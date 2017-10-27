CenterState Banks' (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 14:00 ET

Executives

Jennifer Idell - Chief Financial Officer

Ernie Pinner - Executive Chairman

John Corbett - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Young - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Brady Gailey - KBW

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Gordon McGuire - Stephens Inc.

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the CenterState Bank Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today’s conference, Ms. Jennifer Idell, CFO. Ma’am, you may begin.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Bridget. Thank you all for joining the call this afternoon. Today, we will discuss the company’s third quarter financial results. Presenters today include Ernie Pinner, Executive Chairman; John Corbett, President and CEO; Steve Young, Chief Operating Officer and myself.

I would like to remind you that our comments made today may include forward-looking statements. Any of those statements made by any of us this afternoon are subject to the Safe Harbor rules. You can review the Safe Harbor language in detail found on Page 11 of our earnings release. As a reminder, you can find all of the documents that we discuss today on our website under the corporate profile tab of the Investor Relations section.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Ernie Pinner to begin the presentation.

Ernie Pinner

Thank you, Jennifer. Good afternoon, everybody. I want to thank you for continued interest you have in CenterState as well as giving us some time and being on the call this afternoon. Let me say, the third quarter was a good quarter from my viewpoint. We were very busy, lots of noise, a year where we had two large mergers that we are working through the process. I think both of those were good buys, in the sense that they strengthened a lot of the markets we are in and opened up new desirable markets, but then we had a hurricane. And having been in Florida a lifetime, I have experienced a number of hurricanes. In the last 70 years, I have listened to my relatives talk as far back in hurricanes in 1800s. So, I do have some insight of that. And since it’s been a big piece in the media, I will give you just a couple of things to think about.

Hurricane Irma was not as bad as we thought it might be, but it was a big storm. It covered Florida from the Keys to Jacksonville from the East Coast to the West Coast. Yet, the same thought, from my experience of 8 plus storms, hurricanes that I have been in, I did not see Irma like I have Andrew or Charley, who created large amount of structural damage. But rather from my viewpoint, Irma was a business interruption storm. In the same breadth, let me quickly say my heart goes out to those who caught the blunt of Irma and lost homes or experienced personal physical harm. Bloomberg has come out and stated that Irma caused $50 billion in damage, but that’s $150 billion less than they originally thought. That doesn’t even get near some of the storms that we have had in the past from a dollar loss situation.

As of earlier this month, here in October, Florida gave some information with regard to the insurance claims and there have been 773,000 insurance claims in Florida thus far. 66% of those claims are from homeowners, 24% of those claims thus far have been settled, 17% of them are closed with no payment made. So there is still roughly 60% of the claims out there. The biggest number of the claims as you might expect was in Miami-Dade County with – actually, the most claims per capita was in Monroe County. FEMA just reported that there have been 2,108 businesses in 48 Florida counties that have had storm impact, the leading counties again with that number of impact was Miami-Dade and Broward was number 2.

I have been out and around the last number of weeks just kind of looking, kicking tires, so to speak. The storm damage is everywhere, but most visible is storm trash, piles and piles of it, but not a lot of visible collateral damage. In South Florida, as a bank, we reached out to our top 100 customers personally and to the customer, they all indicated there was no major collateral damage to their business. My opinion is the biggest impact of the hurricane to us has been a lack of normal loan growth. Our customers have been focused on finding electricity, repairing storm damage and getting their business back on track. Prior to the storm, Florida was very active this year, lots of visitors. You could say that we were booming, so to speak, as well as with growth in Florida. The slowdown in September and October due to the storm will be difficult to fully measure until the first and second quarter of ‘18 when all the data is properly compiled. However, I feel the proven resilience of Florida will be fully visible in early ‘18, and we will see ourselves bouncing back like we have done before. So it was a tough storm and it was hard to work through, but it was not near as bad as we though it could be. From my point of view, we were very fortunate.

So at this point, I want to turn this over to Mr. Corbett.

