Bayer's (BAYZF) CEO Werner Baumann on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bayer A.G. (OTCPK:BAYZF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Oliver Maier - Head of Investor Relations

Werner Baumann - Chief Executive Officer

Johannes Dietsch - Chief Financial Officer

Dieter Weinand - Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division

Erica Mann - Head of the Consumer Health Division

Liam Condon - Head of the Crop Science Division, Animal Health Business Unit

Hanno Wild - SVP Global Drug Discovery

Analysts

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Luisa Hector - Exane BNP Paribas

Peter Verdult - Citigroup

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Michael Leuchten - UBS Investment Bank

Vincent Meunier - Morgan Stanley

Jeremy Redenius - Bernstein Research

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Tony Jones - Redburn

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Bayer's Investor and Analyst Conference Call and the Third Quarter 2017 Results. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants are in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Oliver Maier, Head of Investor Relations of Bayer. Please go ahead, sir.

Oliver Maier

Great. Thank you, Hana. I would like to welcome all our participants to Bayer's third quarter 2017 conference call. With me on the call are Werner Baumann, our CEO; Johannes Dietsch, our CFO; and the different businesses are presented by the responsible management Board members. For Pharma, we have Dieter Weinand, for Consumer Health, we have Erica Mann with us, and for Crop Science/Animal Health, we have Liam Condon.

Werner will start off the call today presenting some of the highlights for the third quarter of 2017 before we than go into the Q&A session. Little heads up from my end, we are planning the call to last for about an hour and hour 15 max, since we have some other requirements post the call that we claim us to be on time. But I think based on previous experience with these calls, we still should work out just fine. From my end, I would like to start up the call by mentioning our cautionary language that is in our Safe Harbor statements, and all the materials that we have distributed today.

And with that, I would like to hand it over to you Werner. The floor is all yours.

Werner Baumann

Yes. Thanks, Oliver, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's our pleasure to welcome you to our today's conference call to review the performance of the third quarter. It goes without saying that this was not an easy quarter and not a lot of moving parts, which we typically get through and explain during the Q&A.

First of all, we had another quarter with topline growth and also an earnings growth even though we had some headwinds in a number of areas. Secondly, we manage to further bring our position in Covestro down by about 16.3%, and we also signed a, so called non-termination agreement, which finally allows us to deconsolidate Covestro as of September 30.

We also confirmed another new structure, our Group outlook for full-year 2017. The outlook for sales and earnings growth on the divisional level is also confirm despite some of the headwinds we experienced.

We of course also make sure that progress on the acquisition of Monsanto as expected the European commission enter into a Phase II of its investigation in the U.S. We responded to the DoJ request of the second request and we continue to be in discussion with CFIUS. We also continue to work very closely and constructively with all regulators and anticipate the closing unchanged by early 2018. As of now we have achieved roughly a third of the regulatory approvals.

Also in light of the Monsanto acquisition, we signed agreement to sell selected of our Crop Science businesses to BASF for €5.9 billion. And the assets that we are going to sell include our glufosinate-ammonium platform, the related LibertyLink trade technology for herbicide tolerance and essentially all our field crop businesses as well as the related R&D capacity.

As it generated the overall net sales of about €1.3 billion in the reference year 2016, of course, the transaction is also subject to regulatory approval, and it's contingent on us successfully closing the acquisition of Monsanto. As far as the Pharma pipeline goes, we made good progress in particularly Xarelto and COMPASS data that we hosted a separate conference call in August. Eylea, COPANLISIB and also a long acting Factor VIII damoctocog.

Now let me come to Slide 4. After the consolidation of Covestro's third quarter revenue increased by 1.2% on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis. EBITDA before special items increased by 4%, currency adjusted EBITDA before special items increased by 9%. Pharma delivered again an increase in sales driven by our key product; Xarelto, Eylea, Xofigo, Stivarga and Adempas which all together grew by 13%.

Earnings in Pharma increased mainly due topline leverage and continued disciplined expense management. On the other hand, Consumer Health had a weak quarter. In quarter two, we already indicated that will have a weak half year to for Consumer Health and Q3 is reflection of it. Sales were down by about 3% and underlying EBITDA down by 16%.

The interested influence that performs at Consumer Health in Q2 continue to have an impact also this quarter and we continue to have an impact at least for the remainder of the year as already indicated in our guidance for full-year 2017. Crop Science showed an increase in sales after quarter two. Underlying EBITDA declines due to lower selling prices and negative currency effect. Importantly, the situation in Brazil has been stabilized and sales in Brazil only declined slightly. Animal Health increased sales in an overall weak market environment while it's underlying EBITDA declined.

Now let me come to core EPS, which also need some explaining. Core EPS is down just about by 4% as a consequence of the increased number of shares used for our EPS speculation following the issuance of the mandatory convertible notes last year November. While those are not shares that are entitled for dividends that are already included in the core EPS speculation. So adjusting for this effect, core EPS would have improved by 1.4%.

Now let me switch to the key themes for quarter three. First of all, growth profile in Pharma. Pharma grew about 2% in the quarter, and sales was actually negatively impacted by lower sales of Kogenate. As indicated multiple times before, this was due particular to our distribution partner CSL that placed substantially lower order volume compared to what was contractually agreed upon for the active ingredient. After adjusting for this effect, Pharma would have actually been growing by 4.4% in the third quarter.

