Mulesoft: Stock Recovers On A Huge Beat-And-Raise

The company has largely recovered most of the ground it lost post Q2, and shares are now trading at ~8x EV/FTM revenues.

The news sent the stock flying ~7% after hours, a marked departure from Mulesoft's Q3 release, where a seemingly flawless beat-and-raise was met with a sudden selloff in the stock.

Mulesoft's (NASDAQ:MULE) stock has followed a strange trading cadence since its Q2 earnings release in late July when a beat-and-raise quarter sent shares off their highs and into a temporary funk. Now, with Mulesoft's outstanding Q3 beat-and-raise, the company has recovered much of its lost ground, with shares rocketing above $25 in aftermarket trading for the first time in months. With shares up 47% from the IPO price at $17, Mulesoft is one of the best-performing technology IPOs of 2017 - a stark contrast to some of tech's more prominent IPO losers this year, a category which includes Cloudera (NASDAQ:OTC:CLDR), Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) as well as more recent offerings such as Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). All of these stocks are trading significantly below where they ended on their first day of trading.

As I cover in a prior article, however, Mulesoft deserves its rally due to its status as an essential platform company. Platform software companies - PaaS, as it's called - provide the essential backbone that enterprises use to build applications with. Because PaaS companies play at the layer below all of an enterprise's applications - which in and of themselves might be difficult to uproot - their subscription revenues are even stickier than usual software companies. In Mulesoft's case, it continues to grow not only by landing new deals but from an extremely sticky customer base that can purchase more cores to integrate more applications on its Anypoint platform.

Q3 was an affirmation of Mulesoft's technology leadership and its increased visibility and traction within enterprise IT. Its revenue growth rate of 57% y/y - matching its 57% growth rate in 2Q17 - showed extreme resiliency in the company's ability to grow, even as it approaches nearly a $400 million run rate (a large figure for newly public software companies). Though the company is still losing money, its extremely profitable unit economics justifies its decision to spend on sales and marketing.

Mulesoft raised its full-year guidance by $10 million on both ends, but as there is only one quarter left in the year and the company exceeded its targets this quarter by ~$6 million, the company really only increased its guidance by $4 million. This indicates that there's huge room for upside, especially with its pattern of outperformance since going public. If there was any quarter where a huge beat was likely, it's Q4 - when most enterprise CIOs go on a shopping spree to dry up their remaining annual budgets.

The quick take: Mulesoft is going to continue growing. With platform companies as deeply entrenched as Mulesoft, it's virtually guaranteed. However, the company's valuation - at 8x forward revenues - is approaching the bloated stage it reached immediately post-IPO. Mulesoft has fundamental support for an increased valuation, but the richness of this valuation will probably cap its potential in the short-term. There are still gains to be had in the stock, but it will likely achieve, at best, a sector perform or even slightly underperform.

Cheaper, beaten-down software stocks that are still growth tanks - like Cloudera and Yext (NYSE: YEXT) are probably better picks at the moment.

Q3 recap: no deceleration to the top line

The key metric that pleasantly surprised in Q3 was the fact that revenue growth didn't show any deceleration whatsoever. It's typical for tech companies growing in excess of 50% to see marked slowdowns in growth rates; for Mulesoft this didn't happen.

Revenues grew 57% y/y in Q3 to $77.6 million, upending the company's own guidance forecast of $71-$72 million and analyst consensus of $71.5 million (+45% y/y).

Figure 1. Mulesoft revenue results The funny thing is - analyst consensus is usually quite a bit higher than the midpoint of management guidance. Unexplained pessimism on Mulesoft pressured analysts into simply lowering their expectations and taking the midpoint of Q3 guidance at its word, yet it was in Q3 that Mulesoft delivered the biggest beat.

For the year to date, Mulesoft's trailing-nine-months revenue of $207.7 million is also up 57% y/y. Last year, the company achieved a 70% y/y growth rate for the full fiscal FY16.

Growth does come at a cost, however. The company's operating loss widened to $25.4 million, indicating an operating margin of -33%. The prior year Q3 posted an operating margin of -31%. The bulk of this margin decrease was driven by a drop in gross margins - rare for a software company, but not an indicator of deterioration in Mulesoft's case.

Mulesoft's gross margin declined 3% solely as a function of its higher percentage of professional services revenues in the quarter, which is basically done at cost. This was partially offset by an increase in sales efficiency, as the company was able to ratchet down its sales spending as a percentage of revenues by nearly 4%.

Profitability will come for Mulesoft. It's still in growth mode, as evidenced by the blistering 57% top-line growth. While it hasn't laid out a path to profitability yet, its cash burn is thin - the company's OCF in the first nine months of the year totaled only $6.9 million.

Based on the company's Q3 balance sheet, it has $335 million of cash and no debt on the books - which implies many years of liquidity for Mulesoft if it keeps its current burn rate. It has plenty of time to scale upward before choosing to optimize profitability.

Guidance

And yes, the raise portion of the beat-and-raise quarter was equally impressive.

The company upped its FY17 guidance range to $290-$292 million, up from its prior range of $279-$281 million communicated in Q2 (an incremental ~$10 million on both ends). As mentioned previously, a lot of this guidance increase is already being consumed by this quarter's $6 million outperformance, so the actual target threshold hasn't been raised that high, indicating room for outperformance.

The company's Q4 revenue guidance of $82-$84 million also represents a huge beat over analyst consensus of $78.6 million.

Going forward, a closely watched update from the company will be its initiation of FY18 guidance, which is expected along with its Q4 earnings release. From there, investors will be able to tell if the company is foreseeing meaningful deceleration (at last), or if growth will hold in the high 50s/40s as it has in FY17. FY18 guidance in the high 40s, at the very minimum, would be able to sustain a long rally for Mulesoft.

60-second summary: valuation comes into focus

With Mulesoft's stock back in vogue, it's delivered fantastic returns from its $17 IPO price, and also if you were lucky enough to buy in post-Q2 selloff, where the stop briefly dipped in the $19 range.

MULE data by YCharts

With its market cap now perched high at $3.3 billion (approximately $3 billion enterprise value after netting out its $335 million in cash), Mulesoft trades at ~8x EV/FTM revenues, assuming forward twelve months revenue of $369 million (based on an extrapolation of management's current guidance).

That isn't a cheap multiple, and very few software companies can sustain revenue multiples in the double digits. Despite the fact that there is fundamental support for Mulesoft's rise (and this isn't likely stock stop anytime soon), investors' upside is probably capped at the moment, as the shares will likely encounter tremendous pressure breaking over its previous highs and getting to the $30 mark.

Now is not the time to buy in on the renewed hype, and if you were lucky enough to have sustained a position through Q3 earnings, now might be a good time to lock in some gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.