Abbott's Inviting New Allure

2017 saw closing of both and substantial integration of St. Jude, with the smaller Alere integration just beginning.

To date, Abbott (NYSE:ABT) has had a gratifyingly successful 2017. Its stock has risen smartly from <$40 to ~$55, a share price increase approaching 40%. I am expecting it to consolidate these gains over the balance of 2017. As 2018 approaches, Abbott presents excellent prospects for outperformance in a generally overheated stock market.

As I will show, Abbott's established pharmaceutical business is already forecast for double-digit sales growth. Abbott's other three divisions are benefiting from acquisitions, in the case of devices and diagnostics, and from regulatory adjustment, in the case of nutrition.

I am looking for Abbott's Alere integration to produce surprises in 2018. Some will no doubt cause regret. On the whole, however, I expect Alere to round out Abbott's portfolio in a highly rewarding fashion.

Abbott's 2016 was consumed with Alere and St. Jude acquisitions

Abbott contracted to buy Alere ("ALR") for a hefty $5.8B on February 1, 2016. The acquisition was never very popular with Abbott's existing shareholders. Litigation between Abbott and Alere resulted as Abbott questioned the deal when Alere turned out to have unexpected legal issues.

The dispute was finally settled on April 14, 2017, with Alere taking a small haircut on the purchase price. Following the settlement, the acquisition moved to closing without continued public upset.

Abbott's St. Jude's acquisition proceeded without any lengthy delays. Abbott first announced the $25B St. Jude's deal on April 28, 2017. As mentioned below, there were certain hiccups in this transaction as St. Jude faced FDA scrutiny of certain of its implantable heart devices.

Nonetheless, Abbott remained enthusiastically committed to its St. Jude acquisition from the time it first inked the deal through closing.

The St. Jude merger closed on January 3, 2017. Abbott has already achieved substantial integration of St. Jude. The Alere deal suffered a painful birthing; it had begun several months prior to St. Jude's but did not close until nine months later on October 3, 2017. Integration of the smaller Alere is in its earliest stages.

Overall, the St. Jude acquisition has been quite positive; albeit there have been a series of disconcerting FDA interactions which have marred what has otherwise been a thoroughly successful integration.

Such interactions include potential battery issues with certain St. Jude defibrillators. The FDA issued a stern warning letter on April 12, 2017. This letter cited St. Jude's failure to take adequate corrective action to address previously identified risks of premature battery depletion.

The FDA also issued its safety communication dated August 29, 2017, citing cybersecurity vulnerabilities on certain installed St. Jude pacemakers. The FDA approved Abbott's security patch, issuing its notice to serve as a recall. The recall applied to so-called CRT-P, but not to CRT-D. A Google search for the difference between the two returns the following brief explanation:

The 8/29/2017 FDA communication included the following:

The FDA will continue to assess new information concerning the cybersecurity of Abbott's implantable cardiac devices and the Merlin@home Transmitter, and will keep the public informed if the FDA's recommendations change.

To date, I have found no indication of new developments on this front. The latest information I have found is a recent 10/19/17 article which cites no new specific concerns but rather addresses lessons learned from this first FDA implantable device recall.

2018 shows great potential as Abbott works towards a growthier new normal

Abbott achieved its growing stock price despite its stodgy growth profile. 2018 should see positive developments in the area of growth.

In connection with Abbott's recently completely Q3, 2017 CC, Abbott issued the following graphic. I have added forecasts in red from the CFO's CC presentation setting out Abbott's latest sales growth ("SG") expectations by division. I include it below as a quick reference:

This graphic shows that Abbott's smallest division (established pharmaceuticals) is set for the strongest growth, with its largest (medical devices) pitching in with solid mid to high single digit growth. Nutrition and diagnostics are growth laggards.

During the CC, CFO Yoor noted that the impressive device growth was primarily attributable to:

...continued double-digit growth in diabetes care as well as several areas in our cardiovascular and neuromodulation business.

These are the areas that gave Abbott its pizzazz during Q3, 2017. St. Jude contributed to these results, adding to Abbott's already robust heart device portfolio and contributing its diverse neuromodulation devices.

