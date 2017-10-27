YIT's (YITYY) CEO Kari Kauniskangas on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YIT OYJ (OTCPK:YITYY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Kari Kauniskangas

Good morning on my behalf. During the third quarter our adjusted operating profit increased 27% year-on-year, the profitability was almost 6% which shows the good development in our operations and improving performance.

Revenue during the first nine months of the year was 7% higher than a year ago, but revenue in last quarter Q3 was a slight disappointment mainly due to weak revenue recognition in our Housing Russia even the sales in piece has increased in Russia. [Indiscernible] and we’re expecting very strong last quarter in terms of both adjusted operating profit and revenue.

In Q3 the profit improvement was mainly due to strong consumer sales in Housing Finland and CEE. In Russia the revenue declined clearly even the sales in units increased more than 30%. In Business Premise and Infrastructure the profitability was up over 5% level, on a good level. And we had success in [indiscernible] both in our backlog.

The merger of YIT and Lemminkäinen has been proceeding accordingly to class during the quarter we had both companies in general meetings which accepted the merger and the preparation are going quite well, proceeding quite well, the competition of authorities continues.

So I said, during the quarter we had AGMs positive decisions in both companies, one company key up voted against the merger in Lemminkäinen it’s a new thing about getting that [indiscernible]. New owner invest which is from our point of view important because then the negative effect occurring has avoided if it should happen both [indiscernible].

Competition on authority proceeds we have got all the acceptance in other countries except in Finland where the authorities have announced the views, the four months period that is in [Houston] so we’re expecting that one on the systems at the end of December.

Revenue during the first nine months has increased 7% but that’s as you can see from graphics the last quarter it was in a lower level than a year ago, the difference is mainly due to Housing Russia. The profitability is almost 6% as I said which is already going to good direction. Backlog of order is still on a record high level even it was slightly lower than at the end of June. The profitability has improved in all segments compared to the last year.

From the EBIT bridge you can see that the main increase from the last year results came from Housing Finland and CEE. The sales mix change was the consumer sales seen in profitability and also the volume is growing, in quarter the volume growth was 10%. In Housing Russia profitability was slight better than a year ago but revenue declined quite heavily. The Business Premises and Infra the operating profit was on a good level.

Then segments, Housing Finland and CEE overall environment in Finland has continued on a good level, consumer confidence is in an extremely high level, consumers are buying apartments already at the beginning of the construction works, during the construction which is clear movement during the last 8 years behavior. The price level is slightly increasing also in regional cities in Finland.

The demand for larger apartment continue to improve in addition to those affordable apartments, the reason of course is that when people, when families are buying apartments their own use, they probably look a little bit different functionalities then if they are buying apartments for investment purposes. In CEE countries market environment has stayed on a good level and consumer confidence is strong since it has been already few years. Price level is slightly increasing and that situation especially Czech Republic and Slovakia is very good.

The revenue growth during the first nine months in this segment has been 21% and also in Q3 it was around 10%. Backlog of order is on high level and we’re continuing to changing the business mix towards the consumer sales. The adjusted operating for the Q3 and increased 36% and actually the adjusted operating profit for the first nine months has also increased 36%. The return on capital employed was almost 18% and the growth is now driven by improvement in operating profit and profitability that the bottom of the invested capital and capital employed in these segments was at the Q2 this year, now the growing volumes are a bit buying more capital than earlier. But overall performance of this segment is in good level. The profitability was almost 10%, 9.5% to be more exact.

Housing sales for consumers continued on a good level was a bit better than in Q2. In October the sales has been also in a good level around 160 units is our estimation even there are still few days left of this month it’s a bit lower than a year ago, but at the same time we’ve to remember that last year October was extremely high level due to several smarter project startups where we had huge amount of reservations, pre-reservations.

The share of consumer sales was quite high, the amount of investor sales was lower than it has been in the past it’s quite normal situation when we consider that we’re continuing to changing the business mix towards the consumer sales we have limited amount of site resources and we try to use them as much as possible for consumer projects.

In CEE the sales growth of course was huge we solved two projects because – housing fund one in CEE area and also consumer sales was a bit better than a year ago at the same time. Number of startups in this division has been quite high level during the first nine months we’ve almost started as many apartments as last year overall. So, we’re expecting that the growth in this area continues.

In October we’re estimating that the sales is around 100 units which is around the same level than a year ago. Number of unsold completed apartments of this segment is on a very low level and that overall production volumes are continuously growing. The amount of sales rate of apartments in the ongoing production is on a high level being around 60% which is 10% to 15% then it has been normally in the history.

Then in Housing Russia, if you look the market environment it looks like that the bottom of the economic site has been passed at the beginning of this year, the macro outlook is a bit positive, GDP expectations are more that 1% for this year. Some indicators like car sales, retail sales has turned to positive during the first half of the year and continued on a positive level. At the same time we’ve to remember that the consumer purchasing power is in a low level and it’s not still improving a lot during the – or at the moment.

