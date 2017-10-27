Ellie Mae (ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELLI)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

October 26, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Good day everyone, and welcome to today's Ellie Mae Q3 2017 Earnings Call. Just to you remind you that today's call is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like -- my pleasure to turn the conference over to Alex Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Alex Hughes

Thank you, Laurie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Ellie Mae's third quarter 2017 results. This call is being broadcast live over the web and can be accessed for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Ellie Mae's website elliemae.com. Joining on today's call are Jonathan Corr, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt LaVay, Chief Financial Officer.

We would like to remind you that during the course of this call, Ellie Mae's management team will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the Company, including future bookings, the Company's forecasted revenue, net income, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, and statements regarding trends in the broader mortgage market and the release of our next-generation lending platform and other improvements to our product offering including improvements resulting from the acquisition and integration of Velocify software solutions with our own solutions.

We wish to caution you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to the documents in the Company from time-to-time files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's forms 10-K and 10-Q. These documents identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.

I also want to inform our listeners that management will make some references to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. You will find supplemental data in the Company's press release, which includes reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP results.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Ellie Mae's Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Corr.

Jonathan Corr

Thanks, Alex. Good afternoon everybody and thanks for joining us today. We continue to feel excited about the business and the opportunity ahead. In early October, we closed the acquisition of Velocify which we believe adds significant technology to our platform. We are also pleased to report strong third quarter results which we achieved despite industry volume declining 18% year-over-year and devastating hurricanes in two major U.S. housing markets as well as Puerto Rico.

Third quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA were both above the high end of our guidance range and while some lenders were impacted by the hurricanes, the team was still able to drive bookings of over 8,000 seats. We believe we remain on track to book another 8,000 to 10,000 in the fourth quarter, but more importantly drive an increasing share of loan volume. As we drive more innovation and efficiency for our customers, we view loan volume and revenue per loan is key indicators of our performance across our business.

We continue to see strong demand for the all-in-one value proposition of Encompass and are making good progress penetrating large enterprise lenders. We remain focused on driving greater automation throughout the mortgage origination process and believe the new push by lenders for a more digital mortgage experience ducktails with our technology and roadmap.

On today’s call, I will discuss the digital mortgage opportunity ahead, how the investments in our lending platform serve this growing opportunity and how our recent acquisition of Velocify adds key technology. For lenders, the last eight years has been about coping with the demand from increased compliance and underwriting requirements. As they had to increase back office headcount to cope with these demands, the full cost of originating a loan has climbed to about $8,000. In this period the primary focus has been, how do I comply with the complex new regulations and investor guidelines while writing loans faster and more efficiently.

To address this challenge, we expanded Encompass to include greater compliance and workflow automation, and this together with our integrated network of third-party partners has helped lenders improve automation, compliance and efficiency. Today, over 33% of U.S. mortgages are originated across our platform, and Encompass has become the key backbone to a highly collaborative and complex origination workflow on the backend.

We believe this positions us well for the next stage of automation. Lenders now want to automate beyond compliance. They are speaking to improve the consumer frontend to a better, digital mortgage experience, so consumers get a faster and more seamless process as well as more transparent and intuitive online tools. The push towards the digital mortgage is also being driven by a more purchase-centric market, which means lenders face increased pressure to meet short origination windows in a more competitive housing market.

Additionally, automating more of the frontend can help drive down overall cost of origination. We believe the investments that we're making in our lending platform set us up well for the digital mortgage opportunity and the continued march of automation. By architecting the platform with open APIs, lenders can achieve better integration with external systems while unleashing greater innovation on top of the platform.

The opened and simplified architecture enables us to, not only deploy add-on services more easily, but also allows customers to leverage their own developer resources as well as a community of third-party developers and best-of-breed offerings, which represents a new category of partners joining the Ellie Mae ecosystem. Making improved automation on the backend with the better digital frontend experience gives lenders a huge advantage in providing better service to their consumers and opens opportunities to drive greater efficiency and performance from initial applications all the way through to investor delivery.

Finally, let me talk a little bit about Velocify and how it fits within our vision of automation and complements lenders desire for greater efficiency and effectiveness at the frontend. As a leading provider of sales management and lead distribution software, Velocify helps companies to optimize their sales and marketing programs, so they're more efficient and productive while providing greater transparency for lenders to ensure every lead as an opportunity to come alone. This increasingly important as lenders need to operate more efficiently in a competitive purchase market with higher cost.

At the same time, consumer purchase windows are shorter as they do more research and are prepared to make quicker online decisions. So, responsiveness to the consumer is key to driving higher conversions. This means organizations have to quickly identify qualified leads, to deliver those leads to the right sales agents and convert those leads to applications and eventually close ones. With Velocify as part of the Encompass solutions set, we see an opportunity to help lenders gain real-time visibility into how their leads are performing through the closing process, which can inform where and how they purchase or generate their next lead.

As we integrate Velocify into our Encompass solutions including Encompass CRM and Encompass Consumer Connect, we expect to bring these benefits to lenders of all sizes. This acquisition continues our focus on helping lenders to fund more loans while also reducing their time and cost origination. In summary, Encompass has become the de facto mortgage origination platform in the U.S.

We believe our investments and our platform built on this by enabling us to deliver more services faster or also fostering a greater ecosystem of partners and offerings on top of Encompass. Our growing platform and suite of technologies positions us to be a key technology provider to lenders as they seek to deliver greater innovation and automation to consumers throughout all aspects of the origination process, enabling us to deliver a true digital mortgage.

