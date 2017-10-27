Gilead: Declining Earnings Through 2019 (But 2020 Looks Great!)

As I have written for 2 years, Gilead will report declining earnings per share until at least 2019. The US price for Hepatitis C therapy dropped 60% in 2016 and another 40% in 2017. Furthermore, fewer patients are being treated, though this should stabilize to down 10%, and AbbVie has an excellent competing regimen (Mavyret). Even if the cost in the US per course of therapy stabilizes, the intrayear 2017 decline will guarantees a lower average price in 2018 (and AbbVie will gain share). Gilead’s Hepatitis C US drug sales in 2016 were $8.4 bil. vs. $12.5 bil. In 2015. In the first nine months of 2017, they were $5.0 billion, but only $1.4 bil. In Q3. For Q4, Gilead is guiding toward about $1.2 bil. In worldwide revenues; if one assumes 65% of this will be US, then Q4 2017 US Hepatitis C revenues will approximate $0.8 billion. This is consistent with my forecast of 40000 patient starts at a cost of therapy of $25000, with Gilead having a 70% market share. This suggests that 2018 US Hepatitis C sales will be about $2.6 billion, down 55% from 2016 and 70% from 2015! In a few years, Hepatitis C has gone from a significant growth category to a declining cash cow. This puts increasing dependence on Gilead’s impressive HIV franchise, driven by its TAF-based regimens. Kite’s Yescarta, which I believe will exceed expectations over the next 12 months, can only partially offset the declining revenue stream. Gilead’s drug price increases in 2017, excluding Hepatitis C, average 6.9%.

In 2014, Gilead recorded revenues of $24.5 billion (+127%) and EPS of $8.09. Hepatitis C revenues were $12.4 billion, and given the high margin and low tax rate associated with Harvoni and Sovaldi, along with natural margin expansion on a significant sales rise, the after-tax margin increased from 27.5% to 48.6%. In 2015, revenues increased by 31% to $32.1 billion, of which Hepatitis C represented $19.1 billion, or 54%. The after tax margin was 59.6%, and EPS came in at $12.61 (+56%). This was the peak year for Hepatitis C US patient starts, as many of the warehoused patients had now been treated. In early 2016, Merck received approval for a regimen, Zepatier, to treat genotype 1 and 4 patients, and it competed both with favorable efficacy and lower pricing. At this time, Gilead management had a favorable currency (stock) with which to diversify, but it failed to do so. In 2016, Gilead's revenues were $30.0 billion, and EPS dropped slightly, to $11.57. Hepatitis C revenues declined by 22% to $14.8 billion, and importantly, were down by 34% in the fourth quarter. The net margin was an enviable, but reduced, 52.5%. It should be noted that, during this three year period, revenues from HIV and other anti-virals increased from $10.4 billion to $12.9 billion.

In 2017, the decline in Hepatitis C revenues accelerated, driven by fewer patient starts and AbbVie's effective, much lower priced regimen, Mavyret. Through the first nine months, revenues have declined by 12.6%, and EPS, by 20%. Hepatitis C revenues were down 25% to $8.6 billion. Importantly, fourth quarter Hepatitis C revenues will approximate $1.2 billion, or only 25% of the total. For 2017, Gilead should achieve EPS in the $8.50-$8.80 range. In 2018, EPS will decline to the $6.00-$6.50 level, with a further slight decline expected in 2019.

In conclusion, Gilead’s stock will represent an excellent investment in 2020, as the pipeline in Hepatitis B and NASH begin to deliver. Until then, barring a transformative acquisition (there are several that come to mind), the stock should be range-bound, protected by dividend yield on the downside and limited by declining earnings on the upside. Previously, I had suggested that management would benefit from the presence of an activist investor, but the rapid deterioration in fundamentals will likely preclude any interest.

