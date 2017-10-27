18% Dividend Yield Had A Dazzler Of A Quarter, Upgraded From A Sell To Neutral

Yes, book value is up, but it was a result of spreads getting even tighter.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) kicked off the earnings release season with a dazzler. Book value per share moved higher and core earnings came falling down. The decline in core earnings isn’t really AI’s “fault”. There isn’t anything they can do to change the shape of the yield curve. However, there also isn’t much they can do to sustain the dividend. The level of leveraged return they are seeking simply isn’t available in this environment.

Net spreads are collapsing. I’ve been warning about this for quite a while.

This is what happens when core earnings are dreadful:

Earlier this month I warned investors in AI that the dividend was doomed.

Keep in mind, this is not at all unique to AI. Mortgage REITs will all be having this same issues. Many mortgage REITs are making core earnings look good by hiding hedging expenses.

Book Value

AI is demonstrating precisely why book value will end up higher for most mortgage REITs. Spreads tightened again this quarter. Specifically, we are talking about the spreads between MBS and hedges. The tighter this gets, the higher book value moves. However, it either eventually unwinds or all future capital is invested at the terrible spread.

Let’s take a look at the market data:

At the top we see that prices kept moving higher for mortgages. That’s a problem because AI has to amortize off that premium on new positions over the life of the mortgage. Meanwhile the yields on bonds moved higher. Since yield and price move in opposite direction, that means bond prices moved lower. Effectively, most mortgage REITs running standard portfolios of fixed-rate MBS (all except those doing “CRE lending or adjustable-rate mortgages) have a good shot to declare gains on both assets and hedges.

How AI Hedges

AI hedges their interest rate risk using securities that target these fixed rates. When the yield on LIBOR swaps goes higher, it means future hedges will have to be entered at a higher rate. That really stinks.

Remember the yield on assets is going to suffer from having larger premiums to amortize and the cost of funds is going higher because the fixed rates for new hedges keep moving up. The variable rate is also moving up. It is very likely that the Federal Reserve will raise rates again in December.

When this goes public, someone will surely try to argue this mathematical truth. Therefore, allow me to pull it directly from AI:

The yield on assets is going down. The economic cost of funds is going up. The economic net interest margin is collapsing.

There are ways a mortgage REIT can try to avoid demonstrating this, but it is happening across the sector. This is the reality. The strong “Core Earnings” investors are used to seeing throughout the sector is nothing more than a cheap accounting trick.

However, AI didn’t report remarkable “Core Earnings”. Instead, the value fell substantially from the prior quarters:

With more shares outstanding, core earnings still declined. The result was core earnings per share falling from $.58 to $.52. That’s a far cry from the $.64 of Q4 2016.

It Would’ve Been Worse

As ugly as $.52 may sound, I estimate it would’ve been lower by about $.05 per share (thus $.47 per share) if it wasn’t for management adding back stock-based compensation expense:

That makes investors ask whether they mind additional shares outstanding without growth in earnings. If they don’t mind the gradual dilution, they can sit idly by and watch as their investment continues to fade.

Income Stinks

Let’s try an alternative approach. Here is the gross interest income plus the Dollar Roll Income:

If AI had zero interest expense, zero hedging expense, and zero operational expenses, this is what they would have for shareholders. This isn’t complex. It is akin to suggesting if a store didn’t have to buy products, pay for staff, or pay for any other expense, then sales would equal earnings.

$35,195 sounds GREAT, right?

Take a look at Q3 of 2015 for comparison:

In Q3 of 2015, AI had more than that amount left after paying interest expenses.

Further, that is before adding in Dollar Roll income for Q3 2015. Oh yes, they had TBA positions back then as well:

It is also during a period with 23,021 (values in thousands) weighted average shares outstanding instead of 26,856.

Not A Safe Dividend

Core EPS of $.52 (boosted by adding back stock-based compensation) does not cover a dividend of $.55. The net spreads are getting worse, not better. This dividend is not safe. Not even close.

Review

A few years ago AI’s net interest income was higher than their current “Interest Income” (before expenses) plus “Dollar Roll Income”.

Back then, they also had Dollar Roll Income, but it wasn’t highlighted in the presentation beyond saying that it generated additional income.

Back then, they also had materially fewer shares outstanding.

On a per share basis, the net interest income is getting obliterated. This is normal for a flattening curve.

Book value was pumped up by spreads between assets and hedges getting even tighter. Reinvested capital will be even less effective.

Borrowing on commentary from another mortgage REIT

If investors don’t want to accept my commentary on the tightening spreads, take it from another mortgage REIT: Orchid Island Capital (ORC).

Commenting on the third quarter, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Current coupon, 30-year fixed rate mortgage backed securities are trading at their tightest spread to comparable duration U.S. Treasuries since early 2014.”

Conclusion

AI’s earnings per share were still pumped up by adding back stock-based compensation. However, they still fell short of covering the dividend. Core EPS should be even worse a few quarters from now as the yield curve continues to flatten and the impact flows through the income statement. Yes, book value is up, but it was a result of spreads gettin g even tighter. They are already dreadfully tight and each time they tighten it pushes the net interest spread lower.

The dramatic decline following the earnings release brings AI’s share price much closer to my estimates of where the stock should trade. Consequently, I’m pulling off the fiercely bearish rating I was using only weeks before. The dividend remains unsustainable.



The baby bonds AIC and AIW remain fine options for income investors, though investors should always remain vigilant. Prices can be a little volatile, and I would enter a position in the baby bonds again if I see the right price offered.

