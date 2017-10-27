Praxair's (PX) CEO Steve Angel on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Juan Pelaez - Investor Relations

Steve Angel - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Matt White - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kelcey Hoyt - Vice President and Controller.

Analysts

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Mike Sison - KeyBanc

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

P.J. Juvekar - Citi

Patrick Lambert - Raymond James

Matt DeYoe - Vertical Research

John Roberts - UBS

Don Carson - Susquehanna Financial

Jim Sheehan - SunTrust

Juan Pelaez

Thanks, Skyler. Good morning, and thank you for attending our third quarter earnings call and webcast. I am joined this morning by Steve Angel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Matt White, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Kelcey Hoyt, Vice President and Controller.

Today's presentation materials are available on our website at praxair.com in the Investors section. Please read the forward-looking statement disclosure on Page 2 of the slides and note that it applies to all statements made during this teleconference. In addition, please note that year-over-year and sequential comparisons excludes merger-related and other costs. The reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP reported numbers are in the appendix to this presentation and the press release.

Let me turn the call over to Steve.

Steve Angel

Thanks, Juan, and good morning, everyone. By all accounts, our third quarter performance was quite strong. Both sales and operating profit grew 8% over prior year, and we delivered record free cash flow, all while operating safely and reliably. Furthermore, we achieved these results despite significant challenges from 3 hurricanes and the Mexican earthquakes. Thankfully, all of our employees are safe and accounted for. In fact, they performed very admirably during these extremely difficult situations.

Despite many of our employees having damage to their own personal property, they continued to support delivery of critical gases for those who are most in need. We are taking actions to help our employees and customers get back to a normal routine, but until then, I'd like to personally extend my appreciation for the entire Praxair team's hard work and dedication.

For the call today, I will walk through some of the key trends we are seeing around the world and provide a brief update on the proposed business combination with Linde. Matt will then walk through the numbers and guidance in more detail, after which we can take your questions.

I'll start with Slide 4, which provides key global trends by operating segment. As you know, North America is our largest segment at 52% of sales. Sales are up 6%, driven by strong volume and pricing across every end market we served. Volume strength in metals and electronics led the way with healthy production rates from our customers, while the resilient markets of food, beverage and health care continued growing mid-single digits. While we saw softer metals volumes at the start of the quarter, those trends reversed by late July. Key startups in chemicals and downstream energy also helped lift volumes as we are enjoying returns of the startups of prior backlog investment in Canada and the U.S. All three supply modes of on-site, merchant and packaged grew, with the most noticeable recovery occurring in our U.S. packaged business that has lapped some of the more difficult comps and is now growing mid-single digits for both gases and hardgoods. This growth was partially offset by the hurricane effects, as Harvey temporarily disrupted our customers in Texas and Maria has significantly impacted our market in Puerto Rico. Overall, we lost approximately $0.02 of EPS this quarter from Harvey. And though Harvey is largely behind us, we expect an additional negative $0.02 effect from Maria in Q4 due to the damaged infrastructure in Puerto Rico.

South America continues to be the most challenging region, now representing only 13% of total sales and becoming less and less of a factor in our overall results. The industrial market has been stabilizing, but at very weak levels as the political uncertainty continues to prevent any meaningful investments. And the lower inflation, while good for the economy in the longer run, has reduced our pricing opportunities. So we are facing a low-growth, low-pricing environment, and I don't expect much change until there is more clarity around the 2018 presidential election. Until then, our team is focusing on cost management, cash generation and growing in the more resilient markets.

Our European segment continues to grow in the mid-single digits due to a combination of strength in consumer markets, coupled with steady recovery in the industrial markets. Metals and manufacturing end markets comprise almost half of the growth as we continue to see higher operating rates across all customers. 1/4 of the growth relates to food and beverage as the CO2 acquisition has been fully integrated and is contributing as expected, though we did have a shutdown this quarter that temporarily affected our Q3 results.

Our oil well services business in the North Sea and Scandinavia continues to be a challenge, and Russia has not produced as expected given the macro headwinds there. But having said that, Continental Europe continues to improve at a steady pace. Asia at 16% of sales has been the fastest-growing region. In fact, one year ago, Asia represented only 14% of sales. Volumes are up 13% with a little less than half coming from project startups in Korea and China. The growth is broad based with every end market contributing, although metals, electronics and chemicals continue to lead the way.

