LogMeIn's (LOGM) CEO Bill Wagner on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon and welcome to the LogMeIn Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the floor over to Rob Bradley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob Bradley

Thank you and welcome to our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I am joined today by our President and CEO, Bill Wagner and our CFO, Ed Herdiech.

During today’s call, we will discuss our business outlook and make other forward-looking statements. These statements are made as of today and are based on our current projections, estimates, forecasts and expectations. Actual events or results could differ due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

We are going to begin today’s call with comments by Bill and Ed followed by the question-and-answer session. During the Q&A, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. As a reminder, we use non-GAAP financial measures as they are more representative of how we internally measure the business. Non-GAAP financial measures include the GoTo deferred revenue acquisitions fair value adjustment. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and litigation related costs and amortization. All metrics on the call will be non-GAAP unless otherwise specified. These numbers are reconciled in the tables attached to our press release.

Now, I will turn the call over to our CEO, Bill Wagner. Bill?

Bill Wagner

Thanks, Rob. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today as we share LogMeIn’s third quarter results. I am pleased to report another strong quarter, with revenue growth that accelerated quarter-over-quarter, adjusted EBITDA of 38% and very strong free cash flow. Once again, revenue adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share all exceeded the high end of our guidance. In addition to the strong financial performance, we continue to make considerable progress integrating LogMeIn and the GoTo business, building the foundation for a large scale SaaS company, one capable of delivering profitable growth and superior capital returns as we leverage our leadership position to expand into several large dynamic markets. Ed Herdiech, our CFO, will provide details on our outlook for Q4 in just a few minutes.

Before I turn things over to Ed, I wanted to share some additional color on our progress and what it means for our long-term potential. Earlier this year, we declared four key priorities for 2017 each designed to rapidly bring together two great businesses and teams. These priorities are operational integration, delivering on synergy targets, merging our two strong cultures and creating a longer term strategy to inform our organic and inorganic investments. I am happy to report that during the quarter, we continued to make significant progress on all of these fronts.

Starting with operational integration, the third quarter saw continued progress bringing together the teams, systems and processes that underpin our sales and marketing efforts and provide visibility into our business. That progress included for the first time a common view of our bookings, revenue and renewals, all key performance indicators needed to help us better manage the business. We also continued to execute cross-selling initiatives as many key deals in the quarter came as a result of sales reps selling products from the other former company. For example, the LastPass enterprise deals at Yelp, Hulu and Hawaiian Air were all made by former GoTo sales reps. Meanwhile in our collaboration business, complementary products like OpenVoice and GoToWebinar continue to be a compelling cross-sell into join.me accounts.

Speaking of sales, our sales leadership continued to work to improve the productivity of the combined sales force. This remains a work in progress, but I was pleased to see the team finished the quarter with a very strong September, which is especially encouraging as we head into the best selling months of the year. Our sales and care teams also made very good progress driving the migration of former GoTo customers from monthly to annual payments. Although we are early in the process, particularly with GoTo’s largest renewal base, the initial results of these efforts are apparent in deferred revenue growth and stronger than expected cash flow in the quarter and for the full year.

As is to be expected in mergers of this size, there are pockets of integration work still ahead of us. For example, we are actively working to consolidate multiple commerce platforms, streamline our commissioning process and develop a common customer identity system across our portfolio. We also continue to make adjustments to our org structure and operating mechanics to ensure that we can maintain our agility as we grow. All-in-all, we are very pleased with all the operational integration work we have accomplished in the 9 months since the deal closed.

Turning to synergies, we continue to realize savings and deliver synergy capture ahead of forecast. For example, we made significant progress consolidating our former data centers into common locations across the globe. In fact, during the quarter we were able to reduce the number of aggregate data centers by 50%, while ensuring the same scale required to support millions of daily active users and tens of millions of daily calls, videoconferences, meetings and customer engagements. Since our last call, we opened new combined facilities in Northern California, London and Bangalore, while signing a lease for Sydney for a new combined office space expected to be open in Q4. These new facilities follow similar moves in Boston and Dublin where we successfully integrated local teams into common space. The result of this and other work that we are now on target to achieve our entire 2-year synergy target in the first year realizing $100 million in run-rate savings less than 12 months from the closing of the merger.

