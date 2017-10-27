XXL Continues To Gain Market Share And The Central Europe Expansion Looks Promising

Author's note: This stock is traded in higher volumes and is more liquid at the Oslo stock exchange (Norway) under the ticker XXL:NO.

I first introduced XXL (OTC:XXLLY) to Seeking Alpha two months ago and the price has since rallied up +25 % in constant currency. The company released its third quarter results the other day and the results exceeded the market’s expectations. Revenue was up 16% year over year while EBITDA grew 18%, driven by gross margins improvements. Another positive piece of news is the comparable store sales, which for the group as a whole landed at 5.6 %.

Figure 1. Same store sales growth

As a quick reminder, XXL is a Norwegian sporting goods store that utilizes economies of scale to sell branded sporting goods at low prices. They have quickly dominated the Nordic market by stealing customers and market share from the incumbent competitors, who have been quite inept at fighting back. The founder of XXL and current chairman Øivind Tidemandsen along with current CEO Fredrik Steenbuch have collected experience at running low-cost cross-country operations like this from their various positions in another successful Nordic electronics and home appliance store chain.

What is new for this chain is that they have had their first successful launches into the Austrian market. The first opening in Shopping City Süd in Vienna, attracted 13,000 customers (see the figure below) and led to 8 million NOK in sales for the first day. This can be compared to the group's average daily sales per store of ~90,000 NOK per day.

Granted, this opening had elements of novelty to it and was preceded by heavy marketing and great one-time deals, which means that such sales volumes are unlikely to persist. Nevertheless, the people of Vienna are now aware that this company exists and word of its arrival should spread through word of mouth to those previously unenlightened.

Figure 2. The queue outside XXL's first store in Austria (source: nettavisen.no)

The second store opening in Donau Zentrum (also Vienna) reached similar measures of success (see Figure below). However, some of the novelty had already worn off as the opening day sales "only" amounted to 5 million NOK. A third lease agreement has been signed for the Austrian city of Linz and the planned opening is set to 2018.

Figure 3. People also queued before the opening of the second store (source: sportsbransjen).

So, now that the company has gained a foothold into the DACH-region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), what can we as investors expect for the future? The best we can do is look to the past for guidance, and for that purpose, I provide some data from the company’s most recent conquest. Finland, unlike the rest of the Nordic countries, has a publicly-listed competitor in the sporting goods segment. This is the general goods company Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF), which runs Intersport’s franchise branch in Finland and generously reports revenue from the sporting goods segment and their own estimate of their market share.

Based on this data, I was able to reverse-engineer the total market size over the years, which clearly shows how XXL has steamrolled this market (see Figure 4). Even more impressive is the fact that it has done so with only 11 physical stores, which is only a fraction of the total sporting goods store base in Finland (~180-200 in total).

Figure 4. XXL is steadily gaining share, according to a competitor's estimate.

The lack of public information makes a similar comparison for the Swedish and Norwegian markets harder to perform, but by sifting through various press clippings, a general overview of the market is obtained. XXL has gained market share in its domestic market (Norway) almost linearly over the years, and now stands as the market leader with a share of 30% or more (see Figure 5).

Figure 5. Norwegian market share data from various sources shows a nice linear gain. (Source: 1, 2, 3, 4 and XXL annual reports)

Sales data is available for the main competitors in Sweden: Stadium and Intersport; and as can be seen from Figure 6, XXL is growing its top line faster than the incumbent companies but it is also clear that this is a tougher market. Intersport has been able to revitalize its sales growth, but is currently not profitable, unlike Stadium and XXL.

Figure 6. XXL grows its top line faster than the competitors. Sales numbers are reported in SEK. (Source: XXL, Stadium, Intersport)

So what then are the main drivers for XXL’s successful market expansion? The answer lies in the company’s well-defined strategy and concept: large unit store formats, streamlined logistics and a culture of tough cost discipline. This has resulted in an efficient operation that according to management’s own estimates are 10-15% cheaper to run than their competitors! XXL can therefore attract new customers by selling goods at lower prices (which they do) while still being profitable, even in the tougher markets (such as Sweden).

