12% Dividend Yield, Strong Coverage, And A Big Discount On This REIT

Washington Prime Group (WPG) reported Q3 2017 earnings. It was less than we hoped for, but it was far from bad. The company reported AFFO of $.37 per share. That was $.02 less than the forecast. Management also lowered guidance from a range of $1.64-$1.70 to a range of $1.63-$1.67. That means the middle of the range fell from $1.67 to $1.65. It’s not great news, but is it worthy of declaring an apocalypse? Hardly. This is a mall REIT trading at about 5x projected AFFO for the year. In other words, they are trading at a very cheap multiple. Performance simply needs to be better than “horrific” over the next few years.

Anchor Tenants

WPG has a handful of stores from Sears (SHLD) and J.C. Penney (JCP). I see opportunity in replacing those anchors with anchors that bring enough traffic to the mall to justify getting a great deal on rental rates.

SHLD and JCP wouldn’t be negotiating those great rates today because they don’t bring enough traffic to be worth subsidizing.

However, it would be problematic if they had to replace all of those stores at once. This is simply a cash flow issue. WPG has decent cash flows, but not enough to overhaul that much of the portfolio all at once. Fortunately, the ending of the leases is staggered which gives WPG time to redevelop the assets.

As those get replaced, it should improve the quality of the portfolio. The process of improving the portfolio is the single most pressing issue for WPG and they are spending heavily on the redevelopments.

Note that the numbers in the red boxes are not summed. Consequently, we are talking about an enormous amount of capital expenditures. This doesn’t reduce AFFO, but it does tell you where a huge chunk of AFFO goes. The REIT pays a generous dividend, but they are also pouring a substantial amount of cash into these redevelopments to improve the portfolio.

Why Do They Need to Redevelop

Contrary to shareholder’s desires, simply replacing a sign that says “SEARS” with a sign that says “Good Food Here” is not sufficient to bring in customers. As a shareholder (small position in WPG), I’d love to see the costs of redevelopment being lower. However, customers still want a location that looks like it was designed for this decade. No, the old Sears stores weren’t even designed for last decade.

NOI Growth

Growth in comparable NOI (net operating income) was negative. Sounds terrible, right? Well, it was less negative than last quarter, so that should count for something. Remember, the price is about 5x AFFO. You’re not buying Realty Income Corporation (O) at that multiple. It isn’t supposed to be a perfect company.

The sales per square foot (middle of the image) were down slightly relative to the 12 month period ended Q2 2017 (which is not shown). These rolling 12 month periods are a great way to keep the results smoothed out since Q4 sales are always dramatically higher. Overall, the decline was $2 PSF in Tier 1, $6 PSF in Tier 2, and $4 PSF overall. It’s not great. This is the impact on a rolling 12 month basis where the only change was replacing Q3 2016 with Q3 2017. That means the quarter wasn’t good for many tenants.

Leasing Spreads

The leasing spreads help us get a feel for how the company is doing on leasing out space in their portfolio:

The minor decline isn’t great, but it still feels like the damage should be much worse given the multiple on the stock. Remember how high the S&P 500 (SPY) climbed already this year. Investors are paying very high multiples for most investments. WPG isn’t doing great, but they are doing okay. At this price, I don’t have a problem with “okay”.

Tenant Allowances

One thing that bothers me as a REIT analyst is extremely high tenant allowances on new contracts. That is a way to prop up rental rates. This should be a significant concern for any REIT trading at a very low multiple of AFFO. However, the tenant allowances on WPG’s contracts weren’t too bad.

We can live with that. The values are lower than in prior years, so WPG isn’t having to pay out too much to get those new contracts.

Occupancy for the quarter was 92.3%, same as last quarter. It might seem like NOI wouldn’t be dipping as quickly since occupancy rates aren’t plummeting and rental rates are survivable.

Lou Conforti, CEO, addressed it in the earnings release:

“Occupancy was basically flat for the third quarter at 92.3%. A 1.4% decline in comparable NOI warrants further explanation. The decline was primarily attributable to previously reported bankruptcies and judiciousness on our part to focus upon prospects whose presence actually benefits our assets. Breaking it down, comparable NOI growth for Tier 1 assets decreased 0.6%, open air assets increased 3.4%, and Tier 2 assets decreased 9.1%. While any shortcoming whatsoever drives me crazy, as long as it is within an anticipated minimal variance and results from our being deliberate about properly curating tenants, I am confident this measured approach will better serve our assets in the long run.”

Great coverage ratio

The dividend rate is $0.25 per quarter or $1 per year. AFFO guidance indicates $1.65 for the year. That provides a healthy level of coverage for the dividend.

Conclusion

It wasn’t a great quarter, but my shares weren’t priced for great expectations. Guidance calls for lower AFFO and we could see 2018 guidance come in a little lower. This is a difficult situation, but that was baked in when it came with a 12% dividend yield. Sales are down slightly and rental rates aren’t stellar, but this isn’t too bad. If they can spend well over $100 million per year on redeveloping the portfolio while maintaining the dividend, then our expectations as shareholders have been met.

The next interesting area will be where management guides for 2018 next quarter. How high will capital expenditures need to be for 2018? How much of AFFO can be maintained? I’m suspecting capital expenditures will remain high and we’ll see a moderate reduction in guidance for AFFO compared to 2017, but again a 12% yield says some pretty harsh assumptions are baked in.

WPG: Buy rating