We have also been busy tackling cultural issues, which are often the most challenging aspects of a larger merger. We have now fully rolled out our new combined operating systems, including operating principles and values, a key cornerstone in our cultural integration efforts and the culmination of a bottoms-up effort involving employees in every office across every function and at every level. This formal work, along with a rigorous and transparent approach to communications, has helped us maintain employee retention rates that are consistently better than the software industry benchmarks, a feet all the more impressive when you consider the amount of change our employees have faced this year. We see these efforts as key milestones, but recognized that culture is a continuous work in progress as there is no finish line when it comes to shaping a great environment. We remain firmly committed to building the type of business that attracts great talent, unlocks their potential and gives them the opportunity to do the best work of their lives.

Finally, if we look at our longer term strategy, we believe we are well positioned in front of several large dynamic markets, each a natural adjacency for expansion from our current leadership positions in collaboration, customer support and access. In Q3, we further refined and iterated on the strategy work we began after the merger closed. And these strategies which we will share in detail during our December Investor Day are already informing near-term innovation, product roadmaps and M&A decisions. After asking our product and engineering teams to spend so much of their time early this year focused on the integration, we began to free up many of these teams in Q3 to focus on delivering against our product strategy. This shift has already led to offerings like LastPass Families, which is a new premier tier for LastPass as well as an all-new Grasshopper desktop app, which brings calls, text messages and voicemails to small business owners, laptops and computers. And this is just the start.

Last week, I witnessed the excitement of our engineers and product teams firsthand, we held our Innovate 2017 event, our first hackathon as a combined company. We had a record 160 teams and 800 employees participate. I was excited to see their passion and innovation and I expect this work to accelerate our product roadmaps heading into 2018. Our strategy work has also given us conviction around areas, where M&A opportunities can help us accelerate both our roadmaps and our growth. One example in the quarter was our acquisition of Nanorep, an artificial intelligence and chatbot provider. In the near-term, Nanorep is a natural complement to our recently released Bold360 product, accelerating our move into intelligent customer engagement. Longer term, we believe the AI capabilities introduced by Nanorep can have a broad applicability across LogMeIn’s portfolio. While the Nanorep example is largely a technology accelerant, the combination of organic and inorganic investments is something that we expect to continue to leverage as we grow. The LogMeIn GoTo merger and subsequent integration has created one of the world’s largest and most profitable SaaS companies. It is also served to prove our team’s ability to successfully take on large scale M&A. As we look to the future, we do so with the confidence and experience required to accelerate organic innovation, integrate acquisitions of all sizes and pursue even greater market opportunities.

In summary, we are encouraged by the performance in Q3 and even more so by the experience and confidence we have gained building the new LogMeIn. Despite all of the normal headwinds and uncertainty in a merger of this magnitude, our operational focus has put us in a favorable position to deliver against our full year target and our proven ability to effectively manage our business while taking on large scale acquisitions has helped us build the foundation for a new type of SaaS leader, a trusted cloud company with a unique financial profile that has the scale to compete successfully in large growing markets.

Finally, I wanted to extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the LogMeIn team across the globe who have worked tirelessly to create his new business in such a short amount of time. As everyone knows mergers like this are very difficult and our team has demonstrated the passion and perseverance through this initial integration period that gives me confidence in our long-term prospects.

I will now turn the call over to Ed who will provide more detail on our Q3 results and our guidance for Q4. Ed?

Ed Herdiech

Thanks, Bill. Tonight, I am pleased to report another strong quarter, where revenue, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share all surpassed the high-end of the guidance we provided in July. Before I discuss our Q3 financial performance, I would like to add some context to Bill’s comments related to our integration and synergy execution. This merger was complicated due to the scale of the combined business and the operational integration and business process optimization requirements such as combining the sales force, which we have previously discussed. The merger integration was additionally challenging as GoTo division with a carve-out of Citrix, which included relatively complete sales and marketing, customer care, and R&D functions. However, GoTo did not have many of the critical functions necessary to support and control the business in areas such as accounting and finance, human resources and information technology as well as related business systems, processes and personnel.

