Seaspan Offers Both Preferreds And Notes, Which Is The Best Buy

The news of Seaspan's (SSW) most recent Note offering prompted this article. Because I am primarily a cumulative preferred and note investor, my main concern is the viability of the company I plan to invest in. As far as I'm concerned, the only way I can ultimately lose my investment is for the company to go bankrupt or in the event that I am forced to abandon my position because of the lack of adequate resources to hold it. Although I came to the decision that Seaspan faced no imminent existential threat, I was happy to learn that J Mintzmyer believed the same as he indicated in his recent SA article, Seaspan Is Set For Success.

Consequently, the focus of this article concerns which of the preferred equities and notes listed below is the current best buy.

To best accomplish this I will separate the preferred equities from the notes and determine which of each class is the best buy. That accomplished, I will then determine which of the best of each class is the best buy and fully discuss the reasons why I arrived at this decision.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best SSW-D 1/30/18 1.9875 24.30 1.9875/24.30 8.18 SSW-E 2/13/19 2.0625 25.17 2.0625/25.17 8.19 SSW-G 6/16/21 2.05 25.12 2.05/25.12 8.16 SSW-H 8/11/21 1.96875 24.80 1.96875/24.80 7.94 Best

Concerning the above preferreds, in this instance, the best buy would be largely determined by my investment goals. To explain: Although I am basically a long-term hold preferred investor, I recognize that others might not be and might prefer a quick in and out after making a modest profit. They might trade this way as a result of limited resources and their desire to remain liquid in order to take advantage of other opportunities as they appear. Others might show a preference for reduced risk by taking their chips off of the table after making a modest profit or at the first sign of a potential problem that might indicate a near-term fall in price.

These investors might consider the D to be the best choice, hoping it will be called when callable, thereby earning them a quarterly dividend and the capital gain of 0.70/share. I might agree with them but not for their reasons. I believe the D will not be called when callable because I expect the company would rather wait the additional year to ensure that it has the resources to call the E, which costs it more per share per dividend payment. If I am correct, these investors will reduce their profit by 0.17/share if and when the preferred is called.

Considering the G & H, again my decision depends upon my investment goals. I have chosen the H as the best long-term investment. In spite of the fact that it offers the lowest yield, if and when called, I will receive a modest increase in my capital gains by 0.20/share. But that's not the primary reason I have selected SSW-H. Because of my long-term horizon outlook, I am usually disappointed when a preferred I hold is called regardless of the capital gain, which I consider money in the bank anyway.

In this instance, the H will certainly be the last to be called, not only because it is the last callable, but because it costs the company the lowest interest rate per share. Consequently, on a 1000-share buy, I can be assured of receiving $1,968.75 for many years to come. Furthermore, because of my access to sufficient resources, I have the capital to invest whenever an opportunity presents itself without the need to divest myself from another position.

What about the notes?

Symbol Callable Matures Yearly Interest Price Interest/Price Yield % Best SSWA 10/10/20 10/30/27 1.78125 24.30 1.78125/24.30 7.33 Best SSWN 4/30/19 4/30/19 1.59375 25.11 1.59375/25.11 6.35

Hands down, the A is the superior investment because of greater yield and that it provides a capital gain upon call rather than a capital loss. To seal the deal for this long-term investor, the A does not mature until 2027.

Consequently, between the best preferred and note buys, which is the best investment. Let's begin with the discussion of safety. In the sad event of bankruptcy, the noteholders might expect to salvage some pennies on the dollars of their investments while the preferred shareholder will probably receive nothing. Those who believe that preferred shareholders will do better in bankruptcy than their common cousins, please contact me, I have a bridge for sale that I'm prepared to sell at a bargain-basement price.

However, as far as I'm concerned, SSW, long term, is a relatively safe company and I am not overly concerned about default safety. If I was, I would not invest in this company at all. Additionally, should SSW fall on hard times, it might well suspend its preferred dividend, but I am comforted by the fact my payments are cumulative and will be repaid if the company ultimately survives.

Therefore, because of its greater yield alone, the preferred is the superior investment; however, it's not the primary reason it is a superior investment. The preferred's dividends are favorably taxed as qualified dividends, meaning they are taxed at either the 15%-20% depending on the investor's tax rate as shown below. The note's payments are considered interest and are taxed as income and according to the investor's tax rate. Bottom line, the noteholder's profit will probably be taxed at a considerably higher rate.

Begin by estimating your approximate tax rate.

To best illustrate how the difference between qualified dividend and interest payments affects your bottom line, observe the following.

Depending upon which tax rate class you fall into will determine how much more or less valuable will be the preferred or note you choose to invest in.

One final thing to consider is the longevity of each investment, which remains unknown. It does because in spite of the fact the note matures in 2027, it is callable in 2020 and the preferred is not callable until 2021. Therefore, although I don't expect either to be called anytime soon, don't hang your hat on the certainty that you will continue to collect on the note until it matures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSW-E, SSW-G.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.