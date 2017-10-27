GNC: Say What Mr. Market

Mr. Market's reaction is just another prime example how irrational the market can be in the short term and that the current price level presents a great buying opportunity for a long-term value investor like myself.

I asked myself if I was the owner of GNC, whether these results would make me want to sell the company. The answer is a resounding NO.

I am confused how Mr. Market has reacted to the news, punishing the stock down to $6.65 or -18% and wiping off around +$100 million in market cap.

If you dig into the results and the conference call, there are some positives, but also a few things that I wish were a bit better.

Let's start with the few items that I was hoping to be better.

1.1. Investor Relations: I like to join conference calls where I feel I learned something which was not in the 8-K. Unfortunately, GNC Holdings' (NYSE:GNC) management on both Q2 and Q3 conference calls, have underwhelmed and I hope this improves.

1.2 Average basket size: From speaking to a few store managers, the targeted average basket size is around $45 in the US. While I am encouraged by the significant increase in transactions from quarter to quarter, I fail to see a corresponding improvement in basket size. I would have expected that GNC's in store sales teams to do a better job at this, especially as they are supposedly seen as trusted advisors.

On the call, the CEO said "In July, we rolled out chain-wide training and enhanced the technology that supports store associates and selling solutions. And as a result, we're starting to see sequential improvement in the year-over-year average ticket." Let's see how this develops in Q4.

1.3 Big Data Analytics: For the past few quarters, the team has spoken about how they are tapping into this trend and that going forward they were going to be able to provide more customized or personalized offerings, which would drive higher basket sizes. I have worked with some early stage technology companies in the past and just feel that this is taking much longer than expected.

1.4 SG&A expenses: GNC reduced overall marketing spend vs. Q2, but total SG&A went up by $3 million over PY while revenues went down almost $18 million or 3% over the same period. I would hope there is a closer eye how SG&A is tracking against revenue in future as the quarter progresses.

1.5 Execution Issues: The CFO mentioned one of the headwinds were:

"we experienced a onetime comp hit in September, resulting from our decision to activate the accounts of all of our loyalty members who had not yet activated their accounts through our website. We now have a seamless process for onboarding new loyalty members quickly inside the stores, which is great. But given that there were millions of members who had accumulated reward points but had not used them given their accounts were not yet activated, we experienced an unusual volume of redemptions in September and October after we automatically activated all the accounts. There was little impact to operating results as the loyalty point value was already accrued."

I am confused by this comment. First of all, how can it be a headwind but with little impact on operating results, is there not an opportunity cost associated with this? Furthermore, not sure how they could have allowed this to continue into Q4.

Let's shift focus to the positives:

2.1. MyGNCRewards Loyalty Program: The number of free loyalty members continues to increase every quarter. For the last two quarters, it is up by over 2 million each quarter, evidence how strong the brand is. GNC now has 9.6 million free loyalty members.

The conversion rate of free to paying members (the $40 annual fee) has also doubled from the prior quarter increasing from 3.2% to 6.1% with 585,000 Pro Access members now. My guess though is that management was hoping to have 10 million free members by the end of the year and a 10% conversion or 1 million. However, the 1 million Pro Access member target will not be achieved.

2.2. Same-Store Sales: When looking at the below graph it should be clear that for the first time in 7 quarters, GNC has been able to have positive same-store sales in the domestic-owned stores. As the new CEO, Ken mentioned on the call; I would expect that this trend to continue into Q4.

2.3. International Sales: An almost 20% or $8 million revenue increase and $2 million (+14%) operating income increase over the same period in the prior year. Most of the increase was driven by the e-commerce business in China, and the CFO referred to this opportunity. "We continue to evaluate options to further penetrate the market in China, where we see significant opportunity for long-term growth. At this time, we cannot share details on how we intend to accelerate this growth, but will do so when appropriate."

Tricia has lost a few followers as a result of her position through the end of Q3 on the $250 million FCF target. I trust that this statement has real meat behind it but the specific call out at this time during the call was a positive in my view.

2.4. Online sales are growing at a very healthy rate: GNC.com comps increased 41.9% in the third quarter. "GNC.com delivered this large positive comp due to continued strong Amazon market price growth in addition to lapping price and bulk buying changes made in the prior year. " E-commerce sales were up 20% or $9 million to $51.7 million.

GNC management was, however, reluctant to share any breakout of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) figures. Not sure why, but I guess that either a) they don't want competitors to know how it is trending, b) they are in active discussions with either Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) or JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and having this information public could impact the negotiations or c) the numbers are not that great.

As it deals with the last point, readers should check out the new store layout on Amazon. It looks amazing. Also, there are almost 12,000 (up 25% just in the last 30 days) reviews now on Amazon.com with a 92% positive rating which leads me to believe that there is truth in that the Amazon launch is meeting GNC management's expectations.

2.5. Overall financial position: Before the results were released, I communicated to my investors that I was expecting revenue of $630 million and EPS of $0.35. GNC lost about 0.02 EPS due to Hurricanes which equals roughly $18-20 million of lost revenue and which gets you close to $630 million, $8-10 million above analyst expectations. Stripping out this one-time effect, I have to wonder how Wall Street would have reacted with an $8-10 million revenue beat.

As for EPS, analysts were expecting $0.33, and they came in at $0.32 per share with $0.02 lost due to the three hurricanes. Cash flow from operations grew by 97% or $77 million from Q2 and FCF was $125 million for the year to date. The management diligently paid down long-term debt and appeared to be on track to pay off the remaining ~$50 million of the revolver along with a portion of the term loan.

GNC is on track to deliver between $1.25 and $1.35 EPS this year and generates around $200 million of FCF annually. I will, therefore, be dumbfounded if Ken Martindale, who came from Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), which was on the brink of bankruptcy is not able to refinance GNC's 2019 debt. He must have built up a Rolodex of people to call while at Rite Aid.

So unless there is a recession, which seems unlikely given that the 10-year treasury yield is still hovering around 2.45%, the concerns around whether GNC will go bankrupt should be off the table, and the real questions are whether current management can unlock the tremendous opportunity for growth that is sitting in plain view and also achieve a reasonable interest rate when (and not if) they refinance.

In summary, as I consider myself a part owner of this business vs. just owning a stock certificate, the question was whether to sell "my" company given Q3 results. The answer is a resounding NO. All of the key items that I feel provide GNC with a durable competitive advantage are still in place. They just need to execute a bit better!!!

Therefore, I feel with Mr. Market it was pitchforks and torches time after results were announced. So as per Baron Rothschild, "The time to buy is when there is blood on the streets" – Now is that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.