I am very pleased with the companywide efforts to scale these processes to support a $1 billion revenue company by simultaneously hiring the employees and building out the teams required to complete much of the work. Additionally, these teams working with sales and customer care have made meaningful progress driving the migration of former GoTo customers from monthly to annual billing. We are early in the process, particularly with our large renewal base, but initial efforts are encouraging. Our strong third quarter free cash flow is evidence of this progress. When the merger closed on February 1, we initially targeted 25% full year free cash flow margins. After deliberate focus on this initiative, we are now raising our full year free cash flow outlook for 30% of revenue.

I am particularly impressed with this integration work was completed by the company aggressively executed against this announced synergy plan. Now, as Bill just mentioned, the company expects to deliver its entire 2-year $100 million run-rate synergy plan in 2017. Going forward, we will not introduce an incremental energy plan, but instead return to our normal cadence of investment and margin expansion over time.

With that, I will review some of our financial highlights from the quarter. Total revenue was $276.1 million, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance by $3.1 million and represents approximately 7% year-over-year pro forma growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $104 million or 37.7% of revenue, which surpassed the high-end of our guidance by $2 million. And EPS was $1.16 per share or 4% above the high-end of our guidance. Cash flow continued to be strong. Operating cash flow was $103 million or 37.1% of revenue and free cash flow was $81 million or 29% of revenue. Through the first three quarters of the year, we have generated more than $280 million of free cash flow, which is approximately $5.25 per share, which we believe is a meaningful metric in which to evaluate cash flow.

Regarding our top line performance, our collaboration cloud grew 7% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and accounted for 55% of total company revenue. Our identity and access management cloud grew 12% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and represents 28% of total company revenue. Our service cloud was up 1% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and represented 17% of total company revenue. International revenue comprised approximately 24% of total revenue, up 1 percentage point from last quarter. And for the combined company, our gross renewal rates across all products on an annualized dollar basis, was approximately 75% consistent with prior quarter.

Next, I will provide some additional details regarding our third quarter expenses. Gross margins were 83.6% in the quarter, which were in line with our expectations. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was strong at 37.7%, up from 35.4% in Q2. Our margin performance was driven by our revenue over delivery. Sales and marketing expenses were $84.5 million or 31% of revenue down 2 percentage points from Q2 due to seasonally lower marketing spend. Research and development expenses were $34.2 million or 12% of revenue and were in line with the prior quarter. G&A expenses were $23.4 million or 8% of revenue, which was also in line with the prior quarter. Our effective tax rate for the third quarter was 30%, which was in line with our expectations and we added 45 employees in the quarter and ended the quarter with 2,823 employees.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with total cash of $276 million, down $9 million from last quarter. Total accounts receivable was $84 million, up $8 million from Q2 and accounts receivable days sales outstanding were 28 days. GAAP deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $329 million. After adding back the acquisition fair value adjustment on a net basis, deferred revenue was approximately $337 million, which represents approximately 19% year-over-year growth on a pro forma basis. In the quarter, we paid $12 million in merger-related expenses, approximately $13 million in common stock dividends and $44 million to acquire Nanorep. In the period, we also spent $21.5 million to repurchase approximately 192,000 shares of our stock. Consistent with our capital return plan, we announced that we will pay a $0.25 per share dividend on November 24, 2017 to stockholders of record as of November 8, 2017.

Before I provide our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, I would like to mention two clarifying notes. First, our full year outlook excludes GoTo’s January 2017 results and second, our press release includes a GAAP reconciliation of projected revenue, net income, net income per share and EBITDA and identifies all of the add-backs that are used to calculate these projections. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $277 million $278 million. We are currently targeting adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $105 million to $106 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 38% of revenue.

Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.17. GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.21 to $0.22. Net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 30% and GAAP net income assumes a tax benefit of approximately $2 million. Both net income per share and GAAP net income per share are based on an estimated 53.5 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For the full year 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. We expect full year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $366 million to $369 million with adjusted EBITDA margins to be approximately 36% of revenue. Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $4.16 to $4.22 per share. GAAP Net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.35. Net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 30% and GAAP net income assumes a tax benefit of approximately $35 million. And finally, net income per share is based on an estimated 51 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

That concludes my remarks. And I will now turn the call back over to our operator to take your questions.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Alex Zukin with Jaffray.

Alex Zukin

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Congratulations on another great quarter. When you think about the quarter’s success, how could you quantitatively or qualitatively assess the productivity of the sales organization with respect to historical norms? And then just similarly last quarter and this quarter you are calling out across-selling initiatives have starting to bear fruit, how should we think about those initiatives from an incremental tailwind to growth this year, but more importantly as you start getting into next year?

Bill Wagner

Hey, Alex. Thank you for the questions. This is Bill. So, from a sales productivity perspective, we really are tracking particularly the effectiveness of our ramped sales force. And I would say that we made good progress in the quarter. Keep in mind that, Q3 never tracked in a linear fashion from say Q2. So, you really have to look at a year-over-year and we are pleased to see what the productivity increase as we work through the quarter and finished with a pretty strong September. So, it was encouraging to see as we head into Q4, but reps productivity, sales rep productivity on a ramped basis is really the kind of metric for us. I wouldn’t say it’s all the way back to our baseline, but I hope we work our way there as we get to the year. I think Q4 is going to be pretty good measuring stick for us, but overall I would say, making progress and encouraged by what we saw in the quarter. To answer to your second question on cross-selling, I mean cross-selling has really now made its way into the daily life of our sales team. It’s really become part of their sales DNA, probably a little earlier than I had expected. I think similar to second quarter, almost all the sales reps sold a product from the other portfolio, former GoTo sales selling Rescue and LastPass, former LogMeIn reps selling GoToAssist, OpenVoice, GoToWebinar, so it’s been going very well. And I think we are optimistic about the cross-selling that we have seen, but again I think Q4 will be really interesting measuring stick for us, because it’s our seasonally biggest quarter.

Alex Zukin

Got it. And then just maybe one follow-up around the segment service, the service cloud segment returned to growth this quarter, which I was a little surprised by I guess given some of the moves that you are making. Can you maybe talk about what you saw in that segment and then how we should think about in the fourth quarter? Is that something that was unusual that we could see it down again or is this more of new normal on returns to growth essentially next year?

Bill Wagner

Yes, Alex, thanks. I wouldn’t read too much into it. It was good to see return to growth year-over-year, but as I said on prior quarters, we expect this business to be relatively flat for the year. We certainly see, that said, we see plenty of opportunities for the business to grow. We are - we launch Bold360 in Q2 we did the combination of – the acquisition of Nanorep, which we think was a really integral part of our success going forward. This tends to be our longer sales cycle part of our business, so really wouldn’t expect to see kind of any meaningful increase in contribution to revenue growth until next year, but we fully do expected to return to growth over time.

Alex Zukin

Great. Thank you, guys.

[Operator Instructions] Next we’ll move to Will Power with Baird.

Will Power

Great. Yes, congratulations on the results. Yes, I guess just a couple of quick questions. First just on the synergy update great to see you already reach that the $100 million target, I know you’re not laying out specific parameters, but maybe just qualitatively any comments around some of the bigger items that might be left and if there are any dollars that you can put around that in terms of opportunities over the next year that would be great? That’s the first question.

Ed Herdiech

Hi, Will. This is Ed. So we’re really excited about the fact that we were able to get through the whole $100 million commitment on the synergy player plan in year one. And really going forward we’re not talking about another synergy plan that said given the organization and the size of – the size of the combined organization. There are still exists opportunities in the business, but we are just kind of return to our normal cadence of incremental investments and measured market – excuse me margin expansion over time. So that’s the way we are looking at it for here – going forward.

