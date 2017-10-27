The Definition Of Safety Stocks Is Changing - Cramer's Mad Money (10/26/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, October 26.

The topic of safety stocks often comes up in difficult times, but when the economy is doing well, this concept flips. "What happens when what's prudent suddenly becomes what's reckless and what used to be reckless becomes responsible? That, gentle viewer, is exactly what we are seeing in this market," said Cramer.

With BRICS economy doing well and a recovering Eurozone, things are looking healthy for the US markets. This synchronized economic expansion is losing money for investors on safety stocks.

In the olden days, investors flocked to industrial stocks for safety as they were slow and steady with growth but did not generate lot of wealth. However, in the current market, both Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) saw healthy gains on earnings. The 5.5% and 3.5% rise in these stocks were unseen phenomena earlier. This was in addition to Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 3M (NYSE:MMM) and DowDupont (NYSE:DWDP) rising on good earnings and signs of a growing global economy.

On the flip side, the once high flying biotech names Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and went down 16% after the earnings report; its highest drop in 17 years. Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) went down too on guidance update. Lastly, Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) which beat estimates and updated guidance, went down 5% on drop in margins.

"In this scenario, you need to recognize that risk, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder and right now, what's risky is what used to let you sleep at night: the foods, the drugs, the health cares," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

The stock of GrubHub went up 7% on earnings and good guidance Cramer interviewed founder and CEO Matt Maloney to know more about the quarter and what lies ahead.

Maloney said that GrubHub is the nation's largest online platform and competitors and VCs have wasted billions of dollars on promotions to take market share from them. "They've thrown it away, and then they pull back from the markets because you know what? It's not about the promos. People want to connect with their restaurants. It's about the service. And the only thing we do is we connect diners to their restaurants," he added.

The stock is up 57% for the year and they have been expanding their footprint with 75,000 restaurant partners and 9.8M users in 1,300 cities. He was excited about their partnership with Yelp which had 40,000 restaurants for online ordering which will double soon.

"We have the deepest and the broadest network possible, and now with the Yelp partnership, they have over 100M people every month looking. And 70% of them are looking for restaurants. So that's where we bring our orders in and that's where you're going to see increased conversion, increased performance on Yelp," said Maloney.

He gave a statistic that US spends $200B on takeout and delivery alone and GrubHub is on track to do $4B. "We could 10x this company and it still wouldn't even barely touch that," he said. That is the opportunity GrubHub has. "We're by far the largest in the space. So there's so much room. So much room to grow," he concluded.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

"I want to shine a light on something I saw in my feed on Twitter, something that's actually not a good sign for this red-hot, scorching bull market. It concerns me, and I want it to concern you," said Cramer. It's not about Twitter the stock, which performed well and the market cheered it.

Cramer has long seen AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) as a sub-par competitor to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) but things looked like turning around after the new management. However, their recent quarter was not up to the mark and he criticized the company for their performance.

"I went and looked at my feed today and what did I see? A very sizable number of AMD followers criticizing me for being short AMD and trying to blast it down with negatives. But when I see a host of people saying that AMD's going down because Jim Cramer's saying negative things about it, I need to warn you about something. This is called 'homer' behavior, raw home-team booster-ism that lacks any sort of objectivity or rigor and has no place in the stock market. This is how you lose money, people," he said.

Cramer is contractually forbidden to short stocks or bet against stocks, or even own stocks that are not those of his employers.

"This is business, not personal. Managements do get it wrong. Business can be difficult. I promise you I'll monitor Twitter for this kind of behavior for other stocks, but only if you monitor your own behavior to be sure that you, too, aren't rooting too much for the home team and forgetting that, in this business, there is no home team. Just dollars and cents. Common sense," he concluded.

CEO interview - Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG)

The stock of Briggs & Stratton went up after a good quarter. Cramer interviewed chairman, president and CEO Todd Teske, to know what lies ahead for the small engine maker company.

Teske said that hurricane disrupted lives in US at many places, their team did a good job to make sure generators reached where they were needed most. While generators are short-term boost in sales, the commercial operations is what excited Teske.

He commented on automation by saying,"over the last few years, it's really been all about automation, and so we have more robots in one manufacturing cell than we had in the whole company when I joined 21 years ago." They try to maintain a balance between capital and labor costs but rise of automation brings a new challenge. "Ultimately, you get into skilled labor issues. And so you need people that can program and run the robots and maintain the robots and so what we've been focused on is how do we train up our people to be able to use a lot of this automation and this innovation that we're bringing to the shop floor so that we can remain competitive here in the U.S.," he added.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN): This company is terrific but the environment is cyclical where investors expect more. Cramer thinks this is a fine stocks with 5.5% yield.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH): Cramer likes the situation as the business is about creating experience.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): Cramer thinks their quarter was good and would buy the stock at declines.

On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON): Cramer thinks it can go to $26-27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): Do not sell the stock, it can go higher.