From my perspective, there are two key reasons for the strong underlying growth. First, the significant investment in the electronics industry, coupled with the Chinese initiative of One Belt, One Road, has stimulated investment and production rates for the broad economy. Second, and probably more importantly, we're starting to see consolidation in certain overcapacity markets in China, which has shifted volume to the most competitive, low-cost producers that we supply. This reduction in capacity has also decreased some of the excess by-product merchant liquid in the market, reducing some of the structural oversupply and supporting price improvements.

In addition to the base business growth, we are seeing more backlog project opportunities, especially for the electronic end market -- electronic and end market across Korea and China. We added 3 new Asian electronics projects to the backlog this quarter and expect to win more over the next year.

Based on the performance around the world, it is clear that our employees have maintained focus on executing our core strategy. However, we have also made significant progress towards the business combination with Linde.

Slide 5 provides a progress update and overview of key milestones for the merger. As stated in prior calls, our priority right now is to obtain all necessary approvals from both shareholders and applicable regulators. I'm happy to report that we had a successful outcome with Praxair shareholders. 83% of all outstanding shares voted in favor of the merger, well above the required majority of 50%. Of the total votes cast, 99% of shareholders voted in favor of the merger, so that speaks to the overall strong level of support.

Currently, we are in an extension period for the Linde exchange offer process. On Monday of this week, both companies mutually agreed to lower the required threshold from 75% to 60%, which extends the tender window for 2 additional weeks. This is a fairly normal occurrence as there are inherent challenges for index funds to tender under this process, and a lower threshold allows them a clear path to tender without concerns of tracking error. As of Tuesday of this week, the percentage of total tendered shares was approximately 65%. We still have confidence in our ability to exceed the initial threshold of 75% over the next few weeks. But we ask those who have not tendered to do so early to help make the process more efficient. In parallel to the shareholder process, we are diligently working with approximately 2 dozen antitrust regulators around the world.

In summary, we are on track to our plan. As expected, we are in different stages with different regulators, and there are significant information requests that are being complied with around the world. We have confidence in our team and advisers given their experience and knowledge, but the process, as expected, will take time. We should have more clarity as we enter the new year, and we'll provide public updates when appropriate. The potential divestiture process will move in lockstep with our efforts to get antitrust approval. There isn't much to update at this time, other than we fully intend to have a structured process, and it will likely kick off late this year into early next year. There is a wide spectrum of interested buyers, and we plan to formally engage with them in the coming months.

So to recap, we are on track on the shareholder approval process, but we ask that any shareholder who has not tendered to consider tendering as soon as possible. Following a successful tender, we anticipate communication to prospective buyers of assets by the end of this year or early 2018 and more clarity around regulatory approval going into the first quarter of next year.

I'd now like to hand it over to Matt to discuss the numbers and guidance.

Matt White

Thanks, Steve. Slide 7 provides further detail on our third quarter results. Sales of $2.9 billion are 8% higher than prior year and 3% higher than the second quarter. Year-over-year sales increased 6% when excluding positive effects of currency and cost pass-through. Volume growth of 5% was driven by approximately 1/3 from projects and 2/3 from organic growth, while the 1% price improvement was broad based, with the largest impact from Asia. Project contribution was primarily in North America and Asia, serving the chemical, electronic and energy end markets.

We anticipate further project contribution in the fourth quarter as we have additional startups scheduled. Organic volume growth was balanced across all end markets, as shown on Slide 17 in the appendix. Most markets are growing mid-single digit with a solid recovery in the more industry-related sectors of manufacturing and metals.

Sequentially, sales grew 3%, driven by 2% positive currency and 1% volume. Volume grew from a combination of projects and base business, with seasonal improvements in the Americas and higher industrial activity in Asia.

As Steve mentioned, we did have some negative effect to our results from the hurricanes. Third quarter total revenue was reduced by approximately 50 basis points and EPS by $0.02, primarily from the lower customer operating rates in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey. That impact has substantially subsided, and we do not anticipate any material impact from Harvey going forward.