Our Kogenate and Kovaltry brand combined were up 1.4% in the quarter. We now expect 2017 reported sales of Kogenate to be down in the mid-teens percentage. The contractual obligations that CSL would normally have to honor were not mix. The sales impact will actually continue to be effective also for the fourth quarter as the contract is now coming to an end. On earnings we ever could actually book the minimum order quantities and the profits related to that in quarter three for the remainder of the year.

So now let me comment on the performance of our outlook. So asset sales were affected by U.S. royalty saving and discount in some ex-U.S. markets partially compensated by share gains. The in-market performance in the U.S. is intact as demonstrated by the 20% increase in sales reported by J&J. Xarelto remained the established global market leader and continues to be the local NOAC leader in more than 50 countries. We also gained significantly in market share what J&J did in the U.S.

We confirm, hence also our guidance for a mid-teens percentage growth for Xarelto in 2017, so we are totally confident in terms of an intact growth trajectory. We also confirm our 2017 outlook for the Pharma business overall. We continue to expect the mid single-digit increase in sales, nominal sales, however are now expected to be around €17 billion, compared to more than €17 billion and that is due to foreign exchange effects.

We also continue to expect combined sales from our key growth products, Xarelto, Eylea, Xofigo, Stivarga and Adempas to exceed €6 billion this year. Thus the overall growth profile of Pharma is solidly intact. Let me also comment on the most important pipeline news at Pharma.

As I mentioned already in my introductory remarks, we're presenting exciting data from the COMPASS trials, which investigates Xarelto in patients suffering from coronary artery disease or peripheral artery disease. Xarelto demonstrates the pure efficacy in this setting.

While, as expected, major bleeding was increased, we found no significant increase in intracranial or fatal bleeding. We are now targeting to file for approval in these indications before year-end and once approved, the COMPASS treatment regimen could have the potential to change the standard of care for coronary and peripheral artery disease going forward.

In addition, we received a positive CHMP opinion for the use of 10 milligram dose of Xarelto for the extended prevention of venous thromboembolism based on the EINSTEIN CHOICE data. The NAVIGATE ESUS trial was halted as the study, at interim, indicated no efficacy improvement of Xarelto over low-dose Aspirin in patients with embolic stroke of undetermined source. We also presented the one-year treat and extend data from the ALTAIR study with Eylea in Japanese patients with wet AMD.

The data has shown the potential for extending treatment intervals with Eylea to 12 weeks and beyond lab proportion of the patients. Based on the data from the Phase II CHRONOS-1 study with copanlisib, we received FDA accelerated approval for the treatment of added patients with relapsed follicular lymphoma who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. The brand has been launched under the name of Aliqopa. And last but not least, we filed for approval for long-acting recombinant Factor VIII or damoctocog for the treatment of Hemophilia A in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Now a few words about the deconsolidation of Covestro. At the end of the third quarter, we reduced our stake in Covestro to now 24.6% that we hold directly. Additionally, Bayer Pension Trust continues to hold 8.9% of the shares. With the signing of a control termination agreement at the end of September, we've lost effective control over Covestro and, hence, we deconsolidated at the end of the third quarter.

Previous periods are presented as discontinued operation in the income statements and also in the cash flow statements. The balance sheets will not be restated. Now the 24.6% that we still retain in Covestro is classified as associate due to the remaining significant influence we have to their stake, and will be accounted for using the so-called equity method as of the fourth quarter.

The proportion of market value of Covestro at the end of September in the amount of €3.6 billion is considered to be an assumed, technically assumed, purchase price. A purchase price allocation was conducted for that remaining equity stake in order to reconcile the book value of Bayer's share of Covestro's net assets with a carrying amount of the equity investment measured at fair value. These led to a gain of €2.8 billion.

Going forward, future profit or loss from the at equity investment in Covestro will be shown as part of continuing operations in our financial results and will include Bayer's share of Covestro's net income and the net amortization of step-ups from the Covestro purchase price allocation. That latter will be shown as a special item. In the Appendix of today's slide deck, you will find some additional explanatory notes regarding the purchase price accounting. Let me also reiterate from our earlier statements that we intend to achieve full separation from Covestro in the medium-term.

Now let me come to the essentially unchanged outlook for 2017. Following the consolidation of Covestro, Bayer's continued operations reflect the previously reported Life Science businesses. For these operations, we are still planning sales of €35 billion to €36 billion. This continues to correspond to a low single-digit percentage increase on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis. We also continue to expect EBITDA before special items to come in slightly above the level of prior year.

As far as core earnings per share are concerned from continuing operations, we now expect a low single-digit percentage decrease on the basis of the values that were adjusted for Covestro effects for the current year and the previous year. This is again due primarily to the difference in the number of shares, which grew significantly in 2017 as a result of the mandatory convertible notes that were issued in November of last year. Without this effect, the adjusted earnings per share would actually improve by a low single-digit percentage. The outlook for sales and earnings growth on the segment level is also confirmed.

So this concludes my prepared remarks. And with that, I hand it back to you, Oliver.