With that, I'll turn it over to Matt.

Matthew LaVay

Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. Total revenue for the third quarter was 107 million, an increase of 7% from Q3 2016 despite origination volume being down 18% year-over-year. For the quarter, total loan volume for active user was similar to what we experienced in Q2 and consistent with our modified assumptions for the transition to a purchase-centric market.

Average monthly closed loans per active user came in at 1.32 compared to 1.35 last quarter and 1.63 in Q3 of last year. The year-over-year decrease was driven by the industry-wide declines in refi volumes and was in line with our expectations.

Contracted revenue growth remains strong increasing 30% year-over-year to 70.9 million in the third quarter and representing 66% of total revenue. The growth was driven primarily by the increasing contracted users of 14% compared to the same quarter last year and an increase in success-based pricing.

Revenue per active user declined by 8% year-over-year to $590 despite industry loan volumes declining by 18% over the same period, demonstrating the increased adoption on our platform. Sequentially, revenue per active Encompass users decline by 1%.

As Jonathan mentioned third quarter bookings were over 8,000 bringing total contracted users to 234,000, active users as a percentage of contracted users continued to tick up and was 78% for the quarter. More importantly we continue to grab share of loan volume. We have noticed that some of the larger lenders on the platform have used the software markets to consolidate smaller lender, which has had the effect of increasing the attrition rate of seats at the lower end of the market while not impacting the total loan volume on our platform.

This trend may continue for a few more quarters as the market transitions to one focus on purchase loans. This is an example of why we believe that the best way to look at our business going forward is by the share of total loan volume and revenue per loan particularly in a transition market like this one. Implementation of professional services represented approximately 9% of revenue and experienced strong growth as the team continues to on board new customers.

Turning to margins, GAAP gross margin for the third quarter was 53%, roughly flat sequentially and reflects continued investment in our lending platform. On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter gross margin was 55% also roughly flat sequentially. GAAP net income for the third quarter was $14.5 million or $0.41 per diluted share compared to $13.8 million or $0.41 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016. In the third quarter of 2017, we have excess tax benefits of 2.3 million from the adoption of new accounting standards with the tax treatment stock compensation.

On a non-GAAP, basis adjusted net income for the third quarter was 18.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share compared to 20 million or $0.60 per diluted share in third quarter of 2016. GAAP and non-GAAP per share results for the third quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2016 include the effect of an additional 3.2 million shares and an additional 1.8 million, respectively, from the follow on offering in August 2016. On a GAAP basis our quarterly tax rate was approximately 24%, which includes the before mentioned 2.3 million excess tax benefit. On a non-GAAP basis our tax rate was 35%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was 37.6 million compared to 37.1 million for the third quarter of 2016 and was 35% of revenue.

Now shifting to the balance sheet and cash flow. We finished the third quarter with cash and investments of approximately $479 million, up $24 million sequentially. Cash flow from operations was $70 million in the third quarter. In addition, Q3 CapEx including both capitalized development costs and hard capital purchases was approximately 18 million. For the year, we continue to expect CapEx to be approximately 93 million to 95 million, which include approximately 13 million for facilities expansion. We expect to generate free cash flow of approximately 25 million to 35 million in 2017.

As Jonathan mentioned, we completed our acquisition of Velocify at the beginning of the fourth quarter on October 2, 2017 for approximately 130 million in cash. As such, the acquisition did not impact our third quarter results. We expect the acquisition to expand our subscription-based offerings and increase revenue per loan. We can see exciting opportunities bringing this solution to many of our customers for the reasons Jonathan laid out.

We expect integration costs impact Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin by approximately 400 basis points. We expect integration costs to run into 2018, but moderate throughout the year and largely be completed by end of 2018. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA as we exit 2018.

And now turning to the rest of our guidance. Our 2017 annual guidance takes into consideration industry forecast for mortgage origination volume. We used the composite estimates of mortgage origination volume as published by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association to forecast certain portions of our business.

For 2017, this composite shows an estimated 13% decline in origination volumes from 2016, which is driven entirely by an expected decline in refinance activity. For the fourth quarter, origination volumes expected to decrease 14% sequentially and decline 24% year-over-year. The detailed blended forecast data can be found on our supplemental data sheet that is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Regarding bookings, we still expect to add contracted seats at a rate of 8,000 to 10,000 a quarter for the remainder of 2017. We expect this combined with our large base of users ramping on our platform to drive growth despite lower industry mortgage volumes for the year. As we continue to pursue enterprise accounts, we expect that there may be some lumpiness in bookings.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $107 million to $109 million, which includes revenue from Velocify. Net income is expected to be between a loss of 1 million to a profit of 1 million for a loss of $0.03 per diluted share to profit of $0.03 per diluted share. The loss is largely due to the amortization of intangibles and integration costs following the acquisition of Velocify.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of 7 million to 10.5 million or $0.19 to $0.29 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 23 million to 25 million. We expect annual revenue in the range of 411 million to 413 million. Net income on a GAAP basis is expected to be in the range of 42 million to 44 million or a $1.17 to $1.22 per diluted share.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the year is expected to be in the range of $53 million to $56.5 million or $1.47 to $1.56 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $117 million to $119.1 million.

