MuleSoft's (MULE) CEO Greg Schott on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Carla Cooper - VP, Financial Planning and Analysis

Greg Schott - Chairman and CEO

Matt Langdon - CFO

Analysts

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs

John DiFucci - Jefferies

Taylor Reiners - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Matt Coss - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Bhavan Suri - William Blair

Nikolay Beliov - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the MuleSoft Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Carla Cooper, VP of Financial Planning and Analysis. Please go ahead.

Carla Cooper

Good afternoon and welcome to MuleSoft's third quarter 2017 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me today are MuleSoft CEO, Greg Schott; and our CFO, Matt Langdon.

During the call, we will make statements relating to our business that may be considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our financial trends, results and guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2017; the benefits of our platform, industry and market trends; our go-to-market and growth strategy; our market opportunity and ability to expand our leadership position; our ability to maintain and upsell existing customers; and our ability to acquire new customers.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate, upcoming or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in today's press release, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30th, 2017, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 3rd, 2017, and our other periodic filings with the SEC.

Also, during the course of today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There's a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results currently available on our press release issued after the market close today, which can be found on our website at investors.mulesoft.com.

We do not provide reconciliations of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability of and difficulty in making accurate forecast and projections regarding forward-looking stock-based compensation expense, and accordingly such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable effort.

With that, let me turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Schott

Thanks Carla and thank you everyone for joining us. MuleSoft delivered strong performance in the quarter, which was ahead of our expectations.

To summarize the third quarter results, subscription and support revenue came in at $62 million, up 51% over a year ago. Our total revenue is $78 million, growing 57% year-over-year. Demand was strong. Our sales organization executed very well, and we closed a record number of large deals in the quarter.

These factors led to a sales performance that was ahead of our assumptions. Also, due to this outperformance, our commissions expense came in several million more than expected, which explains the negative impact on third quarter profitability. This is obviously a high quality problem. Congratulations to our employees around the world, who made it all happened.

On today's call, I'll first review the market opportunity and the MuleSoft value proposition. I'll then report on our customer metrics in the quarter and offer some examples of how customers are deploying MuleSoft. Last, I'll provide details on key investments that we made in Q3 and our outlook for Q4.

We're pursuing one of the largest opportunities in technology today as enterprises move their businesses to the cloud, deploy SaaS and embrace mobile and IoT initiatives, the challenge to quickly and efficiently connect these various endpoints and to deliver the benefits of digital transformation is massive.

Forrester estimates that over $30 billion will be spent this year on integration-related software and another $400 billion on third-party integration services. And this doesn't include the substantial internal investments by corporate IT organizations addressing the problem.

We address this opportunity by providing a disruptive platform to help companies create an application network, in which they can quickly discover, reuse, and create application components.

An application network enables an organization to increase the clock speed of its business by changing the rate in which it can deliver new applications and services. An application network accelerates a business' ability to create differentiated customer experiences, open new revenue channels, and define entirely new business models. And for the IT organization, it means shortening project time, improving developer productivity and reducing IT complexity.

To build an application network, customers require key capabilities that we provide in our Anypoint Platform. They need a resilient and scalable run-time engine that keeps the application network running and available and the ability to process millions of transactions every day. They need universal connectivity to feed data into the network from a variety of on-premise and cloud applications, data stores and devices. And they need enterprise-grade tools, governance, security, and management capabilities to quickly build and efficiently operate the application network.

Our customers are using Anypoint Platform at the core of their most important digital initiatives. They are upgrading our customer's experiences, creating new mobile apps for buying products, receiving promotions, and enabling more effective self-service. They are creating better omnichannel experiences that are consistent across mobile, web, kiosk, and physical channels. And they're connecting key aspect of the supply and delivery chain from the shop floor to delivery services, such as UberEats and DoorDash for smarter, more efficient, and improved interactions.

Our customers are using Anypoint Platform to improve operational efficiency, supporting extended manufacturing chains or integrating siloed ERP and CRM systems and to automate complex processes, such as quote-to-cash.

These use cases involved unlocking data for mainframes and other legacy systems for use by new applications, and effectively, make it easier to modernize and upgrade outdated systems.

New customers added in the quarter include Air Canada, Avis Budget Services, Hawaiian Airlines, Health Alliance, New York University, SunTrust Bank, University of British Columbia, Upwork and Zoom Video. We expanded our relationships with existing customers, including Addison Lee, Cox Media, Flextronics, Helpers Management, Hertz, McDonald's, New Zealand Post, StubHub, Time, Toyota Australia, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Now, I'll go into detail about the few of our wins in the quarter to illustrate how MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform is driving value. Our new customer -- one new customer from this quarter is a top 10 U.S. commercial airline. The airline has an ambitious objective to increase its market share flights to and from the U.S. mainland, greater Asia and Australia and New Zealand, where they faced increased competition from the larger airlines.

