ZAGG Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/26/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 26.
Bullish Calls
ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG): "ZAGG runs a swag. Buy it."
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK): Splunk is good, but Cramer likes Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) more.
Bearish Call
Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB): It's stalled right now. Cramer prefers FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) instead.
Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC): Wait till the stock settles before buying.