And finally before we turn to your questions, I would like to mention that we'll present at the RBC Technology Internet Media and Telecom Conference on November 7th; and at the Barclays Global TMT Conference on December 6th.

And with that, I'll turn it over to the operator for your questions.

And we will go first to Brian Essex at Morgan Stanley.

Brian Essex

I was wondering I guess if we get a little bit more color on Velocify, the amount of revenue you anticipate it might contribute in 4Q and then maybe implications on margins on a non-GAAP basis. How we should think about that?

Matthew LaVay

Sure, Brian, this is Matt. Happy to answer that question. So, as we’ve articulated, we don’t break out revenue from acquisitions such as that -- and there’s a couple of reasons for that. Number one, we see the Velocify acquisition as part of the core Encompass platform offering, particularly the digital frontend mortgage experience that we are rolling out. So you really need to look at Velocify in combination with our CRM solution as well as Consumer Connect as kind of one package.

The other thing to notice, Velocify by itself is less than 10% of our revenue. So, that’s another reason not to break it out. So, one way to think about it is that if you think about how guided in the previous quarter on Ellie Mae’s organic growth, to that you need to layer some factors such as what’s going on in industry plus the beat that we have this quarter. That kind of gets you to where we would be a Q4 kind of standalone and then of course the remainder of that will be related to Velocify.

Another thing you consider with that is when you think about how we exited quarter we did have an impact related to the hurricane. There could be some lingering impact in Q4, so that’s just another factor to consider. We are talking about margins, specifically adjusted EBITDA. As I mentioned previously, there's about 400 basis point impact there that equates to somewhere between $3 million to $4 million of integration cost.

And as I mentioned, we’ll expect to see that continue into next year, and if we move through the year, we’ll see a trail off. So we would be on a dollar basis accretive to adjusted EBITDA, Velocify accretive adjusted EBITDA by the end of the year. Hopefully, that helps to answer your question.

Brian Essex

Yes, that helps. And I guess as a follow-up active as a percentage of contracted that ticked up. It’s been relatively stagnant at 76% for the last three quarters. If you could give us may be little bit of color into the drivers of that and if you still think that it would be 80% towards the end of the year?

Jonathan Corr

Sure. Yes, so the -- if you think back to the drivers of what took us down to 76% was largely due to the acquisition of quite a few enterprise customers over the last couple of years. And those customers were newly ramping on our platform and so you had a lot of new users, but they weren’t asset closing loans because of the implementation ramp time.

As we moved through 2017, we started to see activity -- close loan activities from those enterprise users as they go, as they become active. So that’s something that we’ve expected throughout the course of the year. So that’s why it’s gone from 76% to 78%. And yes, we think 80% is still achievable by the end of the year. I think that’s a good way to look at it.

Operator

And we’ll go next to Mayank Tandon at Needham.

Mayank Tandon

Jonathan, I wanted to just first touch on the three factors that you’ve identified last quarter that caused some of the flux in the business. Could you just comment on where you're with each of those categories in terms of one the shift from refi to purchase, the sluggishness that you saw on the purchase side last quarter where we're at today? And then last but not least of course on the enterprise side, are those deals now ramping? Are we still waiting on them to start hitting the P&L?

Jonathan Corr

Great question, Mayank. Let me start from the bottom. So, it's kind of as a follow-on to the question that we just asked previously, as Matt indicated, we're seeing the larger enterprise customers starting to ramp. So as we've said before, they took a little bit longer than we've previously seen, but we're clearly seeing that take place and that's what actually is affecting the percentage active, so that's really very positive.

I really do think we've come through the refi to purchase transition, and I can say what I think but I'm also looking at what the market is saying relative to what's happened in Q3, as we look at projections in Q4 and into next year. Clearly, the forecast for refi is kind of at the low end which would be closer to $400 billion on an annualized basis.

But even MBA came out, I was just at the Annual Conference this week, they're projecting purchase to continue to grow healthy 5%, 6%, 7% maybe even more over the next few years on an annualized basis. And the real thing, only thing hold that back maybe more inventory. So I think we've gone through the tough part of the market and as we look forward and we talk to our customers, a lot of optimism and momentum going into next year.

Mayank Tandon

One more quick question, Matt, the guidance, if I look at EBITDA guidance and the EPS guidance for the fourth quarter. It's a little bit lower than where I think it was implied based on the previous guidance. Is that all the 400 basis points headwinds you mentioned regarding the acquisition cost?

Matthew LaVay

Absolutely, yes, that's entirely attributable to the integration costs from the lost side.

Jonathan Corr

I mean when you kind of look at right both on two pieces of it, you've got the intangibles on one side, but really as you can expect a SaaS company, most of them all SaaS companies are not making money. So this is no exception, and so when we've got to kind of go through integration costs, transition costs etc., we feel great about the business, but short term it will have an impact on Q4 and then a trailing impact as we go into next year.

Matthew LaVay

And so to bridge -- if you're looking at adjusted EBITDA that as I mentioned integration costs, if you look net income, it's the integration costs as I mentioned that's 3 million to 4 million and then the remainder of that is amortization of intangibles. And that's an estimate right now as we work through our purchase accounting.

Operator

And we'll go next to Ross MacMillan at RBC. Please go ahead sir.

Ross MacMillan

I just had a couple maybe the comment you made on taking share of loan volumes, but some higher attrition of seat at the low end and that may continue for a few more quarters. So what's the way for us to think about that? How would we maybe characterize that in terms of the annualized churn rates? How do you think those will trend over the next quarter or two?