Will Power

Okay. And then just on the identity access management segment, I guess, similar to service saw nice improvement in trend. I’m wondering if you can just walk us through key drivers there and what look for as we move forward on the front?

Bill Wagner

Yes, Will, thanks. This is Bill. So, I mean LastPass is our fastest growing product in our portfolio and continues to perform very well for us, it’s a product as I just highlighted in my response to Alex that our team can has proven they can successfully cross sell. So we are very bullish on that business it’s still relatively small part of the overall access portfolio. We don’t think there is long-term remote access isn’t itself, isn’t the key driver of growth for us. But, so I think I would expect that portfolio. We will expand the offerings that over time. We see a big opportunity in identity space for us, specifically in the SMB space and also in a moving device management from simply managing PCs and remote access to managing a hybrid cloud environment, it’s something we also see our customers interested in. So we have some work to do there, but we are pleased to see the performance in the quarter for sure.

Will Power

Alright. Thank you.

Moving on from RBC Capital Markets, we have Matt Hedberg.

Matt Hedberg

Hi, great. Thanks for taking my question, guys. Congrats on the quarter. The success post GoTo has been impressive, I guess Ed, it was great to hear you’re increasing your free cash flow margins 30% this year, we didn’t think you get to that level until 2019 or later. I think when you originally close GoTo you talked about a 28% adjusted free cash flow margin. I believe it was by 2019. Can you help us think through from this level, where could free cash flow go from here just any sort of like qualitative assistance would be helpful?

Ed Herdiech

Hey, Matt, let me just – let me just jump in, I mean, yes clearly from a free cash flow perspective we are ahead of schedule. Exiting 2017, having already – we’ll probably deliver close to $6 a share as we come out of the year. And yes you are right that was we had targeted originally in the upper 20s and then kind of brought it up to saying we get the 30% on our run rate basis certainly that was a 3-year target, as you he correctly reminded us. We’ve I think given that we’ve made this much progress this early and given that we’ve really just begun to convert the customer base, the GetGo customer base from monthly to annual. We certainly, think that there’s opportunity for us to expand over time. So in terms of where we get to I think we saw some work to do, we’ll probably provide some more clarity on an Analyst Day, but I think we were super pleased with the progress we’ve made on the front so far. So yes, achieving a 3-year target in the first year is something we are really proud of.

Matt Hedberg

Absolutely. And I know you guys have talked about M&A adding to your growth profile and in your prepared remarks, Bill, you referenced I believe you said the potential for a large scale M&A, can you remind us again on the potential size of what you would consider to be a large-scale deal for you at this point of your sort of size?

Bill Wagner

Yes. I mean from an M&A perspective, I think you will see us continue to do deals of all of all sizes. So, you saw us do Nanorep, which was not a significant revenue contribution to the business, but really important technology for us. I think the key for us now is that we have a better handle on our strategy. So coming out of this year that’s probably been one of the three things that gives us more confidence, one is we understand our product strategy now that we have had time to work on it as a combined company. So, we see the market opportunity in front of us. We know we have our product strategy done. We will share more at Analyst Day. But with that said, I think we understand where we have some gaps at our product line and where we want to augment that. Some of those deals will be smaller, some will be larger. I think given the execution of this year and this was a point I was trying to make, it gave us more confidence than ever that we could do larger deals and larger deals are, I mean, they could range from $100 million and certainly in terms of revenue size, but I would expect us to do deals that are also well under that number. So, it will be a mix and it’s really I think encouraging for us that we know we not only had the dry powder entering the year in the balance sheet, but with a cash performance that the team has been able to deliver put us in even better position to use our balance sheet if we need to do something larger.

Matt Hedberg

Great. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Gregg Moskowitz with Cowen & Company.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay, thank you and I will add my congratulations as well. Follow-up Bill if I could just on cross-selling, it’s encouraging that almost 100% of your sales force engaged in cross-selling activities this quarter, but curious if you have begun to see a fair percentage of your reps engage in a deeper level of cross-selling as opposed to a one-off type of transaction. In other words, is there anything that you have seen thus far that gives you confidence in being able to drive repeatable success?

