Avoid NetScout After Another Weak Quarter

NETSCOUT (NTCT) went on the defensive this morning after a round of analyst questions asking why it wasn't revising the remainder of this year's guidance downward after another rough quarter of revenue performance. And, the company wasn't exactly pounding its chest about maintaining its incumbency at its customer base with its "software-form factor" service assurance solutions like in past quarters. No, NETSCOUT couldn't really do that this earnings call, since after all, it lost a deal with its largest service provider customer - presumably Verizon (VZ) - to be the service assurance vendor for its next-gen network transformation to NFV.

That deal went to RADCOM (RDCM), and it should make NETSCOUT management very nervous because it isn't just this deal that NETSCOUT lost. It also lost the AT&T (T) NFV transformation deal to RADCOM in early 2016. Yes, NETSCOUT, a $2.7B market cap company, has lost two of its top customers for their next-generation network buildouts to a tiny $35-40M revenue run-rate disruptor. And, it likely won't stop there. Many more customers will likely choose MaveriQ since it scored 100% in the AT&T trials and because the solution has been hardened as a result of being rolled out in AT&T's network and now Verizon's. Yet, NETSCOUT CEO Anil Singhal is signalling again to investors that NETSCOUT is losing NFV deals based solely on price. In my opinion, that isn't true, given concrete facts in the marketplace about RADCOM's cloud-native NFV product leadership.

Now, RADCOM has a second key reference account and is becoming deeply embedded in two key open source frameworks: Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) and Open Source MANO (OSM). Add in the fact that RADCOM recently completed a strong $28M capital raise overnight, and all of a sudden NETSCOUT has a very formidable competitor with a best-in-class NFV product, plenty of capital to support many more customers, contract wins with key CSPs (both NETSCOUT customers for legacy probes) and a long runway to disrupt NETSCOUT's incumbency in this space. I believe another of NETSCOUT's largest service assurance accounts - Vodafone (VOD) - is at risk, given Vodafone's former Head of NFV David Amzallag was recently appointed special strategic advisor to RADCOM and spoke glowingly about MaveriQ's cutting-edge, cloud-native technology and disruptive pricing models.

Mr. Amzallag talked extensively about a mega-PoC for virtual, end-to-end service assurance across 60 operators owned fully or in part by Vodafone in June 2016, and suggested Vodafone will only buy "cloud-native" VNFs and that traditional vendors were not pricing NFV functionality appropriately. It seems RADCOM is positioned well to secure the Vodafone account, in part because Vodafone is now embracing ONAP and RADCOM has sufficient capital to manage another mega transformation across the globe. While NETSCOUT did disclose a five-year, $75M deal for network monitoring across 13 countries in Europe with Vodafone in May 2017, the press release didn't say anything about NFV or cloud-native, and it appeared like an extension of NETSCOUT's physical probes in the "software-form factor" for the 4G LTE network.

So, not only is NETSCOUT a sell because of its unwillingness to revise guidance downward for the remainder of the year - and it will likely have to do that on the next earnings call if things don't improve - but it's a sell or an avoid over the longer term because its market leadership is clearly in question during this disruptive NFV transformation. Moreover, I believe the NETSCOUT management team continually opts for the old misdirection play on conference calls when answering analyst questions. Opacity is never a good thing in investing, and one has to think the comments from the management team are an effort to not look weak or vulnerable to customers during an important year-end budget flush, given the business is clearly under pressure if one looks at the revenue performance the last couple quarters.

But you never know how purchasing decisions will work at large companies like Tier-1 CSPs. RADCOM did disclose in its latest prospectus that some potential customers are delaying purchasing decisions on the basis that their legacy vendors are developing NFV solutions. Yet, CSPs like Vodafone continue to harp on traditional vendors for the fact they are not embracing new pricing models or bringing top-notch technology to the table, so I think RADCOM will win a lion's share of the NFV transformation business, given it now has AT&T and Verizon, and many other CSPs will likely follow its lead. And, I still believe NETSCOUT is in a tough position of having to cannibalize its old physical probes equipment with lower priced software, so a decline in top-line revenue is inevitable, and clearly not what investors want to see.

Conclusion

For me, it's hard to own businesses which don't have clear competitive advantages in the future. It's even harder to own businesses when you feel like you don't get straight talk from the management team. For those reasons, NETSCOUT shares don't seem like a great investment opportunity to me. Add in the fact of a real risk of being displaced by a quicker, nimbler challenger in RADCOM with a cutting-edge, cloud-native product being selected by two of the largest CSPs in the world (and NETSCOUT customers for physical probes), and it's hard to find a good reason to own NETSCOUT here.