Jonathan Corr

Yes, I think that historically we've seen about 5%, and on a quarterly basis as we've talked about kind of what we kind of projected is the 1%. This quarter we saw it pop up a little bit to 2%, but as Matt indicated, the lion share of that was really a combination of M&A, actually some of our customers, coming together finding synergies in seats, but the loan volume actually staying the same, if not more not growing. We also did see a customer get acquired by somebody not on Encompass, which is again a rare exception but that was something that happened in the quarter.

Again I think as Matt indicated how to think about things and that’s the beauty of our model, right. Success-based pricing is that where the folks go through consolidation, we make them more efficient, right, which is really our goal. Our goal at some is to actually seats go down, more and more for our customers because success-based pricing model really is about driving loan volume for them. So when Matt made the comments about thinking about really loan volume, continued loan volume growth and then the value that we are driving for these customers in ROI and more business et cetera, helps us drive more dollar per loan. That’s kind of really how we are thinking about it.

Ross MacMillan

And just on that Jonathan. Does this mean that you may move away from the seat bookings disclosure? Or is it premature to say that you will do that?

Jonathan Corr

We are speaking different possibilities in terms of metrics as we go forward. So we haven’t made any conclusions, but we definitely think as we are running the business here the thing that we are focused on kind of across the board with our folks and what’s really going to drive our business is. How many more loans can we drive across our customer base even as we help them become more efficient, and what additional value can we drive economically such that they are willing to pay us more and drive more revenue per loan. So that’s really I think the big drivers of business. We haven’t made a conclusion about whether we will move away from something like that, but that -- it’s a possibility.

Ross MacMillan

And then Matt just one last one from me. The raise of revenue for the year of about 10-ish million. Is that all related to Velocify? Or is there any underlying change in your assumption ex- Velocify?

Matthew LaVay

Yes, it’s not all Velocify. As I mentioned earlier, we’re seeing the benefits of volume increases that you've have seen in the update industry per accounts. So you know of course, our customers are benefiting from that. We benefit from that because of the way that we run our revenue model.

The other thing is we are seeing adoption across our platform. So revenue per loan continues to increase, seeing good adoption of new products on our digital platform and the pricing benefits that we get from that. So those are also factors in how you look at the Q4.

So as I mentioned, if you go back to Q3 and look at our organic growth rate, you have to factor in the beat for this quarter, some upside from the industry dynamics and adoption. And then on top of that, we have Velocify. So those are the pieces that roll in.

And moving next to Brandon Dobell of William Blair.

Brandon Dobell

Jonathan, back in the old days, so you used to give us some commentary about Halloween costume. I was hoping that you could -- you’d also tell us what's you're going dress up for Halloween?

Jonathan Corr

That's all you want me to tell you about his costume?

Brandon Dobell

That's fine too. I was looking for a little bit of costume color next heading into week.

Jonathan Corr

Yes, I am waiting to see how my kids are going to address me. So, it's -- I usually get surprised a day or so before as -- and they kind of launch on me. This is what you're going to be for Halloween. I don't know yet. It's kind of -- it's not until next week, so…

Brandon Dobell

That's point.

Jonathan Corr

Making flag after the 1st.

Brandon Dobell

Got it. Perfect. Just send some pictures around to the distribution list of the press release. I'm sure we'd all like to take a quicker look, that'd be great. But in terms of real question, historically, you guys have given some broad brushes or broad strokes at forward growth and given I think we're all kind of wrestling with, what the impact of Velocify is going to be on an aggregate dollar basis? And then relative to your comments just about industry dynamics and such, care to comment on how we think about organic or total revenue growth and particularly given how the comparisons are working in the mortgage market. I know there's some thoughts from people that we speak with just about how the pacing of the quarter is going to look just given the comparisons are noisy?

Jonathan Corr

Yes, I think as we look into next year, we're not going to have the same headwinds. But there's still a little bit, if we look at the composites of MBA, Fannie and Freddie. So, we're still driving the business to look to grow it 20% to 25% independent of loan volume. And if there's a little tailwinds, that's wonderful. If there's a headwind, that could have a little bit of a haircut on that.

And so right now I think the market is projected down maybe 5% next year, we'll have to see how that plays out, but that's how to think about. We'll obviously give guidance next year. We really feel good about where things are going. We feel like we can get back to the kind of growth rate that we've seen in the past. And that's how I would think about it.

Brandon Dobell

I think going to the user bookings in the quarter given not surprising some headwinds from hurricanes in some major states. I guess the skeptic or the cynic would say that fourth quarter should see a bounce back, so it should be above that 8,000 to 10,000 you talked about just about people got pushed from one quarter to the other, whereas you could also say those headwinds are going to linger just given the cleanup and all that stuff from the hurricanes and the weather probably last awhile. How do we think about those puts and takes Q3 versus Q4? Or why shouldn't Q4 be better than Q3 for new user adds?

Jonathan Corr

Yes, I think again we expect to see 8 to 10 again in Q4, obviously we're at the low end of that in Q3, definitely some tough elements in some of the markets. We actually lessen on sale side of things, but Puerto Rico we've actually ended up and factored this in already, but suspended some payments there for a whole bunch of lenders that work in our system. So it was a tough market for a lot of folks.