Oliver Maier

Great. Thank you very much, Werner, for the wrap up. And I think now we can open up the call for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Mr. Jain. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Sachin Jain

Hi, it's Sachin Jain from Bank of America. Thanks for taking my questions. A few please, firstly, Werner, I wonder if you can comment on the timing and size of rights issue as you see it now, given the slightly longer European time lines and €11.6 billion raised through the Covestro proceeds and crop asset divestments. I understand your comments on the wires about the lost cash flow, but even accounting for that seems that it can be smaller versus the €15 billion that you've previously talked about.

Secondly, a clarification comment, again from the wires that you're looking at further asset divestments. Is that over and above the remaining Covestro stake with the next lockup in December? And then two business questions, on the Xarelto ex-U.S., it grew 4%-ish in the quarter. Is that a new run rate for the ex-U.S. line given the pricing pressure comments that you made?

And then final question on consumer, could you update on the remediation plan and confidence in a rebound into next year, acknowledging continued pressure expected in the fourth quarter? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thanks, Sachin. So that's a comprehensive set of first questions. Let us start with the clarification of asset divestments, and then Hanno will answer on timing and size of the rights issue before Dieter will take Xarelto, and then Erica will comment on Consumer Health.

So, on the asset divestitures, what we mean with it is that by no means the deal that has been signed with BASF constitutes the totality of potential antitrust divestitures. We are still in dialogue with, let's say, the main regulatory agencies. That is a process that first has to come to its end and then the agencies will render their "verdict" on what the necessary remedies are. We actually catered, to our best understanding to what it might be with the assets that are already subject to the BASF contract. But this is actually probably a first step and there's somewhat more to come. So with that, I then hand it over to Hanno.

Hanno Wild

Okay, thank you, Sachin. Now let me try to answer your questioning on time and size of the rights issue. First, we continue to work on our financing concept for the Monsanto acquisition, trying to optimize the scheme. And we continue to strive for balance between equity and debt, with the target debt size and achieve investment-grade rating from the rating agencies.

And on the other hand, I follow also your words that we have quite some positives, meanwhile in calculating our financial scheme. For example, we achieved significantly higher proceeds from Covestro sales this year. To give you a magnitude here, we have transaction volumes of roughly €6 billion in Covestro shares including the exchangeable bond and the excess gain was calculated with €2.6 billion over the level we had in our plan last year when the share price of Covestro was at €37.

We have potential proceeds from the divestitures to BASF. However, with those divestitures, I would like to make sure that we have also tax build to serve in the magnitude of €1 billion to €1.2 billion and we are losing of course cash flows from the divestments, which needs to be taking into account when you look at the rating model.

We have some benefits from cash flows generating from the underlying business, both in Bayer as well as in Monsanto to due to the later-than-anticipated closing. But on the other hand, we are currently not foreseeing any hybrid bonds anymore in our financing scheme, which has an influence on the size of the equity piece. And finally, we also are experiencing some headwinds from the currency in our underlying business.

Overall, we may say that we were taking into account especially good proceeds from the Covestro divestments in calculating the new size of the equity piece. And we will give you an update later at the time of closing or before the next rights issue or the next capital markets issue. Timing of it will be - well, due to the delay in the regulatory process, we do not foresee a rights issue or a capital markets transaction within this year, and it will be done then next year. I hope that answers the question.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Hanno. Dieter?

Dieter Weinand

Sachin, let me address Xarelto. As [indiscernible] was saying, the fundamentals and market dynamics are intact. Globally, on a currency-adjusted basis, Xarelto grew 7% in the quarter versus the same quarter prior year. And so that was driven really globally by a couple of factors. We continued to expand our market leadership and our global market share.

If we look at the U.S., obviously, we're very pleased with the in-market performance when you see a 20% growth that J&J have spoken to and the expansion of the additional 2.5 percentage in market share. Ex U.S., we have also double-digit volume growth that was offset a little bit by some pricing pressure, particularly in Germany, where we had edoxaban launch at a discount and was preferentially treated. We responded and we're gaining that preferential status with the payers in the various states in Germany. That was also the case in Austria.

In addition to that, we gained a - we took a price reduction in China in order to be listed on the National Reimbursement Drug List to significantly expand volume over the next few years future. So our overall, the volume - double-digit volume growth you're seeing ex U.S., the expansion of - in market share in August again over prior month, we feel very, very confident that we will deliver on the guidance that we have given in the mid-teens growth for the year.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Dieter. Erica?

Erica Mann

Thank you. Sachin, I'll just start with an overall setting the scene of what's going on. So it's fair to say that the issues that influenced our performance in quarter two continued to have an impact in this quarter, and will continue to have an impact at least for the balance of the year as indicated in our guidance for the full-year. Now it's important to note that despite these challenges, our global market share remains relatively stable. We continue to focus on our U.S. business. This is still a highly dynamic market as a result of some significant structural market shift.

However, we are cautiously optimistic that we are starting to see some early signs with brands like Dr. Scholl's and with some of our key retailers like CVS. Now as expected, our bottom line continues to be affected and we'll remain focused on executing on our already initiated measures, such as increasing our utilization of our plants and optimizing our overall manufacturing network. But diving to the U.S. now more specifically, the main brand negatively affected in the U.S. in quarter three were Coppertone and Aleve and One A Day. It's important to note that while One A Day was down for the quarter, the year-to-date sales are above prior year, driven by good consumption growth.

