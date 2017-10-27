This article provides an additional perspective, along with alternative routes the global economy might take that could mitigate future "pushing on a string."

To summarize, they believe that central banks will be "pushing on a string" and that effective monetary policy in the future will have to incentivize savers to spend.

In my opinion, the view held by Bridgewater Associates regarding the future of monetary policy paints an overly gloomy picture. What it doesn't fully discount is that events can occur within an economy that lead to dramatic shifts. When such an economic shift happens, we tend to see growth increase almost irrespective of the level the short-term risk-free rate (barring it not being extremely high, for example). The last time such an event happened was in the 1990s.

At that time, interest rates were relatively low by historical standards and the Internet had just been introduced following the savings and loan crisis of 1989-91. Consumers were about to begin spending again, and businesses were eager to invest. As a result, the period of time following the S&L crisis and the more recent subprime mortgage crisis were somewhat similar.

The two key differences were that the yield curve was higher and steeper back then (which gave the central bank more room for monetary policy intervention), and central banks didn't have to unwind MBS and treasury ownership. However, importantly, the economic growth from that era was not nearly as tied to interest rates as one might have expected. And that has not been the case over the past 15 years.

Indeed, the growth from that era was the result of a dramatic increase in productivity -- in effect, broadening the capacity of the entire economy. That technological leap also led to innovations in finance, which is why investment banks grew tremendously during the mid-1990s through the mid-2000s.

This brings us to today, where we find ourselves at an inflection point where one of two things will happen:

There will be an increase in productivity and a broadening of the scope of the economy as there was in the mid 1990s, or the community of global central banks will be forced to create new and innovative ways to steer the economic ship.

Looking at the first point, while we might be approaching the end of a monetary policy era in which some growth can be eked out of lowering near -term interest rates or by effectively printing money, there are still a few drivers of economic growth that could prevail. As I mentioned above, productivity is a key factor, as it was during the economic boom of the 1990s. I verified this using the St. Louis Fed's productivity data. Here's the one-year moving average of productivity growth from 1947 to April 2017:

As you can see, from 1994-2000 there was a steady and increasing rate of productivity growth as a result of the internet revolution, which spilled over into the mid-2000s. Following the steady growth of the 1990s, though, productivity growth rates were highly volatile and they fell until the economic collapse of 2007. During that time, productivity growth spiked and immediately fell as a result of real output changes more so than labor changes, so this blip can be basically ignored for the purposes of this discussion (the arrow goes through it). Since then, productivity growth has been low and positive, and averaging a meager rate. Since 2014, we've averaged 0.20% as a one-year moving average increase in productivity growth. From 1994-2004, that same rate was 0.55%.

So, if we go through a similar economic revolution as the Internet, which is certainly possible either via the energy sector (as costs of production continue to fall for renewable energy and as stocks of oil and natural gas are depleted) or via the technology sector (via artificial intelligence, robotics, or most likely blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies), then we can experience another medium-term -- and possibly longer-term -- increase in productivity growth rates.

Indeed, cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based ICOs have already made significant inroads recently. There was a more than 700% increase in the value of Bitcoin this year, a 1,000x increase in the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies over the past three years (from $150 million to $150 billion), and for the first time ever, initial coin offerings surpassed venture capital fundraising this year at over $2.25 billion.

What does this mean for the average investor? In general, it means that in the next two to 10 years, you will likely be inundated with opportunities to invest in cryptocurrencies from a wide variety of players. Banks such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are already pilot testing cryptocurrency funds to offer exposure to these new, risky assets. Furthermore, your life will likely become more tied to technology as blockchain-based businesses move to permeate the economy and society. These can include anything from medical record keeping to peer-to-peer transactions and banking and even home sales (why bother with a broker when all the relevant information and inspection data are available publicly and securely via the blockchain?).

This doesn't mean that you should jump headlong into this space, however, since it;s still relatively new. That said, in terms of what it means for the economy, there are indications that the combination of cryptocurrency creation and blockchain business expansion might provide the productivity increase akin to, or even more than, what the Internet did for the economy in the 1990s. If that does happen, then the dire predictions regarding the state of central banking won't come to pass (though central banks will then have to join the cryptocurrency space or else there might be too much alternate currency sloshing around, so as to prevent their ability to steward global economies).

Now, if those factors do not play out, then we're stuck looking at the situation in point No. 2 from above. That is, there's going to be a very serious decline in risky asset prices and then central banks will need to find a sustainable way to protect the economy from severe downside risks.

So, either way, central banks will need to gird themselves for the coming tide. Either they have to regulate, participate, or both regulate and participate in the new economic realities posed by crytpocurrencies and blockchain based businesses, or they will have to come up with new tools to help mitigate the volatility of the economic cycle. These tools will be crucial since if we do indeed go through a period of beggar-thy-neighbor competitive devaluations due to a global downturn, we'll only end up further hampering the global economy and increasing economic cycle swings without a means of steadying the ship.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.