hardware revenue?

Mark Hoyt

Let's see. This quarter, we were at – it was 53%, right? Hold on a second. Yeah, we had 53% hardware this quarter and 47%, down slightly from 55% last quarter. So, pretty much in line. We're still seeing the long-term trend that our non-hardware business, which is a split of our services. Our software and our maintenance continue to grow as a portion of the overall revenue.

Bailey Lund

Okay. And to follow that, I know you guys mentioned in previous quarters of a 50-50 split, how we are in the future would you say you are to obtaining that, if you're still trying to obtain that?

Scott Clements

Yeah. It's a little hard to say because we do have large deals in hardware and sometimes with perpetual software contract to swing this back and forth. But I think our present view is that somewhere in the course of 2018, we're probably going to hit a crossover.

You may or may not recall that we actually went minority hardware in the first quarter of 2017, for example. That's moved back a little bit the other way last couple of quarters as our hardware business has done a little bit better.

But I think, as Mark said, the trend is pretty clear. And I think it will be somewhere in the course of 2018, although it's hard to be more precise than that right now.

Mark Hoyt

Bailey, part of the issue is, like Scott said, we get large hardware orders that continue to come in. I would not want to see the split go 50-50 at the expense of hardware declining faster. So, it's a good problem to have.

Bailey Lund

Okay, thank you. And then, for modeling purposes, or should we think about the stabilization of revenue in hardware looking ahead?

Scott Clements

I think the guidance that we're giving and our thoughts are that, over time, we will continue to see this shift that will come from good growth or faster growth in software and services than hardware for one reason.

Secondarily, we do think, over time, we will continue to see some decline in hardware over the cycle. It will be more like mid-single digit, low to mid-single-digit type rates of decline in hardware.

Again, just to reiterate, though, there are going to be quarters like this one where we see hardware actually up. But I think the trendline is going to be something like that and I think it's important to note that that's a significantly different place than we were a couple of quarters ago.

I have mentioned in prior calls that the decline in our hardware was a combination of two factors, one of which was the secular trend of gradual decline in hardware and the other was the cyclical decline we saw from a number of very large orders that happened in the 2015 and early 2016 time frame.

We really have lapsed those cyclical effects now and we're really looking more at the lower level of movement up and down around a gradually declining trend line.

Bailey Lund

Okay. And then, last question. In terms of software, are you looking at consistent growth?

Scott Clements

Is your question, are we trying for that or expecting it or…?

Bailey Lund

Expecting more.

Scott Clements

Yeah. I think we do expect to see a fairly consistent pattern. We have seen a pretty consistent pattern. I think, over the next few quarters, we do expect to continue to see strong double-digit growth in our software offerings. We are going to be launching new software offerings.

The normal lifecycle of software is that it grows very fast for a while and then maybe not quite as fast and you have to deliver new software offerings to kind of fill that gap and that's exactly what we're investing in and what we're doing. And I think you'll see us add to that mix through acquisition and using our balance sheet to increase the balance of software in the company.

We are continuing to invest in our hardware business, albeit at a somewhat slower rate than in the past because there is still a demand for innovation and new flavors of hardware authentication in Asia and Europe.

So, we feel really good about the hardware business as a stabilizer in the overall revenue stream as we really accelerate the growth in the software part of the company.

Bailey Lund

All right. Thanks, guys.

Scott Clements

Thank you.

Mark Hoyt

Take care.

Joel Fishbein

Good afternoon, guys. And congrats on a fantastic quarter and returning to growth.

Scott Clements

Thanks, Jordan. We are very happy about that. We worked very hard to get here.

Joel Fishbein

I know you have and it's great news. The penetration in the US is just fantastic in these top 25 banks. How many have you closed so far? It's over three now, I believe, right, for eSignLive. And it just looks like there is some good momentum there. Can you give is just an update on that?

Scott Clements

I actually don't know the exact number because what happens is some of these are very large deployments across the entire footprint of branches. And some of them are smaller applications that occur in, say, the treasury department in a bank. I think we do find that it's important to get in the door and get your foot in there because, once you do that, almost inevitably, there is an expanded number of opportunities.

And I would say that, just kind of doing some quick mental math, it's probably somewhere in the neighborhood of – we're participating in around maybe 10 of the top 25 in one way or another, just as a rough idea. And we think we have opportunities, obviously, beyond that in the top 25, but also in the many hundreds of other banking institutions that exist around the world.

And we're only beginning to tap the opportunity certainly in Europe and in Asia and Latin America. We think we've got good opportunity in those markets as well. And I think that's one of the reasons that eSignLive and VASCO came together. Because of VASCO's coverage in these markets around the world, we can really take advantage of that and expand our share of wallet globally, not just in North America.

Joel Fishbein

That's great. And then the second question is just around GDPR. Obviously, the deadline is sometime next year. I know it's a little bit early still, but wanted to just get your update there and see how you feel your position from a solution perspective to deal with that and help your customers deal with that.

Scott Clements

We have been doing a lot of work around interacting with customers and doing webcasts and so on around these regulatory issues that are happening in Europe, in particular. The interesting thing is that it's in the first instance European focused, but what we find is that it does have an influence well beyond Europe because so many of the banks that operate in Europe are global banks and they have to be concerned about these things just like the banks do in Europe.

We've been, I think, really focused a lot on PSD2, Payment Services Directive II in our marketing and our promotional activities that has generated the largest amount of customer interest I think we've ever had in a marketing program. And we're doing – beginning to do the same things around GDPR.

I think, for our business, PSD2 is probably a bigger issue right now than GDPR. But GDPR is really starting to get a lot more attention because people are realizing that date is coming and they are, in many cases, not very well prepared for it yet.

Joel Fishbein

Great. Thank you so much.

Scott Clements

Thanks very much, Joel. Good to hear from you.

Scott Clements

I think that's probably it. I want to thank all of you who are able to join the call today. And those of you who listen on the recorded call later on, thank you for listening to that. We appreciate your interest.

We're excited about the future of VASCO. We think the third quarter is an important step forward for the company and we are going to do our best to continue to bring this kind of progress to our shareholders.

Thanks very much. And have a good rest of your day.

