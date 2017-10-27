Wall Street Breakfast: 'Big Tech' Delivers Big Results

Economy

U.S. economic growth is expected to have slowed in Q3 as hurricanes restrained consumer spending and undercut construction activity, but underlying momentum likely remained strong amid robust equipment investment. Harvey and Irma probably shaved about one-fifth off of U.S. economic growth, with the Commerce Department likely to report today that GDP grew about 2.5% during the quarter.

The dollar has extended its rally after the U.S. House narrowly passed a budget that brings tax cuts a step closer as Republicans overcame internal divisions to approve the resolution. Across the Atlantic, the euro is still under pressure after the ECB largely met expectations as it unveiled the beginning of the exit process from its quantitative easing program.

Catalonia's standoff with Madrid could reach a tipping point today, with the latter expected to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, authorizing direct rule over the region and the dissolution of its government. Hopes of a possible solution to the Catalan independence crisis were dashed on Thursday evening after the regional president, Carles Puigdemont, ruled out a snap election.

The Trump administration has taken initial steps toward imposing sanctions targeting Moscow under a new U.S. law by sending Congress a list of entities linked to the defense and intelligence arms of the Russian government. It comes as Vladimir Putin personally oversaw the launch of four nuclear-capable ballistic missiles last night as part of a test for Moscow's strategic nuclear forces.

The once-unthinkable club, stock exchanges without trading floors, has a new member. Floor traders in Hong Kong will vacate the city's trading hall for the final time today as the exchange operator permanently shuts its premises. The bourse follows in the footsteps of Tokyo, Singapore and London, which have all closed their doors amid a shift toward electronic trading.

Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA faces an $842M do-or-die debt repayment today as the country labors under a severe cash crunch. Venezuela has already missed coupon repayments worth nearly $600M in recent weeks, but today's repayment has no grace period, entitling holders of bonds and credit default swaps to declare default.