However, at the end of the third quarter, Hurricane Maria had a significant impact to Puerto Rico. And while it wasn't much of an impact to us in the third quarter, we expect the full impact in the fourth quarter. There's only minor impact to our assets, but the power infrastructure was severely damaged, so we expect it could take some time for recovery. Puerto Rico only represents about 0.5% of global sales, but we are losing variable margin in the situation and are required to incur extraordinary expenses to supply the more critical customers. We do have insurance covering our business losses, which will be settled in a future date. But until then, we've included another $0.02 negative EPS impact in our fourth quarter guidance.

Operating profit of $642 million was 8% higher than prior year and 4% higher sequentially. Operating margin at 22% is consistent with prior year, but this variance is negatively affected by about 20 basis points due to higher cost pass-through, mostly from higher natural gas pricing. Excluding the pass-through effect, positive margin contributions from volume and price actions were partially offset by lower margins in South America and negative mix effects from lower helium and lost hurricane volumes.

The operating profit rolls down to an EPS of $1.50, which includes the $0.02 hurt related to the hurricanes, but excludes $0.05 or $16 million of expenses primarily related to merger costs. Year-over-year EPS growth is slightly lower than the operating profit growth due to higher non-controlling interest expense, primarily related to the PST joint venture, which we will lap by the end of this year. After-tax return on capital has increased to 12.3%, driven by the business growth on a fairly stable capital base.

We signed four new projects that were added to the backlog this quarter, resulting in an increase from $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion of projects under construction, supported by an executed contract with secured revenue. Examples of recently announced projects include: providing high-purity gases to Huali Microelectronics for their new production base near Shanghai; gaseous nitrogen to GLOBALFOUNDRIES for their fabrication facility in upstate New York; and nitrogen to Samsung's display-manufacturing complex in South Korea.

As Steve mentioned, we're confident in our ability to sign additional contracts in the coming months, especially in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Asia. Cash generation was once again quite strong. In fact, free cash flow was the highest quarter on record. You can see that operating cash flow of almost $800 million is higher than both prior year and the second quarter. Our base CapEx is up a little over $20 million, and almost all of that relates to small, non backlog growth capital across our regions, primarily small on-site plants and equipment in support of the merchant liquid growth.

Given our strength in cash flow, I'd like to provide some additional information, which you can find on Slide 8. The graph on the left shows operating cash flow by quarter, represented as green bars. The red line denotes free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow less total capital expenditures. You can see that 2017 year-to-date operating cash flow performance is approximately $160 million or 8% better than 2016 year-to-date due to initiatives around managing all aspects of cash flow. Furthermore, our capital spending has decreased over this time, resulting in 24% more free cash flow. The combinations of these efforts has provided us excess cash to deploy, and the pie chart to the right provides a breakdown of the third quarter allocation.

As you know, stock repurchases have been paused during the proposed merger. So the $474 million of free cash flow this quarter was roughly split between dividends and net debt reduction. We anticipate further reductions in net debt over the next several quarters due to the continued strong cash flow generation.

I'd like to wrap up with guidance, which you can find on Slide 9. Fourth quarter guidance is estimated to be between $1.45 and $1.50. As mentioned earlier, this range includes a $0.02 headwind from the effects of lost variable margin and excessive dislocation costs in Puerto Rico, as we anticipate it will take considerable time to fully restore power. The midpoint of this range is a few cents lower than the $1.50 we just achieved in the third quarter. We often experience seasonal declines from Q3 to Q4 due to lower CO2 demand in North America and lower general industrial activity in South America from the summer break and Christmas holiday. We expect the South American trend to be worse than historical as customers often take extended outages during weak demand periods, similar to what happened last year.

Furthermore, we are not expecting any sequential relief from the hurricane impact as the elimination of the Q3 negative Harvey impact is offset by the Q4 impact to Puerto Rico. Foreign currency rates have also softened in recent weeks, which may have a small negative sequential impact. But overall, we feel good about the demand patterns heading into the fourth quarter, but we remain cautious on South America.

The updated fourth quarter guidance results in a new full year guidance range of $5.78 to $5.83. The midpoint of this range is approximately $0.12 or 2% higher than our prior range. A combination of higher volume and price trends in Asia, better North American metals production and improved currency rates from the prior guidance have all led to better results in Q3 and an improved outlook for Q4.

I'll now turn the call over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Vincent Andrews with Morgan Stanley.

Vincent Andrews

Encouraging to hear that the packaged and hardgoods businesses is picking up and that those trends seem to be more complementary in terms of what the go-forward growth outlook is from an implications perspective. But what are you seeing sequentially that's driving that? And where do you think we are in this recovery?