Newly developing techniques for using neuromodulation to counteract pain are entering the market as the opioid crisis ravages communities. According to Abbott's new director of neuromodulation:

there's been a "perfect storm" of technological developments related to the treatment in the past few years alongside the exploding opioid epidemic that has opened the possibility to make it more widespread and used earlier to treat pain than it is today.

Diabetes, heart disease, and pain management are three areas where countless patients have dire need of relief. These three conditions contribute several points of growth to Abbott's largest division, a fact that bodes well indeed for Abbott's ongoing growth prospects.

Nutrition and diagnostics give bulk to Abbott's mix of businesses but currently lack exciting sales growth forecasts. Abbott's last several CCs lay out the nagging problems that its China business has posed for Abbott's nutrition division.

This quarter, Abbott appears to be turning the corner on its China nutrition problem. China has a new regulatory framework fully in place, with Abbott now having gone through the difficult process of restocking its nutrition inventory so that it is fully compliant with the new requirements. I look forward to nutrition's growth trajectory tilting upward as it reaps the benefit from this arduous process.

As for diagnostics, CEO White acknowledged that the double-digit accretion figures targeted when Abbott first announced the Alere deal were now uncertain. Nonetheless, after a few quarters, it is fully reasonable to expect that Abbott will positively shape Alere's diagnostic businesses. Once that process plays out, diagnostics will have scale and potential.

In early 2016, when he announced Abbott's Alere transaction, CEO White cited an extensive palette of expected growing synergies in both sales and operations. I submit that CEO White's brave words from his Q2, 2016 CC, during the height of the Alere imbroglio, will prove the wisdom of this deal:

As I've said many times, we like [Alere's] products, and to us it's an opportunistic opportunity to expand our Diagnostics business. Our Diagnostics business is one of the most consistent top-performing businesses in our [company] and in its industry and they've proven they know how to manage costs, they know how to manage product, they know how to manage the commercial operations, they know how to grow, they know how to compete. This business is one of our best most reliable businesses in the company and to expand that footprint with more products is just an opportunistic plus. If for some reason it didn't work out, we still have one of our top-performing companies in the industry but if we can add to it, well then even better.

Buying-in presents difficult choices

In the current stock market environment, attractive stocks tend to be highly priced. Obviously, Abbott's recent 40% run has impacted its place on the value chain. F.A.S.T. Graphs™ provides an approach to assessing this issue. The F.A.S.T. Graphs™ chart below:

reflects Abbott's six year path following its 2013 separation from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

The blue, black, and the orange lines are key depictions in the F.A.S.T. Graphs™ system. The blue line reflects Abbott's calculated normal PE over the six-year period shown. The black line reflects Abbott's monthly closing stock price over the last six years. The orange line reflects Abbott's PE ratio calculated in accordance with the Graham Dodd Formula "GDF".

In today's overheated market, the black line on F.A.S.T. Graphs™ charts for many attractive stocks, not under some grim cloud, likely meanders above their orange and blue lines. Such is the case for Abbott as shown above. Such potential overvaluation is not determinative in any sense as the following caveat from F.A.S.T. Graphs™ makes clear:

It's important to state here that F.A.S.T. Graphs™ were not designed to dictate fair value. Instead, they were designed to reveal it. In other words, it is up to the user to decide whether or not the blue normal P/E ratio valuation reference line on the graph, or the orange earnings justified valuation reference line on the graph, is the right one to base valuation decisions on. The essence of FAST Graphs™ is that they are "a tool to think with."

There are always risks

I tend to be one to focus on potential gains rather than risks. In the case of Abbott, this is particularly true because of its exemplary track record of positive execution. As CEO White proudly noted during Abbott's Q3, 2017 CC, in response to an analyst question:

we stuck to our guns on what our estimates were and our projections were about when we would get product approvals and claim approvals, licensure approvals and so forth. And the third quarter alone here has been pretty gratifying in that. We basically got every approval we forecasted and let's call it, within 30 days or so of what we forecasted and I think that's been pretty gratifying, that what we said is what happened and that includes Libre, that includes the high voltage MRI claim, that includes HeartMate, it includes the closure of Alere, it includes Libre, it includes lot of things. I don't generally like being backend loaded because it feels like a lot of risk that everything has to go right, but everything did.