Bill Wagner

Yes, thanks for the question, Gregg. I would definitely say we have seen signs that give us confidence in repeatable success. I think your question also speaks to something a little bit different, which is also certainly in larger accounts and we do have our fair share of larger accounts. Is there an opportunity for us to start to sell in multiple products? I think that’s something that’s still unproven in my mind. It’s something we haven’t done a lot of. She was meeting with the sales leadership team today to talk about that very topic and think about how we look at that in 2018. But I would say that the cross-selling – my comment about it kind of being buried in the DNA now. I mean, it is almost as if it’s not a separate initiative, which is really encouraging. So, a lot of the reps and right now for the last few months, 6 months I have been sitting on the sales floor and listening to the reps being very comfortable selling products that they didn’t know about 6 months ago. So, it’s encouraging to see, but I still think I am not sure that we are yet at the point where we are seeing being able to penetrate accounts with multiple products. I think that’s the next level. We want to see if we can get there.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay, that’s helpful. And then you briefly mentioned Bold360 as well, which among other things provides omni-channel capability, what are you hearing from customers or from your sales force so far?

Bill Wagner

Yes, really encouraging progress on Bold360. I mean we are just launching as I mentioned earlier, I think it was to Alex, that service business tends to be our longest sales cycle business. But we had some nice wins in Bold360 in the year, one was I think a typical example was about a 90K deal, where business we are really trying to transform from those analog channels to those digital channels that you talked about. Another one was like the $75,000 competitive displacement of a well-known competitor who was using it really as primarily the chat tool and we brought in a kind of multi-channel product. So, it was encouraging to see. I still say its early days, because of longer sales cycle. I would also say that we are probably missing the before we did the Nanorep acquisition, we didn’t really have the AI layer that really what we felt was a game changer, which we now do. I think Nanorep is something we are going to start talking a lot more about in 2018 and beyond and that’s just initially it will be in our service cloud business, but I think you will start to see us spread that technology across our portfolio and have a richer experience for our customers.

Gregg Moskowitz

That’s great. Thanks very much.

Bill Wagner

You’re welcome.

Moving on from Needham we have Rich Valera.

Rich Valera

Thank you. You guys did some pretty interesting stuff with pricing back in your standalone days with LogMeIn with LogMeIn Pro. Wondering if you can talk about any plans you might have for doing some sort of strategic pricing increases on some of the portfolio?

Bill Wagner

Hi, Rich, this is Bill. Thanks for your question. Yes, I think pricing and packaging has been part of the motion that we’ve introduced for at least the last 4 or so years and that’s a discipline that we will continue to have as our – as a combined business. So we will continue to kind of address it on a per case basis, product basis. So as an example for instance we introduced LastPass team or family, which I just talked about on the call. That’s an example where it’s not really a price increase per se, but it’s a new tier. So it’s better packaging, smarter packaging and really proud of the way the teams have gone through the different used cases of our products. That’s something we’re trying to do across our portfolio, so I do think that there are opportunities to do that and we’ll probably share more details about what plans we might have on Analyst Day.

Rich Valera

Great. Just one more if I could. It sounds like you guys have a fair bit of momentum both terms of sales force productivity and then just general productivity and then the cross selling momentum. And as I look at the fourth quarter guide for revenue, it’s just about sequentially flat. Is there anything specific that sort of headwinds you’re expecting in the fourth quarter, which is sort of general conservatism that keeps it roughly flat with third quarter at this point?

Ed Herdiech

Hey, Rich, this is Ed. So thanks for your question. So the guide is up $2 million – $2 million over Q3 and it just that it’s a guide. We continue to use the same process we always use when we prepare guidance. But additionally, there are few additional factors that impact Q4 for the combined company. So one example is that Q4 has a bit of seasonality and it related to the usage component of a few of our voice products, really driven by the number of holidays and days off the people take from work in the fourth quarter. So that impacted a little bit as well.