Steve Angel

Well, Vince, I would say that much of what we see in packaged gases is tied to industrial production, and it's also tied to, more specifically, metal fabrication. In fact, about half of our sales of our packaged gas business are tied to that specific market. But if I look at the drivers of that business, of metal fabrication, for example, capital equipment seems to be stronger and getting stronger. You've heard some reports from some major capital equipment producers that has been more positive than what we've heard in the past. Transportation seems to be fairly strong in the United States. So that seems to be what's behind it. I anticipate that, that trend should continue. I'm not hearing anyone say or think that, that might not be the case. Automotive is a piece of that. Obviously, we supply products into that supply chain. And that seems to be holding up fairly well, though the results seem to be mixed and impacted by hurricanes and so forth. But that's how I'd answer that question. It looks like it's got some legs heading into 2018.

Vincent Andrews

And then maybe just a follow-up on South America. Obviously, ongoing issues there, but do you think we're near the bottom, at least in terms of your results vis-à-vis maybe some of the self-help measures you're putting in there? So as we look into '18, we should at least see a flattening out? Or how should we be thinking about that?

Steve Angel

Good question. I think Q4, as Matt described, from the standpoint of you got the normal seasonal effects, it's their summertime, it's the holidays, and you have weak economic activity. So I'm not really expecting much positive to come out of Q4. A lot of what's taking place there seems to be influenced by the political environment. I guess the bit of good news that we heard recently, and it's hard to believe we would ever characterize this as good news, is that Temer is not going to be charged with corruption. So that's a positive. The Selic lending rate was lowered another 75 basis points, so that's positive in terms of stimulating some activity. From our standpoint, we've worked hard on the cost side. We've worked hard on building out the resilient end markets. The team works extremely hard on cash flow because that's, obviously, very important, particularly in a difficult environment, and they're doing a great job with that. We have some other things we're looking at that we think are going to provide positive effects. I would say it's stable. I'm not expecting anything really positive to come out of Q4 for the reasons I just mentioned. I don't think it's going to get any worse in 2018, and I would say -- and of course, we have elections that are a year away, which will be very interesting to see how that all -- all that plays out. But again, I would say we're probably bouncing along the bottom here. We are very well positioned to capitalize on any improvement. It will come at some point. It's hard for me to predict when.

Operator

Our next question comes from Laurence Alexander with Jefferies.

Laurence Alexander

Couple of quick questions. First, given the -- what you're seeing in terms of bidding activity picking up, do you think CapEx should be higher or just flat in 2018? And secondly, with the fairly wide discount that Linde is at currently, once the vote has -- if the tender completes favorably, what's the -- how is the price set for -- if there's going to be an effort to buy out those stub shares? And when would be the first time that you can set -- you can approach that?

Steve Angel

Well, let me just take the first question. Based on the positive activity that we're seeing, we've talked a lot about U.S. Gulf Coast in prior quarters. We're having a lot of success there, and we think we'll have a lot of success going forward. And you can add to that a lot of activity on the electronics side, driven more by data, the use of data, more memory storage, the cloud, Internet of Things, however you want to characterize it. There's a lot of demand driving a lot of chip production. And then also on the display side. We're seeing a lot of activity around OLED, AMOLED production, and we're well positioned to take advantage of that. So -- but having said all that, my anticipation going forward, Laurence, is that the CapEx spend rate is going to be about where it is this year. I'm looking at something around $1.4 billion, perhaps $1.5 billion. That'll depend on when we're able to win projects and start spending against those projects. But I think that's a very healthy pace, and that will continue. What we've been saying is that we expect about 3% per year earnings per share contribution out of our large projects as they start up going forward. So that's how I'd answer your first question. On your second question, clearly, the difference in our market capital has been closing as there's been more and more confidence in shareholder approval, perhaps more confidence in the regulatory approval process and then the divestiture process and just the overall likelihood that the deal will consummate. So that's what we expected to see, that the market capitalization would close based on the ratios that are used between Linde shares and Praxair shares. As far as the stub, I'm going to ask Matt just to comment on that.

