Green Bonds Surge Past 2016 Levels

Green bond issuance this year has surpassed 2016 totals and appears to show no signs of slowing. Year-to-date issuance in 2017 totaled $90.1 billion, as of October 18, versus $81.6 billion in 2016, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative ("CBI"). In fact, September was the busiest month this year with nearly $15 billion issued.

Investors demand assurance

Notable also is the $12.5 billion of green bonds that were certified under the Climate Bond Standard.1 This means that a third party was engaged to verify the green credentials of the projects financed, and that post-issuance reporting standards are adhered. In 2016, $7.3 billion of green bonds were certified under this standard, demonstrating growing investor demand for this level of assurance.

In addition, 87% of the bonds issued this year received a second-party opinion, meaning that the issuer engaged an independent organization to review the bond and the issuer's green bond framework against the Green Bond Principles,2 and in many cases assess the "green-ness" of the projects financed.

These figures cover "labeled" green bonds that are in line with the CBI's green bond definitions, meaning that the projects financed are consistent with achieving a dramatic and rapid reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Other bonds labeled as green but which are not in line with the CBI definitions, such as those that finance projects such as "clean coal," are not included.

A green label provides additional transparency to investors by disclosing the types of projects a bond will finance. A much broader universe of "unlabeled" green bonds exists, but investors are increasingly seeking the transparency that labeled green bonds provide so that they can better assess the impact their investment is making. The CBI flag provides assurance that the projects are truly green.

YTD Issuance by Region

(USD equivalent, millions)

Source: Climate Bonds Initiative, as of 10/18/2017. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Current market conditions may not continue.

YTD Issuance by Issuer Type

(USD equivalent, millions)

Source: Climate Bonds Initiative, as of 10/18/2017. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Current market conditions may not continue.

Europe dominates

European issuers have dominated global issuance this year with nearly $38 billion of green bonds issued versus $22 billion in 2016. France accounts for 40% of this, and January's landmark €7 billion French sovereign green bond deal has been complemented by a variety of offerings from blue-chip French corporates such as EDF, Engie, and SNCF.3 Reflective of the heavy European issuance and demand, euro-denominated bonds have been most common this year compared to last year which saw more U.S. dollar-denominated issuance.

U.S. issuers have brought approximately $11 billion green bonds to market this year, with about half from municipal issuers. Approximately, $3.5 billion of securitized green bonds have come to market from issuers such as MidAmerican Energy, Fannie Mae, and others.4 U.S. corporate issuance, however, continues to lag. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its second green bond earlier this year, while companies like Kaiser Permanente and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) also brought green bonds to market.

Overall, corporate issuance has comprised about 34% of global new issues this year, followed by development banks (17%) and commercial banks (17%).

Notable developments

Emerging markets issuers have been notably active this year. Mexico City Airport issued the largest corporate green bond this year. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the largest commercial bank in the world, issued its first green bond this month. Latin American issuance in 2017 has more than doubled compared to 2016 to $7.6 billion,5 and there has also been a notable uptick in issuance by Indian entities.

We believe emerging markets, in general, will play a key role in addressing climate change. There is a significant need to finance the infrastructure required to fuel their growth, but in more sustainable ways than what has been pursued in the past.

New formats of green bonds have also emerged which will help to expand both their issuer and investor bases. For example, the first green sukuk6 was issued in July through a partnership between the central bank of Malaysia and the World Bank. Innovative asset-backed green bonds continue to come to market, including the first 100% green residential mortgage backed security from a Dutch issuer. Sovereign issuance continues to gain attention, with additional countries expected to come to market by the end of the year.

More growth expected

As encouraging as the continued growth of the market is, green bond market must continue to scale up significantly to meet the climate objectives under the Paris Agreement and to fund more sustainable development. The challenge is substantial: it is estimated that $93 trillion of infrastructure investment is needed in the next 15 years to transition to a low-carbon economy.7 Green bonds are well suited to play a role given the long-dated nature and fixed cash flows of most projects, and because of the liquidity and size of the global bond market.

Green bonds have been recognized as an important piece in the transition to a low carbon economy with global climate leaders calling for $1 trillion of annual issuance by 2020.8 We expect issuance to continue to grow, and as a result, for green bonds to have a larger role within investor portfolios.

VanEck Vectors® Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) is the first U.S.-listed fixed income ETF to provide targeted exposure to the fast-growing green bonds market. GRNB seeks to track the performance and yield characteristics of the S&P Green Bond Select Index (SPGRNSLT), part of a suite of green indices introduced by S&P.

For a complete listing of the holdings and performance, please visit VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB).

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

1 The Climate Bonds Standard is a screening tool for investors and governments, which allows them to easily prioritize climate and green bonds with confidence that the funds are being used to deliver climate change solutions. Source: Climate Bonds Initiative

2 The Green Bond Principles (GBP), updated as of June 2017, are voluntary process guidelines that recommend transparency and disclosure and promote integrity in the development of the Green Bond market by clarifying the approach for issuance of a Green Bond. Source: International Capital Markets Association

3 Source: Climate Bonds Initiative

4 Source: Climate Bonds Initiative

5 Source: Climate Bonds Initiative

6 Sukuk commonly refers to the Islamic equivalent of bonds. However, as opposed to conventional bonds, which merely confer ownership of a debt, Sukuk grants the investor a share of an asset, along with the commensurate cash flows and risk. As such, Sukuk securities adhere to Islamic laws sometimes referred to as Shari'ah principles, which prohibit the charging or payment of interest.

7 Source: Mobilising Bond Markets for a Low-Carbon Transition, OECD (2017)

8 Source: Three Years to Safeguard our Climate, Nature, June 28, 2017

The Paris Agreement is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change dealing with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.

Any indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.

This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed on this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.

The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck, and these opinions may change at any time and from time to time. Non-VanEck proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Historical performance is not indicative of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of VanEck.

An investment in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB) may be subject to risks, which include, among others, credit rating downgrades, issuers that may be unable and/or unwilling to make timely interest payments and/or repay the principal on its debt, high yield securities risk, call risk, and interest rate risk, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. International investing involves additional risks which include greater market volatility, the availability of less reliable financial information, higher transactional and custody costs, taxation by foreign governments, decreased market liquidity and political instability. Changes in currency exchange rates may negatively impact the Fund's return. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.

The S&P Green Bond Select Index (the "Index") is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (the "Fund") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Fund particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. S&P Dow Jones Indices only relationship to Van Eck Associates Corporation ("VanEck") with respect to the Index is the licensing of the Index and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The Index is determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without regard to VanEck or the Fund. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation to take the needs of VanEck or the owners of the Fund into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices, and amount of the Fund or the timing of the issuance or sale of the Fund or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Fund is to be converted into cash, surrendered or redeemed, as the case may be. S&P Dow Jones Indices have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Fund. There is no assurance that investment products based on the Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice.

S&P DOW JONES INDICES DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY VANECK, OWNERS OF THE FUND, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND VANECK, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES INDICES.

The "Net Asset Value" (NAV) of a VanEck Vectors Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is determined at the close of each business day, and represents the dollar value of one share of the fund; it is calculated by taking the total assets of the fund, subtracting total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. The NAV is not necessarily the same as the ETF's intraday trading value. VanEck Vectors ETF investors should not expect to buy or sell shares at NAV.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Returns for actual Fund investments may differ from what is shown because of differences in timing, the amount invested, and fees and expenses.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will generally decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.