Steering interest rate of the Russian federal bank has declined it’s now around 8.5% and our clients are getting market use with around 9.5% to 10% level which is of course clearly lower than it was at the beginning of this year. At the same time inflation is around 3.3% so the difference of the steering rate is still quite high. So overall, it looks like that there has been slight improvement in the demand of economic class apartments, but demand for business class and elite class apartments are still on the very low level even declining compared to last year and those segments are for us quite important in terms of revenue and profit recognition.

We changed the order of the slides to show that the sales in pieces has really increased 39% compared to previous quarter and it is only a few percent less than year ago at the same time. So from that point of view the situation is positive. At the same time the sales is – the increase of sales is coming from Moscow area and on those smaller cities across some regions. And the average price of apartments is clearly lower than in St. Petersburg, the sales has been still on the very low level.

During the quarter the average price of apartments was around 30% lower than it has been years – and that explains also the decline in the revenue in Russia. In October the sales for consumers was around or will be around 250 units, it’s a bit less than a year ago but again, clearly higher level than it, the sales level was at the beginning of this year. So it indicates that a small improvement has happened but for us it’s important that the demand and sales in business class and comfort class also will increase during the coming months and quarters, so improving results from that segment. We’re working quite hard to improve the situation.

So the revenue decline in Housing Russia 32% in euro terms and 34% in comparable exchange rates. The decline as said is coming mainly from St. Petersburg where the sales stayed on a very low level. Total backlog is around the same level than at the end of June. Operating profit was positive, it’s still weak, we’re not satisfied but anyway even that revenue recognition was on a low level we were able to make a positive profit which is based on the higher gross margin levels of approach than we had a year ago at the same time.

Then on capital employed came on the positive side mainly due to the reason that year ago we had this EUR 27 million write-down in asset values. Unfortunately cash flow in Russia was a bit negative and the reason mainly can be seen in this picture the amount of unsold completed apartments in Russia increased to a level of more than 800 units. It’s focused on few sides in Moscow region and it’s connected a bit those challenges we had during last few years with the permitting processes with authorities.

Core thing is that in Moscow the sales is on an improving trend and all those three areas are selling quite well, but it will still take some time before the extra amount unsold completed apartments in those sites will be sold. The value of those unsold completed apartments in our backlog, in our balance sheet is around EUR 55 million.

The amount of clients, real clients apartments that we’re serving and why the service is almost 39,000 including apartments, business premises and parking facilities. Then Business Premise and Infra the overall market environment has stayed on a good level during this autumn there are some bigger approach in vendor, we got positive use few days, I’ll come back later on that.

And overall, we’re expecting that the construction volumes in this business has stayed in a good volume even that other size of projects in Business Premises vendor based market is expected to be smaller next year than it has been in this year. The revenue declined 10% compared to last year but at the same time it’s good to remember that last year we had a huge leap in revenues from EUR 600 million to EUR 800 million and the expectation for this year according to our guidance was that we’re expecting to keep the same volumes this year than what we reached last year and so far we’ve been able to keep on that target overall during first nine months revenue has been only 3% less than last year and we’re expecting very strong last quarter in this segment.

The profitability increased and it’s now 5.3 it’s already on the realms of good results due to Tripla project that we still have opportunities to improve in that area. Overall, operating profit increased 20% compared to last year. The capital employed has increased and it’s mainly connected to Tripla project that where we’re still investing our share of this mall of Tripla joint venture and that the investment would be completed by end of Q1 next year and after that we start to utilize those credit facilities that we have agreed with European investment bank, Norwich investment bank [indiscernible] those are not in via this balance sheet.

The return on capital employed is still above this 15% which is our strategic target level and I’m expecting that figure to improve in last quarter due to strong performance expectation that we have. Also, we agreed or actually resolved the Kasarmikatu 21 project in August and the closing is expected to happen in December this year that will have strong positive impact to operating profit and the profitability of this segment during the last quarter.

As said Tripla hotel started – Mall of Tripla letting is proceeding quite well already 57% of the premises has been rented even we still have two years time before the grand opening so we’re ahead of our schedule. We got successful in several tenders during the quarter there are almost EUR 200 million new projects added to our backlog of orders in this segment. And also not just few days ago we got an information the consortium of YIT and VR Track was proposed as an alliance partner to execute this [indiscernible] light railway in Helsinki and Helsingborg, the project estimated value is around EUR 230 million within coming four years. That would be first period which will take around one year and the construction is planned to start at the beginning of or at the end of next year.

We’ve also some other succeeding that’s a competition on those as the game arise. The area we’re continuous to the next stage of the competition as well as some [indiscernible]. Then Esa will continue with the financial position and key ratios.