To support this strategy, the airline is focused on improving their digital customer experience for new offerings delivered via mobile apps, their website and airport kiosks. The airline is using Anypoint Platform to increase the speed of delivery of these new services, leveraging reasonable APIs for common services, such as customer information, flights, and reservations.

An expansion customer in the quarter is a Fortune 500 global provider of car rental and fleet management solutions. The car rental industry is feeling major pressure from disruptors, such as Uber and Lyft as consumers expectations continue to shift to different transportation experiences.

Realizing the new strategy is required, this customer embarked on an aggressive company-wide transformation to revamp their entire customer experience with the goals of providing the ultimate frictionless car service experience for both customers and partners.

MuleSoft has been foundational in driving the re-platforming of all their customer-facing applications as they replace nearly 100% of their legacy systems. With this initiative, their second expansion of MuleSoft, they're now addressing mobile applications and rolling the platform out globally. They are now delivering a modernized, cloud-based global platform that allows for rapid deployment of new applications and micro-services to deliver improved experiences across rental, reservations, location services, kiosks, customer engagement, and loyalty programs.

One of our U.K. based banking customer significantly expanded its platform deployment this quarter. They are one of the 10 global banks, largest global banks, serving 38 million customers in 70 -- excuse me, 70 countries across six continents. Expanding our 18-month partnership, this customer has chosen Anypoint Platform as the bank's global standard for APIs, integration and micro-services.

MuleSoft is foundation for the organization-wide connected enterprise philosophy, which underpins the digital transformation across the host of customer experience, Fintech start-ups, employee experience, and IT initiatives.

MuleSoft is enabling the bank to unlock core system information, such as customer identification, accounts, and transaction history to create foundational capabilities that deliver a consistent end-to-end view of their customers across the bank's channels.

Through the discovery and reuse of these critical assets, the bank is rapidly delivering new and innovative products globally that are enhancing the customer experience. Some of these industry-leading products include predictive analytics, based notifications that help customer better manage their budgets and optimize trades and their brokerage accounts.

The bank is also leveraging our API-led approach to create an open-banking platform where the same assets can be reused and leveraged by a third-party service providers to further enhance the customer experience. Such examples include enabling customers to add accounts from over 20 other banks to keep track of all their balances and one central app under the bank's branded portal.

To-date, they have moved hundreds of APIs into production, with a target of moving thousands of APIs into production in the next 12 months to support innovative offerings being used by customers worldwide.

Anypoint Platform, especially with innovations delivered in the cloud release, is enabling the creation of a central API store. Through this they are delivering a true bank-wide, catalogue of capabilities to be leveraged cross functionally between line of business and development teams. This collaborative exchange is critical in supporting more than 40,000 developers to accelerate time to delivery and focus their efforts in delivering value to their customers.

In addition to the work supporting the customers I just discussed, we continue to work this quarter to address our large market opportunity. I'd like to highlight a couple of key areas. First, this was a very active quarter for engagement with customers and prospects. During the quarter, we responded to more than 40 business leaders summits and develop the workshops around the world and we have a similar schedule for Q4.

Most of these events focused on the cross-industry relevance of application networks with vertical tracks and content for automotive, banking, digital health, digital marketing, and public sector clients. The summits features speakers from customers including Akamai, ASICS, ASUS, Mount Sinai and New York & Company.

Second, we are investing aggressively to address strong and growing customer demand. We continue to expand our direct sales capacity as quickly as we can to bring on high quality account executives. We're also continuing to invest in our partner channel and many of the world's largest SIs are building MuleSoft-focused practices. Our strategic partners expand our overall market reach and are often involved in the transformative initiatives we see, giving us leverage in our sales and deployment capacity.

As we look ahead, we're excited about the outlook for MuleSoft and we are increasing our revenue guidance for the full year, which Matt will detail in a moment. In order to keep things in perspective, I want to provide more detail than we typically would relative to our sales performance in the third quarter.

We closed seven deals this quarter, greater than $1 million in ACV, which is a record performance. This included two new customers to spend over $1 million for their first purchase, in addition to two of the largest multimillion expansions that we have received in our history.

Such large deal activity in a single quarter is extraordinary and it contributed to our better than expected revenue performance. The significant increase in our deferred revenue and, as I noted earlier, it also contributed to the sales commission expense that was ahead of our expectations in Q3.

