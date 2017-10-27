Our readers are among the best out there and you always ask critical questions, some of which we try and answer with research articles.

As you know AT&T (T) is set to purchase Time Warner (TWX) in a mega-merger. While we have covered the merger in so many different ways, what has not really been touched upon all that much is what Time Warner is bringing to the table. In fact, our readers have been asking for us to discuss the impact of Time Warner on AT&T’s fiscal position. We have been asked "how will Time Warner help AT&T?" Beyond simply picking up a new business line, this article seeks to address the impact on AT&T’s revenues.

When we covered AT&T’s Q3 results and responded to the selloff, we operated under the assumptions going forward that the merger would not take place. While this was more of an academic exercise given the fact that we strongly believe that the merger will close in Q4, it is prudent to begin to look at what Time Warner is bringing to the table a bit more. That said, Time Warner reported its Q3 earnings. These results have us beaming with confidence in the move, as Time Warner is exceeding our expectations for several critical metrics, but particularly on its impact to revenues. In this column we will begin to discuss operational performance of Time Warner and project the impact to AT&T’s sales on the roughly $85 billion acquisition by AT&T means for the company’s potential future. We will further elaborate on how AT&T will use Time Warner to offset its flagging video subscriber numbers, which we believe is another reason to buy this incredible 25% selloff in the stock

Q3 revenues for AT&T and Time Warner

Recall that revenues for AT&T have begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters. While we were anticipating a dip this quarter, revenues dropped more so than we predicted:

Figure 1. AT&T Third Quarter Revenues Over The Last Four Years



Source: SEC Filings

Revenues were well below expectations, even below our conservative estimates. At $39.7 billion, these numbers missed our expectations handily, and were much worse than anticipated. What if Time Warner had been contributing? Well Time Warner’s just reported results are promising on the revenue front:

Figure 2. Time Warner Third Quarter Revenues Over The Last Four Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Time Warner delivered performance that exceeded our expectations. In fact, it also surpassed analyst expectations as well. This is something that we really wanted to see and bodes well for AT&T’s future as the owner of Time Warner. Let us be clear, Time Warner had a strong quarter. Revenues surpassed consensus analyst estimates slightly. They came in at $7.6 billion. More importantly, they surpassed our own projections for $7.3 billion in revenue. We were assuming the company would see an average 4% to 4.5% growth in revenues, on par with recent patterns.

Potential Q3 boost to AT&T

All things being equal, Time Warner would have contributed an additional $7.6 billion to AT&T’s results. Thus, the newly merged AT&T, had the deal been closed and operations remained independent and identical, would have resulted in an approximate increase of 19.1% in the third quarter, for a total of $47.3 billion.

Sales impact over time

We quickly checked the Q2 2017 impact as well. In Q2 Time Warner saw $7.3 billion in revenues whereas AT&T registered $39.8 billion in revenues. Therefore, had AT&T been merged with Time Warner at the time, AT&T would have seen an 18.3% boost to its revenues. Does this pattern hold if we look back further?

Looking at 2015 and 2016 annual revenues of both companies, we see a similar dichotomy:

Figure 3. AT&T and Time Warner Annual Revenues, 2015 and 2016.

Source: SEC Filings

The ratio of revenues between the companies has fluctuated but is similar overall. If we calculated the impact to AT&T’s revenues by using Time Warner’s results as we did above, we would see that Time Warner would have boosted 2015 revenues by 19.1% and would have boosted 2016 revenues by 17.9%. Now that we have an idea of what the past looked like, what does the future impact to revenues look like?

Future impact to revenues

For 2017 we are projecting that AT&T will see $160.1 billion in total revenues, a sharp decline from 2016. At the same time, we predict Time Warner will see a big boost to revenues, and are targeting the top line to hit $31.0 billion:

Figure 4. AT&T and Time Warner 2017 Revenue Projections.

Source: Quad 7 Capital projections based upon year-to-date results, management guidance, and current trends

We predict that the ratio of the AT&T to Time Warner revenues will have narrowed given the trends we have seen and are projecting for Q4. That said, had Time Warner been contributing all year, it would have boosted revenues by approximately 19.4%.

