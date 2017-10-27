Inflection Point: Oil's Inevitable Rise (Part 3)

We recently provided a quarterly update for our fund's Limited Partners, and wanted to share some of our conclusions and thoughts as we head towards year-end. In the next series of articles, we'll provide excerpts of our findings and some additional insights.

It's a Crude, Crude Summer

What about crude oil? Well we think it isn't far behind. The IEA estimates that crude inventories were approximately 112M barrels higher than the 5-year average as of July. At the time the U.S. had approximately 93M barrels, and because of the hurricanes it stayed about the same at the end of September.

Although crude inventories outside of the U.S. have drawn, almost 80% of the global crude surplus still sits in the U.S. Said another way, crude supplies are effectively balanced outside of the U.S., but this last bastion of supplies won't last. Just take a look at this graph illustrating the strength of U.S. crude draws.

All of the financial and human capital invested in shale led to a tidal wave of crude supplies that built up between 2014 and 2016. Yet, after only 9 months in 2017, the global markets have essentially cleared out a large portion of that surplus. While crude inventories are still elevated when compared to the 5-year average, strong oil demand and stagnating production have played significant roles in engineering an inventory draw. It's clear that today's crude draws are simply unsustainable at today's prices, and we believe crude inventories will continue its free fall in Q4.

Exports

Unlike prior rebalancing, today's rebalancing will be a truly global one because Congress lifted the US export ban in late-2015. Currently international crude (i.e., "Brent") is priced at approximately $58/barrel, whereas U.S. WTI is priced at $52/barrel. The higher price outside of the U.S. indicates that supplies are even tighter overseas. Traders are now incentivized to arbitrage this differential by buying U.S. crude and selling it overseas, pocketing the difference. Thus, U.S. crude exports are bound to increase as oil is drawn from U.S. storage. In just two weeks, U.S. crude exports have increased by more than 1.2M bpd, reaching the highest ever of 1.98M bpd. To put that into context, just the increased draw is equivalent to more than twice the oil production coming out of Alaska, and by itself will make short work of the 93M barrels of surplus crude in the U.S.

Increasing Domestic Demand

Post-Hurricane Harvey, refineries have been slowly coming back online. The hurricane reduced U.S. refining capacity by close to 20%, and during that time inventories of refined products drew heavily. Since petroleum products are already well on their way to balance, the lower inventory levels are pushing prices and refinery margins (i.e., crack spreads) up and motivating refineries to produce more. Higher production of refined products will drive higher crude demand. So as refineries return from maintenance season we expect crude draws will follow.

The undercurrent of flat production growth coupled with strong worldwide demand means both U.S. and global inventories of crude and petroleum products will draw in Q4 and beyond. So if a historic 3-year inventory build created on a foundation of loose monetary policy will likely be consumed by year-end, then what? Well, one word: scarcity.

When There's Not Enough

In a prior article we published, we discussed the issue of scarcity. We're including excerpts of it here because we think it bears repeating. At the end of the day, prices will turn when inventories turn, again, when there's scarcity. This is why we keep analyzing current and forecast inventory figures because we believe once inventories reach the "5-year averages" perception will begin to change and influence reality.

We're actually fairly conservative. We don't believe oil prices will immediately vault higher as we cross the 5-year average. We think prices will move up after we've fallen deeper below the 5-year average because it's not balance we need, it's scarcity. For oil bulls to succeed, we'll need the market to perceive that the draws will not only continue, but do so unabated and for awhile.

Once that occurs, we surmise three things will happen (some concurrently and others in time). First, as physical inventories increasingly tighten, oil prices for the strip will begin to naturally rise; this rise will then be noticed by consumers and Wall Street and increasingly factored into analyst reports. The change in assumptions will then filter into the broader community via the media, which will report that the market is in balance. As declines increase, however, that balance and the media's narrative will then turn into "shortage." As the ripple effects increase, this will filter its way to corporate planning and consumers of petroleum products (e.g., industrials, airlines, shipping, etc.) who will factor in higher prices and trigger an increase in hedging activities (i.e., low-scale hoarding); hedging that will be exacerbated by financial traders who will pile into the long side.

Second, the turn in oil prices will likely happen quickly because it will be driven less by fundamental data and more on sentiment/emotion (i.e., the inventory declines this year are well known, but prices have yet to readjust as the large inventory stockpiles have lulled the market into complacency). As the broader market reprices the commodity, sentiment will take over and just as it drove prices down to an unsustainable $28/barrel, it will provide an artificial lift on the way up.

Lastly, the perception of longer-term oil scarcity will steadily increase. Initially, the increase in oil prices won't be significant enough to impact demand, given the low base from which oil prices will begin their ascent. If demand stays steady, inventory draws will appear to be accelerating relative to the lower physical stock levels. Eventually, when the growth in shale production ultimately proves disappointing in both scale and speed, that's when the narrative will eventually be exposed, by which time we'll be well into 2018 and beginning to model the dearth of oil/gas projects coming online in 2019.

The medium-term under-investment in oil production these past few years will then take the baton of scarcity and race it to new heights. For perspective, here's a quote from the Financial Times:

Historically about 15bn barrels of new supplies from conventional resources are approved for development each year, the International Energy Agency says. This fell to 8bn in 2015 and 5.5bn in 2016. Despite a rise to 8bn-9bn barrels this year, the IEA expects that global oil supply will still struggle to keep pace with demand after 2020.

The market currently shrugs that off though because supplies are plentiful and 2 years away is akin to 2 decades away for today's investors. Why worry? Hakuna Matata. To which we say: fantastic . . . because it's simply going to make our bullish thesis play out that much better. There's nothing magical about the inverse correlation between inventories and oil prices. Lower inventories lead to higher prices. It's happened in years past and it will happen again.

Cheap capital spurring overproduction and shale development was only the most recent cause for bloated inventories and lower oil prices. Regardless of the cause, eventually the market rights itself and balance is restored. What's different today is the speed of that reckoning. Inventories are drawing down faster than they've ever had and absent demand falling off, there's little to arrest it.

Parting Thoughts

So many people ask us if we're frustrated that oil prices and our investments keep stagnating, and admittedly some days yes, but most other days we mentally shrug.

Like winter, scarcity is coming. We can see it in the data and we can see the mice eating away at the world's winter stores. We remain steadfast in knowing that our fund will have its many days in the sun when circumstances reverse, and we simply have to stay rational. In the meantime we know: clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.