And even with that, I think great performance by the team. So, we still think we'll see a solid 8,000 to 10,000 in Q4. As Matt said, maybe a little bit of lumpiness either to the downside or the upside with some of these enterprise guys are going after, but now that we're through hopefully some unfortunate situations from mother nature standpoint, I think things should be where we expect them to be.

Brandon Dobell

And then finally one for me. Given that you're at the MBA Conference, there's a lot of talk, chat about this day one certainty from Fannie I believe. Maybe some comments on what that whole thing means for you guys? And maybe it's weaving into either it's a specific put or take on the business or ARPU or loan share or there's something that the agencies are doing that fits really with or doesn't fit really well with how you guys have built the product out?

Jonathan Corr

Yes, Day 1 Certainty has actually been around for a while now. It was announced much earlier in the year. And as we’ve talked about in the past, we have a very strong digital relationship with both Fannie and Freddie, and we were actually the first origination platform to completely support Day 1 Certainty back beginning of this year. So this is kind of an announcement that goes a little bit more broadly, but it's kind of people have already been there, been doing this.

I think it’s good that they are further pushing it because what it means is, there’s going to be potentially more adoption of a lot of these services upfront the process income asset verification, deposit verifications that have already integrated into our system program, and we should be a beneficiary of that and see more adoption of those kinds of services and hopefully that will help us continue to see greater dollars per loan, so all are real a positive for us across the board actually.

So I was really happy to see more talk about that, more lenders talking about, embracing it, both for the efficiency side but also take advantages some of the rapid warrant release.

We will go next to Saket Kalia at Barclays.

Saket Kalia

First may be for you, Jonathan. Can you just talk a little bit about your competitive win rates in the last quarter? I think we’ve all heard of Black Knight getting a little bit more active in the space. So, can you just talk about anything that you’ve seen from them on the ground?

Jonathan Corr

So, and again, I am telling you what I’ve seen, what my field seen et cetera. All the people make different statements. We have seen Black Knight historically and we’re still at the very large enterprise deal. We’re going to compete with them at that level and we are going to win a lot of the business. We may not win every one.

But what’s very interesting is that, when you talk about that, we've had very good competitive wins off of existing Black Knight customers with larger banks and non-banks. We have never lost a customer to Black Knight at that level. Down market, they’ve talked about this new product supposedly Empower NOW. We have not seen it. We don’t know of any win out there and we are just not seeing any competition at the strategic level or below. So that’s we’ve seen and that's what our field has seen.

Saket Kalia

And then may be for my follow-up for you, Matt. I understand we are all kind of talking about the contribution from Velocify from a revenue perspective. But can you just remind us, how the revenue model there works? And just give us some broad brushes for how the business was growing standalone before you bought them into the family?

Matthew LaVay

Sure, so it’s a subscription based business, so very much similar to say a SaaS type of a model. And so, we expect that to be a very predictable kind of contracted revenue stream add-on to our revenues going forward. The prior numbers for Velocify are not public and we're not -- again not breaking those out separately, but as we can tell by how we guided Q4 you can kind of see at least what the impact -- approximate impact is for the fourth quarter of this year.

So, Velocify has got a very solid lead gen business and they've customers across all market segments. And we anticipate that it's still going to be a solid growth driver for us especially this key element of our digital frontend. So for us, we don't look at it as kind of a separate kind of product. We look at it as really integrated piece of our platform.

And so the synergies for us go well beyond what standalone Velocify would look like, so that really was our -- the rationale for this acquisition, it wasn't so much of let's bring on Velocify, grow the standalone business, it's kind of having added what we currently have as revenue, it's really integrated piece of our long-term vision.

Jonathan Corr

And it's not just similar from acquisitions we've done in the past, perhaps a little bit bigger, but again this idea of buying a great team, great technology, a product that has a customer base, but that something that we really believe we can drive effectively broadly in our Ellie Mae customer base. So something that we probably might have built, but just something we've taken us way longer and is kind of a great kind of positive organic set of growth into our base.

And moving next to Brad Sills at Bank of America.

Brad Sills

Can you remind me Jonathan, what impact do you think the larger lenders ramping now that they're -- you've brought some of these live as they kind of ramp on productivity? I know there's a ramp period there as well. What impact that might have on number of loans per rep? I mean, is it higher volume per loan you expect out of the mega, but some of the larger lenders, and then perhaps propensity to buy other applications like CRM, AllRegs in the cross sell?

Jonathan Corr

Yes, absolutely, Brad. Great question. So, yes, I mean we definitely see, as you move up the food chain midmarket to strategic to enterprise, the loans per user go up on the margin. And you kind of think of that is that the back office has become kind of this fixed cost, this critical math you have to have. And so as you get a bit bigger, you get some leverage there. So we definitely see that and expect that, and that’s why in many ways when we talk about seats, it's less about seats and more about loan volume that we'll see as we continue to penetrate larger enterprise customers.

They also really get and really benefit in a very -- a much larger way ROI, to find greater efficiencies and the idea that using more than one or two of our solutions is the sum is greater than then the parts. So, we do expect to continue to see broad adoption there and that's kind of a lot of what we focus on and we've talked about in the past with our client management organization. So we've two sales organization, one that goes off and acquires new customers and a larger one that manages the relationship with our existing customers, goes in there, understand their business and helps them really figure out how to drive more business and drive it in a more cost effective way. And that ultimately delivers more revenue for us and on a per our loan basis.

