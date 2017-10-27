Retirement Tactics: Procter & Gamble Is Not A Gamble To Me

One of the most common investing questions I’m asked is,

“What stock should I buy now?”

Back in the old days, when I was working as a wealth manager to my ultra-high new worth clients, I knew my client's risk tolerance and investment goals. I had easy access to our investment banking equity research, and I also had multiple computer screens in front of me with stock quotes, charts, analysis, and other investment tools. It was easy to pull up a client's portfolio and talk to them about a few stocks our research analysts recommended and that I also liked.

Finally, I was always ready for that question to be asked by clients so I always prepared myself with a handful of stocks that I was ready to talk about right away. This was important because if my client did not get a quick response from me to their question, they could always call their other wealth managers and get their opinion and advice.

Now as a retiree, when I’m asked the same question, I use the Peter Lynch method from his book “One Up On Wall Street” and tell them to consider buying what they know. “What does that mean?” is the usual follow-up question.

It means taking a look at the things you like to do, the places you like to go, and the things you like to buy and use them to get stock ideas. For example, if you fill your gas tank at the Exxon station each week, take a look at Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock. If you're a Wal-Mart shopper, check out Wal-Mart (WMT) stock. This does not mean to buy that particular stock at that moment in time, but it does provide a starting point to begin your own stock research.

You're already spending money on these company's products and services, why not take a look at their stocks?

One stock that I added today to my IRA portfolio makes products that many people all over the world know and use every day - Procter & Gamble (PG).

P&GIn Nutshell

Many investors know much about Procter & Gamble since they’re literally a household name. People see and use their products everyday, and they have been in business for generations. Here is some more information about P&G. Procter & Gamble was founded 180 years ago by Mr. Procter and Mr. Gamble. They are based in Cincinnati, Ohio. They sell personal care products and cleaning agents like Pampers diapers, Crest toothpaste, and Tide detergent all over the world. P&G makes a lot of other brand name products as well and chances are you’ve used their products at some point. I know I have!

At the current price of $86.86, PG stock pays a $.6896 quarterly dividend, which presently yields 3.17%.

P&G’s next ex-dividend date should be in mid-January. It has not been announced yet.

Let’s Go To The Chart

Once again, a simple 1-year price chart can explain a lot about a stock. Over the past year, P&G has had its stages of ups and downs of its stock price. Right now, the stock is in its down stage and on sale to the tune of ~8%.

It's important to know why the stock is on sale. Did something major happen to P&G stock, like slashing their dividend? Are they being investigated by the US government or facing billion-dollar fines?

Not at all.

Why P&G Is On Sale

Procter & Gamble is down because the market was not impressed with its latest quarterly results. In addition, I think people were upset that activist billionaire investor Nelson Peltz failed in his attempt to win a seat on P&G’s board of directors.

Procter & Gamble's quarterly results BEAT estimates, but also had very slightly weaker sales than expected:

EPS: Adjusted $1.09 vs. $1.08 as expected by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $16.653 BILLION vs. $16.698 BILLION as expected by Thomson Reuters.

Take a good look at that revenue “miss.” I think we can all agree that the revenue was $16.6 billion. The remaining difference gives me no reason to be worried. Then again, I’m not worried about my holdings anyway. Otherwise, I would not hold them.

In addition, P&G said that these results met their expectations and that they’re also on track to meet their goals for the fiscal year.

End result: P&G stock is down over 8% since their earnings report.

(For wonderful in-depth analysis of P&G and their earnings, please type in "PG" on the Seeking Alpha search and read some of my fellow contributors' articles. They are outstanding!)

My Trade

This is the trade I made today, October 25, 2017:

Bought 500 shares of PG at $86.78.

Sold/wrote 5 of the $95.00 September 2018 calls for $1.35/contract or $675.

Result: In this transaction, I bought a high quality, blue chip on sale. I collected $675. I will also collect $343.75 in dividends each quarter. I have almost $8.25 a share in upside until the stock reaches its strike price. I’m already a long-term holder of PG. This transaction was an addition.

Why I Did It

Procter & Gamble meets my personal income investing requirements easily: they’re a well-known name, a blue chip stock, they have been in business a long time and looks like they will be in business for a long time after I pass, they pay and have paid a good, reliable dividend and their long-dated option premiums are attractive.

When I see a sale going on in a stock that I own or want to own, I consider it to be an opportunity to buy it. I do not call a bottom or wait for a bottom to occur. I also do not set a price target to buy a stock. For example, “If PG goes to $78, I’ll buy it!”

In my experience, I’ve heard that saying or variations of that saying a lot. I would guess that 90-95% of the time, the said stock will never reach the super-low, called-out bottomed price. As for the person who made that call, she has nothing to show for it.

But hey, wouldn’t investing be wonderful if we could buy stocks we wanted at the Wal-Mart clearance prices we want!

So, I buy when a stock is on sale. The stock may go down further or up, no one knows. At least, I know that I am buying a quality stock that’s on sale and I'm going to collect income from it right away.

Remember, we are all about the INCOME here, specifically retirement income. We want our income now, or as soon as possible.

As retirees, we should not have to wait or be patient about getting our income from stocks unless we’re talking about the time between the ex-dividend date and the dividend payment date. We’ve been patient enough throughout our lives. We worked hard. We saved. We waited for that moment when we knew we could retire. Now, it's our time.

When a stock goes on sale, I’m not waiting around for the stock to see what the price will do next. Other folks can wait and watch and be patient and that’s fine by me. I’m retired and my time is super precious to me. While others wait and watch and comment about the stock price as time goes by, I’ve already collected my income.

Now, with this transaction completed, I’ll only be waiting for the dividends to come in while I spend the majority of my time enjoying the freedom and fun of retirement with friends and family and giving back.

Tomorrow, I will be volunteering my day at my local homeless shelter. Now, that is time well spent!

