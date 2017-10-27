Fuel Hedging Tailwinds Will Propel Southwest Airlines To A Great 2018

Although it is far from alone in this respect, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was battered by investors on earnings day. The airline lost 3.6% and joins both United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) and Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) as a loser this earnings season. But tailwinds will arrive in 2018 to help Southwest gain significant momentum on its competitors, as losing fuel hedging contracts will burn off and be replaced by winning ones. These contracts will enable Southwest to earn up to $500 million more in 2018 and attain the best margins in the industry. For at least this reason, I value shares of the company at $78 and believe they will outperform the market in the next year.

Third-Quarter Earnings

In the third quarter, Southwest Airlines reported revenue of $5.2 billion, operating income of $834 million, and net income of $503 million. Based on these figures, revenue rose 2.6%. Southwest’s operating income and net income results are heavily affected by special items however such that the year-over-year comparison may not be appropriate.

Excluding special items, Southwest reported a net income of $528 million on operating income of $871 million. In the same period last year, Southwest reported a net income of $582 million on operating income of $972 million. Thus, excluding special items, Southwest’s net income dropped 9% and operating income dropped 10%. I am somewhat skeptical of Southwest's "special items," however, as the airlines consistently has special items every quarter. This brings up certain doubts about just how unusual these items are given the frequency with which they appear.

In this quarter, special items included costs related to grounding aircraft earlier than previously planned and to terminating leases on those aircraft as part of the Classic fleet retirement. The company retired 30 of its oldest aircraft, Boeing 737-300s, during the third quarter and has replaced those planes with 737 Max aircraft. The newer aircraft offer better fuel efficiency and will help Southwest reduce fuel costs and keep unit costs down over the next several years. The Max aircraft will require about 20% less fuel than the Classics and will also require less maintenance than the older airplanes. This move may also increase the on-time rate of the airline in addition to assisting with margins.

On the operating side, Southwest increased capacity by 3.1%, which is slightly down from the previous expectations due to the impact of hurricanes. Unit revenue was also hurt by adverse weather conditions and would have been flat but for the hurricanes. Unit costs declined sharply compared to a year ago, although much of this savings was due to special items. Without special items, unit costs rose approximately 4%. This increase is largely attributable to the impacts from natural disasters and increases of year-over-year wage rates due to flight attendant and pilot contracts which became effective in the fourth quarter of 2016. Accordingly, while unit costs rose year over year, such increases are not expected to continue into future quarters.

Fourth-Quarter Expectations

In the fourth quarter, Southwest expects capacity to rise 1% to 2%. Unit costs are expected to rise slightly to as much as 1.5% while unit costs (excluding fuel, special items, and profit sharing) are expected to be flat to up as much as 1.5%. Southwest also expected to pay economic costs of $2.10/gallon of fuel, which are higher than its peers due to the fuel hedging losses discussed below.

Based on this information, I am expecting Southwest to generate $5.2 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter and to post operating income of about $800 million and net income of about $490 million. Each of these figures will be impacted, however, by many special items that the company records in the fourth quarter. For example, if the company takes additional charges related to the early retirement of its Classic fleet, this may hurt operating and net income.

Goodbye Fuel Hedge Losses

Southwest Airlines has consistently paid higher fuel costs than its peers over the past two years. The reason for this is simple: Southwest Airlines has lost money on fuel hedges while other airlines have benefited from low fuel prices. For example, Southwest Airlines' third-quarter fuel costs were $1,003 million (GAAP) for 521 million gallons of fuel for a price of $1.93/gallon. However, the unhedged price of this fuel was only $886 million for an unhedged price of $1.69/gallon. Southwest lost comparable amounts on fuel derivative contracts over previous quarters as well. These losses are caused by the company hedging against fuel price increases, but the price of fuel instead falls. Similar hedges have cost Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) over $4 billion.

Over the course of 2017, I expect Southwest Airlines to lose approximately $500 million on fuel hedges. But for these fuel hedges, the company could have increased its operating profit by nearly 15% and could have had the highest operating margins of the major airlines. Remarkably, even with these hedge losses and high fuel costs, Southwest still maintains operating margins well above that of many of its peers.

These losing fuel hedges are coming to an end soon. The company reported that fuel derivative contracts settling during the fourth quarter of 2017 are a net liability to the tune of $129 million, meaning another quarter in which Southwest pays substantially higher fuel prices than its peers. However, the picture changes once we move into 2018. The fair market value of Southwest’s hedging portfolio settling in 2018 and beyond is currently a net asset of $126 million. Thus, beginning in 2018, the company may begin to see dividends from its hedging program and may start seeing lower fuel costs than its peers. This could lead to more profits in 2018, as the airline will be able to lower prices to bring in more revenue, or to maintain prices but have higher operating margins than its peers or than its current operating margins. Based partly on the savings from the expiry of negative derivative contracts and the benefits of positive contracts, I am projecting a rise in operating margins by more than 2.0 pts in 2018.

Hawaiian Service in 2018

Perhaps the most notable news from Southwest Airlines over the past month is its plan to begin service to Hawaii in 2018. Much has been made of this move, especially its impact on Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA). It remains to be seen how much this new market can impact Southwest’s revenue or income, but during the earnings call, Hawaii was noted as a major area of focus for the airline in 2018. One analyst during Southwest’s earnings call suggested that given a normal turnaround time for a single-plane route, it may be feasible for Southwest to offer an inter-island route in addition to routes between Hawaii and California. The airline was open to the idea in the future, although it had not decided one way or another yet. Offering inter-island service could cut into Hawaiian Airlines’ business in a major way and help build important brand loyalty to Southwest Airlines among Hawaiian residents. The service could also help reduce prices for inter-island routes as has happened in some other markets when a low-cost carrier or ultra-low-cost carrier enters the market.

Southwest did not comment much on its Hawaiian expansion plans or other future expansion plans. The airline did note, however, that it does not intend to offer red-eye service to Hawaii yet, as this would complicate operations such as scheduling and maintenance programs. The airline was also coy on other possible markets it may expand to, preferring not to give competitors advanced warning of its intentions.

Valuation and Conclusion

I am bullish on Southwest Airlines’ prospects in 2018. It is impressive that the company has been able to achieve steady success and reasonable margins despite headwinds from unfavorable fuel derivative contracts over the past two years. I have some reservations about the company’s continued policy of hedging fuel generally, but those contracts for 2018 are at least at present in the black and should provide a healthy tailwind to the firm in 2018 barring fuel price declines which would take the contracts into the red.

I rate Southwest as a Buy with a target price of $78. This value is based on the free cash flows of the company using a 6.4% cost of capital. This rate reflects that Southwest is a company with a very low debt-to-equity ratio, with only about $5.9 billion worth of debt and leases on its books compared to a market cap of approximately $33 billion. It will be interesting to see how successful Southwest’s expansion into Hawaii is, and the effects that this expansion may have on fares in the market and on Hawaiian Airlines specifically.

