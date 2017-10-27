Realty Income Is Not In The Same Class, Literally

While AT&T and Main Street Capital may be dividend peers in the broader sense, nobody but Realty Income can say they are “the monthly dividend company”.

As my mother used to say, “Get out of bed, sleepy head”.

That’s how I felt like yesterday morning, I almost forgot to examine Realty Income’s (NYSE:O) latest third-quarter earnings results.

I’m glad I set the alarm, because I was sound asleep. That’s what happens when you own a portfolio of “sleep well at night” REITs, LOL.

Yep, just another boring quarter for big “O”, and I’m used to the consistency and predictability of this most reliable Net Lease REIT.

Did I say Net Lease REIT? Yup, the last time I checked, Realty Income owned a portfolio of 5,062 free-standing net lease properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

However, there are a few writers on Seeking Alpha who are drifting away from their circle of competence by comparing the dividend dynamo to non-REITs. For example, The Fortune Teller writes:

“If I ask readers to name a single name among eREITs that stands for quality, most would come up with Realty Income.



If I ask readers to name a single name among BDCs that stands for quality, most would come up with MAIN.”

To be clear, The Fortune Teller acknowledged that his comparison is “biased”, and the purpose for his analysis is to examine two “monthly dividend stocks”. He adds:

“In this comparison, I'm not going to touch upon the obvious similar factors, such as consecutive monthly dividends paid, per-share cumulative dividends since IPO, net asset value (“NAV”) or book value ("BV") per share since IPO, dividend increases (total), consecutive quarterly increases, etc.”

I’ll be the first to tell you, I am no expert at BDCs, and I am sure The Fortune Teller does a fine job recommending these more volatile names. However, the analyst’s explanation of Realty Income’s retail industry exposure deserves a comment. The Fortune Teller explains:

“While O is declaring that it's serving 47 different industries, when it comes to property type, retail accounts for almost 80% of all properties. O is very much exposed to the retail sector, and this is - how do I say it gently - not positive. Not positive at all.”

He then goes on to quote the CEO of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Richard Hayne, back in March 2017:

“Thousands of new doors opened and rents soared. This created a bubble, and like housing, that bubble has now burst.”

I’m not sure why the writer decided to include a Mall tenant in the argument that Realty Income is suffering from the retail apocalypse. Inspecting Realty Income’s tenant list, there is no mention of Urban Outfitters:

In fact, within the Realty Income investor deck, the company has put together a very detailed analysis demonstrating the fact that Net Lease REITs are different from Shopping Center REITs.

As most know, the Net Lease structure and growth drivers support a predictable revenue stream relative to other forms of retail real estate. This snapshot below compares Realty Income (and Net Lease REITs) with Shopping Center/Mall REITs:

It’s true, as The Fortune Teller states, “2017 is expected to be the year with the highest number of store closures in the 21st century”; however, Realty Income’s portfolio is designed to perform in virtually any economic environment. 19 of 22 retailer bankruptcies in 2017 associated with companies lacking a non-discretionary, low price point, and/or service-oriented component to their business.

Historical tenant bankruptcies have been in industries that Realty Income has minimal exposure to today. Around 70% of Realty Income bankruptcies since YE 2007 have been in the casual dining, sporting goods, and grocery industries. The average exposure of 3.2% to these three industries is the lowest among peers.

The Fortune Teller added:

“It's not only that O is operating within a very troubled segment, but it's also MAIN operating within a flourishing segment. The divergence is not only very vivid, but is also making MAIN the clear winner on that front.”

As I said, I have no dog in the hunt as it relates to MAIN. I consider the BDC sector a bit of a “wild, wild west” business model, similar to venture capital or private equity investors that invest in small companies. Investing in a business compared to investing in buildings are completely different investment strategies, and while MAIN and O may pay monthly dividends, the comparison should end there.

Another writer, Nicholas Ward, explains:

“Although this is not an apple to apples comparison by any means, other than the fact that both companies pay investors above average dividend yields, I will do my best to lay out the pros and cons of both stocks in a head-to-head matchup.”