Coppertone was mainly impacted by a weak season leading to a category decline, coupled with continued competitive pricing pressures and also as we were depleting inventory towards the end of the season. Now it's important to note that in 2018, it will be the first year where we will fully restage the brand and it should be considered as a year of consolidation and stabilization for the Coppertone brand. Aleve continues to be negatively impacted by the relaunch of a competitive arthritis product.

So the number one priority for us remains to turn the U.S. business back to growth. And the FX that are under way to assure that is by providing increased advertising and promotional support for Claritin in preparation for the fall season, effectively managing the indices and inventory for Coppertone, restaging Aleve with a new and far more aggressive campaign to defend our share, rolling out new marketing programs and enhanced trade support for One A Day.

And then continuing to focus on Dr. Scholl's restage and the distribution gains. And I'm happy to say that we've made an early small breakthrough at [indiscernible] with distribution in December on a military campaign. And in addition, we continue to then focus on those brands that are still doing well, brands like MiraLAX, Alka-Seltzer, Afrin and proceeding to the few others.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Erica. There was one follow-up answer that we missed on the next divestitures on Covestro shares.

Johannes Dietsch

Yes, Sachin, as for the remaining Covestro shares still sitting in our book, we have actually 24.6%. However, we need to have six percentage points of it to serve the exchangeable bond and the remaining portion of 18.5%, clearly valued at roughly €2.9 billion, will be divested over time because we will stick to what we said before that, ultimately, we want to go to 0%. And timing for that is not yet defined. First of all, we had this private sale where we're honoring the lockout period up to December, and we have not decided on our remaining stake yet.

Sachin Jain

Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Ms. Hector. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Luisa Hector

Thank you for taking my question. It's Luisa Hector from Exane. Maybe moving to Kogenate, thank you for the clarification on the guidance for this year, but I wonder what you can tell us about your ability to retain some of the patients who were on Helixate, whether you can start switching them to Kogenate or whether we should be expecting a rebasing of sales and then, hopefully, some growth thereafter with Kovaltry and your long acting?

And still on Xarelto, long acting? And still on Xarelto, just trying to understand, on the U.S. side, this phasing issue with J&J. So if we look at the nine-month growth that was just 4% in 2017 and I think that compares to 20% last year. So it's still seems like a bit of a step down despite this 20% underlying in Q3 that J&J talked about. I'm still trying to reconcile that.

And then perhaps on Consumer, there were a couple of disposal gains already this year. So if I take those out, I'm seeing a margin of around 13%, 14% for 2017. So I'm just wondering from that basis and assuming or - in the absence of any gains next year, how should we think about 2018 evolving, especially as you have some long-standing guidance that looks perhaps a little bit ambitious now? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Luisa. So the first two questions will be answered by Dieter, and I'll briefly touch on Consumer Health disposal gains and disposal gains and guidance for 2018.

Dieter Weinand

Okay. So that - you correctly noted that the Kogenate family as reported, which includes Helixate sales, was down in the third quarter versus the quarter in the prior year. If you exclude Helixate, actually our Kogenate and Kovaltry family sales, our own product sales were up 1.4%. So we're actually pleased with our own product performance.

Now when it comes to Helixate, there is inventory out there. At the distributor and the pharmacy level, it has to be worked out of the system first before there is significant switching from Helixate to other products. When there is switching from Helixate, for example, in the U.S., where we see that occurring, we get more than 60% of those patients switched off Helixate on to either Kogenate and Kovaltry.

We anticipate as that switching increases, as Helixate inventory declines is worked out of the - works its way out of the system that we will continue to get that share or higher share, hopefully, of conversions from Helixate to Kogenate and Kovaltry.

Now the next question was on Xarelto phasing. You referred to year-to-date growth rates. As you know, and as J&J had announced, they had a different accounting for the donut hole, where they took the negative impact of the donut hole that normally was accounted for in the fourth quarter in previous years, they took this throughout the year this year. That impacted year-to-date numbers.

In the third quarter, the discrepancy with what you see, our revenue being recorded for the U.S. is flat versus what the revenue increase is in J&J. That it has to do with the way the margins are calculated in the phasing and the timing thereof of revenue recognition for the royalties. It's actually a technical matter that should correct itself in the fourth quarter.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Dieter. So Lisa, on Consumer Health and nonrecurring effects and what's the read not only for 2017, but particularly for 2018. Let me start out by saying that pruning of the tail is a good practice in each and every consumer business, yes? So whenever we see some of our brands that we don't support commercially, let's say promotionally anymore, that would be better served in the hands of mostly smaller companies, we do divest of them. We did that in the past and continue to do that. It was important for us in terms of our disclosures that you understand when this happens, and that's what we are doing.

Now in 2017, in particular, that level is somewhat elevated. There is no doubt about it. Some in the area of probably €30 million, €40 million compared to normal standard years. So going into 2018, we will, of course, continue to prune our portfolio as we've done in 2017 and prior years. You have to bear with us in terms of giving guidance. That's what we're going to do on the release of 2017 earnings. But I will say that, of course, we are also acutely aware of the challenges we have, and that's part of the second half 2017 guidance.

And Erica and the team are working feverishly, in particular, in turning around the U.S. Because out of the U.S., the business continues to grow actually very nicely in a number of jurisdictions. It is a mainly U.S. issue we have to fix. And that, of course, then has knock-on effects on supply chain and what have you if volumes don't come, if new product developments are not successful and the like. So you should not take 2007 as a new complete rebasing of our Consumer Health business and its earnings power.

