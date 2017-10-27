Mattel: A Mistake To Suspend The Dividend

Investors could be spurred into demanding for quick results and end up disrupting the transformation plans which would likely take time to execute.

The share price of Mattel (MAT) fell as much as 28% in aftermarket trading to $11.10 on disappointment over its wide earnings miss and the suspension of its dividend payment. Third-quarter 2017 EPS at $0.09 was $0.50 lower than the consensus estimate. Revenue also missed it by $260 million, declining 13.3% year on year to $1.56 billion. The shares recovered some grounds subsequently but still ended the after-hours market around 20% lower.

Investors had some warning signs, such as when the CEO of Hasbro (HAS) highlighted in its earnings call that the company had once again grown faster than the industry, just as it did in the previous quarter. The logic goes: if Hasbro is doing well, inevitably, it comes at the expense of others like Mattel and JAKKS Pacific (JAKK).

The likely collateral damage from the Chapter 11 filing by Toys “R” Us was also well known. Yet, analysts had apparently not discounted the impact sufficiently, with the company acknowledging that it had relied on sales realized through Toys “R” Us more so than its peers. Thus, the CEO, Ms. Georgiadis, described Mattel as being “hit disproportionately” by the bankruptcy of the dominant toy retailer.

The suspension of the dividend was a surprising move, considering that the quarterly dividend has already been cut just a few months back to $0.15/share, a 60.5% reduction from the prior $0.38/share. This meant that the dividend payment would only be $50 million per quarter, or $200 million a year, a small fraction of its debt at around $3 billion as of the latest reported quarter.

Certainly, the savings from not paying a dividend could go into debt repayment or investments into new areas which the CEO deemed necessary for the company to go in adapting to the prevailing trend of children having access to electronic devices such as tablets. These include connected 360-degree play systems and products that facilitate learning to “help parents provide their children the best possible start”. The CEO also mentioned an expansion into products catered to gaming and collectors.

Nevertheless, the dividend cut would drive many dividend investors away, punishing the share price down further. I suppose the company does not have any debt covenants that premise on its share price, but the resultant steep price decline would make it utterly dilutive to raise cash from share placements if ever Mattel needs to do so.

In business schools, it was taught that having a regular dividend policy would instill discipline in the company executive team in its cash flow management. Correspondingly, the suspension of the dividend payment could be among the last sacred cows that the C-suite executives are slaying in their bid to transform the company and counter the retail malaise. In the event that their best plans don’t work out, what other sources of cash are they going to rely upon next? The newly appointed CFO, Mr. Euteneuer, has indicated that Mattel would now seek to achieve at least $650 million of net cost reductions over the next two years, a 3- to 4-fold increase from the original $150 million to $200 million announced by the previous CFO just months ago at Investor Day.

Given that the company has already been on a multi-year cost-conscious spending mode and the original cost-saving target should have been a well-thought estimate of how the business could reasonably reduce its costs, it is worrisome the impact of the latest deep cuts on the proper operations and staff morale. With the company now having to resort to utilizing the cash previously reserved for dividend payments, the management would have a lot of explaining to do if it doesn’t deliver an improvement in the results soon.

Devoting more resources into its strategic transformation is akin to a “show hand” or an all-in bet by the leadership team. Early stumbles such as the concerns raised by privacy advocates and lawmakers on its always-listening nursery gadget are signs that the new strategic direction led by Ms. Georgiadis might be fraught with difficulties. Ultimately, the consumer bodies and authorities would probably come to accept that connected devices are going to be as ubiquitous as televisions are in houses.

The real pressure on the leadership team would come from long-suffering Mattel investors whose patience is wearing very thin. The newly-formed executive team has done itself no favor by suspending the dividend payout. The decision to do so could spur the investors towards demanding for quick results and end up disrupting their transformation plans which would likely take time to execute. In any case, the latest development further validates the case that an oft-touted merger between the two names is increasingly unlikely.