Another key differentiator is the money and effort spent on aggressive marketing, which the management says is the only line they are not trying to save money on. Unfortunately, since all competitors are private companies, the kind of data that would support these claims are unavailable, but the success this company has had in the past in all markets is a reliable signal that XXL is doing something that the competitors are not.

What can we expect from the Austrian expansion?

The company has a successful establishment into the Central European region, but it will take time for these new stores to become profitable. According to the 2016 annual report, the management expects the Austrian stores to have a payback time of 4 to 5 years from an estimated annual sales of 12 million euros.

Over time, they expect the EBITDA margin of new expansion to reach the levels they’ve experienced in the first market for international expansion, which was Sweden. I collected sales and EBITDA data from all available quarterly reports into Figure 7, from which one can observe the slow upwards trends of EBITDA margins as economies of scale are realized and the new venture matures.

Figure 7. EBITDA margin per country. Denmark and Austria do not have meaningful margins yet.



Based on the management's own estimates of sales, the long-term EBITDA margin of 10%, the Austrian corporate tax rate of 35% and management’s guidance of 1.7-1.9 MEUR CapEx spending per new store, the estimated ROIC for new Austrian stores (excluding scalable warehouse costs) would be in the range of 22-25%. This is consistent with the expected payback time. All-in-all, XXL wants to open 15-20 stores in Austria which is roughly the number of cities with 25,000 inhabitants or more, which is the minimum required population required for a megastore like XXL to be profitable.

Based on the same metrics, there is room for an additional 30-35 stores in Switzerland and 40-45 in the Bavarian region and 115 in the Nordics (versus current 69 stores). If nothing major goes wrong, then this company will continue to be a great growth stock for the next 10 years, after which new opportunities for growth are sure to appear.

The management commented that the competitors have reacted to XXL's expansion in roughly the same way as the Nordic competitors reacted when the company first entered their market. As we've seen from the market share graphs (Figure 4-6), this is clearly not enough to stop the Norwegians from rapidly taking over the market. A funny side note is that one competitor in particular has registered the domain address www.xxlsport.at (compared to the real address www.xxlsports.at) in an attempt to confuse customers into buying from them instead.

Valuation

The trailing P/E ratio is 26.3, which is a premium to the industry's median P/E ratio of 19.6, but the growth rate of this company is significantly higher. The trailing four quarters EBITDA has grown at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 21.4% since Q3-2014 (see Figure 8). If the company keeps opening new stores at the same rate as it has before (and there is no reason to believe otherwise), then the EBITDA should continue growing around 15% annually.

At that rate, EBITDA would double every five years. At a 20% growth rate, doubling takes place every fourth year. Given the track record of this company, the competitors' lack of effort and the new growth opportunity in Central Europe, I believe this company to still be undervalued.

Figure 8. EBITDA per store has been burdened by the expansion into Austria and weaker spring and early summer sales.

The major downside risks to this assessment would be if the Austrian branch of Intersport's franchise (or the other competitors) have learned something from its Nordic colleagues and is able to stop the Norwegian invasion before its roots have dug in. Another worrying factor are the rumors that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is seriously considering an entry into the Nordics, which has previously been an Amazon-free zone.

Conclusion

The market share gains of this company have been quite impressive and this underlines the importance of aggressive marketing and cost leadership in the retail sector. The expansion into Austria has been costly and many quarters will pass before we will see positive margins developing from this venture. However, the foothold into this new market will help the company to deliver its winning concept to the Central European region and collect the low-hanging fruit found among the high-density regions.

A failed expansion would be devastating for the growth story of this company, as there is little room for more growth in the Nordics. Risk-averse investors should for this reason stay on the sidelines and wait for a few more quarters of good news before investing. The rest of us may find this company to be a good companion in our buy and hold portfolios for the years to come.