Luisa Hector

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Verdult. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Peter Verdult

Thanks. Pete Verdult, Citi. Just three questions. Dieter, sorry to come back to Xarelto, but it seems to be the question that will be asked all morning. Just in terms of the dynamics that you've explained that have impacted the rest of the world sales of Xarelto. It doesn't seem these are things that are going to snap back in Q4. So I'm just wondering if you can just drill down a little bit more as to what your expectations are for that ex U.S. Xarelto business in Q4.

Secondly, for Werner or Liam, on Animal Health, assets have come into play that would probably be of interest to Bayer, where you're not involved with trying to close Monsanto. And I realize that bandwidth is probably fully taken up with Monsanto, but could you just remind us where your thoughts are on your Animal Health business, how it's going to fit with your new portfolio, assuming Monsanto goes through and what are the potential options on the table?

And then lastly and specifically, Liam, can you just remind us where we are with respect to Bayer's next-generation herbicides the key projects on the time lines you're working to? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks Peter. So the first question is going to be taken by Dieter. I'll take Animal Health and then Liam is going to answer the next-generation herbicides.

Dieter Weinand

Thank you, Peter. So as I was saying, we actually have good growth momentum in the market with margin growth in double digits. And we anticipate that growth to continue to come in, right as where we said, the mid-teens growth for Xarelto for the year. In all or most major markets, we've been able to maintain or expand our market share, thereby, market leadership. And even in markets where we have very high market share, like in Brazil, where we're at over 55%, we grew again 2 percentage points in market share.

So overall, the underlying dynamics are in place, and we expect to continue to grow right in line with what we have guided. And going forward, I think that we are going to file for COMPASS by year-end, hopefully. That should provide good momentum going forward for the brand overall.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thanks, Dieter. So on Animal Health, Animal Health is a business that continues to grow at least in line with markets. So as we see, we don't have an issue in kind of keeping our relative weight. We of course, see that some of the assets that are in obviously up for strategic review, as Lilly just announced a couple of days ago. But you are totally right with your assumptions that we are currently busy. And there is not an awful lot of things that our organization would volunteer for to venture into at this point in time.

Quite frankly, I also think it is prudent for us as a board to stay focused on the task at hand, whether they are operational in nature, we talked about Consumer Health; or whether it's actually bringing the transaction, the Monsanto acquisition home and of course, also finishing up on Covestro. This is what we need to focus on. I really believe that these are also the biggest value levers for our shareholder base. And we will not let ourselves be distracted by anything else for the next time to come. So now we come to Liam?

Liam Condon

Yes, thanks, Pete. So on the next-generation herbicides, are differentiating between the selective and non-selective. We have a variety of products in the selective space coming over the next years tend to be relative small very specific product and I guess rather more referring to the non-selective potential successes of glufosinate or glyphosate. Here, we're working on various approaches, but these won't reach market until round about the mid-2020.

Operator

The next question comes from Vosser, please state your name company name. Following by your question.

Richard Vosser

Hi, it's Richard Vosser from JPMorgan. Thanks for taking my question. First, question just going back to your commit further divestments around the Monsanto transaction. I think with the divestment to BASF, you're getting quite close to I think the €1.6 billion originally in the deal agreement. So could you talk about whether you think you'll have to go through that level? And also whether there's any impact on the synergies announced with the original transaction.

Then second question a bit of clarification around the capital market. Did I hear correctly that, potentially, it won't just be a rights issue but could also be other means if raising money in the capital markets, accelerated book builds, whatever in terms of the equity portion of the required financing.

And then going to crop, could you just go into a little bit more detail around the demand dynamic you'll see in Brazil and how you see the picture for Brazil so the rest of the year and potentially actually for the rest of markets in Latin America and beyond. And then finally, thinking about 2018, it seems as though - again for Crop, it seems though the recovery in the crop market probably won't occur in 2018. So could you give some color on expectations for your part of the Crop business into 2018? Thanks very much.

Werner Baumann

Okay, Richard. Thanks for your questions. So I'll take number one, followed by Hanno, who's going to talk to current markets and then to Crop questions will be answered by Liam. So the package that kind of is subject to the contract with BASF has a volume of about $1.4 billion, so there will be $200 million left relative to the threshold of $1.6 billion you're referring to.

Now I think everybody has to understand what that $1.6 billion is really about. The $1.6 billion is a negotiated number without let's say, having been backed up by detailed assessments of antitrust asset that aren't exactly that number. It was part of the give and take when we discussed with our counterparts relative to value on one side and transaction certainty on the other side and that then thing fell into place between $128, $1.6 and the $2 billion reverse break fee.

Now the $1.4 is a first step as I mentioned, and we are waiting for final regulatory decisions on how much is going to be effective beyond and what it is we don't know, nor can we preempt it. Should we exceed this threshold of $1.6 billion, there's an option for us that we could step back from this transaction, yes? That's what's behind the $1.6 billion. Up and until $1.6 billion, we are bound to the contract and whatever comes has to be divested. Should it go beyond, we would have to step back.