Brad Sills

Thanks, Jonathan, and one more please. Just if you could update us please on the mega lenders in the pipeline. Does this -- bringing live some of these larger customers to serve as a point of credibility or account reference for you? Is there any change in kind of your discussions with some of the mega lenders that you talked about in the past, just bringing these guys live and just general update on how that’s going please?

Jonathan Corr

Yes, sure, Brad. I mean as we have more and more success with top lenders in the industry, others pay attention, they see either on the retail side or they see on the correspondence side that these customers are big customers of theirs. And it absolutely delivers credibility in terms of our ability to support those type customers and scale et cetera. We continue to have great conversations with many of the top banks.

I was just in Denver at the MBA Annual and I had conversations with a number of those guys, but they are long sales cycle. But what I can say and I’ve said in the past, if they continue to progress, and business we continue to do business with them in other parts of our business whether it be delivering data and docs, or pricing services et cetera.

One thing to point out which again gives us a lot of credibility is that, when you look at the top five banks, that the mortgage lender in the country, I would absolutely say the bottom three of that top five are smaller than many of our existing customers, from a mortgage origination volume standpoint. So we have some of the, the largest non-banks in the country driving significant volume across the marketplace. So hopefully that’s helpful.

We will go next to Brian Schwartz at Oppenheimer.

Brian Schwartz

Yes, hi, thanks for taking my questions this afternoon. Just have a couple for Jonathan and then one for Matt. Jonathan, just real quickly, this is a follow-up from an earlier question just on terms of lenders operations and the transition with the market shift given the muted forecasting around refinancing. Is that you sense some for lenders out there that the necessary changes or adaptations, they have happened already out there? Or do you still think there is a good chunk of lenders there that are still working through the necessary changes for the market shift?

Jonathan Corr

I think the vast majority have worked through the changes. There is always probably the few stragglers here and there, but look at our business and I look and I talk to many, many of our customers that are driving probably the lion share of volume. They have through themselves for purchase market and that’s what they expect going forward and they would be very focused on that. So I think again the vast majority have -- there is probably someone on the periphery, but very few point are not division.

Brian Schwartz

Great. The second question I wanted to ask you Jonathan we haven’t talked it yet, so a good opportunity here is with the platform cycle that’s common here. So first, just any update if you’re still unscheduled for a greater roll out of the new platform next year? And then, just wanted to ask you again on the monetization thoughts here, how we should think about it overtime? Because you’ve probably rolled out a lot of functionality already with the Data Connect services. Is the right way of thinking about it? Is that these continued services and these new functionalities will really drive improved ARPUs here for the business? Or is it some more about customer capture and gaining lender share out there? Or is it simply feature set within the product? So a couple of questions just on the platform cycle I have.

Jonathan Corr

That's like a multipart essay question, Brian. I'm going to tell you best. So -- but no, it's a really good question, thanks. So, on next gen as we've said, next gen is kind of this progressive rollout of a lot of our next generation technology, and so you're absolutely correct. The Connect Solutions have been a key part of that, so Consumer Connect, Developer Connect, TPO Connect, which are all in the market and starting to create value our existing customers and any new customers we bring on.

We've also released our initial concept leases and kind of think of it as beta of certain functionality for some of the web-based interface of the complete web-based solutions, and we'll be rolling out additional releases, concept releases as we go into next year. But again think of it as this kind of progressive rollout, and it is something that will drive more revenue per loan, revenue per user if you want to think that way, I think of it more as revenue per loan, both for existing customers and for new customers. And, yes, little bit of about Data Connect.

Data Connect is another very exciting one which really is in limited availability right now, you get about a dozen customers on that, through the end of the year. And again that is something that's a value add, that's additional amount of value that we'll get from the customers because it adds a lot of value to them, and that will go broadly available beginning next year. So again progress continues well, it's a -- we learn more-and-more as our customers use this capability, give us feedback about how they want to rollout.

Many of our customers, because of how we have architected this, have told us and they appreciated it, we've architected so they can actually run both current gen and next gen technology; in parallel next to each other in their processes they get benefit from both, and so that they can actually take their time in terms of making that transition. I think it's very-very conscious in how we did it but also something they were appreciative of and are thinking about in that way, so it's really the idea to get them value incrementally along the way as we go through this complete journey.

Brian Schwartz

And then last question that I have for Matt here. So Matt, I think you've done a really good job here of giving us some data points in terms of mapping out the future growth, at least for next year you've given us a lot of data points here to think about how the margins are going to trend. My question is on the visibility. You've got nine months of bookings here that are sitting in there. It looks like I assume you've good visibility in this customer implementation plan. Can you just talk about or characterize the level of visibility that you had as you look forward into next year? Thanks.

Matthew LaVay

Sure, well. As I talked about before we've good short-term visibility just based on applications that we see on their system and the closing rate assumptions we have around that and so forth. And as we get into next year, we do have good visibility into the year. First of all, we do kind of generally what industry going to do. As Jonathan mentioned the composites down about 5% next year, so that are kind of layered into kind of what the mature existing customer base with you minus any kind of growth in users and additional loans and all of that. Then on top of that we layer in the ramping of customers that we have been adding and you know that we continue to guide 8,000 to 10,000 users a quarter.

