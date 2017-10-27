A Big Story For Shipping That Got Little Attention

But all things aren't equal, and here is a lesser known story that could outweigh the negative impact of those steel cuts.

All things equal, less steel output would mean less iron ore being imported into China, which would be bad news for dry bulk shipping.

A big story in shipping lately is how projected Chinese steel capacity cuts amid potentially waning demand will negatively impact the dry bulk market.

Introduction

Recently the drop in iron ore price has been a hot topic in the dry bulk shipping community. Some suggest that it could be the result of waning demand out of China as steel production is curbed for a variety of reasons. Others believe that the price drop could be the result of increasing iron ore supply.

In terms of dry bulk demand, price isn't the real issue; the most important thing is the volume of ore being transported. An iron ore supply increase, which would result in lower prices, could actually lead to greater volumes being transported. But a drop in Chinese steel production, with all other factors being held constant, could have a negative impact on volumes of iron ore being shipped.

You may have noticed in that last sentence the phrase "with all other factors being held constant". That's because all things aren't being held constant, as a major policy change has been announced that would alter the current landscape. This policy change is significant for the dry bulk market but received little attention.

Overview

Shipments of iron ore compose approximately two-thirds of overall Capesize demand. China is the world's largest importer of iron ore with approximately two-thirds of all seaborne iron ore heading to that nation. Curtailing capacity in the Chinese steel industry, which is responsible for about half the world's output, is bad news for the seaborne iron ore market and dry bulk shipping.

But there is another major cut set to take place which could bring some positive news to dry bulk shipping.

Companies with exposure to dry bulk include Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:EGLE), Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Steel

China's steel output between January and August of this year was up 5.3% on the same period of 2016, or by around 28 million mt. This comes even after 120 million tonnes of low-tech steel capacity have recently been cut. But China’s steel majors picked up the slack and were able to raise output to record levels and enjoy the best operating margins in over seven years.

Chinese authorities have plans to cut an additional 140 million tonnes of steel production capacity over the coming three to five years. This could mean reduced demand for iron ore (62% Fe) by approximately 220 million mt.

Metal Miner reports:

"The move underpins Beijing’s rationale to achieve as many wins as possible, reduce capacity to avoid anti-dumping moves by trading partners, improve environmental conditions (specifically particulate emissions, which cause smog), and consolidate a highly fragmented domestic steel industry all while simultaneously minimizing job losses and supporting the state sector at the expense of the private sector."

China aims to put at least 60% of its steel capacity in the hands of its 10 biggest companies by 2025, and has encouraged acquisitions and mergers. Many small steel companies are being forced to curb or shut operations as part of stepped-up efforts by Beijing to combat air pollution.

Concerns are mounting if output from these steel majors can continue to offset capacity cuts. But does that really need to happen for iron ore imports to remain strong?

Iron Ore In China

China’s domestic iron ore output in 2016 declined by about 3% coming in at 1.28 billion tonnes. Meanwhile, China’s imports of iron ore rose by 7.5% to a record 1.024 billion tonnes in 2016.

The record iron ore imports can be attributed to record steel production coupled with declining domestic iron ore output as the number of mines dropped from more than 3,000 to around 1,900 in recent years. Additionally, as steel mills made an effort to become more efficient and environmentally friendly, they increasingly utilized higher quality imported iron ore.

Imports of iron ore typically from Brazil, Australia, and South Africa have a high iron content, usually 62% Fe. As of mid-September, imports of high-quality iron ore from Australia, Brazil and South Africa are 6.7% higher.

China's domestic mines only produce some 350 million to 400 million tonnes a year on a 62% Fe-basis. Around one-third of the many small mines struggling with low iron ore content (average close to 20% Fe) have costs per tonne of more than $100. These mines are not only inefficient and uneconomical but also wildly unpractical, especially from an environmental standpoint.

Low-grade material has two consequences. First, it requires extensive sintering with coke to improve the iron content prior to use in a blast furnace, which is a polluting and energy-intensive process. Second, in a steel market of high prices and tight capacity, every ton counts - so steel mills favor higher-purity iron ore that increases blast furnace efficiency. That suits Beijing, as it also reduces pollution per ton of steel produced.

The preference for higher-grade iron ore represents a structural shift in the seaborne market. China is unlikely to backpedal on its environmental policy. Therefore, steel mills will need to use the highest purity iron ore to counter rising environmental concerns.

New Policy

China has announced that it would revoke about a third of its iron ore mining licenses, mostly belonging to small polluting operations with low iron ore content.

Mining.com reports:

"Lei Pingxi, chief engineer at China’s Metallurgical Mines Association, said the measure would affect about 1,000 small mines."

Unless these mines can show that they can upgrade their operations, and consequently iron ore content, so their product can avoid the highly polluting sintering process, they will likely be closed.

