Future CRISPR Proteins Provide A Moat To Editas Medicine

Investment Thesis:

CRISPR systems have rapidly permeated the scientific world, and the excitement for the possibilities of using CRISPR-Cas9 have been tempered by concerns related to off-target activity. Recent scientific articles have looked to address these off-target concerns via analysis of the risks. There have also been an abundance of structural changes to Cas9 which have made it more accurate and efficient. These changes were recently reported, with a patent commentary from Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) regarding their novel modification of the Cas9 protein. Editas (EDIT) has also looked into modification of the Cas9 protein, primarily through it's agreements with Harvard and MIT which have significant academic resources studying the protein. Following on the success of Cas9, multiple groups have continued to study the CRISPR locus in different microbes and discovered other proteins associated with the locus which act in unique ways to digest DNA. Although we feel that CRSP and NTLA both possess the upper-hand with regard to their current pre-clinical offerings and pipelines using CRISPR-Cas9, EDIT may see itself able to develop a moat over the next 5 years as they continue to explore the newly discovered CRISPR-Cpf1 by Zhang, AT to GC Cas9 developed by Liu and a Cas13 analog for editing RNA published by Zhang - allowing exclusive licensing by EDIT. This creates a potential boost to EDIT if the patent battles with NTLA and CRSP go poorly in the next round - de-risking the company's future and allowing it another means for gene engineering with an uncontested customizable editing protein.



CRISPR-Cpf1

Image generated by IDT DNA Technologies

As we have previously detailed with regard to CRISPR-Cas9, Cpf1 is a protein associated with the CRISPR locus in two bacterial families: Prevotella and Francisella. This protein is simpler than Cas9 in its interaction with its gRNA - requiring a single shorter gRNA instead of the two RNAs required for Cas9. It is also smaller (157.7kg/mol for Cpf1 vs. 163.9kg/mol for Cas9) due to the lack of a RuvC domain and utilizes a larger TTTV PAM site against Cas9's NGG site to target the protein to the desired sequence. The most interesting aspect of this protein is that it has been demonstrated to experience less off-target activity compared to Cas9 by more than an order of magnitude. Additionally, this nuclease leaves 'sticky ends', small overhangs which allow for easier targeting of sequences for insertion. In comparison to Cas9 which is expected to leave blunt ends, providing no information and decreasing the probability of correct gene insertion, Cpf1 allows for crafting of an insertion fragment specifically for the site of interest and its activity products are amenable to homologous recombination.

The human body naturally prefers blunt ends and has a rapid method to repair them, NHEJ, which simply reassembles such blunt breaks by putting them back together. Cas9 provides such a blunt end when it cuts, which may deter integration of a desired fragment because the body so readily repairs the breaks. This can be seen in the low integration rates of DNA using Cas9. Cpf1 on the other hand leaves an overhang on either side of the digestion site. These overhangs are substrates for homologous recombination, the mechanism which allows for effective targeting of an insertion sequence into a locus of interest using sequence identical to the region being targeted. Additionally, in vitro these overhang sequences can make manipulation of Cpf1 target sites much easier as overhang ligation reactions are highly efficient in comparison to blunt reactions and allow for proper orientation of an insertion. For these reasons Cpf1 proves to be a significantly different and exciting tool to compliment Cas9 and provide a different means for targeting specific sites in the genome. Although it may seem that Cpf1 will eventually replace Cas9, both are capable of leaving different ends for different purposes, much like the collection of common nucleases leave different ends. Furthermore, the differences in PAM sites for Cas9 and Cpf1 may limit their use in some organisms: Cas9 would have more options in a GC rich organism while Cpf1 would be more versatile in an AT rich organism. Ultimately, it is our view that both of these nucleases will be useful for the foreseeable future for gene editing and genomic modification.

Illustration of Editas Medicine's repair strategies using CRISPR proteins, generated by EDIT.

Cpf1 presents a very exciting tool for the potential editing of the human genome, without the most significant concern related to Cas9 - its potential off-target nuclease activity. This has been analyzed extensively by GUIDE-seq, which is currently the best method for analyzing nuclease off-target risks. This suggests that this tool may be more widely accepted as a safe means for in vivo modification of the genome for gene therapy, but it is still too early to understand all of the details with regards to the behaviors of Cas9. In addition to the excitement with regards to targeted gene integration using Cpf1, the protein appears to be easier to insert into human cells in working order due to the single gRNA and smaller protein footprint. This may bode well for therapies because the cells being treated do not experience as harsh of a treatment for transfection and are therefore more likely to survive - increasing the chances to see successful transformants.

