Transocean Gets New Contracts For 2 Rigs

The stock is ignoring the oil price upside. If oil breaches $60, it will ignore it no more.

Deepwater Invictus was not the only job that Transocean got; there are more news.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has just published its fleet status report. Earlier this month, the company has disclosed a new contract for Deepwater Invictus, which found a two-year job (with three-year options) with BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP). It turned out that it was not the only news this month, and the company’s fleet status report contained other important developments:

Semi-sub Deepwater Nautilus was awarded a four-well contract with 11 well-priced options in Southeast Asia. Neither the dayrate nor the customer is disclosed. The previous dayrate for the rig was $456,000. Applying a 75% discount, in line with the discount for Deepwater Invictus, rate gets us a dayrate of $114,000, which seems a bit high to me given the region, the age of the rig, the type of contract (many options instead of a multi-year job), and the fact that the customer is not disclosed. In my opinion, the dayrate should be closer to $100,000. The contract will keep the rig busy from November 2017 to March 2018. Assuming the rig will work four months, the backlog addition is about $12 million. Semi-sub Paul B. Loyd, Jr. was awarded two contracts in the U.K. North Sea. The first contract is with Hurricane Energy (OTCPK:HRCXF) from March 2018 to May 2018. The second contract is with Zennor Petroleum Limited from May 2018 to October 2018. I expect that a rate similar to Deepwater Nautilus will be received given the rig’s age and the customers involved. Thus, the backlog addition is estimated at about $21 million. Once again, we have confirmation of continued drilling interest in the North Sea. In this region, even older rigs manage to get jobs. Deepwater Pontus started a job with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) which will go from October 2017 to October 2027. In my opinion, we may soon see Deepwater Pontus used for refinancing like other newbuild rigs of Transocean. With Brent oil (NYSEARCA:BNO) close to $60, the company will be able to get an attractive interest rate on bonds secured by Pontus. Transocean’s next newbuild, Deepwater Poseidon, will start its job with Shell in the first quarter of 2018 and stay on contract until the first quarter of 2028. As has been known before, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) terminated the contract for Discoverer Clear Leader, which will work until November 2017. This is another headache for Transocean, which will have to decide whether it will be spending money on warm stacking Discoverer Clear Leader or whether it will immediately cold stack the rig. Built in 2009, Discoverer Clear Leader is a modern rig, but there are plenty of modern rigs without jobs in the Gulf of Mexico right now, so cold stacking the rig without spending much money may be a viable option. Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2, whose contract with Woodside, according to the previous fleet status report, was scheduled to last until December 2017 was ended. The rig’s status is listed as “idle October 2017”. Another rig, Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1, goes off contract with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in December 2017. Interestingly, the dayrate for Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 was increased from $415,000 to $433,000. It remains a big question whether Transocean will be able to find jobs for these rigs in the near term. Transocean did not disclose the current location of Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2. According to MarineTraffic, the rig is in Singapore. Semi-sub Transocean Marianas left the fleet. The rig was originally built in 1979 and stacked from March 2016. Now Transocean’s deepwater segment consists of two rigs, Transocean 706, built in 1976, and Jack Bates, built in 1986. Contracts for both rigs end in October 2018, and it may be problematic to find them new ones. Semi-sub Development Driller III has finished its job with an undisclosed customer at an undisclosed rate and at an undisclosed location (!) and is idle from October 2017. MarineTraffic believes that the rig is in Aruba, just north of the Venezuelan shore. Transocean decided to upgrade two newbuilds, JSPL Ultra-Deepwater Drillship TBN 1 and JSPL Ultra-Deepwater Drillship TBN 2, by increasing their hook load capacity to three million pounds. As a result, the delivery of these rigs has been further delayed to the second and the fourth quarter of 2020.

As it turned out, Transocean has previously revealed major news on Deepwater Invictus, and there was no news of this caliber in the fleet status report. Transocean’s fleet will be a good test for market activity given the recent upside in oil prices. For 2018, RIG has a number of drillships that it can put to work - Deepwater Asgard, Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1, Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2. Let’s not also forget about stacked Discoverer Americas and Deepwater Champion, although their chances to get work in 2018 are low after being stacked for one and a half years.

Transocean’s strength lies in the backlog (especially after the Songa deal), but the company may still benefit from short-term developments on the oil price front as it has several drillships to offer. Drilling stocks including Transocean lagged recent oil price developments. I believe that Transocean will see more upside should oil reach the symbolic $60 level despite the fact that it won’t have an immediate impact on the company’s finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.