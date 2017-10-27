Insys Founder Arrest Could Have Profound Impact On Stock Long Term

If his trust has to liquidate or the company has to raise cash, continued pressure on the stock could happen, even from its newly depressed levels.

By Parke Shall

It was reported through various sources during the trading day on Thursday that Insys (INSY) founder John Kapoor has been arrested on charges of racketeering. For the last couple of years, we have continued opine about the possible negative impact of continued regulatory action toward INSY and its executives. This is a continued negative for INSY shareholders for two reasons, we believe.



First, the news that broke today, as reported by CBS,

Federal agents arrested the founder of a major drug company in an early-morning raid Thursday on charges stemming from an alleged scheme to get doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid to patients who don't need it. John Kapoor, 74, was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona. Kapoor is the billionaire founder and former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics. He faces charges including racketeering, conspiracy and fraud. Kapoor is the most significant pharmaceutical executive to be criminally charged in response to the nationwide opioid crisis.

We believe this arrest will not only have a negative impact on the company from a public relations perspective, but that it also may have a negative impact because Kapoor's Trust still reportedly owns about 58% of the company's total stock. If he is forced to liquidate his holdings in the company, it will be done so at fire sale prices and will likely put continued pressure on the public equity going forward.

On July 13, 2017 we wrote an article called "Insys Guilty Pleas Get Closer To Former CEO" in which we stated,

We believe that there is now a clear path for not just the DOJ for additional criminal prosecution, but a clear path for insurance fraud claw-back by both commercial and government providers (CMS). For some reason, analysts and investors in INSY ostensibly believe that INSY sales reps, despite the reputation the company now has, will be welcome visitors in the offices of doctors being asked to prescribe versions of the medical marijuana in INSY's pipeline. We believe the company's reputation will prevent it from successfully launching another drug. With the financials floundering and a renewed sense of aggression from government regulators, combined with a fresh negative perception placed on the company from a PR standpoint, we still don't believe INSY is a company worth owning at this point. The cash flow trajectory, currently moving downward, needs to stabilize significantly before we would consider owning this company as an investment going forward.

Our argument in our slate of more than 15 INSY articles over the last 2 years, all of which you can read here, has been that a continued negative public relations light would put pressure on sales of Subsys, which have already begun to see marked attrition since the entire controversy surrounding the drug started some years back.



We have consistently argued that the company‘s cash flows could be in jeopardy as doctors may be reluctant to prescribe INSY labeled drugs going forward both for patient safety reasons and for optical reasons. As we have predicted, the stock has continued to fall along side of the company‘s cash flows, as you can see from the chart below. We wrote our first article cautioning about INSY in December of 2015. The company's stock, and its cash flow from operations, are down about 70% and 53% respectively since then.

INSY data by YCharts

The news of this arrest furthers our case and continues to, in our opinion, set up INSY for an equity raise in order to help it meet its financial obligations for operations over the coming quarters. If Kapoor's stock has to be sold, this would likely put additional pressure on the equity price in the near future. Even if his shares are not sold, enticing financiers to purchase equity would likely have to be done by offering an attractive discount to the market price. Should this occur, INSY shares could see continued pressure lower.



For fundamental reasons, optical reasons and public relations reasons, we continue to believe that INSY shares are too risky for a long position and could see continued fallout from the news of the company's founder's arrest on Thursday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.