Cas9-associated Adenine Base Editor

Cas9-ABE was recently published by Liu and detailed a new tool in addressing spontaneous deamination of cytosine (the C in DNA) which causes a point mutation into an adenine (an A). This is believed to be a underlying factor in around half of all disease related point mutations. Although the comibnation of DNA seeking enzymes with another enzyme, in this case an adenine deaminase, is not new this does represent the first time it's been attached to a customizable CRISPR nuclease. Although this is not patented, it can be expected to be shortly and furthermore the relationship of the authors with EDIT will likely see their patent portfolio improved by this discovery. This may open a new set of diseases for research at EDIT and a simplified manner of genome modification which does not involved the risks associated with Cas9 remaining at DSBs within the genome following nuclease activity.

Cas13 and REPAIR

The discovery of Cas13 as an RNA editing CRISPR protein has been an exciting potential modulator and modifier of RNA for transcriptome studies, RNA editing and potentially as a RNA knockdown alternative to RNAi. In addition to the great potential that this has opened, by Zhang no less, he also quickly followed the publication with the REPAIR process which allows for A to I (inosine) conversion at the RNA level. This, as the paper claims, is not sequence dependent as Cas9 genome editing is, so it may provide an alternative to modifying deleterious CG to AT point mutations in a method which may support these modifications beyond Cas9. The addition of an RNA component being able to be targeted may set EDIT apart from their competitors and allow them to disrupt the small RNAi market in both cancer studies and clinical applications. Some of the disease areas which this may allow EDIT to enter include ALS and Fragile X, both of which are underserved and have a significant level of cost, which may drive potential partnerships outside of Allergan and Juno.

Editas Medicine - A Patent Moat

Although there has been much discussion with regard to the patent fight between NTLA, CRSP and EDIT it may be some time before we see the patent fight resolved. We believe that some of the issues with licensing Cas9 may see complications and lawsuits stretching over the next few years. Although the pipelines of the CRISPR companies will continue to develop, the development of a moat amongst these three companies may provide a vital advantage in the future. Editas became the first publicly traded CRISPR company in 2016, quickly followed by NTLA and CRSP and the patent war between the Broad Institute/MIT/Harvard - partnered with Editas, and UC Berkley - associated with NTLA and CRSP, escalated to establish which of these companies had the patent rights to CRISPR Cas9. The original founders of Editas are among the leaders in the field: Zhang, Doudna (went on to found NTLA and then Caribou Biosciences), Church, Young (developer of GUIDE-seq), and Liu. These founders have, with the exception of Doudna who took her patent rights with her, remained a key source for patent licenses and a great strength for EDIT moving forward.

Feng Zhang, David Liu and Keith Joung have continued to play a key role in the CRISPR field, rapidly developing new aspects of the technology and continuing to look into new proteins which can be utilized for genetic engineering. They are credited with discovering and demonstrating the efficiency of Cpf1, Cas13, GUIDE-seq, Circle-seq and ABE 7.10 in human cells and are among the patent owners of that technology. Due to their relationship with Editas, the company looks to benefit from the ability to utilize these new and rapidly developing tools in conjunction with Cas9 as they move into new genome engineering pathways and clinical therapies. This provides Editas a rapidly improving and deep patent moat absent of the Cas9 legal battles and allows for the potential for a second path forward in the absence of legal success. Although both NTLA and CRSP are expected to have other patents associated with Cas9 (outside those in limbo) and development of more accurate versions of the protein are already seen as patentable ideas, spending resources developing a system so that you can continue to use Cas9 requires significant time and resources which Editas does not have to spend.

Although we have previously discussed our preference for CRSP due to their presence at the head of the pack in the ß-thallasemia and SCD field for CRISPR-Cas9 studies as well as their progress with their clinical pipeline, we are constantly adjusting and attempt to be forward looking with our watch lists. These developments do not adjust our call on CRSP in the short term because the ability to progress into clinical trials first will likely develop excitement for the company and potentially increase their returns. This patent moat does suggest very impressive returns may be in store for EDIT in the future as they are able to monetize their slew of new patents and establish a strong moat in cutting edge technologies. This moat will begin to see dividends in the next few years and as EDIT is able to begin addressing specific diseases via these new tools the recognition of this potential will be seen in the share price.