John Corbett

Thank you, Ernie and good afternoon everyone. I am pleased to report that CenterState recorded a third quarter net income of $22 million, a return on assets of 1.29%, a return on tangible equity of 14.7% and an efficiency ratio of 55%. It was a clean quarter with no onetime charges. And the biggest highlight, as Ernie mentioned in the third quarter, was our announcement in August of the acquisitions of both Harbor Community Bank and Sunshine Bank. These two acquisitions will add approximately $3 billion in assets and take CenterState past $10 billion in assets. We are currently moving through the regulatory and shareholder approval processes and things are progressing as planned. We anticipate closing Sunshine Bank early in the first quarter and then Harbor shortly thereafter. Our teams have worked very well together over the last month on the integration plans and we are on track to meet the cost save guidance that we communicated at the announcement.

On the hurricane, on Thursday, September 7, it appeared that Hurricane Irma could become a Category 5 hurricane that would track up Florida’s East Coast from Miami to Jacksonville. This would have been the worst case scenario for the state of Florida. With the help of research that Joe Fenech published at Hovde about Hurricane Katrina and our own experience of the three hurricanes in 2004, our team held the position that despite the human toll, banks outperformed the sector following a hurricane because of the economic stimulus from insurance claims and federal relief. On that Thursday before Irma’s landfall, our Board updated our stock buyback plan and we prepared to repurchase up to 5% of CenterState shares if there was a sell-off following the storm. But instead of a 5-storm hitting the East Coast, the storm shifted to the West and it moderated in strength. And not to minimize the damage in local areas of the Keys and Southwest Florida, but as Ernie mentioned, the structural damage across the state was far less than feared. The storm however did disrupt the pace of business activity during the month of September and into the month of October.

Electricity was out for much of our franchise for two weeks following the storm and the cleanup effort is still ongoing in the month of October. We do view the hurricane primarily as a business interruption event for the months of September and October, and do not believe it will result in significant credit impairment or a slowdown in loan production beyond the months of September and October. We experienced steady loan production in both July and August of $125 million per month, but then loan production dropped by $50 million in September because of the storm and October appears to be softer than normal as well. The resulting net loan growth for the third quarter was 3% and net loan growth year-to-date is at a 9% pace.

I mentioned the slowdown in loan production in September from the hurricane, but the funding ratio was also a second headwind to the growth rate. For several quarters, we have funded approximately 85% of our new loan production, but this quarter the funding ratio declined from 85% down to 61%. And as these loans – the newly originated loans fund up in the next few quarters, it will be a tailwind or a growth rate. Because of the lingering impacts from the hurricane, we anticipate that fourth quarter loan growth will land in the mid to upper single-digit range, with growth returning to more normal levels in the first quarter, in the 10% range. Asset quality remains pristine and we recorded a $600,000 net recovery in the third quarter and we have also had a net recovery year-to-date. Deposits declined approximately 4% annualized in the third quarter, which is typically our slowest quarter seasonally and deposits were likely impacted by the hurricane as well. There is significant attention out there being paid to deposit betas. Excluding the acquisitions that we closed on in the second quarter, our total cost of deposits has remained flat at 18 basis points over the last 4 quarters despite 3 increases in Fed funds. And Steve will share our strategy on deposits and the future of our net interest margin.

Finally, we are excited to have named Mark Thompson as our new subsidiary bank President during the third quarter. Mark is a CenterState veteran and he has served in a variety of leadership roles at CenterState over the last decade as both the Chief Credit Officer and he most recently served as our South Florida Regional President. Mark and his wife will be moving back to Winter Haven in the next couple of months. He is an exceptional leader. He is highly respected in our company and Steve, Jennifer, Ernie and I are very excited to work with Mark in his expanded leadership role.

And now, I will turn it over to Steve and Jennifer to provide some guidance for your models. Steve?

Steve Young

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. I will report out on the revenue results for both net interest income and non-interest income as well as updating our expectations for the recent business line initiatives.

First of all, net interest income. Net interest margin decreased 12 basis points from 4.38% to 4.26% in the quarter – in the second quarter but was higher than our guidance of 4.20%. The core NIM, which excludes the impact of accretion on the PCI loans, was 3.92% in the quarter three versus 3.95% in the quarter as a result of lower margin acquisitions being in for the entire quarter, but it was in line with our guidance at 3.9%. We are pleased that our core margin is up 23 basis points from the prior year third quarter as a result of our asset sensitivity and strong core deposit base. Non-PCI loan yields decreased 2 basis points from the first quarter to 4.61%.

