Gilead: A Buy After Earnings

After the closing bell on Thursday, Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported earnings for the third-quarter, which beat Wall Street's estimates. It was a pretty solid quarter, as it had beat on both the top-line and bottom-line of estimates. The only issue that remains is that Hepatitis C sales continue to lag. Even then, the company still managed to beat on earnings for the quarter. In addition, it was able to raise its lower end guidance of revenue for the rest of 2017. I feel that the company is still a great buy after its reported numbers. In terms of Hepatitis C sales, they have been declining for quite some time now. That's the point, in that it has been known for a long time that sales of Gilead's Hep C franchise has been shrinking. Despite the decline of Hep C sales, the company has been doing well with its other programs. I feel that Gilead will be fine in the coming years, and the recent buy of Kite Pharma (KITE)should ultimately help it branch out to other cancer indications.

The Numbers

Adjusted profit for the third-quarter came in at $2.27 a share, which beat analysts' forecast for $2.13 a share. Gilead reported that it had earned $6.51 billion revenue for the third-quarter which also came above estimates for $6.33 billion. Taking a look at the numbers, I have to say that Gilead had a great quarter. Especially, when you consider the fact that Hepatitis C sales have been shrinking. In my opinion, it's pretty amazing for a company to still beat on Wall Street's estimates despite the huge overhang on declining Hep C sales. Even then, Hepatitis C sales are not dropping by a monumental amount. Gilead guided that its Hep C sales for the full year would drop down to $9 billion from a prior high end estimate of $9.5 billion. That is a drop in Hep C guidance, but not by much. It doesn't mean that the company will collapse because of a slightly lower guide on Hep C sales. Also when thinking about guidance for 2018, analysts are probably already aware of declining Hep C sales. That means that estimates for Hep C sales from Wall Street, should come down in 2018. If that happens, then Gilead will have an easy time beating analysts' estimates for each quarter in 2018.

Big Misconception

Everyone has this misconception that Hepatitis C sales are the only thing that matters for Gilead. Although, many miss the point that the company is performing well with its other programs. For example, sales of the HIV and Hepatitis B drugs increased by 3% to $3.6 billion. That's pretty good when you think about it. Gilead was built on its HIV franchise, and it continues to attempt to prolong the lives of these patients by bringing out better treatment options for these patients. When taking a look at one of Gilead's HIV drugs it put up an impressive yearly gain. Genvoya managed $988 million in sales, which is a 114% yearly increase. It even managed to easily glide over the consensus of analysts' estimates that it would only earn $934 million for the quarter. Other products such as Letairis (ambrisentan), Ranexa (ranolazine) and AmBisome (amphotericin B liposome for injection), came in with sales of $559 million, which was slightly lower from 2016 of $564 million. When taking a look at the company as a whole, not just emphasizing the Hepatitis C program, it is in great shape in my opinion.

Acquisition Of CAR-T Therapy

In my opinion, Gilead acquiring Kite Pharma for $11 billion was the right thing to do. Yescarta was recently approved by the FDA. It is approved to treat patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. More about the approval of Yescarta can be read in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote named "FDA Approval Of Gilead CAR-T Therapy Will Move The Needle". One key thing to note about the approval is that it was just for one indication alone. With just this one indication, Gilead is expected to make up to $1.7 billion in revenue. That is not including all the other blood cancer products that Kite had in its pipeline, prior to it being acquired. Do you think that Gilead only acquired Kite Pharma just so it could get its hands on one drug targeting just one indication? I highly doubt it. I'm more inclined to believe that Gilead was looking at the bigger picture at hand for the long-term. Other indications that Gilead can target with Yescarta are Indolent non-hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with an anti-PD1 therapy. Other than Yescarta, Gilead was also able to obtain another CAR-T candidate from Kite's pipeline. That candidate is KTE-C19, and it is being developed to target: Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Adult Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and pediatric ALL. If that wasn't enough, there is another candidate known as KITE-585, being developed to treat multiple myeloma (MM). Gilead was even able to acquire a T-cell receptor therapy, known as KITE-718, being developed to treat solid tumors. I believe that all these other blood cancer indications and solid tumor candidate will continue to drive value for Gilead over the next few years.

Risks

The risk with investing in Gilead is if the other programs don't continue to pick up the slack for the lagging Hep C sales. But from what I have observed thus far during the year, it seems that the other programs have been doing quite well to help lift earnings. Another risk would be that it is possible that all the other blood cancer indications may not be successful. I do believe though that Gilead should yield good results for these other blood cancer indications, considering that Yescarta proved to be useful for those with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. I don't see why Gilead can't expand and do well in these other indications.

Conclusion

Gilead was not only able to beat Wall Street estimates, but it was also able to raise the lower end guidance of revenue for 2017. Its other programs have done well and have managed to keep it afloat in terms of sustaining revenue. Yescarta is just another factor being added into the mix, that I believe will help Gilead boost its earnings over time. With all the positives noted above, that's why I believe Gilead remains a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.