The strength of our big deal flow in Q3 is a reflection of strong market demand and MuleSoft's growing strategic position. But it also reflects the fact that the timing of larger deals can be highly variable across quarters.

In Q3, we benefited from the variability and timing of larger transactions. We believe it is important to temper enthusiasm are concerns based on one quarter's fluctuations. Most important in our view is progress against our long-term objective. We are addressing one of the largest market opportunities in technology and we believe we have the opportunity to create a category-defining software company. We're going to continue investing in products and distribution to capitalize on this opportunity and our strong market position.

Now, let me turn the call over to Matt to review our financials in more detail.

Matt Langdon

Thank you, Greg. Our third quarter performance is once again a story of rapid growth and scale. Total revenue was $77.6 million for the third quarter, representing 57% year-over-year growth. Subscription and support revenue was $61.7 million, a 51% increase from the year ago period. Subscription and support represented 80% of our total revenue mix compared to 83% a year ago. Overall demand for Anypoint Platform continues to be strong.

Services and other revenue represented the remaining 20% of total revenue and came in at $15.9 million, up 89% year-over-year. This growth was driven by strong services attached to new customer subscription sales, better than expected utilization and uptick and hours delivered by our partners and growing demand for training. As compared to our subscription and support revenue, services revenue has more variability based on the timing of project work delivery and other factors.

I'll now turn to our quarterly key business metrics. When viewed collectively, these measures provide insight as to the progress we are making against our land and expand growth strategy.

Our total customer account at the end of Q3 was 1,217, up 47 from Q2. Among new customers added this quarter, there was a strong balance of representation across industries, with the half dozen or more new customers coming from each of eight different verticals including education, financial services, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, public sector, retail CPG, and transportation and logistics. We believe this speaks to the broad applicability of the Anypoint Platform.

Our dollar-based net retention rate, a gauge of our ability to retain and expand business with our existing customers was 116%, consistent with last quarter and in line with our range of experience over the past two years. We expect this metric to have some level of variability over time based on the mix of revenue being generated through a new and existing customers as well as the size of initial commitments from customers, which has increased significantly over the last few years and grew nicely again this quarter.

During the third quarter, our average subscription and support revenue per customer was approximately $175,000, an increase of 28% compared to the year ago period. We believe this is a good indication of our customer's growing commitment to our platform as well as our sales force productivity.

Now, I'll provide color on the remainder of our income statement. Unless otherwise stated, all references to our expenses and operating results are on a non-GAAP basis and are reconciled to our GAAP results in the earnings release that was posted before the call.

In Q3, our subscriptions gross margin was 92%, up from 91% a year ago. This number reflects the overall mix in our customers deployment environments and accounts, primarily for the cost of support.

Professional services and other gross margin for the quarter was a positive 1%, up from the negative 1% a year ago. We expect this margin will vary quarter-to-quarter and may be negative in certain quarters in the near-term, depending on the nature of services offered, the utilization of trained resources, and as we continue to build our capabilities to support our expanding customer base. Our blended total gross margin for Q3 was 73% compared to 76% a year ago, mainly due to greater mix and services as a percentage of total revenue.

Turning to our operating expenses, sales and marketing expense was $46.9 million for the third quarter or 60% of revenue. This was up from 55% a year ago. As we noted earlier, we had particularly strong sales performance this quarter, which drove an atypical increase in sales commissions expense.

Please recall that we expense most commissions upfront at time of booking. Although we expect to realize leverage in sales and marketing, as we scale the business, our primary near-term focus remains driving growth and market adoption. We are at the beginning of addressing a very large market opportunity and have a leadership position that we believe will help us create a category-defining company.

R&D was $15.9 million for the third quarter or 21% of total revenue. This was up from 14% of revenue a year ago, reflecting continued traction in our organic hiring efforts, the full carrying cost of hires made during Q2, and continued investments in our team and platform.

We've had great success building up our team in recent quarters and we will continue pursuing top engineering talent. As a result, we expect R&D spending will continue to grow, albeit more slowly from here, as compared to projected revenue growth.

G&A was $11 million for the third quarter, representing 14% of total revenue, up slightly from a year ago as a percentage of revenue. The increase reflects the cost associated with continuing to build the infrastructure to operate as a public company.

Our operating loss of $16.9 million in Q3, representing a negative operating margin of 22%. As Greg mentioned, this was larger than our expected range of $14 million to $15 million loss. However, we would have outperformed our operating guidance had it not been for the strong sales performance and associated sales commissions.