Esa Neuvonen

Good morning also on my behalf. I’ll start on the finances, development on invested capital, the level increased due to the increasing volumes in housing and still continue the investments in the Tripla Mall. Capital release in Russia is still in the early phase key element on achieving the targeted release sales, it’s good to know that if our sales this year would have been on the same level as of 2016 we all must would have reached the targeted level.

Clear improvement in return on the investment driven by the profitability improvement in all of the segments and also by the fact that when the write down which we made on Russian assets third quarter last year it’s not bared any more [indiscernible].

Cash flow in Q3 was widely soft mainly due to Russian operations but it’s good to know that these cash flows are on the level of EUR minus 6 million so fairly close to our long term target to produce positive cash flows after the dividend payout and the target still remains in place.

Net debt of our targeted level following the weak cash flow from the third quarter loan maturity profile is very good, the loans maturing this year already have been financed, loans maturing on 2018 and 2019 are on a very low level and it is good to know is that some loans that are maturing on 2020 they have extension option so most probably we will further distribute the maturity to 2021.

Outlook in balance sheet fairly saying speaks for us it was in the end of the second quarter maturity of plot stay in Housing Finland and see and in Finland the maturity is in the Housing region. From the building rights point of view very good plot reserve to support our future growth 5.3 million square meters all in all in Finland very good structure from the capital assets as a point of view, 70,000 of the assets they’re either through rental structure or through preagreements.

Key ratios gearing this on the unsatisfactory level at the moment due to soft cash flow on the third quarter both gearing and now at that level you see clearly developing towards the year end and when looking the gearing trend this should not be considered as a continuous [indiscernible] temporary situation which we see improving towards the year end. Net debt to EBITDA very good development coming from 12 to the current level 6 driven by the good profitability development in all of the segments.

To summarize the quarter, generally a good quarter, profitability improving in all of the segments gearing and net debt not leaving our target levels but as mentioned we see a clear improvement towards the year end and also have – again repeat the message that financial expenses they have been clearly on a lower level this year than last year and we see that development going forward this year as well.

This is my part, and then I’ll hand it back to Kari to continue on the presentation.

Kari Kauniskangas

So the market outlook no big changes in this slide though the market environment in Finland is expected to stay in a good level supporting the improvement of the business and the profitability. In Russia as said, the macro point of view that the worst is behind but from our point of view the improvement in demand in comfort and business classes still not seen so we’re working hard to now still continue to adjustments in our operations to digest ourselves this prolonged weak market environment.

In CEE the situation is on the good level, we expect that to continue also in coming quarters. I’m satisfied with the profitability level of maintaining our operations in Finland and in CEE countries overall. In Russia we are as said working hard to further adjust our operations to this prolonged weak market environment. And as said at the beginning of the presentation the outlook is bright especially in Housing Finland and CEE and Business Premises and Infra segments and we’re expecting very strong last quarter in terms of both adjusted operating profit and revenue.

And the guidance for this year is unchanged, the revenue is estimated to grow by 5% to 12% and the adjusted operating profit estimated to be in the range 105 to 115 and I think that’s all this time.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Hi it’s Anssi thanks for the opportunity. I have two questions, first of all, my first question relates to Finland and just looking and thinking about the startups and so did you – in Q4 that was some slightly lower than high were expecting so did you open a little bit of why that numbers are the way they are if this intentional, is this a new trend, is this a timing issue or is this something else? Thanks.

Kari Kauniskangas

So you mean, those number of sales to investors in Q3? So the consumer says –

Anssi Kiviniemi

Yes, mainly those, mainly those, it was mainly consumer focused and the aggregate sold units were perhaps below my expectation so the job went up steps a little bit.

Kari Kauniskangas

Consumer sales in our mind Russia is in a very good level it was I think 60% more than a year ago at the same time. The number of sold projects to investors was in a very small level of course, we’re making a shift from the investor sales to watch the consumer sales so we try to start as many consumer projects as possible. As we’ve noticed a amount of production volume still continue to grow as we don’t have free or available resources or are in use and partly it was a timing probably we’re still planning to make agreements with the investors on selling the whole buildings also in the future. Now in Q3 there was only one project sold to investor. It’s timing issue partly but also I aim to improve the sales mix because of the good market environment in consumer site.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Right, thanks for that. And my second question relates to Russia and just looking at the increase in unsold completed apartments, what is the risk of you clearing up inventory and releasing capital that has been in your focus Russia lately and you have targets for it. And that’s taking a hit through P&L so my question is what is the risk of we seeing in losses in the coming quarter I think you have highlighted that this is very much related St. Petersburg, so could you also up your thoughts and make a situation a little bit more on that side?

