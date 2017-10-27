The Federal Reserve Has Never Printed 'Money': Part III

Members of EPB Macro Research received early access to this article - and exclusive early access to all of my top investing ideas. Become a member today >>.

The Federal Reserve, by tightening monetary policy into a weak and indebted economy, will slow growth at a faster rate than it would simply by the debt overhang alone.

Over indebtedness creates a self fulfilling system in which the relationship between debt and growth becomes non-linear at higher levels causing a choice between taking on more debt or austerity.

Grave over indebtedness has created a fundamentally weak economy that will have transitory upswings while continuing on the path to lower rates of growth.

The secular low in growth and the rate of inflation have not been reached which implies the secular low in long term interest rates is still to come.

Overview

The first part to this four part series covered the mechanisms in which the Federal Reserve conducts open market operations and how the Fed has never printed money, has no legal authority to print money, and unless legislation is passed, will never be able to print money going forward.

The Federal Reserve conducts open market operations or quantitative easing (QE) by crediting the reserves of primary dealers (banks) in exchange for securities, namely treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Reserves are not considered money and are not part of M1 or M2 but rather are part of the Monetary Base. The Federal Reserve had hoped to increase inflation by having the banks loan out their newfound reserves which would thereby strongly increase the growth in the money supply and cause inflation. This did not occur as the rate of bank lending never exceed the historical average and was lower than average in most cases, resulting in a growth of the money supply that was consistent with past decades. Because money supply growth was more or less constant and the velocity of money has been in decline, two factors that contribute to aggregate demand, the rate of inflation has been continuing to fall and has not exceeded the 2% Federal Reserve target with any degree of consistency, much to the surprise of popular market opinion.

The first part covers this process in great detail, and I strongly encourage you to read that part if you have not done so already. You can find the article by clicking here.

The second part to this series covered the unintended consequences of Quantitative Easing (QE) and zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) as well as the structural and secular issues of over indebtedness which have been exacerbated by these aforementioned polices.

The overload of debt that has accumulated recklessly over the past few decades, compounded by misguided Federal Reserve policy, has brought the economy to a point where we have mortgaged all our future growth for current (past) consumption. The anemic rates of growth over the past decade are a result of a massive debt increase in the four critical non-financial sectors of the economy (Federal, State & Local, Corporate, Household).

Total economic debt for the United States has surpassed 70 trillion dollars and now stands over 370% of Gross Domestic Product [GDP].

Total Public & Private Debt as a % of GDP (Excluding "Off-Balance Sheet" Items):

Source: Federal Reserve, Bank For International Settlements, US Treasury

Total Public & Private Debt (Trillions) (Excluding "Off-Balance Sheet" Items):

Source: Federal Reserve, Bank For International Settlements, US Treasury

Part II of this series outlines the debt problem across all the economic sectors in more detail as well as how the increase in debt will mathematically guarantee lower rates of growth without some positive shock to the economy. You can find the article by clicking here.

Now that the mechanisms of Federal Reserve policy have been thoroughly discussed, as well as the resulting issues of over indebtedness, the third part to this series will dissect the consequences and symptoms of an economy that is being strangled by debt. Lastly, this part will cover why the Federal Reserve will cause the economy to decelerate faster than it would simply due to the debt alone by moving forward with their constrictive monetary policy of Quantitative Tightening (QT) and interest rate increases.

The final part to this series will cover why the end game to this problem of over indebtedness will not end in hyper-inflation as many suggest but more likely will end with one of crushing deflation, similar to the results of the 1930's and 2008, two massive economic issues brought about by a systemic issue of over indebtedness.

As I stated in part II, my current forecast is that the Federal Reserve is going to reverse the course of monetary policy before the end of 2018 due to severe disinflation and anemic or even recessionary levels of growth brought on by excessive debt, and that the equity market (SPY) will experience a much choppier ride due to these factors. The Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by the end of 2018 due to falling long-term rates (TLT) that will cause a very flat or inverted yield curve (IEF), hurting the banking sector (XLF) and changing investor sentiment to one of more caution and fear of a pending economic slowdown.

The Long Term Trend In Economic Growth:

Source: BEA

10 Year Annualized Rate of Nominal GDP Growth:

Source: BEA

The 10-year annualized rate of GDP growth is near its lowest level in decades (nominal growth, including inflation).

While this cannot be simplified down to one single factor, the primary driver of this slow (and decelerating) rate of economic growth is debt.

The Consequences & Symptoms of Over Indebtedness

Nominal economic growth and the rate of inflation have been in decline for decades but despite this fact, both of these factors have not reached their secular lows. While both growth and inflation will have mild upswings as they have had in the past (2011, 2013, 2017) that last a year or two, the long run trend will not deviate from one of continued deceleration to lower rates of growth. The structural issue of massive debt will not allow the economy to have sustained acceleration and each upswing will top out at a lower rate of growth and a lower rate of inflation. Lower highs in growth and inflation translate to the same pattern in long term interest rates which have made a series of lower highs and lower lows for the better part of 30 years.