The new production loan rates increased 13 basis points from 4.31% to 4.44% in the third quarter. The new production loan rates are up over 50 basis points from the prior year third quarter. As a reminder, our floating rate loan portfolio is 31% of total loans, with another 27% variable and 42% fixed. Pro forma of our acquisitions of Harbor and Sunshine, our floating rate loan portfolio improves to 36%, with 24% adjustable and 40% fixed. PCI loan yields declined, as forecasted, to 17.9% versus 19% in the quarter two. As of 9/30/2017, the company still has a $55 million discount on PCI loans or 25% of the unpaid principal balance. Security yields declined 8 basis points to 2.73% on a tax equivalent basis as a result of higher MBS prepayments in the quarter two. Absent a yield curve shift, yields should remain steady to increasing towards second quarter levels.

As John mentioned and as expected, deposit costs increased 3 basis points from the prior quarter to 23 basis points due to the acquisitions being in for the entire quarter. As John reported, we are pleased to report that excluding the cost of deposits brought over from Platinum and Gateway acquisitions, deposit cost was 18 basis points versus 18 basis points in the third quarter of last year. For the legacy deposit base, this represents a 0% beta on the last 75 basis points of Fed Fund rate hike since the fourth quarter. During the same time from the third quarter ‘16 to third quarter ‘17, taking out the seasonality, ex acquisitions, core deposits grew 5.3%. At 9/30, 54% of our deposits are in checking account balances, which we believe is a competitive advantage moving forward. With our lower than peer loan-to-deposit ratio of 86% and with the acquisitions of Harbor and Sunshine bringing us down to a pro forma loan-to-deposit ratio of 82%, we will continue to drag deposit costs as rates move higher and should perform better than many peers. The weighted average cost of deposits at the announced acquisitions is 34 basis points. Factored together, our deposit costs would approximate 26 basis points on a pro forma basis.

So in summary, based on our loan growth forecast, we expect net interest margin to approximate 4.15% in the fourth quarter, which is in line with our guidance from last quarter. Longer term, with the acquisitions of Harbor and Sunshine that have lower net interest margins, we expect tax equivalent NIM to settle in around 4%, with one additional rate hike built into December. Secondly, the correspondent banking results. Net income for the quarter was $0.03 per share fully allocated versus $0.04 in the quarter two. Non-interest income decreased from $8.1 million to – from $7.2 million in the prior quarter due primarily to lower fixed income sales. We continue to reiterate our guidance of all correspondent banking non-interest income to approximate $7.5 million to $8 million per quarter for the foreseeable future as the interest rate swap business continues to grow, but is balanced out from declines of fixed income sales. Other non-interest income, excluding correspondent banking income was $9.5 million. This was short of our guidance of $10.5 million to $11 million. This was primarily the result of lower mortgage banking revenue than forecast. We would expect the run-rate for other non-interest income to approximate $9.5 million to $10 million in the fourth quarter.

In summary, correspondent non-interest income is forecast to run $7.5 million to $8 million quarterly run rate, while the rest of the bank should run $9.5 million to $10 million, which totals $17 million to $18 million on a quarterly run rate for fourth quarter. Based on our current asset size of $6.8 billion, we are doing approximately 1% in non-interest income to average assets. Incrementally from the acquisitions, we are adding approximately $3.2 billion at 50 basis points of non-interest income to average assets, which makes us about 85 basis points pro forma. With the line of business fee income build we will discuss momentarily, we are targeting to get back to 1% non-interest income to average assets by the end of 2018.

The initiative forecast. As we discussed before on the merger announcement call, Harbor Community Bank has a strong residential team of approximately 40 total team members with annual production of $180 million, of which approximately 50% is portfolio and 50% is secondary lending. During the quarter, we paused the significant hiring of producers and processors that we planned at the end of the third quarter in order to meet and integrate this new mortgage department into the bank. We will restart the process of hiring originators toward the end of this year and into the first quarter.

