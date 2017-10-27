ROTY Volume 1 Edition 43: Thoughts On The Biotech Sector, Conserving Cash And New Trades

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

Welcome to the 43rd entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Author's note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse-buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me the past decade or so it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

Performance for the ROTY model account in October continues to be firmly in the red (see figure 3 above). The biotech sector continues to show weak price action and technicals, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) try to bottom above the $300 level.

IBB data by YCharts

Stocks that were considered more or less to be a sure thing (by investors) have surprised to the downside as well, including Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) tanking 20% after missing earnings. In Q4 we need to see some more M&A action if things are going to turn around. Speaking of which, prior recommendation Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) caught a low bid from PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI). I wouldn't be surprised to see a higher price tag negotiated. We will need to see much larger targets get taken out though, such as Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) or GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The first of these reported another beat and raise, as Exondys 51 sales continue to grow, discussions are coming with the FDA regarding development (and possible accelerated approval) of golodirsen, and the rest of its DMD pipeline continues to progress.

Readers have to decide what their plan and mindset is in such situations where the markets (or biotech sector) are in turmoil. If you believe a rebound is in order, these days might be a good time to add to your favorite positions assuming they are at least holding their own in this sea of red. The daytrader in me says that today's action looks overdone (maximum pessimism) and we are due for a bounce back, but if the gloom and doom atmosphere continues along with other negative catalysts for the biotech sector, we could be in for more pain.

If you are fearful, there's nothing wrong with holding more cash and staying in a few select opportunities. What's most important to me is sleeping well at night and not letting the market distract me from important things in life. If I get too engrossed in the market, there's nothing wrong with taking a few days off to remember why I trade, like hitting the beach with my wife or going out for drinks with friends here. If you find yourself fretting too much, nothing wrong with sizing down and taking a temporary step back.

I will be keeping a close eye on the price action and update readers accordingly. For the stocks we hold now, thesis for each appears intact (even if some of the charts are broken). If there is pronounced weakness, material developments or a Contender showing strong price action, I will be sure to publish updates as needed.

I hope the next few days allow the ROTY model account to bounce back - at the same time, if we finish October deep in the red, at least it will serve as a reminder of how volatile the biotechnology sector can be. While we are only two months into this journey, a year from now looking back at the full 12 months of performance, I wouldn't be surprised to see a couple painful months (like this one), a few months in the slightly negative to slightly positive range, and a few outstanding months like September that remind us why we are doing the ROTY strategy, while more than making up for losses we've taken.

Loss is inevitable, but do your best to protect yourself during rough periods such as this one. Rule number one is always to manage risk, but in months like October, I am doubly reminded to constantly reevaluate my holdings and position sizing.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Let's take a look at our positions in a different manner today, working our way up from the biggest losers to the lonely two winners.

Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) - See my original thesis here. After data from the phase 1/2 PAVE study of DE-122 in patients with wet AMD led by Santen (OTCPK:SNPHY) and/or a secondary offering, I wouldn't be opposed to adding here prior to HCC data (supposedly coming in early 2018). The ROTY model account continues to own a half position.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) - Recent weakness came as a surprise, as I thought the stock would hold up better after the offering. Data coming in the first quarter of 2018 is still our main catalyst while in the near term data from an exploratory phase 2 study evaluating ridinilazole against the antibiotic fidaxomicin should be forthcoming. The ROTY model account continues to hold a full position.

AVEO Pharma (NASDAQ:AVEO) - The Q1 TIVO-3 readout continues to be our main catalyst. Also, an oral presentation concerning the TiNivo study will be given at the 16th International Kidney Cancer Symposium on November 3rd.

GlycoMimetics - I still believe this one could be a near-term runner with ASH abstracts coming out soon. See my recent update piece.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) - The last three trading days or so the stock has showed a few signs of firming up. I still believe this Chinese CAR-T play has a decent chance of running up in the fourth quarter as it gains more visibility on Wall Street.

Infinity Pharma (NASDAQ:INFI) - If it's any consolation, today's big down move came on half the usual volume. I still look forward to its late-breaking oral presentation at SITC November 10th. As the only PI3K-gamma inhibitor in clinical development, if data surprises to the upside, the stock could rise significantly given scarcity of value.

Prima Biomed (NASDAQ:PBMD) - For those of you who cut this one due to weakness, I respect the decision (as well as doing so or sizing down for any ROTY stock that is worrying you too much). With members of the board of directors accepting compensation in performance rights and data just around the corner, I plan on staying put through the first readout.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) - I'm glad this one pulled back as I wanted to add to the position prior to data from the phase 2 STRIVE study in the fourth quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics - I stand by this winner looking forward to the near term presentation on October 28th and data from the first portion of the phase 3 study (next few months) to boost shares higher.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) - Our HBV play has been acting very weak and recent data was underwhelming. Longer term I still believe there is potential at higher doses for SB 9200 and combination studies with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). If we take this position off for now, I might not replace it with a new stock. As said before, nothing wrong with holding cash during rough periods like this one.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Adding to our position in Cidara Therapeutics - The ROTY model account will now own a half position.

2. Taking full profits on Spring Bank Pharma - The company's Twitter account has been a bit promotional of late, and long time readers know how much that vexes me. I prefer results and execution to do the talking. Along with recent underwhelming data, I have no problem selling the position and looking again later.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

*Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMMT, PBMD, INFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