Net loss per share was $0.13 in the quarter based on 129 million shares compared to the net loss of $0.03 per share in the third quarter of 2016 based on 110 million shares. The non-GAAP share count for the third quarter of 2016 assumes conversion of our preferred stock to common stock.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we exited Q3 with $334 million in total cash and investment. Total deferred revenue was $171 million, up 63% from $104.9 million a year ago. Short-term deferred revenue was $152.7 million, up 64%, while long-term deferred revenue of $8.3 million was up from $5.5 million in the year ago period.

Free cash flow this quarter was negative $5.9 million as compared to a positive $11 million a year ago. The outlay this quarter reflects some build-up and prepaids and other current assets, higher commissions paid and fairly typical capital expenditures. A reminder that our operating cash flow has meaningful variability from quarter-to-quarter due to the number of moving parts, including the seasonality of our billing cycle and expenses.

I'll conclude by providing our guidance for the remainder of the year. In light of our strong Q3 performance and momentum in the business, we are increasing our full year total revenue guidance to a range of $290 million to $292 million, representing growth at the high end of 56% over 2016.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be between $49 million and $51 million, and we expect non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.41 and $0.43 for the year ago based on approximately 126 million non-GAAP weighted shares outstanding.

For the fourth quarter, this implies total revenue of $82 million to $84 million, up 52% of the high end over the same period last year. We expect non-GAAP operating loss will come in between $13 million and $15 million with the non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 based on weighted average shares outstanding of 130 million.

In closing, we remain firmly focused on investing for growth, building a great business, and expanding our leadership in this large and attractive market to help companies transform their businesses by building application networks.

And with that, we'll now turn it back to the operator to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And our first question will come from Jesse Hulsing with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jesse Hulsing

Thank you. The Billings growth this quarter was one of the strongest that I think I've seen in software business in a long time. It sounds like it was driven by some pretty large deals, which as you know it can be lumpy. I guess a natural question is, are these types of large deals starting to become the norm? Or was this just a special type of quarter, where everything came together all at once?

Greg Schott

Yes, it's Greg. I would say a couple of things. As far as it becoming the norm, we've been moving this direction for quite some time and had been continuing to land larger deals over time, so that's a something that we're working toward and continue to make good progress on.

I would also say that, it wasn't a situation, where was -- it was so lumpy, where this was driven by a couple of big massive deal. It wasn't that kind of a quarter. It actually was just exceptional performance across the Board.

But I would also say that a lot of things did line up very well, just in terms of customers being ready to buy and opportunities being there for us to close it. So, it's kind of a bit of all of your -- a little bit obvious to all of your questions there.

Jesse Hulsing

Fair enough. And in the deal -- and the bigger deal that you closed in the quarter, we're any of these competitive displacements of legacy middleware products? Or are these newer types of projects, where there was new budget being created for new applications or new business lines or something like that?

Greg Schott

Much more the latter. Almost any of the large enterprises are going to have some legacy systems around. And over time, we tend to replace it. But we rarely have a situation where it's a rip and replace of something existing. It's almost always a new initiative and these were effectively new initiatives.

Jesse Hulsing

And last one for me. I saw a -- I think it was a promotion that you guys were running around your hiring of enterprise reps, where I think it was -- if the rep makes plan in the first year, then that's there's like $20,000 referral bonus or something like that.

And so my thought when I saw that was, how is hiring going? Are you able to find the people that you need? Is -- are you on plan for your reps for this year? Or -- and in general, just house the hiring environment?

Greg Schott

Yes. Hiring is as every company and technology experiences, is always challenging and we -- as I've said before to many people, we have a very high bar of trying to bring it to the company in every position. So, it makes it even more challenging.

We did -- we started a promotion where we basically said that, if you refer somebody an account executive, because we can clearly trap their revenue production. If you refer somebody in the MuleSoft, we would pay a $25,000 referral fee up to four years for every year they made their number.

And we believe that against the kind of revenue that are going to be generating, it's a small price to pay to continue to bring top account executives made a ton of sense. The ROI on that was easy to justify.

Jesse Hulsing

Thank you. I think it's National Mule today, I don't know if you guys knew that, but congrats.

Greg Schott

We did hear that.

Operator

Our next question will come from John DiFucci of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

John DiFucci

Thank you. And I'd like to echo really nice to see the results here and by the way, Greg, I just emailed you a list of 25 referrals that I got to make numbers for me.

Greg Schott

We're only allowed to take three, but that's all right.