And so, we’ve gotten pretty good insight as to how long it take those customers to ramp. And so we layer that in on top of that kind of industry growth or industry trend if you will. So that is pretty -- that is quite predictable given the rate at which we add users. And then the final component of that is how we grow revenue per loan. And so as Jonathan mentioned, we are rolling out data connect and we continue to see adoption across the platform. So, we take a conservative view on that, but we have assumptions around how quickly customers will continue to adopt and grow, how much will grow revenue per loan.

And again so we have good visibility into that based on what we are seeing today, we do tend to model it on a conservative manner as we go into next year. So thinking about next year you know we are looking at this idea of -- if you take industry off the plate of managing the business to 20%, 25% growth, but then to that you have to add this back to the industry, it could be down about 5%. So, those are all the components that we look at as we look at next year.

And we will go next to Brent Bracelin at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Brent Bracelin

Thank you for taking the question. One for Jonathan, one for Matt. I guess Jonathan just taking a step back. Could you help us frame the opportunity around this broader digital mortgage market? Clearly, you are the leader on the cloud side for kind of backend processing your kind of getting more aggressive on the frontend. How big is that frontend opportunity? How much wide space is there? Could that be as big as the backend, obviously a lot of buzz there with some start up in the space also have to be partners of yours? Just trying to understand backend, frontend, why there is so much buzz right now around the frontend? And how big of an opportunity could that be for you overtime?

Jonathan Corr

Great question. So a couple of things is that, yes, we go through cycles in this industry. Over the last six years, everybody wanted to position everything they did as compliance. That was where the market was thinking about things. Today much of the industry wants to position everything they do around digital mortgage. And I kind of shorthanded to ultimate leads, it’s automating everything between the consumer and the end investor, that’s what we have been doing for all the years.

The bigger focus for the last several years has been the process behind the application and that’s still just a huge amount of the inefficiency that’s out there. So, if you look at a process, it’s still I would say that’s probably 75% 80% of it. There is a lot of focus right now by a lot of -- since their start ups, many of them are partners, consumer to some of the work we are doing. We really think there is an opportunity to drive a better consumer experience around what I will call interest to application. But that’s really just the frontend of the process.

So I do think that there's definitely economic value there, but I think it's a small fraction of the overall picture. We really think as we look forward that we're -- although, that'll provide growth and we think it could be a very nice piece of growth with Consumer Connect and lead management distribution and CRM, a nice chunk. What's really going to get I think exciting is the opportunity around the origination platform, workflow automation, using analytics and intelligence to really drive kind of this idea of straight through processing, and squeeze out a tremendous amount of time and with time comes cost.

So if we really look at where the cost have come over the last seven or eight years that's been people in the backend during underwriting and processing and regulatory stuff, the frontend it helps that a little bit but it still doesn't eliminate that, I think what we're really doing on the backend around next gen and workflow automation analytics is going to be the big driver of that. So the beauty of that is we've got a very sticky environment in which we're on.

We're able to drive value with our existing customers back there. On the frontend, we're going to be able to drive some adoption of our Consumer Connect, but if customers choose to use any of the other solutions that are out there, those are all partners of us. And in our partner ecosystem, we make economics on it. So either way I think we're happy.

Brent Bracelin

I guess Matt last question for you from me here. Just trying to think about the cross selling opportunity around the lead gen products that you've, 233,000 contracted users now. Is this something that we should think about as a niche opportunity where maybe 10% or 20% of the installed base would want to use this? Or based on your early conversations, could there be a broader opportunity to cross sell those lead gen and frontend products that you've today?

Matthew LaVay

So, I really would look at this as a broad based opportunity to sell into our customer base. As I mentioned before, this is an integral part of that digital mortgage experience is also as Jonathan's mentioned. And we really feel like most of our customers will benefit from this. The idea of automated marketing, automated driving of lead, the ability to start the loan process, automatically through a web portal. These are all combined into one we think digital mortgage experience package again really will benefit everybody. So I do look at this as an ability to grow revenue across our platform, I really look it as a way grow revenue per loan across the base.

Jonathan Corr

And there's one thing I can add to that, kind of think about the fact that everybody wants to embrace this idea of doing some level of consumer engagement online, most people are talking about the digital mortgage growth, interest application. And you just think about in a world like that in which the consumer is engaging that way, you have to be able to take that lead and respond to them very quickly, distribute it to the right sales agent, be able to engage through chat, telephony etc. And that's exactly what Velocify does, so, Velocify has been very successful doing it for maybe more traditional consumer direct pulse in the models, but the industry is going to a place where everybody is going to do elements of that, and so it's relevant to everybody.

And ladies and gentlemen, due to some time restraints, please limit question to one question at this point. And next we'll go to Richard Baldry at ROTH Capital.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. Can you talk about whether the addition of Velocify revenues will impact the ARPU or will it be put into the non-Encompass line? And then -- sorry I asked two when told not to, but the contracted user growth about a year ago was sort of 12,000 to 13,000 a quarter zone, so down a little bit into a 9,000 or 10,000, ending the year beginning this year. We are now sub 2,500 in the current quarter. What really is impacting that? Where we will see that turn up? What do you need from macro environment I guess to turn that are there’s other factors when you think about it? Thanks.

Jonathan Corr

Great question, Rich. I guess there’s three pieces there. First one is ARPU dollars per loan; however, you want to think about it, yes, I mean a number, a good number of the Velocify customers, significant number on Encompass. So you can think of it just off the bat those guys are going to start benefiting revenue per user revenue per loan as we drive that. And what we are doing is we are selling that product into our customer base.

