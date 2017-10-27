Back To The Fractal Of 1999

A 5-10% correction has likely started, but if the patterns continue to play out, then the present bull market still has many months of life left in it.

Fractals are patterned shapes that exist at different temporal scales. They are ubiquitous in nature, such as the large-scale outline of a continental coastline, and the close-up outline of a smaller chunk of the coastline; both show the same shape but at different scales. In this article, we compare both the broad and the close-up views of the fractals present in the "Tech Bubble" market of 1999-2000 and in the present bull market.

It is not clear why fractals appear in the trading numbers of the stock market, but then again, the reasons for their existence do not affect their utility. The reality is that fractals repeat and can be used to gauge possible scenarios in the future. Their existence may have something to do with the consistent nature of human behavior; en masse, humans tend to repeat the same actions. It goes hand in hand with the effect that investor sentiment consistently has on stock markets.

The 30,000 Foot View

We think that the trading pattern of the "Tech Bubble" of 1995-2000 is being repeated in the present bull market. The chart below shows the similar trading patterns of the S&P 500 and the dollar between 1995-2000 and 2012 until the present (pink rectangles). In both time frames, the SPX and the dollar rose in tandem before the dollar entered a trading range (horizontal dotted lines on chart), and the SPX experienced a double-bottom correction (blue rectangles on chart).

Subsequent to the corrections, both the dollar and the SPX again rallied together until the ultimate high was made in 2000, while at present, the S&P 500 has been rallying strongly, and the dollar has started to rally after bouncing off the bottom of its trading range. If the dollar fractal continues to form, then we can expect the SPX to continue rallying to complete its fractal pattern.

A Closer View

The two charts below show a closer look at the S&P 500 trading during 1999-2000 and 2015-2018. Both markets began with double bottoms and then proceeded to make a series of rallies (R1 through R5 on the charts below) and corrections (C1 through C5 on charts). The patterns are similar, but the size of the moves is different; the rallies have been bigger and the corrections have been smaller during the present bull market than during the Tech Bull market. This reflects the historically low volatility experienced by the current market.



According to the fractals, we are in the R4 rally (blue arrows on charts above). Being long in the tooth, the R4 rally is likely over and the C4 correction is about to start (red arrows on charts above). If this indeed is the case, then after the C4 correction, we should have one more significant rally left that will take us to a classic "euphoric top" sometime in the second half of 2018 (R5 and C5 on chart above).

Another Fractal

In the two charts below, the price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 has been superimposed on the SPX (red dashed lines).

Notice that the PE also displays a similarly shaped fractal curve in both time frames. The PE increased for about 10 months, from late 1998 until the middle of 1999 (end of the R3 rally), then decreased as the S&P 500 rallied to the high in 2000. In the present situation, the PE increased from the beginning of 2016 until the spring of 2017 (end of the R2 rally) when it began its current decline (red dashed arrows). This implies that the bull market still has time to rally as the PE continues its decline.

In conclusion, if these fractal patterns hold, then after the C4 correction of 5-10% (which we think has already started), we would expect another strong rally, fueled by worry (of which there is no shortage), that would take the market to a classic euphoric top, like the one in 2000.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.