Financials

Editas has been public for just over a year, and has a strong set of partnerships a with Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) and Allergan (AGN). They currently have $327.8 million in cash and short term assets as of last quarter. They will be updating this shortly, but our desire to present the exciting news on the increased moat due to the new developments in their patents outweighed our desire provide financials from the current quarter - which we're sure will be well studied and analyzed next week. With a quarterly loss of $26.5 million and a 5 quarter average cash burn rate of $23 million that will exhaust their reserves in 3.5 years, a significant cushion during their continued development. We do expect that cost associated with pipeline development and acquisition of talent moving forward will increase quarterly expenses and will result in a decrease in the total time before cash reserves are exhausted by up to 1 year. Although R&D expenses have increased at a steady pace, and the beginning of clinical trials can be expected to increase the quarterly cash burn, their partners will provide financial support for CAR-T development and support for LCA10 with development milestone payments to boot. Due to these strong financial positions we do not currently have significant concerns related to EDIT's financials for the next 2 years.

We believe they will be able to see significant progress within their pipeline and can be expected to receive milestone payments, as per their agreements, within that three year period to provide additional financial cushion. Although exact numbers were not disclosed, Allergan has agreed to provide milestone payments for development of LCA10 products and the right to license up to 5 products which could each result in payments for developmental milestones. Juno, on the other hand, was more direct in their announcement of payment amounts for developmental successes related to their agreement with EDIT for CAR-T related therapies. Juno has agreed to pay up to $230 million over the next few years as developmental milestones are met in three different CAR-T applications. Due to the dependence on success, and the unknown risks associated with CRISPR engineering for CAR-T cells, we've applied a discount of 70% against this potential revenue to suggest that EDIT may have an additional $69 million available in cash reserves over the next 3 years. This would extend their reserves for another 2 quarters beyond our current projections.



As we expect this to be a long-term play, with the moat providing accretive value over the next 5 years or more, evaluating the risks associated with these financials is an important factor for investment. With the significant potential for the cash burn to outstrip available resources EDIT will likely require additional funding while awaiting potential clinical success. There are two primary sources for funding for pre-clinical biotech companies, aside from the sale of bonds which is not often seen as a desirable due to the interest cost associated with them (these aren't well established companies able to garner low interest rates). EDIT may extend a partnership with another company for one of its products (or a product of interest to a partner), which could result in a significant cash infusion (Allergan provided $90 million upfront while Juno provided $25 million) at the cost of potential future revenues due to profit sharing. Although a reasonable suggestion, also due to the likely cost-sharing and developmental agreements involved, EDIT desires to maintain significant control of its pipeline, from what we can see. The other option, the much maligned, but non-the-less useful approach of an additional share offering is what we consider more likely over the next 5 years. Absent a partnership, we expect that the likelihood of a dilution raising up to $200 million as a possibility, as this would extend the financial stability of the company at least 2 more years, assuming a continued increase in quarterly cash burn as previously mentioned. This would likely result in an increase in total shares outstanding from 40.8 million by 8 million shares ($25 pricing) to 5.7 million ($35 pricing). This does not take into account any future payments to MIT/Broad/Harvard as part of their patent agreements, compensation for employees or other agreements with their partners which could further dilute current shareholder value.

Pipeline:

Source: Editas Medicine Pipeline

Editas has a bevy of potential clinical products in its pipeline, all of which are currently in the discovery phase (pre-IND). The most advanced is currently partnered with Allergan and is focused on a rare degenerative eye disorder known as Leber Congenital Amaurosis - LCA, specifically a subtype of the disease known as LCA10, the underlying cause of 20-30% of affected individuals. EDIT is utilizing a well studied, and safe, AAV vector to insert their Cas9 protein and gRNA to target the disease causing nucleotide and delete it along with a small surrounding section - restoring function of the gene known as CEP290. Additional studies within their partnership with Juno Therapeutics are focused on modulation of CAR-T cells via CRISPR digestion of the variable region and insertion of novel sequences. This may allow for the rapid development of novel CAR-T therapies and establish a strong platform for future therapies. Outside of these two partnered programs EDIT does not provide much information related to how they plan to address their other disease foci, aside from Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy which they plan on addressing in a manner comparable to LCA10 - deletion of small regions which are the cause of disease in patients.



This broad pipeline mimics some of potential programs of NTLA and CRSP, but with each of the companies currently focusing their lead products in different areas, it is not likely that they will see direct competition before they enter clinical trials in LCA10, but may limit some potential in DMD or CF (too early to tell, but it's possible).