Our originator pipeline of hires is approximately 15 to 20 originators, which we would like to bring on by the end of the first quarter. Between our existing business, our acquisition of Harbor and our new originators, we are forecasting around 40 originators in the back half of 2018. Also, we have brought on our Director of TPO business that will sell to our correspondent banks. This initiative will ramp up in the first quarter of 2018. Based on the timing of this integration and hiring of originators, we are forecasting approximately $600 million to $700 million of production in 2018. By doing this and supporting it with growth in our SBA line of business, we are striving to hit our 1% non-interest income target in 2018.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jennifer to discuss non-interest expense and allowance for loan loss.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Steve. First, regarding the allowance for loan loss, the company’s allowance for loan losses at September 30 is $31.8 million, an increase of $1.7 million in the quarter. The company recorded provision expense of $1.1 million, of which $750,000 is related to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma. In addition, there was $600,000 of net recoveries in the quarter. Year-to-date, net recoveries were $732,000. According to our forecast for loan growth and credit, we anticipate provision expense in the fourth quarter to be approximately $1.5 million.

Next, a few comments around non-interest expense. The company recorded non-interest expense of $44.6 million for the quarter, which is better than previous guidance in part due to reduced variable compensation on correspondent and mortgage banking. The efficiency ratio was 55% this quarter, which improved from 57% last quarter and 59% in the third quarter of 2016, merger-related expenses excluded. The fourth quarter non-interest expense should approximate $45 million to $46 million including the variable comp, as Steve mentioned, with the revenue associated variable comp that would go with that.

Looking into 2018, as we anticipate the closing and integration of both Harbor and Sunshine, we will bring on a non-interest expense base of approximately $90 million before cost saves. We are currently working through the process with both banks and we are on track to realize the 40% cost saves as we modeled. With the conversion scheduled to be completed in the first and second quarters of 2018, we are expected to realize one-third of the cost saves beginning in the second quarter and the remaining two-third of the cost saves beginning in third quarter of 2018. We will update the quarterly guidance during the next earnings call as we will be better able to confirm closing dates of these two acquisitions. Thank you. This concludes our prepared remarks. We are happy to entertain any questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brady Gailey with KBW. Your line is open.

Brady Gailey

Hey, good afternoon.

John Corbett

Hi, Brady.

Brady Gailey

Just one clarifying question, when you all talk about getting fee income kind of backup to the 1% level in 2018, are you talking about getting it back up to 1% by the end of 2018 or for the full year 2018?

Steve Young

Yes, Brady, this is Steve. We are getting it back to by the end of 2018, just relative to the ramp. It should ramp fairly well in the first quarter and it should ramp through the year.

Brady Gailey

Okay. And that means your deposit beta has been a lot less than peers, especially some of your Florida peers that are offering some pretty high rates. I know having most of your deposits in checking accounts really helps out, but I mean, do you think over time as your competitors continue to chase deposit money that your deposit beta will increase notably or do you think that you really have a different sort of deposit base and your beta will kind of remain well below peer levels going forward?

Steve Young

Yes, Brady, this is Steve. The way to think about our deposit base, again I think we have talked about it before, but we are pretty a diversified deposit base. In our checking account portfolio, about a third of our checking accounts are from a dollar amount are in retail, about a third of them are in small business and about a third of them are commercial cash management. And of course each one of them acts differently relative to sensitivity. But I would say that what we are seeing is in South Florida and particularly in South Florida and the Metro markets those markets are much more sensitive than more of the suburban, rural markets that we are in as well. And I would also – one of the really appealing things about doing the acquisitions that we just announced in August was one what was related to the markets in Central and North Florida that the deposit bases we are in, but also just the market share. The market share of us being the number one or number two Florida-based bank in most of those markets, we think that over time, our betas will outperform almost everybody else. Of course, only time will tell that. But those are some of the rationales behind the deposits.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Rose with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Michael Rose

Hey, good afternoon guys. How are you?

John Corbett

Good, Michael.

Michael Rose

Just wanted to clarify the comments on the loan growth were you talking just specifically about the originated portfolio or are you talking all-in, because I think you said growth would be in the mid to upper single-digits in the fourth quarter. Is that correct?