It is difficult to determine just how much volume will be cut based on these closures. After reaching out to several parties, one source, who elected to remain anonymous, told me that it could be "in the neighborhood of 200-250 million mt of mostly low grade production." If the average iron ore content of these cuts comes out to 30% Fe, it would take between 100 and 125 million mt of imported 62% Fe to offset these declines.

However, that source added that many of these projected closures were already running well below capacity, or not at all, as they attempted to evade the recent pollution crackdown by Chinese authorities. But with environmental concerns mounting, "there could be an even larger shift away from domestic low-grade production in favor of higher quality imported iron ore" which would reduce overall pollution for a given amount of production.

With the Chinese steel industry under greater scrutiny from the Chinese government amid a pollution crackdown, there is little incentive to use lower grade iron ore.

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted a trader in Jinan in China's eastern Shandong province:

"There isn't a lot of high-grade around and Chinese mills are preferring high-grade because they want to produce more with steel prices rising."

Let's remember that the government plans to cut 140 million tonnes of steel production capacity over the coming three to five years, which could mean reduced demand for iron ore (62% Fe) by approximately 220 million mt. But will that really play out? After all, 120 million tonnes of low-tech steel capacity has recently been cut and iron ore imports are hitting all-time highs thanks to increased utilization by large producers.

So while many are predicting a drop in iron ore imports into China based upon potential waning steel demand coupled with cuts to steel capacity, I don't believe they are taking into account changing preferences as well as the recently announced cuts to domestic iron ore production which could actually mitigate or even negate a potential drop in iron ore imports.

Additionally, some are not so sure that China's appetite for steel will actually be curbed. Recently BHP grabbed headlines as it predicted that China’s One Belt and Road Initiative will add about 150 million tons to global steel demand.

Source: FX Street

BHP believes that increased appetite from infrastructure will support steel even as there’s slowdown in China’s housing sector.

Short Run

Of course, everything described above will be a medium- to long-run balancing act but a seasonal measure looks to have an immediate impact.

In the short run, temporary measures will likely impact seaborne iron ore demand. Beginning in October, China is implementing some of its strictest cuts to steel production in an effort to head off choking winter pollution. Recall the images from the winter of 2016-2017, when China experienced a massive smog outbreak.

The first wave of production cuts will halve the rate of steel production in the city of Tangshan, the largest steel-producing city in China. This will ultimately affect 20 million mt of steel, the equivalent of about 7.5 percent of national annual production. Three other major steel-producing cities - Shijiazhuang, Anyang, and Handan - are to announce similar cuts.

Additionally, producers will also be mandated to reduce overall coking coal production by 30%. The production cuts are part of a series of production suspensions in China’s rust belt that will be implemented within the next few months as environmental authorities chase public commitments to lower the concentration of particulate matter by 22% this winter. These measures are expected to be lifted in March. But in the meantime, these measures could cut iron ore demand by seven to eight million mt a month.

The point here is that short-run demand will be impacted by seasonal policies, but it should not be confused with the long-run balancing act.

Conclusion

Beijing’s decision to shut down inefficient polluting iron ore producers could bring benefits to iron ore exporters. In addition to the cuts, Peter Poppinga, executive director at Vale noted:

"According to official data, the mining industry in China is investing less and less capex in replacement tonnage which will lead to lower production down the road."

Previous cuts to the steel industry haven't translated into large cuts in iron ore imports. I remain skeptical that the next round will prove to have the opposite outcome. But if they do, some rough math shows that if steel production does not fall by 70 million mt or more, the iron ore trade should benefit. Of course this also assumes that a corresponding reduction in iron ore demand comes at the expense of the 30% domestic Fe iron ore as opposed to the imported higher grades. But I think this is a safe assumption.

In fact, on September 26th, Bloomberg reported that China's Beige Book, which collects anecdotes on the economy from more than 3,000 firms, said that cuts in steel production aren’t happening in reality and that production is robust among surviving firms. It is noteworthy that sentiment in the Chinese steel industry is at a 12-month high.

Could domestic cuts in iron ore production be made up by other domestic producers? Perhaps to an extent, but the volume of high-quality iron ore in China is nowhere near as much as other major producers and not nearly accessible, leading to a price differential which favors imports.

If the trend of substituting high-quality imported iron ore for domestic iron ore to satisfy Beijing and maximize efficiency continues, this should add to import volumes.

But, as we saw from the first round of steel capacity cuts, steel production levels did not decline at the same pace as capacity cuts. In fact, at the conclusion of those 120 million mt of capacity cuts the following month, August saw a monthly record of 74.6 mt produced.

Utilization has been creeping up among surviving firms but is still nowhere near the rates of a decade ago which means that there is plenty of room for production shifts as less efficient polluters are being shut down.

Therefore, over the long run, I do not anticipate a major drop in iron ore cargoes into China as a result of these steel capacity cuts. In fact, I would not be surprised to see volumes of iron ore heading into China increase over the next three to five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM, GNK, GOGL, SALT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.