Matt White

Yes, Laurence. This is Matt. I think it's just a bit too early to talk about that at this stage. I mean, as Steve mentioned in the prepared remarks, our focus right now is over the next few weeks to achieve our threshold. We feel quite confident about that, and that's the focus. When that ends, any relevant communication on the next phases will be given at that time.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Sison with KeyBanc.

Mike Sison

Question on Asia pricing turn. It was positive again. When you think about where your products are priced there relative to other regions, is there a long potential tail for pricing in the region for the next couple of years?

Steve Angel

That's a very important question. There's no secret that the lowest pricing we've had in the merchant liquid space has been in China for some years. That comment probably applies to a lot of other industries as well. So yes, there is opportunity, clearly, to improve the pricing environment in China. The interesting thing is there has been inflation over recent years. And we, as an industry, have not been able to keep up with that inflation. It is very low pricing, as I said, to begin with, which really changed. And I alluded to that in my comments, is that we've seen -- as we've seen some of our -- metals capacity come offline, 150 million tons, for example, of the steel industry, that removes the by-product liquids that were also produced. So that has been favorable, particularly on the argon side of the equation. I would say that the industry -- the industrial gas industry has not added capacity at the pace it had in prior years. So I think that was helpful in allowing demand to grow into the current supply capacity. And then what we've been working on, really, for several years now, and I think it's really starting to come to fruition is, is shifting more and more of our sales to direct end users. And much of that sale is wrapped around an application. So it's stickier, typically higher-priced. Today, we're probably close to 85% of our sales are direct to the end user versus distributor.

Mike Sison

Great. And then quick follow-up. You've had more time to think about the Linde opportunities and potential. Anything new in terms of longer-term potential for the combination, anything new and exciting?

Steve Angel

It's been exciting from the beginning. So I would say it was kind of hard to top what we've seen as the potential from the beginning. So the interesting thing about where we are in this process is that we have, obviously, worked towards shareholder approval. We worked collaboratively towards regulatory approvals, and we'll work collaboratively as we start looking at divestitures and who they may go to. And we can work on integration planning, and we have been doing that. But beyond that, there's not a lot more we can do at this stage. Obviously, as we get more into the new year, have a chance to really start looking at the synergies at a more detailed level, I expect we'll find more. And if you go back and just take a look at what we said when we introduced this deal, we said there's a $1 billion of cost synergies. We felt comfortable with that. There's a couple hundred million dollars of CapEx, and we said -- and plus growth synergies. And we know the growth synergies are there. But again, at this stage, we haven't spent a lot of time evaluating that yet. But I think we'll find more as we grow -- as we get closer to the expected close in the second half of next year. What we always have to remind ourselves here and remind our friends at Linde is that we're still competitors, and we have to be viewed as such in the marketplace.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jeff Zekauskas with JPMorgan.

Jeff Zekauskas

Can you, at least in very rough terms, frame the index fund voting issue, having to do with the transaction? That is, in rough terms, what do you see as index ownership of Linde and what percentage do you think has voted? Or what's the percentage that you think that you're going to capture through this extension?

Steve Angel

Well, that index fund ownership, we estimate at around 14% to 15%. And when we lower the threshold, that was -- one of our objectives was to remove a condition that would have prevented them from recommending to their -- for the indexes recommending to their shareholders to vote in favor of the transaction. So again, it's about 14% to 15%. DAX came out a couple of weeks ago, I believe, and said that they were going to change their tracking stock to the new Linde plc, and they announced the date, I think, it was October 25. Recently, MSCI and FTSE have come out and have said that essentially, if at the end of this tender period, which is November 7, provided the 60% threshold is met, and as of Tuesday, we were at 65%, so that seems to be a good assumption, that they would be changing their tracking stock to the new class of shares. And at that point, the holders of those index -- those funds would naturally tender their shares.

Jeff Zekauskas

Okay. And can you talk about what's going right and what's going wrong in your South American operations in that year-over-year, your revenues grew, but your operating profits fell from $68 million to $63 million?

