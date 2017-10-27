ZAGG Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/26/17)

Wait for Brunswick to settle after the earnings drop.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 26.

Bullish Calls

ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG): "ZAGG runs a swag. Buy it."

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK): Splunk is good, but Cramer likes Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) more.

Bearish Call

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB): It's stalled right now. Cramer prefers FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) instead.

Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC): Wait till the stock settles before buying.