Long Term Trend In Interest Rates:

Source: FRED

Each mild rise in interest rates comes with deafening calls for the end to the secular bond bull market without analysis as to why interest rates are so low to begin with.

Part I and Part II of this series dismissed the notion that interest rates are at these levels due to QE. There was no substantial QE from 1980 until 2008 and interest rates declined dramatically so it is not intellectually honest to suggest that the decline in rates from 2010 to present is simply due to the Federal Reserve. The truth is that you cannot spot the impact of QE on this chart and the long run path of interest rates follows the direction of nominal growth (real growth + inflation).

Interest Rates Follow Growth & Inflation, Not The Fed:

Source: FRED, BEA

With this debate behind us (discussed at length in Part I and Part II) the primary discussion turns to how lower rates of growth and inflation are consequences of higher levels of debt.

The correlation is very clear between increased levels of debt and lower rates of growth and inflation. While the correlation is strong, it is non-linear meaning that higher levels of debt have a larger impact on growth and inflation. The relationship is not constant. Each marginal increase in debt has a greater negative impact on economic growth.

There are many factors that determine aggregate demand or economic growth but the key drivers are the velocity of money, and the growth in the money supply (M2).

GDP = Money Supply (M2) * Velocity

GDP = $19.2 Trillion

M2 = $13.7 Trillion

Velocity = 1.4

$13.7 Trillion * 1.4 = $19.2 Trillion

Both of these critical determinants (M2 Growth & Velocity) of economic growth are being driven lower by ever increasing levels of debt which in turn means lower rates of growth, a self-reinforcing paradigm.

The growth rate of the money supply (M2) has dropped 35% over the past year from nearly 8% down to a rate of 5%.

Growth Rate in Money Supply:

Source: Federal Reserve

The growth rate of M2 can serve as a proxy for banks willingness to lend or the consumers demand for loans. If the growth rate of M2 is falling that means that banks are either less willing to lend or consumers are demanding loans at a lower rate, a reduction in demand.

The growth rate of the money supply is not correlated to the policies of the Federal Reserve because as I stated above and in Part I and Part II, all the Fed does is increase the reserves of primary dealers, not the money supply. Once the reserves of primary dealers (banks) has increased, banks must lend that money out (through consumer demand) in order for the supply of money to increase.

The second component to the equation of aggregate demand is the velocity of money. In other words, once the money moves from bank reserves into the money supply, how quickly does that money circulate around the economy. A robust economy has high velocity of money while a weak economy suffers from low rates of velocity. The reason for this is debt.

Taking income to pay down debt is an action that has low velocity. As debt levels increase, as they have been doing, it takes a greater percentage of income to service that debt, driving down the aggregate velocity of money in the economy. It is not a surprise that record high levels of debt coincide with the lowest level of velocity that the US has seen in decades.

Velocity of Money Driven Lower By Debt:

Source: Federal Reserve

Using the formula above, if you slow the rate of growth in the money supply and you reduce the velocity of money, by definition there must be a reduction in the rate of total growth. This does not mean next quarter will be lower than the quarter before since GDP is reported on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis but this does strongly suggest that total GDP in 2018 will be weaker than 2017. Debt levels continue to rise, and show no signs of slowing down, primarily because we, as a democracy, are unwilling to accept a solution of austerity leaving the only option to be an increase in debt, therefore the velocity of money will continue to drop.

Velocity of money is critically important in determining long term interest rates. If velocity continues to fall, interest rates will continue to fall.

In 1946 velocity hit a low of 1.2. This low in velocity also marked the secular low in bond yields as they then rose until the 1980's. This is evidence that bond yields will not reach a low point until velocity of money reaches a trough. Velocity of money will not bottom until the growth in debt subsides.

Since velocity of money is in free fall, it takes higher rates of growth in the money supply (M2) in order to achieve the same level of growth that we have had in the past.

Ratio of M2 to GDP:

Source: Federal Reserve

In the 1990's, there was an increase of 2.2 dollars of growth for each additional dollar in the money supply. Today, there is about 1.4 dollars of growth for each additional dollar in the money supply meaning that we need higher rates of growth in the money supply to achieve the same rates of growth.

A chart I showed earlier shows the growth in the money supply is falling over the past year which nearly ensures that the rate of growth in 2018 will be lower than 2017 since each marginal increase in M2 is creating less growth due to lower rates of velocity.

Taking the assumption further that debt is the primary driver of a reduction in the velocity of money, and therefore interest rates and growth, we can look to Europe and Japan for a preview of what we can expect for velocity of money, growth and interest rates in the United States.

It is true that velocity of money * money supply = growth.

