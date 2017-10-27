Chart Industries: Here Come The Orders

At industry tops (gas handling and storage industry tops), the Energy & Chemicals segment usually has sales far in excess of the other two.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) has always traded on future prospects and those prospects are looking great. Current financial results can swing wildly as the company's products have a variety of margins. Product mix varies because orders tend to be fairly large for a company the size of Chart. So annual guidance is probably a little more important than the quarterly reports.

The orders that matter the most are the Energy & Chemicals segment's. This historically largest division has been in an industry depression since the great commodity price crash. But the comparison shown above demonstrates that a clear recovery is underway for that division. At one point, the orders and backlog were nominal. Clearly, the business level is now significantly above that.

"Backlog of $390.6 million (excluding Hudson Products Corporation (“Hudson”)) increased 6% sequentially from the second quarter 2017 and 14% from December 31, 2016."

Combine the table above with the statement above from management and it is clear that the company is beginning to fire on all cylinders. The company traditionally generates a fair amount of cash, so a constant stream of acquisitions is in the works at any given time. That is why management's perspective on orders is helpful. In any event, the Energy & Chemicals backlog is beginning to climb to levels last seen back around 2015 or so. That segment usually has a lot of influence on future profits. So the market is getting excited about the Energy & Chemicals segment's operating leverage heading in the right direction (finally).

The Hudson acquisition added about $300 million to the current liabilities because the company used its revolving account to make the purchase. The acquisition adds a fair amount of business. So management must be optimistic enough about paying the acquisition debt relatively fast. This management has a long history of successfully integrating acquisitions painlessly.

This year, the cash generation has so far been poor. Cash flow from operations was only about $18 million instead of the $147 million for the first nine months of last year. That sometimes happens as the product mix varies a lot. But total debt of about $600 million may be reasonable given the forecast profitability of the backlog. Plus the backlog is increasing.

The other two segments, Distribution & Storage, and Biomedical, tend to be far more predictable and steady. Those two divisions have enabled the company to survive the last few lean years in a relatively decent fashion. There was a time when the Energy & Chemicals division received almost no orders. The other two divisions clearly enabled this company to operate much closer to breakeven than would have been obvious to the casual observer. They also provided cash flow when the Energy & Chemicals division had no cash flow (or sales for that matter).

But now the attention will turn to the Energy & Chemicals segment again. At the top of industry cycles, this segment usually by far has the largest sales. The cyclical tendencies of this division outweigh the results of the other divisions. Chart Industries, through acquisitions, is a larger company at the beginning of the current recovery. So that implies a lot of upside potential for this stock.

The company is a competitor to Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD), but is a lot more cyclical and dependent on the prospects of the oil and gas industry. Since gas production has been increasing worldwide, this company is reaping the benefits. Gas plant processing facilities and pipelines would be major customers. Though the company has the ability to service the gas needs of many different industries, it tends to have fairly long business cycles.

The chart gives some perspective on the previous history of the stock. Management did slim down the company as the oil and gas industry business shrank next to nothing. However, there is still a lot of capacity available for more business. Plus the Hudson acquisition was a significant enlargement of the oil and gas exposure. Chances are very good that peak sales this time around will be over $1 billion and maybe $2 billion or more.

So even though this stock is relatively expensive (from both an earnings and cash flow viewpoint), that can change in a positive direction rather quickly. The demand for products varies with the amount of gas handled, not the number of wells drilled. So the continuing emphasis on natural gas as a relatively "clean" (except for the carbon dioxide) fuel is very bullish for this company.

The continued expansion of the Biomedical and Distribution & Storage will provide some downside protection as the recovery gains traction. At this point, only a continued downward trend of orders would probably hurt the stock. It does react to margin contractions but those appear more temporary. As a cyclical growth stock, Chart Industries is hard to beat at the present time.

The stock has already doubled from its low. Holding somewhere near the next cyclical peak could yield quite a generous return. A reasonable expectation would be that the stock would surpass the old all-time high in the $120 range. Chart Industries usually grows fairly quickly. So the stock rarely sells in a traditional bargain fashion. Normally the stock has a premium multiple to cash flow and earnings to reflect a generally superior cash flow generating ability. But the stock can be volatile and quarterly results can vary quite a bit. So the stock is not for the faint of heart. Still, as part of a basket of speculative growth picks, this stock could be very rewarding.