This pipeline is expected to expand, not just in targets but also in mechanisms of disease treatment. With an effective mechanism to target RNA in Cas13 which can be used to correct mutations at the transcript level as well as potentially act as a new competitor to RNAi. Additionally, the ability to target GC to AT mutations specifically with an adenine deaminase which may allow for treatment of a wide range of SNV based diseases in an effective and simplistic manner may provide a very exciting extension of the pipeline in new diseases altogether. Finally, the use of Cpf1 can be expected to augment the Cas9 studies as well as increase the potential for DNA insertion events for gene correction therapy which can improve on the outcomes both in vivo and ex vivo which can put EDIT ahead of its competitors in the CRISPR space.

Valuation and Forward Pricing

Component Valuation (in millions) Per Share Value Sum of Parts Total Current Assets $368.8 $9.03 Pipeline Assets $531.2-$631.2 $13.01-$15.47 Current Share Pricing $22.04-$24.50

Current Valuation of assets and pipeline reflected in share price.

For a company with no marketable product, Editas has a market cap vacillating between $900 million and $1 billion. We believe that this valuation currently represents the excitement for the potential that the company has - there isn't much else, as there is no clinical data or even an IND at this point. We do believe that investors value the cash on hand at face value, as it provides a strong funding situation over the next few years, reducing risk. Therefore, subtracting the value of total assets for EDIT ($368.8 million as of June 2017 - $9.03/share) a potential valuation of their pipeline and patents can be estimated at $531.2-$631.2 million or $13.01-$15.47/share. With their lead product for LCA10 mutations (~30% of the 100 LCA afflicted US births annually) potentially obtaining a sales price range of $648,000 (comparable to GSK's gene therapy) to $1 million (comparable to Spark Therapeutics' expected pricing - also for blindness). Assuming a treatment rate of 50 individuals in the US markets (accepting some patients who are already alive, in addition to roughly 30 new patients annually), this product may achieve sales of $32.4-$50 million annually in the US and treating 60 patients annually in Europe would roughly double that value to $71.3-$110 million ($90.65 million midpoint is used) in annual sales. Considering this profit would be shared with Allergan, we discount these values by 70% and project annual revenues for EDIT of $27.2 million for LCA10, which we further discount for the risk to approval by 50%. A 20X multiple applied to these values with an expanded outstanding share base (mentioned above, taking into account share-based compensation over 5 years) of 50 million shares would price EDIT's product at $272 million or $5.44/share for their product and provide a clearer path forward for other pipeline products. If LCA10 treatment is successful then EDIT's remaining pipeline (ex. CAR-T and LCA10) would be seen with more promising potential because it is based on a supported asset (CRISPR editing). We could see an effective doubling of the pipeline valuation due to increased potential and demonstration of feasibility of using CRISPR to $1-$1.2 billion which, in addition to the $272 million valuation for LCA10 would provide a share price of $25.44-$31.44/share. In addition we would continue to factor in any asset/cash value (estimated at $250 million based on share offerings and partnership milestones), providing $5/share and produce a 5 year price range of $30.44-$36.44.

Much could be said about the assumption for patient response and the valuation of the product based on a steady stream of new patients, but for the purpose of this valuation, 5 years out, it provides a reasonable expectation for uptake among the medical community to cure an otherwise unaddressed disease. Another point which you may be thinking is that the projection for a share price range which is only $8-$14 above the current share price for such a potentially revolutionary company is absurd (although, many would likely be disappointed with anything less than an easy 100% return). There are two additional points and caveats here, we're not quite done.

Taking into account the increased likelihood that CAR-T therapies will become more commonplace following in Novartis' success and the multitude of other companies following in its footsteps, the agreement between Juno and Editas may prove to be significantly more profitable than it's flagship LCA10 therapy. Although the field is very new, some projections for CAR-T therapies (although limited to low population sizes due to restrictions) are for $2 billion in annual peak sales depending on the product. With an agreement for 3 therapies currently in place, as these products proceed through the pipeline their valuations (and what investors are willing to pay for shares in those products) will dramatically increase. Assuming a lower royalty rate from Juno (10%) these three products may be worth $600 million in peak sales. We do not expect to see these products to market within 5 years (although possible) as the focus is currently on LCA10, but their potential value should be more present in the share price. With a $600 million peak annual sales rate of and a discount prior to FDA approval of 70% these three applications valuation would add another $3.6/share, but with a 5X multiple applied to take into account the future potential that would be afforded EDIT, these products may be worth up to $18/share in 5 years. Furthermore, if CRISPR is demonstrated to be an effective means for rapidly engineering CAR-T cells it could be expected that the company will find additional partnerships and new therapies in their pipeline, however, we do not value this separately from the CAR-T therapies mentioned above.