The hypothesis going forward is that debt slows velocity of money.

The broader European region and Japan are more indebted than the United States and they have a lower velocity of money, and lower interest rates than the United States as a result, strengthening this hypothesis.

Again, it is not central banks that are causing this because the interest rates in these countries, as well as the United States, were in decline for decades prior to the start of Global QE.

Economist Lacy Hunt has a chart book that details the relative debt to GDP of major countries as well as their velocity of money and this also strengthens the case that higher levels of debt causes a reduction in velocity and therefore lower nominal growth and lower long term interest rates.

Relative Debt to GDP Between Major Countries:

Source: Hoisington, Bank of Japan, Cabinet Office, Statistics Canada, Federal Reserve, BEA, Statistical Office of the European Communities, Bank of Australia, Haver Analytics

Japan has the highest level of debt at nearly 600% of GDP. The Eurozone as a whole is not far behind at roughly 450%. China just overtook the United States.

Based on the evidence thus far, it should not come as a shock that Japan has the lowest level of velocity since they are the most indebted (China is an exception due to capital controls and a more opaque economy). Europe also has lower velocity than the United States, augmenting the case that higher debt leads to lower rates of velocity.

Lacy Hunt's chart book provides another comparison between the velocity of the above countries.

Velocity of Money Between Countries:

Source: Hoisington, Bank of Japan, Cabinet Office, Statistics Canada, Federal Reserve, BEA, Statistical Office of the European Communities, Reserve Bank of Australia, Haver Analytics

The velocity of money of all these countries is in decline due to increasing levels of debt. Japan's velocity of money sits at just 0.6.

Interest rates of these counties are correlated to the rates of debt and velocity. Japan has the highest debt, lowest velocity and lowest interest rates. Europe next and the United States last. This is the reason for the low interest rates around the world (that started in 1980), not central banks.

Interest Rates Between Major Countries:

Source: YCharts

Unless we, as a country, stop the increase in debt, which we seem to have no intention of doing, the velocity of money will continue lower towards the figures seen in Europe and Japan. Lower rates of nominal growth will be the result and similar interest rates will follow. 2.4% interest rates will be a distant memory once the velocity of money in the United States falls below 1, as will 2% economic growth.

This recent move higher in yields is nothing more than the 10th major headfake since the 1980's that will not materialize due to the level of debt. If Europe and Japan foreshadow what is to come, interest rates in 10 years can easily drop below 1% on the 10-year treasury as economic growth will continue its path from 5%-6% in the 1990's to 4% in the early 2000's, down to ~3% this economic cycle and below 2% in the decade to come.

The economy is too indebted for interest rates to rise and stay up.

Monetary policy has been proven to be ineffective as the last 7 years of experiments from the Fed have raised stock prices but have resulted in the lowest level of economic growth in decades.

Fiscal policy, in the form of tax cuts, will also have an immaterial effect.



Many will scream to look at the Reagan tax cuts as a proxy for how the new potential tax cuts will benefit the economy but a major hole in that logic is that Reagan had a debt to GDP ratio of around 40% at the Federal level, not 107%.

Also, Reagan had the benefit of the best demographic mix the country has ever seen. Today, the demographic situation is materially worse as population growth has been declining as well as fertility rates.

Lastly, productivity growth soared during that era and ended very high. Today, productivity is at decade lows.

A way I calculate productivity growth is GDP / total people employeed.

This metric shows how much economic growth is produced by each new job created. If this number is high, each job is creating a lot of growth, if it is low, sure we can be adding many jobs but if there is not much output as a result, than those job gains are not materially helpful to the economy.

Productivity Growth:

Source: BEA, BLS

If tax cuts are going to spur job creation, but those marginal jobs are producing the lowest level of productivity in 30 years, the tax cuts will not have the same benefit as they did in the 1980's.

Due to the fact that productivity growth is so low, corporations have been deciding to forego investment in plant and equipment that aid future growth in exchange for financial engineering which provide no future growth.

This can be seen by the investment in CAPEX or capital goods orders that have not risen in 18 years. 18 years an no growth, that is including inflation!

Capital Goods Orders:

Source: Census Bureau

Capacity utilization provides more evidence that our plants are being under utilized.

Capacity Utilization:

Source: Federal Reserve

The real economy has suffered in a big way from the problem of too much debt.

The only benefit has been a rise in stock prices, which are only paper gains and can be wiped away at any time. Plant and equipment are long standing investments that do not disappear.

There have been several academic papers, which I will not discuss here simply due to the length of this note, that conclude that the only solution to a debt problem is a long term rise in the savings rate, or austerity, in which the savings as a country is used to pay down debt.

As I mentioned above, as a country, we have no intention do go down that path so higher debt, lower velocity, lower growth and lower interest rates will follow, similar to the path that Japan took.

The saving's rate is near historical lows, the very opposite of where we need to be as a country in order to begin addressing this problem.