Kari Kauniskangas

First of all, number of unsold completed apartments are located in St. Petersburg, those are in Moscow recently in three sites. In other areas, other cities also in St. Petersburg that otherwise the number of unsold completed apartments is on a normal level. This Moscow region area has been challenging for us in permitting point of view during last few years and partly in those projects we’ve taken actions due to reasons to avoid challenges with the permitting so we’ve had a bit faster construction speed than from a market point of view could be reasonable and also we’ve had some areas where we’ve not been able to sell apartments in those projects. But at the moment all those projects are selling but it will take some time to decline the amount of those apartments.

In St. Petersburg many part of our apartments are in comfort and business classes where the demand has stayed on a weak level. We’re selling but not as fast as we would like to have. And then, gas releasing operations in Russia so we have a target to release 6 million [robots] by the end of next year and that’s still the relevant target. As I said during this year the sales has been weaker than we expected at the beginning of the year and if the sales would have continued on the same level than it was last year more than half of the target would have been already reached.

And anyway we’re not planning to keep those apartments in our balance sheet for long so we’re selling those and target of course is that we sell all the apartments that we have now in the back of completed apartments by end of next year.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Thanks and then continuing a little bit, as you’re intending to sell those, how is the margins can you still sell those apartments with profits or how should we think about the situation?

Kari Kauniskangas

Yes, we’re selling with the profit, we don’t have negative gross margins in any project in Russia at the moment.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Right that was loud and clear, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We will now move onto our next question from the line Robin Nyberg with Carnegie, your line is open, please go ahead.

Robin Nyberg

Hello it’s Robin Nyberg from Carnegie. I still already have couple of questions but I had, but starting with the backlog [indiscernible] what could we assume for the next couple of quarters kind of assume that the backlog should be at least stable or somewhat increasing in the next couple of quarters given that you have quite good pipeline of potential projects and hope it is good?

Kari Kauniskangas

We’re not estimating that backlog development in the coming quarters. But I repeat that the current level of backlog is extremely high level so just an example, in Tripla we continuously putting more and more supervisors to that project and that production volumes are growing and we’re going towards the period when the frame is ready and we need more resources to make this interior works. And we’re recognizing only 60% of the revenue of that project there is continuously more production ongoing that we can re-product at the moment buying also our resources. So there are – let me get the amount of resources also that we have in our hands.

Robin Nyberg

Thanks. Then going to CEE, there you have a quite good increase in the number of startups in the third quarter. What can we expect the development to be let’s say in the next couple of quarters?

Kari Kauniskangas

This year althgouh CEE housing has just taken a huge lead in terms of revenue and also in recognized operating profit. My expectation is that we can see similar kind of lead next year but we’re targeting to grow and we’re expecting good operating margin also in that operations to continue.

Robin Nyberg

And then last question pertaining with unsold question about the unsold completed apartments in Russia. Could you give us some indication as to when do you expect to get the figures to decline because it was very high compared to historical numbers?

Kari Kauniskangas

Yes that’s true that the figure as such is high but at the same time it’s EUR 50 million around so it’s limited amount of capital still. Also in fact we’re not guiding of course, we’re doing continuous work to decline the amount but at the same time there are still projects that are going to complete during the coming quarters and the amount of development of those unsold completed apartments is the combination of sales in an ongoing projects and also series of unsold completed projects. I just repeat we’re selling all the projects at the moment so there is none project where the sales in not proceeding at all.

Robin Nyberg

Thank you.

Kari Kauniskangas

I think there are no more questions online then Hanna ask some questions.

Hanna Jaakkola

Yes, I’ve two questions from the chat function, the other one was already asked exactly the same words it was about the CEE startups and you answered that already. But then, we’ve another question about any update on plot sales in Russia?

Kari Kauniskangas

As I said when the plan is to release 6 billion Russian rubles the main part of that is coming from selling apartments mainly those unsold completed apartments by end of next year and not to get that the new projects bring more apartments to that backlog. And then secondly, yes, we’re selling and then planning to sell part of the portfolio of this long term areas, we’ve active negotiations ongoing, but we will know all when we have signed the contract and get the first payment and for sure, we will inform when we have more information on that area.

And if there are no more questions thank you and I wish you –

Hanna Jaakkola

I received another one, sorry just a last one. It goes like this may you explain if the increase in projects in Russia is just a seasonal effect or if it is related to [indiscernible] sentiments in market conditions in mid to long term for example, [indiscernible] decrease?

Kari Kauniskangas

If you mean number of started projects so actually we started three projects the amount of apartments in one project is another it’s 250 units, so it’s three times 250 units and the plan has been that we keep at the critical production volume as it is so that we’re able to make a positive cash flow and positive operating profit also in the challenging times. So there is no connection to expectations to improving market environment.

Hanna Jaakkola

No further questions here.

Kari Kauniskangas

Thank you for hearing.

