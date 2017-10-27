'Safer' Dividend Communication Services Dogs Led By BCE, SK Telecom, And AT&T For October

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top 'safer' dividend CS stocks projected 60.85% less gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. High priced big dogs again ruled the CS field.

'Safer' dividend CS dogs also reported payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, and dividend-growth, as of 10/24/17 to verify cash reserves. The 76 list was narrowed to 30 by disqualifying those displaying negative annual returns.

12 of 76 top yield CS stocks were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, along with free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Calculate Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Communications Services Dog Stocks To Net 2.25% to 34.15% Net Gains By October, 2018

Nine of ten top-yield "safer" dividend communication services dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices as of 10/24/17. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for October proved 90% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

BCE. Inc. (BCE) netted $341.47 based on median target estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

SK Telecom Co (SKM) netted $194.46 based on a median target price estimate from 3 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) netted $169.33 based on mean target price estimates from thirty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $108.03 per mean target price estimates from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

NTT DOCOMO (DCM) netted $48.38 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Maroc Telecom (OTCPK:MAOTF) netted $32.29, based on dividends alone, with broker fees subtracted. No Beta number was available for MAOTF

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) netted $28.31 based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole

TDC A/S (OTCPK:TDCAF) netted $27.10 based on just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) netted $23.75 based just on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Intouch Holdings (OTCPK:INTHY) netted $22.46 based only on projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 9.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “safer” dividend Communication Services dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

October "Safer" Dividend Communication Services Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here August 1 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for fourteen of seventy-two stocks from the Communication Services sector revealed actionable conclusions discussed herein.

One Industry Was Represented By 12 "Safer" Dividend Communication Services Equities

The Communication Services sector includes just two industry groups. Telecom Services is huge, and Pay TV is tiny. All 12 selected by returns and/or yield for this writing were telecoms.

Communication Services Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Communication Services stocks culled from this master list of 76. Below is the list of 12 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders, as demonstrated August 3, 2017 by directors of Windstream Holdings (WIN). Also recently a dividend slash was carried off by those in charge of Frontier Communications chopping the Q payout to $0.60 from $1.575 after March 2017. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions : Wall St. Analysts Estimated (11) A 5.63% 1 yr. Average Upside and (12) A 8.51% Net Gain From Top 12 “Safer” Dividend Communication Services Dogs

Dogs on the “Safer” Dividend Communication Services stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 24, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 4.7% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten September communication services "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 9.8% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were most accurate in projection estimates. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered No Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Communication Services Dogs

Ten "Safer" Communication Services firms with the biggest yields October 24, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (14) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Communication Services Dogs, To Deliver 3.69% VS. (15) 9.42% Net Gains from All Ten by October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten communications service pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 60.85% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very highest priced "safer" communication services dog, BCE, Inc. (BCE) showed the best net gain of 34.15% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend communication services dogs as of October 24 were:TDC S/A (OTCPK:TDCAF); Intouch Holdings (OTCPK:INTHY); Mobile Telesystems (MBT); Vodacom Group (OTCPK:VDMCY); Maroc Telecom (OTCPK:MAOTF), with prices ranging from $6.04 to $12.80.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Communication Services dogs as of October 24 were: Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF); SK Telecom (SKM); Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT); AT&T, Inc. (AT&T); BCE, Inc. (BCE), with prices ranging from $20.85 to $46.61.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Communication Services dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Two of these top 72 Communication Services pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II that are now accumulating returns. Also, a Safari to Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again. See your underdog in print!

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that next article.

Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article, or simply type a comment in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: aliexpress.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.