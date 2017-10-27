Sears Holdings Continues To Linger On

2019 unsecured notes are trading for around 65 cents on the dollar, reflecting increased concern over a filing by 2019 as well as concern over Sears' assets not covering its debt.

Lampert's support is keeping Sears going for now, but there is a finite limit to his ability to lend Sears money and/or Sears's available collateral for secured debt.

Although Sears Holdings' (SHLD) situation remains extremely challenging, I think it may be able to linger on for at least a little while longer. Companies such as Toys 'R' Us and Sears Canada have filed for bankruptcy recently, but Sears Holdings should make it through until 2018 due to Eddie Lampert's support. That being said, I believe its chances of surviving into 2019 are less than 50/50 and that its chances of surviving into 2020 are quite low. I had previously mentioned that I thought that Sears would make it into at least 2018, and perhaps as long as to 2020 if it was able to cut costs and limit its comparable store sales decline. However, Sears' very weak comparable store sales performance has caused me to reduce my estimate of its year-by-year survival chances.

Sears Holdings continues to require Lampert to provide it with secured debt at increasing interest rates in order to stabilise its financial situation, and eventually either Lampert will run out of funds to lend or Sears will run out of assets to use as collateral. The only remedy to this situation is for Sears to drastically reduce its cash burn. I remain skeptical that Sears can do that, though. While it is making progress with cost cutting, it has been unable to keep its comparable store sales decline to a modest level.

Recent Retail Bankruptcies

Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy due to huge looming debt maturities that it was likely to have significant difficulties refinancing given sentiment towards retail. Sears Canada had previously sold its most valuable assets and was burning money at a rapid rate. It had a limited capacity to arrange additional secured debt due to its relative lack of assets, and was going to run out of money very soon without additional financing.

Sears Holdings is in somewhat better shape since it has a lot more owned real estate than Sears Canada, and a significant amount of its debt is owned by Eddie Lampert and the various entities affiliated with him. He could choose to extend his loans if needed, alleviating that area of pressure on Sears. However, while Sears is making progress in cost reductions, I remain skeptical that it can reduce its retail cash burn enough to matter.

With continued retail cash burn, Sears will need to primarily continue to turn to Lampert to provide additional loans. ESL's ability to give Sears additional loans may be pretty stretched by next holiday season though, as Lampert does not have a bottomless pit of money and may not want to sell some of his other holdings, while Sears can easily burn through $1+ billion per year. As well, while Sears is able to sell additional assets, that reduces that assets available to be pledged as collateral for secured debt.

Bond Prices

The relatively stable near-term bond prices had previously been cited as an indication that there was significant belief that Sears might be able to survive long enough to pay back its 2018 and 2019 bonds. However, those bond prices have taken a significant hit recently. The 6.625% secured notes due 2018 have gone from around 95 cents on the dollar in mid-September to nearly 90 cents on the dollar now, resulting in its yield-to-maturity spiking to around 20%. Sears' 8% unsecured notes due 2019 have gone from around 86 cents on the dollar in mid-September to around 65 cents on the dollar now, raising its yield to maturity to around 32%. Those bond prices indicate a significant level of concern about Sears filing prior to the note repayment as well as some concern that Sears's asset value may not entirely cover its debt.

Aside from that, Lampert has recently been lending Sears Holdings money via secured debt at an 11% interest rate. This compares to 9.75% for a loan in July 2017 and 8% for a loan that was amended earlier in 2017. Any company that needs to pay 11% interest for secured debt with a half year term is in a pretty precarious state. It doesn't appear that any other potential lenders are jumping at the chance to offer Sears a secured loan at 11% interest, so that interest rate may even be a below market rate.

Sears Can Likely Handle Vendor Issues

Vendor concerns have been cited as something that may bring Sears down, but I don't think that issue will be a fatal blow in itself. Vendors appear to have been demanding faster payments (or cash in advance) for a while anyway, and Sears's merchandise payables amount has gone down significantly as a result (in conjunction with lower inventory numbers. Merchandise payables (as a percentage of merchandise inventory) went down from 28.7% in Q2 2016 to 19.5% in Q2 2017. Merchandise payables were down to $670 million as of Q2 2017, so even if the majority of vendors wanted cash in advance, the effect on Sears' cash flow would probably only be a few hundred million. Compared to Sears' overall cash burn, this is a secondary concern.

Vendor challenges may manifest itself in other areas such as disputes over pricing. This is apparently the case with Sears' decision to not carry Whirlpool's (NYSE:WHR) branded products anymore. A healthy retailer may be able to easily (although grudgingly) absorb the impact of less favorable terms. Sears has enough challenges, though, without dealing with margin pressure or having additional money tied up in expensive inventory.

Asset Valuations

The Sears Canada bankruptcy liquidation seems to confirm that most of Sears Holdings' remaining value (outside of inventory, cash and receivables) will be from its owned real estate. I've discussed leased real estate value before, while many of Sears Holdings' other assets depend on Sears' retail network for much of its business.

For example, Innovel Solutions has been adding non-Sears customers for a while, but there hasn't been any information about what percentage of its revenue comes from external (to Sears) sources. I suspect that Sears still accounts for the majority of Innovel's revenue. This appears to be the case with Sears Canada's SLH Transport subsidiary. It mentioned having over 300 commercial customers outside the Sears group, but its revenue was largely correlated with Sears Canada's sales. As a result, it appears that SLH Transport was sold primarily for its asset value rather than its customer base. Given Sears' tight purse strings, its physical assets would be largely aging and significantly depreciated.

As well, if Sears Holdings was to shut down all/most of its retail locations, its new service revenue would plummet. Due to revenue recognition policies for extended warranties, its reported service revenue would decline more slowly, but new service revenue is what really matters.

Sears is trying to lessen the dependence of some of its assets on its retail network through moves such as partnering with Amazon to sell Kenmore products. That may preserve some of the brand's value, but it also will likely hasten the demise of its retail network.

Conclusion

I've previously expressed my belief that Sears Holdings would survive into at least 2018, and that looks likely to happen. However, Sears' comparable store sales have continued to decline at a rapid rate, and unless it can significantly reduce that decline its chances of surviving beyond 2018 will take a large hit. The idea of Sears being an asset-rich company was largely correct (at least for its owned real estate). However, years of massive cash burn have result in Sears selling off much of its owned real estate and pledging additional stores as collateral. Sears is now at the point where it is needing to pay 11% interest rates on relatively short-term secured loans. Barring a remarkable turnaround, I think Sears' continued cash burn will result in it filing for bankruptcy in the next one to two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.