John DiFucci

Okay. I guess I have a question for Matt, then I guess, one for Greg or actually both can answer, both maybe. The one -- in the revenue line, the services are going up more than we anticipated and more than you did this quarter. I can see it this quarter, related to the strong bookings here, but I just wanted to know how should we think about this in our model as we look forward here?

I also know eventually, at some point, you're going to get more and more partners coming in to do some of the implementations, especially if you keep on putting up numbers like this. I'll just see that it will be great business for them.

Greg Schott

Sure. Thanks John. So, we had strong reutilization this quarter, frankly, than we expected, and it was pretty consistently so throughout the quarter. We had nice linearity in the business and all aspects of the quarter -- or of our business rather through the quarter and service were included with the strong attach the new business that was coming in the door.

We also had stronger delivery with for some of our subcontract partners. So, that worked in the favor of the reported results and delivery with regards to Q3. But as I mentioned in my remarks and it will continue to be the case there, there will continue to be some variability in that part of our business and particularly in Q4, we're mindful of typical holidays that come and they will -- we expect they will have their typical effect.

John DiFucci

Okay. So, we're kind of cognizant to that. And then I guess, Greg, if we look at the bottom-line this quarter and the talk that both you and Matt talked about commission, the expense being better, which is a good problem. And kind of explains the bottom-line being up there for all your guidance.

But is this the same reason -- is the same reason anticipated why the bottom-line for the year was reduced for even more than the bottom-line sort of the shortfall this quarter? Or is it more about the prospects you mentioned in preparing and building to sort of maybe you're building more than you -- and maybe you thought you anticipated that you'd have to. Is it more about commissions or--? Sorry go ahead.

Greg Schott

It's more of a commission and mix, John, primarily. It's acknowledging of the strong services, performance, and contribution we had in Q3, which has an effect through our gross margin line. It accounts for the leaning end that we've done on our R&D investments and which I spoke of and acknowledging of that. But primarily the effect in terms of the guide in the full year guide is reflective of commissions. And frankly, reserving the right to continue to lean there and invest for growth, which is the long-term objective.

John DiFucci

Okay. With these numbers, it makes a ton of sense. Thanks a lot guys.

Greg Schott

Thanks John.

Operator

Our next question will come from Alex Zukin of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Taylor Reiners

Hi, thanks for taking my question. This is Tyler Reiners on for Alex. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the progress you've made with respect to the partners building dedicated practices on Mule? And if you can you give an update on what percentage of deals that you're seeing sort of partner community? Kind of what -- how you're thinking about that going forward in the next year?

Greg Schott

Yes. So, the partners building is something we've been working on for quite some time. And when we really started seeing -- it was probably about a year and a half ago that we really started seeing the kind of traction in the market that you'd expect. And it's a bit of a chick and the egg problem, as we all know, that we have to get the business of a certain size before they are really starting to invest heavily.

We're at the point now where we're seeing that. We've got partner -- we've got large SIs now that are allocating teams that have teams being trained. We're doing quite a bit of training work now over in India to ramp up many, many folks and for them to develop big benches on top of Mule. So, yes, we've seen tremendous growth there with the partners.

And then the partner source is 30% this quarter. I don't know that we shouldn't anticipate that that's going to stay at that level, but that's been probably one of the strongest we've ever had -- strongest quotes we've had from the source of our business standpoint.

Taylor Reiners

Got it. That makes sense. And then just one other follow-up. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about what you're seeing in U.S. Federal, given that it's the kind of the fiscal year end for U.S. Federal and kind of what kind of projects you're being brought into and any investments you're making in that area?

Greg Schott

Yes. So, we have a federal team that is still -- and we've been doing business with the federal government actually for quite some time, but we really just starting building out our federal team about it's been probably about 18 months at this point. So, that team is still ramping, but we are seeing good traction there.

Matt Langdon

Yes, Alex, one of the -- I mentioned the [Indiscernible] and the new customers generally, but among the seven deal over $1 million, one of those was U.S. federal as well. So, just to reiterate, we've got a fantastic team that we built up there and on the ground and active cycles that we're working. We're happy to get some nice points on the board here in Q3.

Taylor Reiners

Excellent. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Mark Murphy of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Matt Coss

Hi, good afternoon. This is Matt Coss on for Mark Murphy. Of the seven deals that were greater than $1 million, did you notice any vertical concentration or any other interesting overriding characteristics that you can pointed? And then, how long were these deals in the pipeline? And are they closing faster or at the same pace and perhaps prior large deals have been closing?

