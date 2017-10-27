Microsoft: Chances For A Price Pullback?  The Market-Maker Outlook

Subsequent market price history of this stock allows evaluations of how well the judgments of those professionals should be believed.

Fundamental considerations surrounding MSFT are well examined by her SA article, which see. But here is another look at market comparisons.

What moves this stock's price?

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock is 75% owned by over 3,200 institutions. The bigger ones have capital commitments at the $10-20 billion-dollar scale. Average daily market trading volume is 18 million shares. At that level it could take over a month for any of them to change the size of their holdings by only 10% without seriously moving its price.

Both the institutions and the volume (block trade) Market-Makers [MMs] who help them make portfolio adjustments know that if they are consistently on one side of too large a part of trading volume it will push the price away from what they want to accomplish with the holdings change. A frequently-used caution is any volume greater than 2% of the daily trade average is to be avoided.

Institutions have the money muscle to make things happen, and often many of their researchers and portfolio strategists are reading the same reports. So those 2%s sometimes add up at points in time, and a landslide (or eruption) occurs.

How does the MSFT picture look now?

Caution: The following pictures are NOT what you may likely be used to seeing in investment reports. They are different. Please do not jump to conclusions about what they show.

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking "technical price chart." Instead, it is a 6-month daily history of forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals. Arguably, as a community they are the best resourced players in the game, with thousands of firm-employed world-wide local information collectors and other thousands of in-house, fundamental value-comparison researchers.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of price implied to be likely, in coming weeks and months, by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they commit firm capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when "filling" client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

They won't make such commitments unless they can favorably hedge away the potential price risks they see involved. What they will pay, and what the price-change protection insurance sellers will demand in derivatives markets tells just how far negotiators on both sides of those trades think prices are likely to run during the near-future lives of the derivatives contracts.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the "research" departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for Microsoft Corporation, the RI is 31, indicating about 2 times as much upside in prospect as downside.

The "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today's RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution's peak are favorable, to the right may be not so. For MSFT the outlook is encouraging because to get to higher RIs will likely require higher prices than what exists at present. Let's see how likely that may be.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of all RI forecasts for this stock in the past 5 years like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with position costs of the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days), when a still-open position is closed, it is all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For MSFT there have been 262 prior instances of RIs at 31 out of its 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in better than 9 out of 10 (94%) of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable positions, the return on all 204 was +8.2%. Those net payoffs are not markedly lower than the +9.3% upside price change expectations in the current forecast. Encouraging, with a credibility ratio of 0.9, helping the MMs to look like they have MSFT well-figured.

Since most of MSFT's forecast positions reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 262 was 53 market days, about 2 1/2 months or 5 times a year. That compounds the +8.2% payoffs to an annual [CAGR] rate of +45%. Pretty good, but there can be no guarantee a MSFT position taken now, will produce profit at a +45% CAGR. Still, the 262 RI forecasts is an ample sample size, providing desirable time diversification.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

With MSFT as a guideline, let's look in Figure 2 at how the trade-off between its upside forecast prospect of +9.3% and a typical worst-case price drawdown experience of -6.1% (while pursuing the upside prospects of such RI forecasts) compares with other institutional favorite stocks in the DJIA index. Price drawdowns are in comparison to a position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case MSFT is at location [2], apparently the best of the bunch.

OK on Reward~Risk, how about Payoffs, Profit Odds?

Profitability odds and size of payoffs are compared for these stocks, and a "market proxy" of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in Figure 3.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

As in Figure 2, the more desirable locations are down and to the right.

Here the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF at [2] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 3's scales are set to include outstanding performances, so few of these issues appear attractive, in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for securities with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 3. Additionally, those with negative payoffs are at location [1] in its upper left corner.)

Here only MSFT appears to MMs as clearly superior to SPY on these desirable dimensions.

Conclusion

B.M.K.'s opinion in her article that the chances of a MSFT price pullback are slim seem well substantiated in our look at the market's principal players.

Unless you're looking for a contest with a snowball in the Sahara, shorting MSFT at this time doesn't look like a very good bet. Instead, additions of MSFT to the portfolio might make sense from a wealth-building mission point of view.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline street estimates of price growth for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.