Now what is also important to understand in that context, and my colleague Hugh Grant mentioned that very often to me is that the first tomato that exceeds the $1.6 billion is going to cost us $2 billion, yes because we can step back, we would have to then pay the reverse break fee that would then be triggered. So we would always look at, let's say, an overall business case of how much more we lose with incremental divestitures in standalone and potentially synergy value relative to the $2 billion that would be out of the door the very moment we decide not to further pursue this transaction.

So that's the mechanism behind it. Now the impact on synergies is something that we will give you a number on once we know what the overall package is that has to be divested off because, otherwise, all of us would be looking at moving targets as we would calculate and recalculate under the [indiscernible]. But what is important to understand is that all the data that we have been discussing so far were always based on so-called pro forma financials.

That means we take the entire Monsanto portfolio, and we take our portfolio, and that's what our synergy assessment has been based on. To the extent that we sell assets, we will then have to look at which areas are affected and how big is the synergy share in these areas in order to come up with an overall net effect on synergies. So with that, I'll turn it to Hanno.

Hanno Wild

Well, yes, the question regarding rights issues versus ABB, we have the triple authorization of up to 10% for the ABB or as we like. We used half of it already with the mandatory convertible bond, and we could use the remaining authorization to raise equity up to roughly $5 billion. Now with a sizable equity issue, the rights issue should be the preferred choice, and it is also share of [indiscernible] instrument because it grants subscription rights to the existing shareholders. Therefore, our view is measure should come with a rights issue.

Werner Baumann

Thanks Hanno. Liam?

Liam Condon

So thanks, Richard. I'll refer to the question around demand dynamics for Brazil and outlook for 2018. I think it's really important to note that, as we had highlighted in Q2, there is a disconnect in the crop protection market in Brazil between sell-in and sellout, what is actually consumed in the market. And what we have seen is that there has been, for some time now, too much stocks in the channel, particularly related to Fungicides and Insecticides. Whereas, on the consumption side, there's actually relatively robust demand; and this is in the region of single-digit growth that we are seeing on the consumption side.

You're not seeing it in the sell-in numbers simply because the stock levels are so high. And this was the reason that we took quite significant measures in the second quarter, financial measures, to address the overall issue. And with that, we've been - basically, we combine these financial measures with a lower sell-in for the year and, ultimately, this should lead to a normalization of the situation for our stocks.

And I think what you will see going forward then in Brazil for 2018 is basically a balance between sell-in and sellout and with a robust growth in Brazil. Because we know consumption growth today is robust and it's forecast going forward to remain relatively robust. But again, we just have this disconnect on the fungus - particularly on the Fungicides and Insecticide due to various issues in the past. Overall outlook for 2018, we will continue to forecast the slow return to growth. This will be based on basically all regions. We are expecting growth in Latin America and further growth again in North America and APAC and probably a flattish Europe.

Werner Baumann

Thanks, Liam.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Leuchten. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you. It's Michael Leuchten from UBS. First question on foreign exchange, looking at my own estimates at least, it looks like I was way off on the ex-U.S. foreign exchange impact, particularly in Pharmaceuticals. I was wondering if you could help us understand how FX impacted the quarter and how it's going to impact Q4, certainly relative to your commentary around Pharma, the guidance for the full year.

And the second question on - going back to Consumer Health, it sounded, in Q2, like you had seen some green shoots for recovering in Consumer Health, and now it doesn't look again in Q3 that that's really happened. So when you think about the KPIs of the business and how that develops going forward, what are you looking for in terms of phasing now to really understand whether this business really can turn around into 2018 or whether we are going to look at a couple of quarters where we still see the disconnect in terms of some of the portfolio working and the rest of the portfolio dragging?

Werner Baumann

So answer the question on foreign exchange before Erica comes to sequential performance this year and then also looking into next year.

Hanno Wild

Okay, foreign exchange had an impact on the top line for Bayer Group of roughly €350 million in Q3 and nearly €100 million in EBITDA. Major contributors are interestingly, especially on the bottom line, not U.S. dollar, but currency like the Brazilian real, the Turkish lira, the Chinese renminbi or the British pound, also to some extent, the Japanese yen.

So we have pretty large currency baskets and it's not only U.S. dollars to look at and out of the €100 million impact we saw of course, the major portion going into Pharma, with of €60 million, and then another €20 million to Crop, €10 million with Consumer and €5 million to Animal Health, and that is relating to the currency baskets. And with the continued strength of the euro against major currencies going forward in the fourth quarter, I expect of course a similar negative effect during the fourth quarter as well.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Hanno. Erica?

Erica Mann

So Michael, the key question for us or the key KPI for us should be to continue to drive share growth as a key focus. Now if you look ex-U.S., you'll see that we've gained very satisfactory shares in the majority of the ex-U.S. markets. The U.S. is the market that is facing tremendous structural changes.

And we continue to see a very rapidly changing retail landscape. We've noted the number of store closures in this year being much greater than even happened in 2009 and 2008 in the financial crisis. We have noted inventory contractions, on average, from six weeks down to three weeks at key retailers.

We also noted in the U.S. market significant channel shifts, such as an acceleration towards e-commerce and, in particular, I can call it the Amazon effect. Value retailers are playing a greater role as they're trying to serve an underserved, lower-income consumer base. And then we also learn consumer behaviors are shifting and they're really moving towards e-commerce channels as well as searching for value.