Wow! Wouldn't it be great if Abbott could bottle its execution prowess and sell it to companies in need?

Unfortunately, that is not possible. However, once a company has a culture of engrained excellence in execution, as is true of Abbott, it seems likely to continue.

Abbott's culture will get a test as it on-boards Alere. Rightly or wrongly I have pegged the Alere operation as subpar in terms of execution, given its miscues that so delayed the Abbott acquisition. In order for Abbott to achieve its full potential, it needs to turn Alere around, hopefully sooner rather than later.

In his Q3, 2017 CC, CEO White discussed Alere in his opening remarks, and he also fielded several questions on Alere. In his opening remarks, he set out the rationale for the Alere acquisition as follows:

This combination creates the broadest Point of Care testing portfolio in the world with leading positions across cardio, metabolic, infectious disease and toxicology testing.

The first question during the CC was on Alere. It elicited a wide ranging response as follows:

...it's premature ... to give real specific about Alere. We closed the deal a couple of weeks ago, literally. And our new management team is taking over the business, but obviously very rapidly getting up to speed, meeting all their employees and going through all the things you do to start integration and so forth. And I'd say first of all, that's gone very well. The management team we put in place has moved very quickly and I'd say very deliberately to get their hands around everything, but that takes some time. ... [g]iven the timing ..., we expect no accretion this year. ... [w]ith regard to 2018, ... There have been a number of changes including divestitures and so forth. So I don't want to give you a specific number. I'd say it's fair to think that the accretion will be much more modest..., but I'm going to be cautious about what I communicate for 2018 at this point until we've really had a chance to assess it more thoroughly.

In response to a follow-up question on 2018 growth expectations for Alere, CEO White accepted low single digits as, but only as, a preliminary target.

A later questioner drilled into accretion expectations. This question accepted that there would be slippage compared to the original expectations. He asked if half would be a reasonable placeholder. The fact sheet Abbott published when announcing the deal listed accretion as:

approximately 12-13 cents of accretion in 2017 and more than 20 cents in 2018

In response to the question, CEO White noted that it had taken Abbott six months to interlace St. Jude into its operations. He then noted that the "glue was still drying" on the process. Abbott had had only days on Alere so far. It had a good running start, no more. Then, White described his integration process and status as follows:

...we've announced what we're moving to, I think it's an organization like all organizations all people want to do well. They want to achieve, they want to grow, they want to be proud of the businesses they're running, they want to do well and I'd say, our early days with the employees of Alere have been positive and we announced that we're going to go to that kind of structure, we've announced how we're going to do it, why we're going to do it etc. and I think that's well received at this point. So as far as we look into 2018, I think your question about was half of that, a good placeholder. I'd say, yes it's a good placeholder. I can't tell you with any precision that that's what it will be, but I think it's a good placeholder.

So, when it comes to risks, we have an important integration taking place with a target company which has made recent news headlines for bad reasons. We have a CEO who is responding coyly to questions on accretion or the new acquisition achieving low single-digit growth.

We also have potential reflowering of FDA probes into St. Jude pacemakers. These are recognized known unknown risks. We also have whatever known unknowns lurk in Abbott's 10-K risk section. Large-cap medical instrument companies operate in an arena featuring all matter of patent disputes, tort litigation, and other hurdles. Then, there are wider market risks.

Conclusion

As I submit this article to SA, Abbott is up a bit on the day to ~$55.60. At this price, its dividend is a modest <2%. Insofar, as it took on considerable debt in connection with its new acquisitions, it is not likely to increase its dividend at any rapid pace. Accordingly, I am not tempted to add shares for the time being as much as I like its longer term prospects.

We are in a situation where I regard Abbott's business as quite attractive, alluring if you will. However, the stock at its current price seems less so. Over the next few quarters, I am looking forward to watching as Abbott's four businesses join together to show their powerful growth potential.

Abbott has a marvelous grouping of businesses. Established pharmaceuticals is already growing like gangbusters. Medical devices has three powerful franchises driving it upward on the growth curb. Diagnostics has its new Alere acquisition to school in the ways of effective execution. Nutrition has its China puzzle almost solved.

The future is looking excellent for Abbott.