John Corbett

Yes, I’m glad you asked that, Michael. It’s John. We are talking about all-in growth, okay. I think we talked about our growth this past quarter was about 3%. It was 4.5% if you exclude the PCI portfolio. It was a 22% growth rate if you just look at the originated portfolio. So we are trying to simplify it for you all and talk about total net growth. So our goal into 2018 and our goal this year is around 10% loan growth, and we have done that up until this third quarter. I think in the second quarter, we actually had 12% loan growth. We are annualizing out through the first three quarters at 9%, with the hurricane impacted third quarter. As we move into the fourth quarter, some of that hurricane impact lingers. So, on a total net loan growth I think we’re guiding you to mid to upper single-digits because October was soft. But we’re looking at our pipelines now and we think we are back into the 10% range as we round the corner into the first quarter.

Michael Rose

Okay. And I didn’t see the number in the press release this time around, the pipeline, any comments there? And then just as a follow-up, what would you expect – I haven’t tracked closely the growth rates at Sunshine and Harbor, but would you eventually expect them to be additive to that or at least come up to that kind of 10% range as they reap the benefits of a larger balance sheet and can make larger loans and all those things?

John Corbett

Yes. So to your first point on the pipeline, the pipeline at the end of the third quarter was down about 10% from where it was at the end of the second quarter. We were a $487 million pipeline at the end of the third quarter. We were $548 million at the end of the second quarter. That was right in the midst of power being out and nobody was really focused on lending. So I think you’ve seen a short-term blip there. And what was your second question? Is it about 2018, about the growth rate with Harbor and Sunshine, I think?

Michael Rose

John, I am not – yes, I am not sure what their growth rates are tracking or what their pipelines look like, but I would assume with a bigger balance sheet that they would be able to potentially come up to where you guys are growing at?

John Corbett

Yes, that’s the thought process and we are modeling out next year and we put in our budgets for our models to have about 150 commercial RMs in 2018. And some of the ones that are vacant positions now, we are going to be looking to recruit more in the Metro markets and we are doing hiring in Orlando, down in the Fort Lauderdale area. So as we migrate to some of those more Metro markets, Michael, you will see larger deal sizes. So, we are trying to migrate and build a company to maintain that 10%, including the Harbor and Sunshine adds. And Sunshine was in – they were in the Orlando MSA and Harbor had offices in the Tampa MSA. So we will continue to build in those markets.

Michael Rose

Okay, that’s great color. Last one for me, any sort of balance sheet restructuring you guys are going to do ahead of those deals and what does it do – what do the deals do to your asset sensitive position? Thanks.

Steve Young

Yes, great question. Michael, this is Steve. As I mentioned before, these are strong core deposit bases. On a pro forma basis, we will have about 250,000 core accounts, 200,000 checking accounts, so a nice granular checking account balance. So, the core deposits and if you looked at – if you go and study the models for Harbor and Sunshine, their deposit costs have been like ours, very flat over the last 12 months, up a couple of basis points, but very good. So, on the core deposit funding, that’s really strong. And then on the asset side, as I mentioned, on a pro forma basis, our variable rate loans will move from 31% to 36%. So that makes us more asset sensitive, all things being equal. And as we take money out of the securities book over time – remember, we are 82% loan-to-deposit as we move those into loans over a period of time that also will improve asset sensitivity.

Michael Rose

Understood. Thanks for clarifying. Sorry, if I missed your commentary report. Thanks.

Steve Young

No worries.

Operator

Our next question is from Tyler Stafford with Stephens Inc. Your line is open.

Gordon McGuire

Hi, guys. This is Gordon McGuire filling in for Tyler. How are you doing this afternoon?

John Corbett

Good, Gordon.

Gordon McGuire

Just wanted to touch on expenses, so I appreciate the color you gave on the variable comp driving the lower number this quarter. But if I have last quarter’s guide correct, the new guide for 4Q is about $1 million lower. Just wondering what the delta is in that number?

Steve Young

Gordon, this is Steve again. As we mentioned earlier, the mortgage ramp that we were going to put together was going to be heavy – little light in the third quarter, but heavier in the fourth quarter and so the variable comps would have increased probably another $1 million in the fourth quarter. But as we mentioned, because of the Harbor-Sunshine deals, we decided to go ahead to integrate those – that 40 team members and pushed some of that hiring out toward the end of the year and first of the fourth quarter. So, it’s really more of a timing issue than it is anything.

Gordon McGuire

Got it. And then just following that line, I was just wondering how much of the investments you need to make toward crossing $10 billion in assets are embedded in that number? And maybe just some color on the investments you have made so far and where you might need to build out going forward?