So that will drive revenue per loan revenue per user. The next question around -- as we’ve guided in the past, we expected to hit 8,000 to 10,000 a quarter in terms of new booked contracted seats. Last we had some great outperformance. But again our guidance was the same 8,000 to 10,000. And that’s really where we feel solid comfortable, solid great performance from our team. They can outperform some time but that’s kind of where it is.

This quarter as we mentioned earlier we saw a net increase that was smaller and really because what we saw was a consolidation of some of our customers, some bigger customers coming together emerging and although the seats were diminished, they actually found some efficiencies there.

The loan volume actually stayed the same if not grew. And that’s why we really think about as you go forward you really need to be thinking about this business, that’s how we think about it as driving more loan volume and more dollars per loan because ultimately as we do our job and we drive automation we are ultimately going to drive down the number of seats that our customers need.

If you look at our ROI studies we got customers that are realizing savings of over $1,600 per loan relative to before they got Encompass and a lot of that is in people efficiency. So invariably that’s what we wanted to do, but the beauty of success-based pricing is that, all it is a base price really the funded loan above that is what really drives the overall revenue for Ellie Mae.

Operator

John Campbell

Hey Jonathan on the churn you mentioned a past customer that was acquired where I guess they acquired or didn’t elect to us Encompass. I am guessing that was EverBank, I don’t know if you can comment on that, but if you could help size or may be size up the seat box?

Jonathan Corr

No, it wasn’t EverBank I could say that. EverBank was brought by TIAA. Everything at TIAA and EverBank is going to on Encompass. So, no, it was a -- there was a customer probably like 300 to 400 user size that was bought by another non-bank that happened to have no proprietary system. And so that was the one I was referencing.

The bigger impact was couple of our existing customers coming together and as you do in acquisition we kind of think of it they both have back office as well as production side the back office, they'll need a double back office, that's the whole beauty of the acquisition is what they're doing is increasing production, but they're able to do it on a common back office, so seats go down but loan volume is as good if not better.

John Campbell

And then do you guys actually get termination fees for cancellations?

Jonathan Corr

Do we get termination fees? In some cases, yes, we can get a termination fee. So, kind of a -- it's not a significant amount, but we do occasionally get a termination fee for what's left on the contract kind of the minimums that are left.

John Campbell

And then anything to call out, I know PHH, I know Ditech, a couple of those guys are reducing staff. Are you guys expecting anytime of lift in attribution just from that? Or have you mainly seen most of that already?

Jonathan Corr

PHH sold the big chunk of their business over one of our other customers, so that's one example. And then PHH actually is maintaining, what they call is their retention center, focused on becoming the sub-servicers. So we continue to maintain that business and that's growing.

Ditech, although, there's been lot of turmoil around Ditech, they're still maintaining a portion of their origination business and we're not seeing any change there. Although other parts of Walter they're obviously having challenges.

Operator

Pat Walravens

Matt, are we -- sort of putting the acquisition aside for a second. Are we back to a world where we can sort of expect 200 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for the year? Is that the right way to think about it?

Matthew LaVay

Hey, Pat, it's Matt. I'll take that. So, as we've talked about before, as we look into 2018, we've talked about some nominal growth on the adjusted EBITDA line, but of course we haven't guided there yet. But one thing to consider as we're still making investments in our new platforms and next year, if you were to look at kind of Ellie Mae, you would see the impact of the continuing investments. As we get into '19, we start to really see the benefits of those investments we start to see growth towards our target, adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%, 40%. So really nothing changed there, it's the same kind of trajectory we've talked about before.

Jonathan Corr

But at a high level you're going to expect some level of drag from the Velocify acquisition integration transition in '18. You just bought by definition, it has to and we'll work through that and we'll see real accretion benefit as we exit the year.

Pat Walravens

And Jonathan, are the top five going to keep losing share you think? or is that trend finally going to change?

Jonathan Corr

I don't know if they're going to keep losing share, I think they're going to maintain a certain amount of share, they may pick up a little bit of share. They're most people that you talk to say okay, if FHA isn't going up as aggressively maybe there'll do a little bit FHA, most folks don't think they're going to go anywhere near where they were back after the meltdown, because they were kind of artificially high because there wasn’t a lot of other non-banks and others in the business as that washout happened in 2008.

The other thing that kind of goes probably against them expanding is we are going into a purchase market, and in purchase markets the folks that tend to do much better are the non-banks, the regional banks, the community banks with folks out on the street good relationships with real estate agents. The largest banks have some of that but they don’t tend to do as well and they might do in a refi-centric market with the brand.

And that does conclude our question-and-answer session. Mr. Corr, I would like to turn the program back over to you for any additional or concluding remarks, sir.

Jonathan Corr

Well, again I thank you all for joining us today. We are very excited about where the business is going, the performance we saw in Q3 and really going ahead. I hope you all have a wonderful Halloween. Maybe we'll share some picture from my costume on the 31st. We'll have to see how sharp I look. But anyways, enjoy Halloween, don’t eat too much candy. And Pat, please send me your costume because I know you’ve always had some really good costume. So with that, have a good one.

And ladies and gentlemen, once again that does conclude today's conference. Again, I would like to thank everyone for joining us today.