Now to address those changes, the following things are going to be critical for us not only now but into 2019. So a key focus on our channel strategies, in particular in e-commerce and we have accelerated the hiring of experienced capabilities of people from large e-commerce players to help us with it.

We have been working hard on striking partnerships with e-commerce players such as the one that we just announced recently with AliHealth in China. We're working hard to drive trade partnership programs and also accelerating the co-creation of brand innovation by establishing much closer collaboration with key retailers. Now most importantly for us the focus is not to build inventory but to ensure that we increase consumption and, therefore, sellout remains another very important KPI.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thank you, Erica.

Operator

The next question comes from line of Mr. Meunier. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Vincent Meunier

Hello, thank you for taking my questions. Basically I have two follow up questions. The first one is on your comments on Animal Health and the comment that's you don't want to be distracted. Is it also a valid comment for Consumer Health, I mean there is a name asking the question is one of your competitor is talking about potentially joint venture with Pfizer, so is it a possible option for you or is it simply a no go?

And second question is the purchase from CSL for Kogenate. I mean, is it mandatory for CSL to purchase a predefine product quantity and how and when do you plan to get the cash payment which corresponds to the receivables booked in Q3 and what amount of receivables should we expect in Q4? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks Vincent. So you can take the statement on Animal Health as also being valid for Consumer Health. And Dieter kind of pointed to this I think very well. Even if we wanted to do something on top, we just don't have the bandwidth. And it will actually dilute our efforts. And once you start to dilute yourself and focus is not there, you don't do things as well as you should normally do them.

We, of course, also see that there's quite a number of announcements out there in the Consumer Health space, some structural changes that companies are making, such as Reckitt, some kind of dancing around potential changes in ownership structures; for existing assets, as we have seen with GSK and Novartis; or the most recent speculation on when the Pfizer consumer business is going to be put up for option.

We will stay out of all of those because of the said reasons. The good thing about the Consumer Health market, though, or the OTC market in particular, is that this is a market that is far from being finally consolidated and we look at things once we have the bandwidth again. But not now. So CSL?

Dieter Weinand

Yes, so we have a contract in place with CSL that specifics minimum contractual purchases that would not be met with the orders being placed by CSL currently and that is what is accounted for in our earnings thus far. The still a matter of debate, the agreement with CSL at this point that requires further discussion and therefore the timing of the cash received we still open.

Vincent Meunier

It's more a question of when rather than if.

Werner Baumann

Yes, the contract seems - to us it's a matter of when, not if.

Vincent Meunier

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Redenius. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Jeremy Redenius

Hi, it's Jeremy Redenius from Bernstein. Few questions please. First of all, I read that's you had price reductions in Crop Science in Brazil. I want if you get talk a little bit about the nature of those price reductions. Second, just looking for further kind of observations from the Crop Science business about 2018, I think one thing I am notice here it sounds like seeds have done particularly well.

Did that also include, let's say, seed treatment sales, which I might be a positive indicator for 2019 because formers are looking to invest to protect their seed more saw then you might have expected them. To otherwise, or is that just simply buying seeds are earlier. And the thirdly, coming back to the financing structure for the deal. I think I heard a comment that the mandatory convertibles - you're no longer planning to do hybrid bonds. Could you confirm that I heard that correctly? And if not, why are you not planning that any longer? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Jeremy. So the questions go to Liam and then Hanno will further elaborate on the financing structure.

Liam Condon

Yes. Thanks Jeremy. The price decline in Q3 was mainly driven by our Crop Protection business in Brazil, as you can imagine. And in Brazil, this price decline is, to a large extent, directly connected to the channel de-loading program that we have. And the way that works is we have it basically with the provisions that we have built, and we could either take back stock or, if the distributor wanted to keep product and we could negotiate new payment terms.

And if we negotiate new payment terms then, of course, you have to take the current price list and not a price list from that past. And given that there's been quite a significant unfavorable movement on the Brazilian reais versus U.S. dollar and foreign exchange rate and our price lists are always fixed to the U.S. dollar, and this automatically leads to basically to the fact that the stock the distributor received in the past would be overpriced from today's perspective. And then we simply have to build in you get a technical price decline then through this stock novation.

This is however for us, overall, we see it as a much more beneficial effect because in essence, we take back less product and we have less logistical costs involved, less write-downs. And it shows confidence that the distributors are confident that they can actually get this product onto the field. So overall, it looks like very ugly pricing, but it actually, there's a positive connotation to this overall. On the 2018 expectations as well going forward, as you said, we've had a very strong seeds business this year, double-digit growth year-to-date.

And we note from other competitors that their seeds business has been doing also pretty strongly. And this is our expectation that, that sets a solid base for further growth in next year. And the issue that we're seeing with the sluggish or low or declining growth in Crop Protection is largely related to this channel inventory issue in Brazil, which we hope will be cleaned up in the current season so that we would be back to what you would classify as normal growth from next year.

Jeremy Redenius

If I could just clarify one more thing about what you're in Brazil. Are you seeing evidence of trading down or like actual list price cuts in response to competition?

Liam Condon

Whenever there's channel inventories, there's always issues with pricing and, of course, there's also generic competition. But the pricing effect that we saw in Q3 was very heavily dominated by this provisioning effect that I spoke about.

Jeremy Redenius

Okay. Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Now Hanno.