That comparison makes perfect sense, and while anyone can compare Realty Income to anything they want, it’s always important to utilize an “apples to apples” comparison, and clearly, that means Realty Income is not a Mall REIT, and the company has no exposure to Mall REIT tenants like Urban Outfitters.

Is O Safer Than AT&T?

Nicholas Ward makes a good argument, “is AT&T (NYSE:T) safer than Realty Income?” Ward explains:

“I have to admit, that I almost went with a "tie" in this section. It was very difficult for me to decide which company's dividend I liked better. O offers monthly payments, has a high yield, and offers better dividend growth prospects than T. However, T's dividend appears to be safe to me, I suspect that they will continue with their recent ~2% increases, and the yield is significantly higher than O's.”

Nick, let me make my case for O, and hopefully persuade you that the dividend is safe.

In Q3-17, Realty Income has been active on the capital markets front, issuing approximately $444 million in common equity at an average price of approximately $58 per share. The equity issuance activity during the quarter came through the company’s ATM program - this is a cost-effective equity issuance program which allows the company to match fund acquisitions activity and to repay ($175 million) of bonds that matured in September. Realty Income currently has approximately $1.3 billion available on its $2 billion line of credit. This provides the company with ample liquidity and flexibility as it grows.

In fact, Realty Income’s balance sheet is a “fortress”, as evidenced by the modest debt-to-EBITDA ratio standing at approximately 5.2x (the lowest in 10 years) and fixed-rate coverage of 4.7x (the highest in the company’s history). The company is rated BBB+ by all three major rating agencies (Moody's, S&P, and Fitch), and is likely to become an A- rated REIT soon.

I think the only thing holding the rating agencies back on the upgrade is Realty Income’s exposure to retail (but as I said, “not all retail is the same”). Nonetheless, all of the leverage metrics are pointing to an A- rating.

Other than the credit facility, the only variable rate debt exposure is just $23 million of mortgage debt. The overall debt maturity schedule remains in very good shape, with only $213 million of debt coming due in the remainder of this year.

Realty Income has ample liquidity and flexibility to grow, and of course, when the earnings grow, so do the dividends.

It acquired $265 million of new deals in the third quarter. 19% were one-off transactions, and the company also closed on a large AMC sale/leaseback. Cap rates continued to remain flat in the third quarter, with investment-grade properties trading from an around 5% to high 6% cap rate range, and non-investment-grade properties trading from a high 5% to a low 8% cap rate range.

Realty Income’s investment spreads relative to its weighted average cost of capital remained healthy, averaging 263 basis points in Q3-17, which was well above the historical average spreads. The company defines investment spreads as initial cash yield less nominal first-year weighted average cost of capital.

Year to date 2017, Realty Income invested $957 million in 177 properties located in 35 states, at an average initial cash cap rate of 6.5% and with a weighted average lease term of 14.9 years. Some of the most significant industries represented are grocery stores, theaters, and automotive services. Of the 50 independent transactions closed year to date, three transactions were above $50 million.

This is where many analysts miss the mark…

Regarding transaction flow, Realty Income sourced approximately $7 billion in the third quarter, and year to date the company has sourced approximately $24 billion in potential transaction opportunities.

On the earnings call, it said it “remains confident in reaching our 2017 acquisition target of approximately $1.5 billion, and disposition volume between $125 million and $175 million.”

The Fortune Teller wrote:

“when I look into the foreseeable future (taking into consideration the sectors/activities where the two companies operate), I believe O's AFFO growth is likely to ease, while MAIN's DNII growth is likely to accelerate a bit.”

Again, I can't comment on MAIN’s earnings growth model, but I can certainly add commentary as it relates to O.

As I explained above, Realty Income has a highly diversified portfolio of over 5,000 properties. In addition, the stalwart REIT has a fortress balance sheet, so the company can close on many deals that other REITs (or non-REITs) cannot. Apart from the company’s cost of capital advantage, Realty Income also has the power of scale advantage.