Component Valuation Royalty Discount (risk) Valuation (in millions) Per Share Value Sum of Parts Cash Assets (est.) $250 million - - $250 $5 Pipeline Assets (minus CAR-T and LCA10) $1-$2 billion - - $1000-1200 $20-$26 Commercialized LCA10 Therapy $1.8 billion 30% 50% $272 $5.44 CAR-T Therapies in Clinical Trials $30 billion 10% 70% $600 (see analysis) $18 New potential proteins $500 million - - $500 $10 5-year estimated Share Price $58.44-$64.44

5-year estimate of valuations and their impact on future share price.

With the newly developed point mutation corrections of ABE 7.10 and RNA editing capability of Cas13 and REPAIR likely being provided to EDIT via their relationship with their founders and the Broad Institute, Editas will be able to rapidly expand their pipeline into new fields during the next 5 years. Being able to address SNV-based diseases as well as RNA based diseases (Fragile X and ALS are two examples previously cited), the company may improve on their potential for the next decade. Although there has been no discussion thus far beyond the publication of these new proteins and mechanisms, we feel comfortable expecting them to bolster EDIT's patent portfolio and deepen its proposed moat within 5 years. One could argue that a moat in any pre-clinical company with such competition in the CRISPR space could result in improved valuations, and we agree, but we do not assign any such value for these calculations. The addition of these proteins and the potential to address new diseases we value at $500 million (similar to the current valuation of their pre-IND pipeline) or $10/share. This valuation is arrived at by comparing the potential markets which can be entered with these new proteins and the value of pre-IND therapies that may materialize as a result. We would believe that these new directions would significantly increase the current pipeline assets, and should be valued comparably to how the market currently values the pre-IND components.



In looking at these potential product and pipeline valuations over the next 5 years we come to a stock price range of $58.44-$64.44/share compared to an open of $22.76 on 10/26, representing a potential 156%-183% return from current levels. Given the consensus of $28/share for the next 12 months (ranging from $17-$72.5), representing a 23% increase in share price, our estimate is not out of line, even if we are of a significantly longer timeframe. If one were to extrapolate on the current consensus price (expecting a maintained 23% annual increase in share price for the next 5 years) we would arrive at a similar level - $63.35/share, on the high end of our range. We believe that our estimate may be volatile and highly dependent on pipeline developments (more-so than developments involving partnerships or funding) but do expect that volatility should be positive as the pipeline progresses. Although the risk of failure is high for pre-clinical products, we believe strongly in the science behind the gene therapy platforms provided by EDIT and believe that their clinical trials may be completed in a short time frame (for LCA10) which could rapidly boost the value of their other products.Valuation

Stock Behavior

Since the initial spike in the month following Editas' IPO the stock has found a high of 43.50 of April 4th 2016 to be a distant memory. This can be understood as the excitement about a new technology can bring a rapid run-up in share price, but the realization that commercialization and associated revenue associated with CRISPR-Cas9 technologies and therapies would require a significant lag during clinical trials has since dampened the price. This is understandable for any clinical/pre-clinical biotech investor, and the progression of EDIT's pipeline in addition to partnerships and cash burn will be the primary driving forces going forward (with the exception of a few newsworthy developments for the technology).

EDIT data by YCharts

While the share price has fluctuated between 12.42 and 29.20 over the past year, EDIT has found support in the low 20's for the past few weeks. With the recent pullback bringing the RSI into a solidly neutral status, the shares do not look exuberant or pessimistic from a price movement standpoint. This doesn't provide much information on potential share price changes, so we continued examining what else may drive EDIT's price moving forward, absent clinical information.

EDIT data by YCharts

In comparing the three CRISPR companies it's clear that they have moved with a comparable trend over the past year. Although NTLA was the laggard until recently, it has seen a strong upward trend since August 2017, with a recent jump which can be associated with their publication of an alternative and highly accurate Cas9 variant. Aside from this development, which de-risked NTLA from the current patent fight to a degree, this move may be overextended and would be expected to re-align with it's peers' behavior moving forward. CRSP has underperformed both EDIT and NTLA, and the simplest explanation is the lack of exciting information, its later appearance on the public scene and their lower visibility in the media. The other key difference between CRSP and EDIT which may explain the dichotomy in performance is the institutional ownership of shares. In looking at the percentage of shares outstanding are institutionally owned EDIT is the clear winner (76.71%) and CRSP is the loser (52.41%). We believe that the strength of institutional investors behind a company provides support simply by their presence, smaller investors see it as a vote of confidence and look to mimic larger firms. Additionally, with some large institutional investors strong governance may be supported, or required, via shareholder votes which may provide a more positive view and influence of a company's future.