Jennifer Idell

Great. So I think – this is Jennifer, I think I mentioned last quarter, also quarter before about the estimated costs for crossing $10 billion with the majority of those costs occurring in 2019. So, 2017 was just starting to do the beginnings of DFAST. And the main thing that we put in place right now is the software that we need to build that, so that is just starting to be built into the numbers for the back half of 2017 and then starting slowly to ramp up from a staffing perspective. But if I recall correctly, the numbers really started to hit in 2019. 2018 was really when we hit DFAST as far as getting the ramp in there for the software because we just, just purchased that, if you will, and just starting the integration of that portfolio. So did I clarify that for you or...

Gordon McGuire

I think so. That’s helpful. And then just lastly, turning to the correspondent, your guidance this quarter – for next quarter is $7.5 million to $8 million. And I noticed this quarter the other correspondent revenues had ticked up to about $1.4 million. So, just trying to get an idea of what the mix within your guide might look like? Is that $1.4 million kind of a sustainable level? And then just the capital market fills out the balance?

Steve Young

Sure. That’s a good question. For us, the third quarter, in the correspondent, there is typically other fees like foreign exchange and other things that kind of build up in the third quarter and I don’t recall the exact reason, but typically if you look at a year-over-year, it looks like that. I would expect that the other fees would probably move back down in that $1 million to $1.2 million range, but that the capital markets income would move up to fill the balance.

Gordon McGuire

Okay, great. That’s all I had. Thank you, guys.

John Corbett

Alright, Gordon. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from John Rodis with FIG Partners. Your line is open.

John Rodis

Good afternoon, everybody.

John Corbett

Hey, John.

John Rodis

Steve, maybe just a follow-up question for you on the securities portfolio. So, I guess this quarter it was 16%, 17% of total assets. And I guess just another way to – when you complete the two acquisitions, would you sort of expect it the securities portfolio to remain sort of around that 15% to 20% level, give or take?

Steve Young

Sure. When we bring the two acquisitions over, their portfolio is around $700 million of securities portfolio, but likely what we will do in that process like we always do is we will sell some of the securities portfolio that we just probably would like to reposition and then we will keep some of that portfolio. But if you look at it total, we have about $1.8 billion in securities on a roughly $10 million or a little more than $10 million balance sheet. So, it will be probably a little strong coming out of the gate. But as our loan-to-deposit ratio increases over the next 12 to 18 months, then I would suppose that you would get down closer in that 15% range. So it will probably start out a little higher but then be running the loans over time.

John Rodis

Okay, that makes sense. Jennifer, maybe just a follow-up question for you on expenses, you said $45 million to $46 million in the fourth quarter. How should we sort of think about growth next year in 2018 just for the core expenses ex the acquisitions?

Jennifer Idell

Ex the acquisitions, well, I know Steve has a forecast, if you will, for the variable comp, but right now, we are looking at the $45 million to $46 million from a base perspective. And then, of course you would increase that with the growth that we have in the revenue, so the variable comp related to that, that we have. And then of course, add on to that the acquisition piece. So, pretty straightforward $46 million a quarter, if you will, going forward and then of course the standard, if you will, kind of increase of 2% to 3% for regular kind of inflation, etcetera. So, it’s kind of how we are looking at it right now for 2018 ex acquisitions and variable comp.

Steve Young

Yes. And John, I think what we are going to try to establish for you when we come back on the fourth quarter call is based on the timing of the acquisitions, because depending on whether they close January 1 – February 1 or March 1 that will change that non-interest expense base a little bit and so we will try to have better guidance for you relative to timing next quarter.

John Rodis

Okay. No, I get it. And, Jennifer, maybe just one other question, the tax rate still 34% going forward, roughly?

Jennifer Idell

It is, that’s what we are estimating right now, 34.5% and that’s where we landed from this quarter.

John Rodis

34.5%.

Jennifer Idell

Yes.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to John Corbett, President and CEO.

John Corbett

Alright. Thank you again for calling in and your interest in CenterState. Hopefully, there will be no hurricanes in the fourth quarter. So, if you have any follow-up questions, feel free to reach out to Steve, Jennifer and myself and we will be happy to talk to you. Have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.