Assuming the company were to acquire a $1.5 billion portfolio tomorrow at a 6% cap rate, that would represent around $100 million of revenue, or around 8% of gross revenue. Alternatively, if National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) were to buy the same $1.5 billion portfolio, the investment would represent closer to 15% of gross revenue.

In other words, the sky is the limit for Realty Income.

The company is evolving into a dominant U.S. REIT and could one day surpass Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) as the largest REIT in the world. So how is Realty Income’s growth going to “ease”?

The Dividend Machine

In Q3-17, Realty Income’s occupancy of 98.3% was unchanged versus the year-ago period. The company continues to expect occupancy to be at or above 98% in 2017. During the latest quarter, it released 79 properties recapturing approximately 104% of the expiring rent, which is notably above long-term averages. This was the fifth consecutive quarter of leasing recapture rates above 100%.

Realty Income reported another predictable quarter with AFFO per share growth of approximately 7%. The company also reiterated its 2017 AFFO per share guidance of $3.03-3.07, which represents annual growth of 5.2-6.6%. I just finished up my quarterly SWAN report for my newsletter (Forbes Real Estate Investor), so I decided to use the FFO/chart calculator (below). As you can see, Realty Income ranks #15 (out of 23) based on top dividend growth SWANs:

Last month, Realty Income increased the dividend for the 93rd time in its history. The dividend year to date represents a 6% increase over the year-ago period. The company has increased the dividend every year since its listing (1994), growing it at a compound average annual rate of just under 5%.

Just for fun, I decided to click on MAIN’s investor presentation to determine its dividend history:

As you can see, the company did not increase the dividend in 2009, and since then has increased by approximately 5.9% per year. However, dividend growth has averaged 3.3% annually since 2016, and consensus growth in 2018 is just 2.2%.

It looks like MAIN’s dividend moat is shrinking, while Realty Income’s moat is widening. Unlike most REITs, Realty Income doesn’t have any target markets - the world is its oyster - so the company can acquire properties practically anywhere it wants, growth is virtually unlimited...

... and the dividend growth is so much more predictable.

The Price Is Right

Realty Income shares are now attractive - the closing price was $53.44, with a dividend yield of 4.6%. Here’s how the company’s P/AFFO compares with that of the Net Lease REIT peers:

When determining the price one is willing to pay for a REIT, it’s important to compare the valuation metrics to another REIT in the sector, not to a BDC. Much of the recent volatility related to Realty Income’s share price have to do with (1) the spike in the 10-year (was 2.04% on September 8 and now 2.44%) and (2) the bears tracking Amazon. On the earnings call yesterday, Realty Income’s CEO, John Case, explained:

“Walgreens remains our largest tenant at 6.6% of rental revenue and drug stores remain our largest industry at 10.8% of rental revenue. We remain confident in the drug store industry that's peaking in 2010, the number of mail order prescriptions has declined each year. And that has coincided with Walgreens' positive pharmacy same-store sales growth for 18 consecutive quarters.”

Of course, the perfect storm (the spike in the 10-year and e-commerce fears) presents an attractive buying opportunity for the world’s largest Net Lease REIT. Here’s how its dividend yield compares with that of the peer group:

The Bottom Line

Realty Income is not in the same class, literally. It’s important for investors to utilize an “apples to apples” analysis when buying a REIT. This stalwart REIT should trade at a premium valuation - not comparing the tenant base to a Mall or Shopping Center tenant, but instead to relevant peers.

Of course, Realty Income has the widest moat, as evidenced by the lowest cost of capital and size advantage. Combined, these two powerful forces serve as undeniable catalysts that will drive AFFO/share with reliability and predictability.

It will take more than one torpedo to sink Realty Income’s ship (it only took one called Shopko for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)), and using that analogy, I liken Realty Income to a battleship brand that has fortified its balance sheet as one of the most risk-averse dividend payers in the REIT sector. While AT&T and MAIN may be dividend peers in the broader sense, nobody but O can say they are “the monthly dividend company”.

REITs mentioned: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC), NNN, Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER), and SRC.

