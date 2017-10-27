The Bottom Is Close For F5 Networks

Significant increases in sales growth rates and margins are necessary to justifiy the current valuation.

My valuation model based on conservative projections implies that F5 Networks' shares are still overvalued.

The company's investments in technological infrastructure and product development have not yet paid off.

F5 Networks' shares are up over 5% following positive Q4 FY 2017 results and a new share repurchase program.

F5 Networks' (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares are up over 5% following positive Q4 results:

“For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, ending December 31, 2017, the company has set a revenue goal of $515 million to $525 million with a GAAP earnings target of $1.47 to $1.50 per diluted share and a non-GAAP earnings target of $2.02 to $2.05 per diluted share.” - Source: Seeking Alpha

The company’s Product segment, which accounts for less than half of total revenues, has been growing slower than its counterpart, the Services segment, as seen in a three-year record:

(Source: F5's annual report 2016)

This segmentation is surprising, because during this period, F5 Networks introduced several successful products in cooperation with IT vendors such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). In this segment, most revenue is derived from the ADN (application delivery networking) products, which constituted 98.8% of the company’s total segment revenues in 2016. The main growth drivers in the Services segment, however, have been the increasing number of purchases and renewals of maintenance contracts and growth in consulting services. Geographical revenue segmentation is a bit more diverse:

(Source: Csimarket.com)

The Asia & Pacific region demonstrates the highest sales growth rates and accounts for only about 15% of the company’s total revenues. FFIV's key partners in distribution of products worldwide are the following:

(Source: F5's annual report)

F5 acknowledges dependency on its distributors and considers it a source of risk for future financials due to reductions or delays in the distributors' sales. In 2016, the four largest distributors accounted for 57.0% of the company’s total net revenues, while in 2015 this number was slightly higher at 57.9%. This operating model places F5 Networks roughly in the middle among peers in terms of select financial metrics:

(Source: Csimarket.com)

I define Cisco Systems, A10 (NYSE:ATEN), and Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) as the company’s main competitors because of similar geographies and approximately similar sizes. Cisco and Oracle pose the highest risk for F5 because of their resources and product diversity. F5 is a relatively new player in this market with revenues several times lower. Furthermore, Cisco and Oracle have a better net margin than F5, according to the table above. However, F5’s bottom line was growing faster than an average computer networks player's in 2016:

(Source: Csimarket.com)

F5 Networks is also the segment’s leader by net income per share growth:

(Source: Companies' financials)

According to F5’s annual report (2016), the recent increase in capital expenditures is induced by the development of technological infrastructure and equipment due to growth of the company’s core business activities:

(Source: F5 Networks financial statements 2012-2016)

F5 Networks considers its Product segment as a primary source of revenue. Hence, the product development costs have been increasing by 12.5% on a year-over-year basis since 2014:

(Source: F5's annual report 2016)

The three-year sales figures show that the increase in costs has not been matched by proportional revenue growth. This can be explained by longer product launch periods and cycles (i.e. comparing same-year product development costs and revenues is not meaningful).

Valuation

To calculate the fair value of the company’s shares, I have used a DCF model with the following key assumptions:

- Revenue CAGR is set on the level of 4% for the period of 2017-2022;

- EBIT CAGR for the period of 2017-2022 is roughly zero due to outrunning product development costs and sluggish revenue growth in the Product segment;

- free cash flows are roughly stable at $500M per year over the forecast period;

- market beta for F5 Networks’ stock is 1.14;

- the discount rate is around 8.5% given the market risk and country risk premia; and

- I used the current 10.2x terminal EBITDA multiple in the base scenario to calculate the company’s terminal value.

In the base scenario, the fair values on average range from $103 to $117, while the current price of the stock is trading at around $126 per share as of the time of writing:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

This is how the fair values compare to the current market price of the stock in terms of downside risk:

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Conclusion

The last two years have shown sluggish overall revenue growth with the top line changing by about 4% on a year-over-year basis. The declining revenues from the Product segment are compensated by better-than-average performance in the Services segment which helps drive single-digit growth in F5 Networks’ revenues. The company has been spending increasing amounts on product development which will likely give a return in the next several years.

My conservative model, based on single-digit revenue growth rates and stable margins, sets a floor for the stock at $103-117 per share, which is 9% to 16% lower than the current price of the company’s shares. One may consider this stock overvalued following the calculations above, and this will be correct because the current market price of the stock, leaving margins unchanged, is justified by a sales CAGR of 10% over the next five years, which is highly unlikely given the revenue structure and recent performance (and the first quarter’s guidance compared to the previous year’s results).

I therefore recommend staying away from the stock and monitoring it to capture a better entry point. Knowledgeable investors should consider buying and selling the company’s stock options as they provide better risk-return profiles in the short term and given the recent volatility in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.