Steve Angel

So I think what's going right, you can see, is the growth has been held in there pretty well. Now keep in mind, a lot of that growth is coming from food and beverage and the health care industry. The health care growth is good growth, but it doesn't carry the margins that our core manufacturing business would carry. And if you go back and look a couple of years ago, you'll see that industrial production was much higher a couple of years ago than it is today. I think we're still off probably a good 30%. That's high-margin business for us. That manufacturing business is very high margin for us. It's our packaged gas business. It's our merchant liquid business. And so you can call that a mix effect, but it's very real. And so until that starts to recover, we're going to have some pressure on the margin side. Now I'll also add to that something that Matt reminds me from time to time, and that is that the good news is we have our metals customers, our steel customers, are paying their take or pays. And that's the good news. But the problem is many of them are still producing underneath their take or pays or below their take or pays. So as their volumes improve, which they are improving, more export-driven, we're going to actually incur more cost until they cross that take-or-pay threshold. So that is also an element of why the margins aren't as strong as they had been historically.

Operator

Our next question comes from P.J. Juvekar with Citi.

P.J. Juvekar

A question on health care. You have health care business in Europe. Linde has a much bigger health care business in U.S. through Lincare. So when you combine, you would have a bigger position there in that end market. What are the trends in health care you're seeing? And can you just talk to us about that?

Steve Angel

Well, I think the trends, generally speaking, if you look at -- if you just start with Europe, we would be in -- we have a health care business in Spain, we have a health care business in Italy, primarily. Outside of Europe, Canada, we have a health care business, Mexico, et cetera. And our health care business, if I just segment that one more level, if you look at hospital, it's been quite strong all over the world, always a good business for us. If you look at the home care business, it kind of is dependent. In Europe, the business still looks healthy to us. As far as the trends in the U.S., our hospital business kind of continues to click along at a, I'd say, low single-digit rate, but it's very stable. Our business in Canada, both institutional and home care, does quite well. In Mexico, our home care business is doing fine. As far as their Lincare business, you got to keep in mind, I'm not privy to all that information nor should I be until we get -- until we close between the 2 companies. But because we were in the business and exited sometime around 2010, we are familiar with the business. We have watched the results of some of the auctions, whereby the price of auction done is a good 70% lower than it was, say, back in really the 2010 time frame. So what we have observed Linde do, Lincare do in this environment is to build density. I think that's a smart thing to do. Density is the secret to a lot of our business around the world, so they've been building density. They've been doing some acquisitions. And that's what I've observed from afar. But as far as specifically what's going on, I'm not privy to that information today, but it certainly feels like they're doing all the right things. And I think arguably, and you've heard me say this before, these price reductions that have gone into effect, most people think, or observers in the industry think that we have to be near the end of this process. The small ma-and-pa type of home care suppliers can't stay in business. They can't earn positive cash flow. So I don't think our government really needs to keep pressing on that. And I think we're probably near the end of all that price pressure, which says it could be a good time to be in the U.S. home care business.

P.J. Juvekar

Very interesting. And then a question on India. You've traditionally had a very strong position there, but now your competitor is also building 6 new ASUs through a joint venture there. So I'm just wondering, what is the competitive landscape in India? And you've seen more competition come up there.

Steve Angel

Well, I think one thing -- obviously, as we look at India, the growth prospects look pretty good. Our volumes have been pretty good there. I think there's probably more opportunities to come in the near future. The structure of India is different than China, in that there's not as many competitors in India nor have there been as there are in China because you have all the local producers and so forth. But certainly, there's plenty of competition there. But I think our competitors are seeing what we see, is that India is a land of opportunity going forward. Everybody wants to start to build their positions. What I know for sure is that we have an excellent position today as a stand-alone company in India, and so we feel very good about our ability to capitalize on whatever opportunities come down the road.

P.J. Juvekar

So you don't see sort of the overcapacity you saw in China, that scenario repeat in India?

Steve Angel

Could you repeat that? I didn't quite hear you.

P.J. Juvekar

Yes. So you don't see the overcapacity that we saw in China, that kind of scenario repeat in India?

Steve Angel

I don't see that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Patrick Lambert with Raymond James.

Patrick Lambert

Three questions for me. The first one is could you give a bit more granularity on the 13% growth in Asia around your 3 major countries? There are big differences between the [2]. I would expect electronics in China to be driving pretty well. That's my first question. The second, we got in the backlog the $1.5 billion, could you help us out in terms of you gave the EPS impact, the contribution that was put up. Could you give us the top line or the capital intensity of those projects, especially when you [run] the 2018, '19 type of capital intensity we should use to forecast? And finally, a bit the -- a question about Linde. What happens if you don't get that threshold of 75%? How can you incentivize a bit more the Linde shareholders to tender? Or what can you do to salvage the deal, if you don't get the threshold?