Although we've previously spoken about our excitement for CRSP with regards to their clinical trials and the progress being made there, changes to institutional ownership appear to be a driving force for their share price going forward. EDIT has held the institutional advantage since its IPO and improved upon it steadily. This likely represents the confidence in the leadership, patent portfolio and wide range of potential clinical applications, in addition to positive news coverage and a strong group of active scientists. While they maintain this advantage, the share price may continue to outperform and positive news will be greeted with more institutional buying, this support is enviable.

EDIT data by YCharts

Editas' shares are currently in a strong uptrend with both a rising 50 and 200-day SMA. The 50-day has acted as key support since shares broke out in August, with downward trends bounding above it since then. These can be seen as potential buying opportunities on pullbacks as long as the positive momentum in the share price continues.

Risks to Investment

As with each of the CRISPR companies, EDIT is awaiting clarification on the Cas9 patent litigation. We do not see this being fully resolved in the near future, as appeals and additional legal challenges are possible - the amount of money on the line for the patent holders is just too great. This will continue to produce an overhang, even though many holders and observers have been vocal in their support of EDIT's position. The rapidly increasing moat (rare to see in a pre-clinical company) does help to alleviate some of these concerns, but as we've previously stated this looks further into the future than their current pipeline. You cannot suddenly change a key feature of clinical trials (such as the protein being used) without a significant level of comparison of the proteins or techniques being used (Cas9 does not equal Cpf1) - which could cause delay or significant difficulty in proceeding if EDIT were to lose the patent litigation. Additionally, EDIT has not had the same levels of success defending their patent holdings in China, Europe and Australia which may prove a complicating factor ex. US, but these do not affect current research or potential in the US.

Pipelines of the three CRISPR companies, as mentioned above, do share some similarities (linked for each ticker - their pipelines) - CRSP, NTLA and EDIT. The major commonality is CAR-T development platforms, which we expect to be highly competitive, and may produce an advantage for one of these companies - it is too early to tell. Beyond this, all three have a focus in CF, DMD and blood disorders. The relief to this concern is that each of the companies has a different primary focus at the moment which should allow them to develop and produce their lead products without direct competitive risk. As with all pre-clinical companies, EDIT is highly dependent on the long term success of its pipeline. With the success rate of a drug or treatment beginning FDA trials resting just below 7%, this should be a significant focus of any investor in these companies. Until they begin demonstrating successful treatment progress through Phase I and Phase II this should be viewed as the major risk factor outside of patent litigation. Although we have added discounts of 50% for LCA10 and 70% for CAR-T therapies due to our confidence in their success based on the science and technology surrounding them, applying a 7% success factor would decrease the potential share price.

Ultimately, all of these risks are shared between the CRISPR stocks - patent risk, future pipeline competition risk and with pre-clinical companies financials are always a concern (even if they look good for the next few years, as in the case of EDIT). EDIT may have an edge in the US patent battle, but we do not expect a victory there to eliminate competition from NTLA and CRSP - but it may result in significant licensing revenue.

Conclusion

The recently published developments with regard to genome modification via. founding members of EDIT bode well for the continued development of a future moat. Although it does not immediately rectify patent concerns related to CRISPR-Cas9, it suggests a significant moat against its competitors in new types of CRISPR research within the next few years. These new directions may allow for EDIT to develop techniques to address human disease and suffering in means which are currently unavailable to competitors and will likely remain tightly protected within EDIT's unique patent portfolio. This supports investment in EDIT as a long play over the next few years with respect to valuation and progress in their clinical pipeline. They are currently behind CRSP with clinical development, but we expect that as they do see successes with their treatments which will propel the company forward as they bring new and exciting opportunities to the medical field with Cas13, ABE and Cpf1 as their uncontested property. We expect the share price to continue to be news driven over the next year, but should realize a positive trend as they continue building on their expertise and future potential. In the long term this can be expected to grow along with their patent portfolio and represent a significantly positive risk/reward based return over the next 5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRSP, EDIT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.