Looking ahead to 2018, this exercise becomes even more important. We say this because all indications are that the deal will close before the end of 2017, and so in reality, AT&T will see the benefits of Time Warner’s contributions. Assuming however that the companies were independent (i.e. no merger), our projections for 2018 revenues are:

Figure 5. AT&T and Time Warner 2018 Revenue Projections.





Source: Quad 7 Capital projections based upon 2017 data, historical trends and review of analyst consensus opinions

As you can see, the pattern is anticipated to hold, however we are expecting nearly flat revenues for AT&T while we expect Time Warner to grow revenues to $32.5 billion. Therefore, we predict that in 2018, Time Warner will significantly to AT&T revenues, boosting them by 20.2%. Notice the trend is higher in the last three years, exemplifying the success of Time Warner, and accentuating the stagnation of AT&T revenues in 2017 and 2018:

Figure 6. Percentage Boost to AT&T Revenues Had Time Warner Been Part Of The Company, With 2017 and 2018 Projections.

Source: Quad 7 Capital projections based upon 2017 data, historical trends and review of analyst consensus opinions

Other considerations

It is prudent to consider other issues such as the impact to expenses and earnings after the merger. While a thorough investigation is beyond the scope of the present article’s purpose, we will say this. One of the major reasons for this purchase is for AT&T to save some money on content expenses. Any Time Warner content currently has to be paid for. So, this purchase will reduce those costs immediately. While we have discussed expenses at length for AT&T in several other columns, what do the Time Warner expenses look like?

Well with such a rise in Q3 revenues we have to be on the lookout for expenses rising at a rapid clip weighing on margins. Well, compared with Q2 2016, operating expenses were indeed up, coming in at $5.35 billion, rising from $5.15 billion last year. This year-over-year rise does not surprise us, but the key here is that the pace of expense increases did not outpace revenue increases. Expenses rose just 3.8%. Taking into account the growing revenues and the marginally higher expenses, Time Warner’s operating income widened to $2.25 billion from $2.01 billion last year. That is a win, and drove earnings higher for the company as well.

Integrating Time Warner as AT&T moves more to streaming

A discussion of the future per share earnings is complicated by the merger process, share issuance, repurchase activity etc. Therefore, we will not address that impact in the present article, but will say that AT&T’s earnings have stalled, while Time Warner earnings have grown over time. However, the two combined companies will allow AT&T to offer services that may attract new customers.

While Time Warner earnings (and revenues) can be volatile thanks to the studio side of the business, AT&T plans to use Time Warner to help the company stop the loss of subscribers. One way to do that, which it has already begun according to the trends we are seeing, is to push its DirecTV Now service. As more and more customers leave the traditional TV focus behind, we have consistently seen increases in DirecTV now subscriptions. In the short run, revenues are suffering for DirecTV side of the business. However, AT&T is starting to pick up the slack by bringing in higher volumes of sales at lower prices.

By offering smaller streaming packages, free HBO, and premium content that is not in a massive satellite bundle, customers are returning. We believe cable companies will feel the pinch if they do not follow suit. In addition, to keep traditional TV subscribers, the company is tweaking packages and moving to wireless capabilities, and will start offering an internet-to-TV video service. This is a critical step forward. Randall Stephenson, CEO said with the new approach:

You suddenly take customer acquisition costs of somebody having traditional video service in their home, you take that installation cost down dramatically.

Therefore, part of this integration with Time Warner is both structuring attractive packaging, and reducing costs, which will pad the bottom line, and ensure the dividend is protected.

Take Home

There are many more ways to look at the impact of this merger on AT&T, but we have demonstrated the impact to revenues and what we suspect will happen going forward. While expenses impact the bottom line, an integrated company should be able to trim the fat from both sides of the equation. Moving forward, AT&T is going to solve its video customer loss crisis through innovative packaging, premium content, and by changing the way it delivers television. We think the stock here after getting crushed 11 points off its $44 high, a 25% decline, is too attractive to pass up when the merger is this close and Time Warner is seeing huge gains. AT&T is a buy and Time Warner’s results only strengthen our outlook on the name.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.