Steve Angel

Well, let me -- I'll just take the last one first. I mean, given where we are as of Tuesday with 65% tendered, and that's without the contributions largely of the index funds, and we said that's 14% to 15%, and provided we get -- today, we're at 65%. The threshold that we had to cross was 60% for this current period. At the end of this period, provided we're still above 60%, which I assume we will be well above that, then there'll be another 2-week period that will be granted. So the long and short of that is we feel pretty confident today about the 75%, though everybody needs to come in and vote to make that a reality. I'll go back to your first question on Asia. And I'm not looking at the breakdown of numbers by country, but I can say that electronics activity in Korea with Samsung is quite strong. Project activity is quite strong. So that would be a big driver of that 13%. But also, in China, we are very well positioned with Tier 1 metals customers, very well positioned with some of the chemical customers that are growing there. Metal fabrication seems to be stronger. Electronics is growing across the board in China, so a lot of growth is coming there. Growth in India has been pretty consistent. A little weaker in Thailand, but that's how I would basically talk about where the growth is coming. I think the 2 strongest countries clearly were China and South Korea for us. Then on the backlog side, the $1.5 billion, I've said 3% EPS contribution going forward. The revenue line might be a little lighter than that, call it 2-ish. And the reason is that just the basic structure of many of our contracts are going to be more facility fee-based, which means less contribution on the revenue, but strong contribution from cash flow that hits the earnings per share.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Roberts with UBS.

John Roberts

In the Praxair proxy, you showed Linde's packaged gas business as 40% of their sales. That was much higher than I was expecting. It's higher than Praxair, and it's higher than their on-site and merchant bulk business. Do they do anything differently overseas in their packaged gas operations than you do in the U.S.? I'm thinking pull through more hardgoods or have more branded products like Airgas used to have? Or are they pretty similar to you in that packaged gas business they have?

Steve Angel

Well, it's not hardgoods related. It would certainly be more pure gas than what we would have in the U.S., where hardgoods has traditionally been more of the gas package. But if you go back and look at Linde historically, they've always been very strong in the cylinder gas business. I would say they've been a technology leader in the cylinder gas business. And if you look at their positions around the world, I mean, I can just take, for example, Eastern Europe, they're very strong in the packaged gas business in places like Eastern Europe. They're really all over. Everywhere they participate, they've typically been strong. So again, here's an area where, after we close, it'll be really interesting to look at their strengths vis-à-vis ours, and I think there's going to be plenty of opportunity there.

John Roberts

And then maybe an on-site question. I believe you depreciate the capital over the initial life of an on-site contract. With the step-up depreciation that's going to come as part of the merger here, will any of that be assignable to contract renewals and allow you to expense that a little quicker?

Matt White

John, this is Matt. I can handle that question. As you can imagine, we're using U.S. GAAP acquisition accounting rules. That's what we're required to use because there is no other solution under U.S. GAAP for this. And under that, we have to allocate all of the step-up across various aspects, including tangible assets, nontangible assets as well as goodwill in the nontangible. So there's going to be a variety of different lives. The shortest would be something like COGS, cost of goods sold, as you can imagine, as that works through inventory. And then clearly, the longest would be goodwill with indefinite and other types of intangibles, like brand equity and things like that, which could be substantially long lives. So a lot of this information, actually, you can find in our S-4 filing. It does give some of the step-up assumptions at that time. Realize that number is very preliminary. The real number will not be known until the actual close. But if you go to the S-4, you can probably get a lot more details on what you're looking at.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin McCarthy with Vertical Research.

Matt DeYoe

This is Matt DeYoe on for Kevin. Just to piggyback a bit on a prior question about margins in South Africa -- or sorry, South America. Sounds like top line's stabilizing a bit, but the mix, I guess, is working against you. So what is the traditional margin differential between the shrinking manufacturing businesses and the growing health care businesses? Like, trying to get a sense for how much downside you might have from here despite what sounds like stabilization.

Steve Angel

Well, I don't think you need to calculate downside from here because I think industrial production is actually improving a bit. It's just improving off a very low bottom. But clearly, the margins are much higher because you're talking about argon. You're talking about some packaged gases where we have very strong market positions, very strong merchant liquid sales, et cetera. But if you go back -- if you went back many years and you looked at where South America operating margins were, we were in the low 20s at one time. So I think you can think about it in terms of -- with a strong industrial production economy, we should be able to get back to the 20 kind of range, but we're not close to that type of economy today.