Hanno Wild

Yes, Jeremy, your question regarding hybrid bonds, yes, I can confirm you have heard it correctly. In the current financing scheme, we do not consider hybrid bonds anymore for two reasons: they are fairly expensive; and we would end up in non-investment grade with those individual bond weightings and that's the reason why for this - at this point in time, we do not consider hybrid bonds.

Jeremy Redenius

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Faitz. Please state you name, company name followed by your question.

Christian Faitz

Yes. Good afternoon. Christian Faitz from Kepler Cheuvreux. A couple of questions please on ag. With regards to Monsanto, can you please update us on where you are with CFIUS negotiations? Second of all, you have a remaining Bayer Crop Science seeds business of roughly €500 million post BSF. Can you please elucidate the setup of the business? Is my guesstimate correct that vegetable seeds make up the bulk of your remaining portfolio and the rest is pretty much wheat? If so, how would your vegetable seeds business clash in terms of market share with Monsanto's, the way they're set up? And then final question, what nature was the tender business in Insecticides in Europe that you talked about in your release? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks for the question. So let me answer the first question and I will try to keep both you and me out of trouble here. The status of the CFIUS discussion is actually totally confidential, and it is a criminal offense if I share any detail. So I guess, we've said that we are in constructive discussions and, for both of our sake, we should leave it there. Secondly, we go to seeds and then also to the Ghana business. Liam?

Liam Condon

Yes. Thanks Christian. So you're right, the remaining seeds business of Bayer is - it's almost exclusively vegetable seeds. There is a small bit of rice seeds in there as well. Wheat, we basically have no seeds today. So it's basically all vegetable seeds. Here, as you know, the vegetable seeds market is highly, highly fragmented with thousands of varieties, all very local in nature. And this is one where we have, of course, also mapped out then any potential overlap with Monsanto; and this is one area of discussion, of remaining discussion with the regulators.

We believe there's limited overlap, but we don't want to preempt any discussion with the regulator on this one. And on the second - on the other question related to tender in Europe that was actually Africa, and from a regional point of view, it's related to a tender for insecticide to [indiscernible].

Christian Faitz

Okay, great. Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Thank you, Liam. Thanks, Christian.

Operator

Last one. Tony Jones, Redburn. Mr. Jones, please go ahead.

Tony Jones

Thanks for taking my questions. I've just got three quick ones. On the antitrust review, I think we've been in stop-clock mode now for two or three weeks. So should we be expecting that the transaction closure now moving back into the end of Q1, potentially Q2?

And then on the Consumer, you very well flagged the issues you're facing and it's obviously an industry problem. But should we be expecting there could be a balance sheet charge at the full year results and some sort of restructuring response? And then just finally, on Pharma and the margin trends going into next year, you're flagging good mix and there's some non-recurring costs, which might help as we go into next year.

So thinking about the exit rate, looking quite strong out of this year, would it be crazy to think that EBITDA margin could go up further and therefore your guidance looks cautious. Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Tony. So let me start with the antitrust and stop the clock. We have, unfortunately, run into a second stop the clock recently, which gives the affected companies more time to collect the documents that are requested. We are intensively working on satisfying this second stop-the-clock request, and we are hopeful that that is going to be release, let's say almost imminently yes.

Secondly, what is the impact on time lines? I mean, there is a few variables here, one is stop the clocks. Others are, touched on that earlier, are we going to get the same or replacement or not, and we don't know. We continue to look at the things the way we communicated them before, that we see a closing of the transaction at the beginning or in early 2018.

So that's what we continue to see, so there is no update on it because of the lack of specificity, because then we would have to go into individual months and so on, and there are different regulatory agencies that have to respond by different time lines as I've said. And that's what we are waiting for.

Secondly, on Consumer Health and balance sheet activity, I mean the normal procedure of us closing the books in quarter four that looking at the substance of our book values that will be the same 2017 as we did in 2016. Since that work hasn't started. We can't talk about anticipated results because that's something that our accounting people still have to work through with our auditors. So I'd ask for your understanding that we can't give you any specificity on that.

Looking at the second half of your question in terms of restructuring charges, as Erica said, there's quite a bit of structural change in the U.S. and it might be that we might have look at structural measures going forward. But none of that has been decided upon - none of that is part of our currently, let's say, active consideration. So nothing I can share with you prospectively on quarter four here either.

On number three, Pharma margin. As said, completely crazy to anticipate further increase of the Pharma margin. I keep asking Dieter the same thing, yes. And also here, it's forward-looking and would actually break the process that we update you then also I think really comprehensively on guidance as part of our 2017 earnings release.

We are on record that in the midterm, which includes 2018, we are trying to get to a 32% to 34% margin interval depending on R&D loads and our clinical programs. In line with that aspiration, I think that we are more than well at this point in time. Everything else, please bear with us as we share our 2018 guidance. And the assumptions we are taking on making this guidance with you upon release of 2017 earnings.

Tony Jones

Thank you very much. Thanks.

Werner Baumann

Thank you.

Operator

Mr. Maier, there are no further questions at this time. Please continue with any other points you wish raise.

Werner Baumann

That is great. That's perfectly spot on time. So thank you very everybody. We really appreciate your support and your interest, and looking forward to talking to you guys in the future. Thank you.

Johannes Dietsch

Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes third quarter 2017 results Investor and Analyst Conference Call of Bayer. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.