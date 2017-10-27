PDL BioPharma Courts Neos Therapeutics: Third Time Lucky For A Jilted Suitor?

Investors shouldapproach with caution, given Neos’ previous pushback against buyouts and anoffer price that may not be quite enough to convince management.

This is the third attempt by PDL to strike a deal; the others were made in June and July at the same offer price.

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) has had a bit of a bumpy ride this past month. Despite FDA approval for ADHD drug Adzenys in September, shares had fallen back 20% since the start of this month, closing at $7.30 per share on Wednesday, October 25. That decline was arrested, and steeply reversed, by news Thursday that PDL BioPharma (PDLI) was making an unsolicited buyout bid to Neos for $10.25 per share – 40% over the previous day’s close. Neos management subsequently issued a statement, saying the company would “carefully review and consider” the offer.



The buyout offer represents the third attempt by PDL to acquire Neos. The previous attempts were made in June and then again in July, at the same per-share price as the current proposal. On the first attempt, the Neos board unanimously rejected the offer without significant discussion. When the offer was made a second time, the companies entered into confidential discussions during which PDL stated that it “saw even greater value in the company as a result of the information shared” – though it did not alter its offer price. With PDL unwilling to increase its bid, the Neos board again unanimously rejected the offer while declaring confidence in management’s ability to execute its own long-term value-creation strategy on its own.



It appears that this time around PDL plans to make a more aggressive play. Let’s take a look under the hood of this latest buyout offer and explore its implications.



Will Persistence Pay Off?



Twice rejected, PDL’s frustration is starting to show. This latest effort is public and was initiated without a consultation with Neos, unlike the privately-mooted offer in June. In its statement revealing the new bid, PDL took an aggressive tone:



“As a result of the [Neos] Board’s recent rejection of PDL’s latest proposal—and in light of the Board’s refusal to negotiate in good faith toward a transaction in the best interests of Neos shareholders—PDL’s Board and management are now making its proposal to the Neos Board public so that Neos shareholders can decide what is in their best interest.”



PDL’s irritation at Neos’ prior refusal to bring the buyout proposal to shareholders could be echoed by the shareholders themselves, considering that between the first two offers the company opted to conduct a dilutive secondary offering. Neos issued 5.52 million new shares, raising $34.5 million (including the underwriter’s option, which was exercised. The offering was priced to the public at $6.75 per share, a steep discount from PDL’s own offer of mere days earlier. Pricing a secondary below market value is standard, but the discrepancy might raise some eyebrows among longer-term shareholders, who ended up paying the price of increasing Neos’ float from 22.56 million shares to 28.08 million.



Now, PDL has taken the gloves off and gone over Neos’ board’s head to appeal directly to shareholders. With shares in the doldrums despite two drug approvals since June, as well as smarting from a dilutive secondary offering, a majority of shareholders might see a buyout as a better option than competing on its own in a growing but saturated ADHD market. Many long-term shareholders would see significant capital appreciation from the buyout, as would anyone who entered during – or shortly after – the secondary.



Overall, the buyout could be good for Neos’ product portfolio. The company has significant runway, with $78.6 million in cash reported in Q2 2017. That is enough for more than a year of operations at the latest reported burn rate. But commercialization, especially in a crowded market, is expensive and may prove beyond Neos’ means to achieve.



PDL, on the other hand, reported Q2 2017 earnings of $40.2 million and has plenty of cash to spend. It initiated a $25 million share buyback at the end of September, the second such this year. $10.25 per share equates to a purchase price of about $280 million. If marketed effectively, Neos’ ADHD Contempla could very likely generate $130 million in sales by 2022. The most bullish estimate projects peak sales of $221 million. But that requires market share and a lot of marketing spending. PDL has the resources to do that, while Neos arguably does not. Buying the future cash flows of Neos’ drug portfolio for $10.25 per share looks like a decent bargain.



Sell Out or Hold On?



Just as Neos management considers whether to welcome or fight PDL, individual shareholders of both companies should be revising their investment theses. The investment thesis has obviously changed, especially for those holding Neos shares. With shares closing at $10.05 on Thursday, there is not much upside left – unless PDL can be pushed to up its offer price. That is not impossible, given that this is the company’s third attempt and the benefits that will accrue over the long-run from Neos’ portfolio. But investors who have gotten in at or near the price of the secondary offering in late June might consider reducing their positions – or selling entirely – to mitigate downside risk of yet another deal falling apart.



The market seems somewhat unimpressed with PDL’s offer. Shares closed Thursday at $2.96, down 7.5%. For long-term holders of PDL, the underlying thesis should not have changed significantly.



Overall, there is going to be significant pressure on Neos management not to fight; we might see some pressure to up the buyout offer, but PDL seems relatively adamant. Investors in both companies need to be vigilant in the days and weeks ahead, as the buyout plays out.