Matt DeYoe

Okay. And then you'd also mentioned that lower inflation in Brazil is making it a little bit harder to get price. And it seems like price has trended back to flat kind of on a year-over-year basis from what seemed like mid-single-digit growth last year. Is it possible prices go negative? Or do you think again we're pretty much bottoming here?

Steve Angel

I think we're pretty much bottoming here. I mean, I don't expect any kind of real turnaround in terms of our ability to pass price through, at least anytime soon. I think to your point, we're probably bottoming.

Matt White

And Matt, just to add one thing. Remember, that price line also includes mix too. So it will have product mix, and that could also have a negative effect on that line.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jim Sheehan with SunTrust.

Jim Sheehan

Could you give us a sense for merchant operating rates by region and if you've seen any changes since last quarter?

Steve Angel

I think we can do that. I would say if you start with Asia, mid-80s. China looks to be low 90s. So that is somewhat of an improvement from the prior quarter, obviously. If I look at -- U.S. is still very tight on argon supply. That has been where we've been in the past. LOX/LIN, I would say around 80-ish kind of number, so that really hasn't changed that much. Europe, still in the 70s. And Brazil, as you can imagine, would be in the low to mid-70s.

Jim Sheehan

And with respect to your announcement on the BASF project there, do you have any bigger emphasis on syngas these days than in the past? And how do you view that market as being a strategic fit for you?

Steve Angel

Well, certainly, if I look at the backlog today, that -- we have 2 projects today where we are providing syngas, hydrogen and carbon monoxide. So as the -- we've talked about this in the past. But typically, in the U.S. Gulf Coast, a lot of the demand was driven by hydrogen for refining. Now the demand is more driven by the build-out of the -- of chemical industry. That's ammonia, that's isocyanates, ethylene oxide, acetyls and so forth. And they require more carbon monoxide versus hydrogen in most cases. So we have had more of an emphasis on technology and project execution around those types of plants. That is a shift, but it's a shift that we welcome, and we're having a lot of success. And we expect to have a lot of success going forward.

Operator

Our last question comes from Don Carson with Susquehanna Financial.

Don Carson

Two questions actually. First, Matt, last quarter, you were quite cautious on the outlook for metals and autos in the U.S. Is your more positive outlook there the key to your guidance improvement? And then secondly, on Linde. Steve, as you talked to the regulators, are you still pretty confident that you won't go through that €3.7 billion threshold for divestitures?

Steve Angel

Let me take -- I'll take the last one first, and then I'll turn it over to Matt since you posed that question directly to him. So we are in active discussions with some 2 dozen regulators. I would say everything is pretty much on track to where we thought we would be. I haven't heard anything that would give me any pause for concern. They certainly are engaged, and we welcome that engagement. To answer your specific question, I don't think we're going to approach that threshold that was stipulated in the BCA. Just to add a little color to that, that is a threshold that says that either party could opt out of the deal if that sales and EBITDA threshold were crossed. But as I sit here today, I don't think we're going to threaten that threshold.

Matt White

And Don, this is Matt. So yes, to your point, last quarter, when we laid out the guidance, as you may recall, there were kind of 3 areas that we were a bit cautious on as we described, and it was North American metals, it was the high trend of Asian volumes, and then it was the foreign currency rates. And we had said across all 3, we had some assumptions that they got a little worse into the quarter. But had they stayed at the current rates, that would provide upside, as you may recall. And when you look at the guidance range we gave, the midpoint was about $1.43, and we did about $0.07 better. When you look at those numbers, 1/2 to 2/3 of it is related to better performance in North America, net of the hurricanes, as well as Asia. So those levels maintained and in some cases, improved off of where we were running at the Q2 time frame. And FX rates, as you know, did improve off the July forward rates. Now our current outlook has the October, sort of first of the month October forward rates. They have weakened a bit here over the last month. So we'll see what that means at the end of the quarter. But those were the main drivers, to your point, that those turned out better than we anticipated and were a big driver of our upside for the third quarter.

Juan Pelaez

Thank you again for participating in our third quarter earnings call. If you any further questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly.