Matt Langdon

Sure Matt. Thanks for the question. So, firstly, as to the mix and the breadth. It was -- as I mentioned a moment ago, it was quite a broad mix. Of those seven deals, there were five different industries represented, banking, insurance, public sector, CPG, retail, and transportation. There's also a mix of customers across North America and Europe. So, happy to see that breadth.

And the general response to your question about those sales cycle is not necessarily different from the norm that we've seen, despite the size, quite frankly. So, to renew five expansion, but we had varying degrees and varying durations among those deals, but its testament to the engagement from the customers and again, those deals were there for us and our teams did a nice job bringing them in and closing this quarter.

Matt Coss

Great. Thank you. And then one more. Just going back to the comment about wanting to temper enthusiasm -- temper enthusiasm based sort of the great performance from one quarter. I guess in terms of extrapolating these future results, you don't want us to get too far ahead of our SKUs, but is there anything we should think about in particular in sort of tempering enthusiasm? Or should we seeing no million dollar deals next quarter, one or two? Or just maybe anymore color around us. You're not getting -- not extrapolating too far off of one quarter's performance.

Greg Schott

Yes. As we said on the Q2 call, we're going to see variability in the business and we saw variability in Q2 and we saw variability very strongly for the positive in Q3. Just expect that.

I mean, we're going to -- we're here building the business for the long-term and it's recurring business and we're going to continue to drive revenue north. But we should expect to see variability over time. I just wanted everybody to understand that's -- as we said last quarter, we're running the business for that long-term, not specifically for making sure we pull the deal across the line within a quarter, let's say.

Matt Langdon

Yes, what I'd add, with regards to Q4 is we feel -- personally, we feel great about the business. Again, we just raises numbers for the quarter and for the year. That said, you should not expect the typical sequential behavior that you might have seen -- let's say, normal Q3 to Q4.

Matt Coss

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question will come from Richard Davis of Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. This is Richard for Richard. Quick good question for you. You guys have -- you have solutions for kind of health -- maybe just kind of product question. You have solutions for healthcare. Certainly, in need, so do you -- are we at the tipping point in that space?

And then the second question is, everyone wound up these days about blocked chain, could you talk about where your technology stands with regard to kind of connecting APIs to block chain and how do you think about monetizing that on your platform? Thanks.

Greg Schott

Sure. As so as far as healthcare goes, I'm not sure that I'd be ready to the call it a tipping point yet. I think we've seen EHR continue to grow and we continue to do lot of the healthcare deals. So, there's big opportunity there and there always has been with healthcare IT.

But the fact that everything now is really moving to digitized health records, it gives you this opportunity that you didn't have before. Whether we're at a specific tipping point or not, I'm not quite ready to call that one. But it's a really big and interesting opportunity for us.

And then, block chain goes, I mean, we talked about -- before about and we see security around an application network as in that's we've been building and working on building out solutions around that. I mean we believe very strongly that the concept of having a firewall to protect the perimeter of your enterprise doesn't really make sense anymore and some of the largest companies in the world basically are not running firewalls anymore because they think they understand that their customers, their employees, their partners, everybody is inside the organizations already accessing their data. And so the real challenge is, how do you protect every end point? How do you protect every individual data store and the better way of doing that is to do it at the API level and to make sure that nobody can get at that directly. And so that we think block chain has an interesting application there.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. No, that's super helpful. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question will come from Kash Rangan of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. And Kash, your line is open. Please go ahead. Your line may be muted. And we can move on to our next questioner.

Our next question comes from Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Ittai Kidron

Hey guys. Couple of questions for me. First, Matt, can you talk about -- last quarter, you talked about some deals slippage and closing kind of slipped out on a few deals. Is there any color you can give us about those deals? Have they closed in this quarter? How much of the upside this quarter was driven by your ability to kind of bring them to close?

Matt Langdon

Sure. A couple of those deals came in this quarter. Others are still in play. That was not the story of Q3. Those that closed, obviously contributed, but the performance in Q3 was much more around the -- just broad based execution, strong close rates across the board, and very healthy and successful large deal activity.

Ittai Kidron

That's great. And then I know we're moving to the December quarter, but just thinking just a little bit out into March first fiscal quarter for you guys. I know you haven't shown any seasonality up until now, but is there something that you think we need to keep in mind as we move into the first quarter of your new fiscal year?

Matt Langdon

No, it's a good question, Ittai. There's nothing -- I wouldn't suggest anything new or out of the ordinary other than I would say it's fairly typical Q1 behavior for enterprise software, cycles of which you're very familiar.

Ittai Kidron

Got it. And then lastly, Greg, the Crowd release clearly the collaboration element there and the ability to reuse work that's been done should help accelerate. But internally, can you help us think about how you measure the impact of that release or that feature? It was in your customer. Is there a way for you to track it or see what real impact it does?