Rich Valera

Got it. That’s it. Thank you, gentlemen. I appreciate it.

Bill Wagner

Yes.

Our next question is from Tim Klassell from Northland Securities.

Tim Klassell

Yes, hi guys. My congrats as well on a nice quarter. First on the cost synergies, you mentioned the $100 million that you’ve achieved that all in your first year yet you also mentioned you still have some pockets and I know this is going to be your normal run-rate, but should we see maybe some faster synergy growth in the first half of 2018, are there still some decent size projects that maybe aren’t quite completed yet. How should we think about some of the margin in the cash margin profile going into 2018?

Ed Herdiech

So, we are talking about – Tim, thanks. This is Ed. We’re talking about $100 million on a run-rate basis, so we are working on executing some of that plan as we speak, so certainly the expense impact rolls out across all of next year to varying degrees, depending upon when we took the action. And then regard to my specific comment about other opportunities look and we put the synergy plan together, it was – it seems like a long time ago now and we certainly know the business much better today than we did then. And you know we know whether some opportunities and but big differences we’re going to way those opportunities against reinvesting back in the business to drive additional growth and at the same time as we’ve always said, we would look to increase margin on a moderate basis as we go forward and we’ve talked about maybe 1% a year beyond that and so that’s still the game plan we’re on other than the fact that we accelerated synergy plan.

Tim Klassell

Okay, great and then good to hear all cross-selling with your sales force. As you look at 2018 and for you guys are working on sales force plan and structure for next year already. Will there be sort of two sales forces sort of the legacy LogMeIn and the legacy Citrix sales forces or could we…

Bill Wagner

Yes, Tim we have already – we have combined that the sales force and the fact that we did that within think within 45 days or 35 days of the merger closing. So we’ve been operating as a single sales team, working through a lot of disruption that we threw a lot of changes as a team and this certainly impacted sales productivity this year. And as I said, we are still not back to the level that we hope to be and we expect to be, but the teams are operating as one. We saw some systems issues that we are working through and improving, but really pleased with the way the team has really begun to come together, but there is no separate team.

Tim Klassell

Okay, great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi, guys. I am jumping between calls. So, I apologize if some of this was covered. Great news on the cross-sell, kind of curious where you are at, now that we are this far post closing the merger, where we are on the product roadmap and things that you might be either introducing or is there areas that you want to call as you move forward and how does that kind of layer into where we go from a growth perspective?

Bill Wagner

Yes, Sterling, thanks. So, from a product perspective, we definitely have done, I think good work on the strategy front to give us a more informed review of our product roadmap and how we can take advantage of the big markets that we think were in front of. I do think we have also identified some gaps in our portfolio. So, we will close those gaps via either internal innovation and/or M&A and we will share more about the specific product strategies as we get together on the Analyst Day in December.

Sterling Auty

Alright, great. And then just one follow-up, what was the FX impact in the quarter and how should we think about FX moving toward over the next couple of quarters?

Ed Herdiech

Hey, Sterling, this is Ed. So with regard to FX in the current quarter, it was a modest tailwind, but really it was immaterial to kind of our reported year-over-year growth. Going forward in our guidance, we used current rates for our Q4 guidance and we expect to have some additional tailwind in Q4. We haven’t really gone beyond Q4 at this point in time.

Sterling Auty

Thank you, guys.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to President and CEO, Bill Wagner for any additional or closing remarks.

Bill Wagner

Thank you for your questions tonight. We are really encouraged by the strong performance today even more so by the pace at which we have been able to successfully bring together these two great businesses. We now believe we can deliver the full 2-year synergies in the first year, that’s $100 million in run-rate in less than 12 months. More importantly, as we look to the future, we do so with confidence and the experience required to establish what we believe will be leadership positions in some larger addressable markets. We look forward to sharing more on that in our future strategy, long-term outlook in December. Thanks again for your time this evening.

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today’s conference. We thank you for joining us.