Saving Rate:

Source: BEA

Personal disposable income growth, the amount of money left for discretionary spending after spending outlays, continues to decline making the choice of austerity more difficult as it would cause a larger hit to overall economic growth.

Personal Disposable Income Growth:

Source: BEA

After inflation, personal disposable income has been rising at only a 2% annualized rate, hardly enough to support higher levels of growth in the face of rising interest expense.

Real Personal Disposable Income Growth:

Source: BEA

The Fed's Mistake: The Path To Continued Disinflation & Lower Long Term Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve, by tightening monetary policy through reducing the balance sheet and raising interest rates are taking steps to reduce the monetary base.

Reducing the monetary base will contract the money supply (M2).

As I showed in the section above, M2 * velocity = GDP.

Velocity is already crashing and has been for nearly 20 years. If the Fed takes measures to reduce the growth rate of the monetary base and thus, the money supply, that will mathematically cause a reduction in growth.

Below is a chart showing the ratio of M2 to Monetary base.

In the past, a dollar increase in the monetary base increased the money supply by over 10 dollars. Today, that number sits below 4.

M2 to Monetary Base Ratio:

Source: Federal Reserve

The inverse holds true as well. A dollar decrease in the monetary base (by reducing the balance sheet) will reduce the money supply by around 4 dollars.

Since the Fed stopped QE, there has been a decrease in the monetary base.

Monetary Base:

Source: Federal Reserve

The result, based on the equation above has been a reduction in the growth rate of the money supply.

Going back to the equation of velocity * money supply = GDP; we know velocity is declining, and now the Fed is going to be further constricting the monetary base which will decrease the money supply by around 4 dollars per dollar of monetary base reduction (balance sheet unwind).

This will slow bank lending, contract the growth rate of the money supply, lower inflation, lower nominal growth in 2018 and result in lower long term interest rates.

Growth would already slow in 2018 without this help from the Fed simply due to the rise in debt and interest expense, as well as the declines in the savings rate and disposable personal income growth.

Now that the Federal Reserve is taking steps to augment the deceleration in the money supply, the velocity will continue lower due to debt and compound these negative effects.

This is why I believe that the Federal Reserve will reverse course before the end of 2018. These adverse effects will be felt before the start of 2019.

2018 will almost certainly have slower growth and lower inflation than 2017.

What that means for the stock market (QQQ) is another discussion all together. Stocks may continue to rise and multiples can continue to expand but growth and inflation will likely be lower which means that long term interest rates (TLT) will not continue to rise and will move lower on their path to secular lows.

Takeaway

You cannot solve a debt problem with more debt.

Debt has increased over 20 trillion dollars since the financial crisis in the United States.

Increases in debt raise the cost to service that debt which lowers the saving rate, lowers the velocity of money, lowers long term interest rates and causes companies to forego growth generating projects in exchange for financial engineering.

These dynamics further decrease the productivity of the labor market which cause a secular decline in wage growth.

Annualized Wage Growth After Rent Expense:

Source: Federal Reserve, BLS

The path to lower nominal growth and therefore lower interest rates is set in stone due to the increases in debt.

Europe and Japan can provide an early look into what the future holds for the United States in terms of velocity of money, nominal growth and long term interest rates.

If we continue on the path towards the indebtedness of Europe and Japan, our economy will mirror those results. Velocity will crash which will make any fiscal or monetary policy ineffective because the increase in money supply will not circulate fast enough to spur the required growth.

The only solution to this problem is a long term rise in the savings rate (austerity), but this would come as a massive hit to growth. If the savings rate rose, current consumption would tumble. This would be good for the country in the long run but with GDP that is 70% consumption, economic growth would crater in the short run.

We, as a country, seem to have no desire to address the problem of debt and each year we see a rise in the debt level, declines in velocity, productivity and nominal growth.

The structural issue of debt is enough to ensure slower economic growth and lower interest rates but the Fed has taken it upon themselves to speed up this process through tightening monetary policy.

The lows in long term interest rates are no where near the current levels. If we continue on the path of Japan we could see 10-year yields at the same level, sub 1%.

That is likely more than 10 years away so the current forecast, outlined in the introduction, is that the Federal Reserve is going to reverse the course of monetary policy before the end of 2018 due to severe disinflation and anemic or even recessionary levels of growth brought on by excessive debt, and that the equity market (DIA) will experience a much choppier ride due to these factors. The Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by the end of 2018 due to falling long-term rates (TLT) that will cause a very flat or inverted yield curve (BND), hurting the banking sector (KRE) and changing investor sentiment to one of more caution and fear of a pending economic slowdown.

Part IV of this series will take on the popular criticism of why this level of debt in the United States will not lead to hyper-inflation (GLD) in the near future as well as the solutions to this debt problem (austerity) in more detail.