Greg Schott

Yes, the biggest -- what we will be doing over time -- and it's still early to do this, but what we will be doing overtime is tracking reusability. What we want to see is that, as they develop these services on top of exchange and they start developing an API, that exposes, say, a patient record or a customer record or a student record, that those then get consumed by other applications.

And as we see that happening over and over again, you start to -- they start to get the benefit of accelerated development cycles because they're not having to reinvent the wheel each time. That for us will be a key indicator that we're going to be looking at to make sure that they're using the product the way that we hope that they will.

Ittai Kidron

Got it. Very good. All right. Congrats guys.

Greg Schott

Thank you.

Matt Langdon

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Raimo Lenschow of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, thanks for taking my questions. And congratulations from me as well. Although I didn’t sound earlier. The first question, Greg, for you, like if I talk with customers at the moment, it seems like many enterprise are only starting a journey towards agile development, micro-services. As part of the micro-service, you need to create APIs. What do you see, if you see that? I mean that in a way suggest that you're only very, very early innings of kind of your journey at -- with MuleSoft, can you just -- is that kind of what you're seeing as well?

Greg Schott

Yes. We think it's still early days. So, folks are -- agile development, I think they are pretty far down -- a lot of companies are far down the path. It clearly is going to depend by industry. But we see as agile development cycles as almost being a bit orthogonal to how we think about the business.

For us, if the opportunity is any transition, so as people are moving to the cloud or deploying SaaS or deploying IoT or building mobile applications, anything that is driving change and whether they're using agile development or waterfall, whatever development process they use, they can benefit from building on top of an application network.

I think that -- the reason we believe it's still early days is, we talk about building application network, we talk about people being able to build applications that are as pluggable and consumable and reusable as what you once -- still do with your computer network. And you think about everything you plug in to your computer network and it's just pluggable, that mindset of how do I plug my enterprise systems, my SAP, and my Oracle with my Salesforce and Workday and ServiceNow, the mindset of making that all pluggable and all those services pluggable, we're in just a first inning or two of people think in that way. So, there's a long way to go there. This is going to be -- we said we want to build. We believe we can build an entire category around this, but people are just getting their mind wrapped around that that is really a possibility.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect. And then Matt like -- so we obviously started off with a financial model post-IPO. And now we saw the upside on the topline and we saw a slightly higher spending and you talked about like ongoing investment and part of that is kind of the higher sales commission, which is a good problem to have.

If you think about it, as John asked earlier, like there were kind of little bit of other areas, is that driven -- the other areas, is that driven by higher end demand that you're seeing at the moment and hence you want to utilize the opportunity? Is this kind of the amount of higher -- or the people that you can see at the moment, is it higher cost of hiring? Can you talk about that second aspect that you mentioned earlier?

Matt Langdon

Yes. I -- there's not a simple rule of thumb, Raimo. Honestly, we're building the business for the long-term and we're looking for great talent where we can find it. And we've been talking about this for the course of the year and as I mentioned my remarks, we've been -- we've had particular success in both organically and through some key tuck-in hires acqui-hires [ph] to add to our engineering ranks, for example.

If we see great engineering talent, we're going to be after it and we have. That's not unbounded though, and we're very deliberate and thoughtful when we do that. Our overall engineering headcount is up around 100 heads year-over-year. We feel good about the condition we're in right now and it's for that reason and that I made a point of emphasis that growth from here will continue, obviously, dollar will go up, we will continue to grow our spend in R&D, but at a more moderate rate vis-a-vis our topline revenue.

So, you're going to see typical leverage in this model. With every -- this model has every ingredient and every hallmark of what we believe is best-in-class software companies. But for now, we're out of finding great talent, investing for growth and working to make that opportunity, as Greg described, a reality.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect. Thank you. Well done.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our next question will come from Bhavan Suri of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Bhavan Suri

Hey, guys. Can you hear me okay?

Greg Schott

Yes.

Bhavan Suri

Apologies, I'm still on a plane, I just landed, but did get part of the transcript. Just a quick question here. As you talked about the Anypoint Platform, when you talked about it last quarter, one of the interesting things was the ability for non-technical users -- not quite as technical users just sort of make it more accessible to sort of add to APIs and things like that. Just an update on that's resonating with the market? I know it's early -- sort what's the initial feedback been on and sort of how does that opportunity look like to you guys given where a sort of a little more into it?

Greg Schott

Yes. And it is early. So, we're just getting started with that release, really, on Crowd. But we have been tracking the developer downloads and other downloads. It is -- what we did is we now enabled a web-based tooling and that led somebody, maybe isn't a developer working on Eclipse, let's say, which is more of a developer workbench, it lets them actually do some of this integration.

So, we [Indiscernible] it out to a user base that you can get to technical IT user, sometimes you can get to somebody who's closer to IT line of business. But it's going to be sometime before we see what that pick up looks like. I mean the biggest thing we want to be able to do with that tooling was to make it so that you can get to a broader set of folks within the organization faster. And we'll be checking that over the next six to 12 months to see how fast that goes.

Bhavan Suri

I guess just from a long-term perspective. As companies out there -- a variety of them that sort of think about code-less developments, sort of logic and rules without doing code and sort of underneath there's underpinning of infrastructure that might contains micro-services, do you think that's a place you guys end up playing at all? Or do you think ultimately that's ultimately where you want to be right now?

I just say that given sort of this idea that we could do have business log is precisely what micro-services does to some extent around sort of not having code and developers, but the broad audience. Just some long-term thoughts will be helpful. Thank you and congratulations again.

Greg Schott

Thanks. yes, I mean I think we're -- I mean, we've seen, as we move up to every time we go higher up from 3G of programming and other technologies over the years, we've always move toward less and less code and more building blocks that we're putting things together with. And if you think about people like [Indiscernible] what they've done, where they've taken a whole set of coding [Indiscernible] for doing text messaging inside your app. And now it's just a wage effectively that you're bringing in.

So, we're seeing that everywhere. For us, we are doing the same. So, as we can abstract things out more and more to graphical, to being able to auto populate, to being able to understand data sources and data targets on either side and have them auto populates. So it will -- the entire technology landscape is going to keep shifting more and more to that.

We think that's good. We think that means there will be more and more components and more and more end points that need to be connected and then we'll continue to develop the technology where you're making those connections happen with less and less code.

Bhavan Suri

That's great. Thanks for the color guys. Thanks for my questions.

Greg Schott

Thanks.

Matt Langdon

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Nikolay Beliov of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Nikolay Beliov

Hi guys. Its Nikolay sitting in for Kash. Apologies if the question was already asked. But can you give us some more color on net new exited business, some of the trends within customer expansions versus new deals?

Greg Schott

Sure. This quarter was a bit more tilted to expansion from new. It's been very close to a -- healthy 50/50 balance to the first half this year. This quarter was incrementally more weighted to add-on expansions. That's consistent with the balance of the larger transactions as well. But I think the broader point overtime, Nikolay that it continues to be actually quite, in fact, evenly balanced.

Nikolay Beliov

Got it. And kind of philosophical question for you guys. When you look at the prior generations of vendors in the space, [Indiscernible], they can now expect the way its $1 billion, the revenue run rate, give or take. Can you guide -- I mean, when you look at the very long-term plan of the company and when you look at the market opportunity, I would assume you're playing pretty much higher than that. And how can you sustain the level of innovation that you guys get to surpass that level of revenue?

Matt Langdon

Yes. I mean we -- the analogy I use is, if you think about Siebel and Salesforce, when Siebel was the need for Salesforce Automation was there and they -- Siebel did a great job of taking down very small share of that market and Salesforce came along and basically went after the other 99% of the world that hadn't switched over that were still working on e-mail and spreadsheets.

Now, our opportunity is not going after the legacy vendor's business. Our opportunity is going after the hundreds of billions of dollars that are being spent every year externally and many more dollars being spent internally writing custom point-to-point code to wire all the stuff together.

We believe that not only are the technology we've developed enabled that, where 10, 15 years ago, just the technology was too clunky and too hard to use and people in white lab coats doing the work. Now, we actually have technology that we're offering that allows you to do it in a way that developers and even non-developers can use easily.

And then -- basically the breaking a part of the enterprise and the many, many components that you just didn't have before 10, 15 years ago you're either an IBM shopper and SAP shop, and now you've got dozens, if not hundreds, SaaS applications in mobile and IoT and everything else. So the need for all of this integration connectivity is skyrocketing at the same time.

So, we don't look at the typical market and the typical opportunity as something that frankly, that's interesting to us is that -- it's that vastly bigger market that was never captured that's interesting to us.

Nikolay Beliov

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Greg Schott, CEO, for any closing remarks.

Greg Schott

Yes, I just want to thank everybody for joining the call today. And thank you and congratulations to the team at MuleSoft for a great quarter. And looking forward to seeing you guys next quarter. Thanks. Bye, bye.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.